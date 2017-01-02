Pharrell Williams, Yolanda Adams & Others Speak Out Against Gospel Singer Kim Burrell’s Anti-Gay Sermon

In case you missed it, gospel singer and pastor Kim Burrell is receiving a ton of backlash for her sermon that surfaced in a video on Friday (Dec. 30th) which shows Burrell preaching about “perverted” homosexuals.

In the clip, Burrell can be heard saying that those who have the “homosexual spirit” need to pray to God for deliverance, implying they “will die in 2017.” She even brought Bishop Eddie Long into the conversation; Long recently re-emerged in photos looking very sickly, and Burrell implies his condition is due to his sexual orientation, as Long has been rumored to be an undercover homosexual.

Ironically, this all emerges days before Burrell is scheduled to appear on “The Ellen Show” on January 5th with Pharrell Williams to promote their song from the Hidden Figures soundtrack. As we all know, host Ellen Degeneres is one of the most famous homosexuals in the world.

However, Burrell’s songmate Pharrell is speaking out against Burrell’s inflammatory comments. He wrote on Twitter:

And Pharrell isn’t the only one: Octavia Spencer, Yolanda Adams, Chaka Khan, Questlove and other celebs are speaking out against Burrell’s hateful sermon.

Actress Octavia Spencer, star of Hidden Figures, responded to Pharrell’s tweet with:

I agree. We are all God’s children equal in his eyes. Hatred isn’t the answer. Intolerance isn’t… https://t.co/vztGSNkEMF — octavia spencer (@octaviaspencer) December 31, 2016

Chaka Khan wrote:

It NEVER fails that ministries promoting judgment & hate have NOTHING 2 do with the divine. LOVE is 4 EVERYONE! #SelectiveMorality — Chaka Khan (@ChakaKhan) December 31, 2016

Questlove wrote:

Yolanda Adams posted:

Burrell has since posted two Facebook videos addressing her statements: