Kehlani – Undercover

2017 is Kehlani’s year. The Atlantic Records R&B artist will finally release her music-anticipated debut studio album, SweetSexySavage, slated to arrive on January 27th.

Today, she reignites the noise surrounding the upcoming opus by dropping the new song, “Undercover,” which follows the previous offerings “CRZY,” “Advice” and her current single, “Distraction.”

On the smooth, melodic, and nostalgic record, the West Coast songstress lets her Bae knows that she can “slide in undercover.”

“If I gotta pull up on you, on the East Side, in the late night, in a disguise / You know I can pull up on you, give you all night, we can stay right, on the safe side,” Kehlani sings.

SweetSexySavage is available for pre-order now with an instant grat download of “Undercover.” The R&B beauty will also kick off her “SweetSexySavage World Tour” on February 21st in Montreal and travel throughout March, April & May wrapping on wrapping June 18th in Los Angeles, CA. Ticket information and a full list of dates are available at www.kehlanimusic.com.