Last week, Former Destiny’s Child member LaTavia Roberson took to Twitter and ripped PEOPLE Magazine for “putting words in MY mouth,” and now it looks like fans will get all the juicy scoop directly from the source.

The R&B singer and actress, who is seeking to expand her business reach, is planning a biographical book in 2017.

“I have a ‘tell-all’ memoir of my life that I hand-wrote that will be released [in 2017],” LaTavia told STS magazine. “It speaks to all of my fans that have been down with me and wanted to know where I’ve been for the last 10 plus years.”

It’s unclear how much LaTavia will delve into in the book, but we do know that she plans to quell any negativity surround her name.

“I’ve heard a lot of rumors about me, but I feel that it would be better to hear it straight from the horse’s mouth,” she added.

Since Destiny’s Child, LaTavia starred in various stage plays including Those Jeans, How to Love, and Not My Family. She also appeared on R&B Divas.

The future seems bright for her with several TV spots and business goals on the books.

“You will also see me on a few cameo spots on television in the near future,” she said. “I also have a brief cameo on the big screen in an upcoming movie — Dirty South House Arrest with Rodney Perry. Further down the line, I also plan to have a premature baby clothing line, lingerie, and bed linen line as well.

Nothing wrong with being a boss!