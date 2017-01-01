Trey Songz Teams With Fabolous For Joint Project ‘Trappy New Years’

Trey Songz kicks off 2017 with new music. The R&B crooner, who was arrested Wednesday night after losing his cool, teams with Brooklyn rapper Fabolous for the new mixture, Trappy New Years.

On the 6-song project, Trigga and Fab re-work popular songs from 2016 including Future’s “Used to This,” Migos’ “Bad & Boujee,” and Travis Scott’s “Pick Up the Phone.”

We’re not mad at these personal touches!

As previously reported, Trey Songz was arrested for malicious destruction of property and for resisting and obstructing arrest during the fourth annual Big Show at Joe Louis Arena on Wednesday night in Detroit. It’s the third time he has been detained since his music career launched.