Mariah Carey waited a week before saying more than “sh*t happens” following her disastrous New Year’s Eve performance. In a message to the public, posted on her Twitter account, the music Diva explained her vantage point of the situation over the technical blunder during Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest.

“I haven’t really addressed the situation that happened on New Year’s Eve, and in time I will. But for now, I want everyone to know that I came to New Year’s Eve in New York in great spirits and was looking forward to a celebratory moment with the world,” Carey states in the recording. “It’s a shame that we were put into the hands of a production team with technical issues who chose to capitalize on circumstances beyond our control.” “It’s not practical for a singer to sing live and be able to hear themselves properly in the middle of Times Square with all the noise, the freezing cold, the smoke from the smoke machines, thousands of people celebrating, especially when their ear monitors were not working at all.”

Carey also confirmed all past chatter about the production company purposefully sabotaging her career.

“Listen guys, they foiled me; thus it turned into an opportunity to humiliate me and all those who were excited to ring in the New Year with me. Eventually, I will explain this in greater detail for anyone who cares to hear. I cannot deny that my feelings are hurt but I’m working through this and I’m truly grateful for my fans and my true friends.

She ended the recording my announcing a break from social media.

“I’m going to take a break from media moments, social media moments. Although I’m going to fulfill my professional obligations, this is an important time for me to finally take a moment for myself and to be with my loved ones and prepare for my upcoming tour in March. I just want to thank everyone for their support, thank you to all my industry friends and thank you to my Lambs, you’re always there for me. I can’t imagine life without you and you’ll always be a part of me. I can’t wait to sing for you again.”

There you have it folks; straight from the horse’s mouth.