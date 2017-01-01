Tory Lanez Releases Two Mixtapes: ‘Chixtape 4’ and ‘The New Toronto 2’

Tory Lanez keeps true to his promise and delivers not one, but two new mixtapes on New Year’s Day. The projects follow the Canadian singer and rapper’s breakout debut album, I Told You, which landed him a Grammy nomination.

The first of two tapes is the fourth installment of his Chixtape, which follows 2015’s Chixtape 3. The project features remakes of popular songs including R. Kelly’s “Ignition,” Puff Daddy’s “I Need a Girl,” and Fat Joe’s “What’s Luv?” There’s also a track called “Aaliyah” that samples the late singer’s “I Don’t Wanna.”

The second tape is The New Toronto 2, the sequel to his 2015 outing. The project features appearances from Rick Ross (“Super Freak”) and A$AP Ferg (“Bal Harbour”).

“2017 belongs to the Umbrella,” Lanez tweeted as he looks to continue his reign as a new artist.

