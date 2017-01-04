Frank Vocals – Still

Boston singer/songwriter Frank Vocals drops a new simmering banger called “Still,” a song about remnants of a past love that still linger in your mind.

“I just thought I’d let you know, that you still run through my mind,” he sings on the chorus of the ambient, GxWay-produced track.

Fresh off the BET Music Matters Stage & Sol Village Showcase, Frank is gearing up for his Can I Be Frank With U EP dropping in the first quarter of 2017.

Stream Frank Vocals’ new heat below: