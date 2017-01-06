August Alsina Releases New Single, ‘Drugs’

New Year means new music from August Alsina!

The New Orleans R&B singer returns with the brand new single, “Drugs,” an infectious but gloomy song about being addicted to a girl.

“You’re not here, and I can’t sleep / I got you on my mind,” August sings.

“Sooooo f**king excited to finally be able to release new music!!!!” August shared. “Thank you all for being so patient with me on my journey… Im so proud to share all of the newness with y’al[l] & spread vibrations of love through the music.”

Alsina was relatively quiet in 2016 outside of his appearance on DJ Khaled’s “Do You Mind” single. His last album was 2015’s ‘This Thing Called Life.’