Today, R&B singer August Alsina returned to the spotlight with the brand new single, “Drugs,” and he adds icing on the cake by announcing his next studio album of the same name.

“What’s poppin’ beautiful people? Today is a beautiful day for be ’cause I’m finally able to drop new music,” August declares in a video via Instagram. “I just dropped my new song; the title track to my album, it’s called ‘Drugs.'”

The upcoming album will be August’s third and the follow-up to his 2015 project, ‘This Thing Called Life.’ He says the project will be reflective based on some new realizations about himself.

“I woke up one day and I realized how addicted to certain ways of living life I was, addicted to chaos, addicted to drama, addicted to confusion,” he said. “Lately, for me, it’s been about breaking the cycle and really creating a new normal. That new normal is love. I have a newfound addiction. Through love and beautiful women, I’ve been able to find myself, reach higher places within myself.”

As far as being motivated by women, he credits black women mainly for his new insight on love.

“Shout out to every beautiful woman in the world; shout out to every strong, beautiful black woman. I salute you; I exalt thee,” he proclaims.

Nice to see August’s growth as a man and artist.

No release date is currently set for ‘DRUGS.’