By now, we all know Mariah Carey has been lip syncing her live performances, but on New Year’s Eve, she was the center of a huge technical blunder.

During her set on “Dick Clark’s Rockin’ New Year’s Eve with Ryan Seacrest,” Live from Times Square (NYC), things went completely haywire, making her the target of what some calls an onstage “meltdown.”

Carey began her set with “Auld Lang Syne,” a New Year’s Eve anthem, but things took a turn for the worst when “Emotions” started playing as the backing track.

“Well, happy new year,” an embarrassed Carey says before explaining her preparation issues. “We didn’t have a [sound]check for this song, so we’ll just say, it went to No. 1,” she says. “That’s what it is…We’re missing some of this vocal, but it is what it is.”

The track, which kept playing, only had the backgrounds without the lead, which Carey was supposed to sing, but couldn’t.

“I’ma say, let the audience sing,” she continued. “We didn’t have a soundcheck for this New Year’s, baby. That’s okay, you guys…Get these monitors on, please.”

Carey’s awkward moment continued, and she went as far as damming a performance on a holiday. “I want a holiday too,” she said. “Can I not have one? I’m trying to be a good sport here.”

Once “Emotions” stopped playing Carey added, “That was amazing; It just don’t get any better.”

What will be logged as one of the all-time on stage fails didn’t stop there folks. Carey lip sync to the album version of “We Belong Together,” sometimes lowering her microphone as the high notes play on the speakers.

Carey’s rep says the stage blunder was due to “technical difficulties,” but from an onlookers eyes, looks like Carey can’t sing much anymore.

Carey also sent out a tweet hours after the performance, and it was a dandy.

“Shit happens,” she says. “Have a happy and healthy new year everybody! Here’s to making more headlines in 2017.”

It happier news, Carey’s new E! reality show, Mariah’s World, airs tonight at 9 p.m. ET.