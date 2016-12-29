Earlier we reported that Trey Songz lost his cool after his microphone was cut off during a performance in Detroit (Read the story and watch videos here). Now, we have confirmation that the R&B superstar was arrested following the incident.

At around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday night (Dec. 28), Songz, who was performing in the fourth annual Big Show at Joe Louis Arena alongside artists like Chris Brown and Lil Yachty, was told he’d have to leave the stage because his time was up.

According to Detroit News, Officers from the Gang Intelligence Unit, who were detailed to the show, tried to tranquilize the situation, but after one of the objects Songz threw hit a sergeant in the head, he was placed under arrest. Medics transported the officer to an area hospital, where he was treated and since has been released.

Songz was booked for malicious destruction of property and for resisting and obstructing arrest and was still at the Detroit Detention Center on Thursday morning. According to DN, an arraignment is expected, but its timing is unknown at this point.

He is scheduled to perform at a similar event Friday at Chicago’s United Center.

Damn Trey!