DJ Carisma – Do You Mind Ft. Sevyn Streeter, Dreezy, Siya, Lyrica Anderson & Nicki Minaj

DJ Carisma pays homage to Queens in his remix of DJ Khaled’s “Do You Mind,” a single from his popular album, Major Key.

For his “Queen Mix,” Carisma taps Sevyn Streeter, Dreezy, Siya, and Lyrica Anderson while leaving Nicki Minaj’s verse intact from the original song.

“I’m waiting right here, you can have me all night if you do everything that I say,” Sevyn seductively delivers, later adding, “Imma turn this bedroom to a strip club.”

“Kitty got power,” Lyrica declares as Dreezy and Siya unleash their intoxicating bars.

“Do You Mind (Queen Mix)” appears on DJ Carisma’s new 5-song project, This is the Queen Mix.

In related news, looks like Sevyn is still working on new music as the release of her debut album, Girl Disrupted, draws near. She shared a photo of her and hit producer Afrojack in the studio, but it’s unclear if the music is meant for her upcoming opus.

“At 5am up creating hits with this guy @afrojack,” she writes.