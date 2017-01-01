Chris Brown – Dat Night Ft. Trey Songz and Young Thug

In the wee hours before the ball dropped, Chris Brown gifted his fans with the new joint, ‘Dat Night,’ featuring Trey Songz and Young Thug.

On the hard-hitting record, the Grammy winner and Young Thug handle rapping duties while Trigga delivers the soul as they share tales about taking down chicks in different area codes—from Chi-town to Toronto.

“L.A., New York, and Miami, pu**y everywhere I go,” Brown spits on the track.

“DID THIS FOR THE FANS!!! ‘Dat Night’,’ he wrote on Twitter.

Brown is currently prepping his eighth studio album, Heartbreak on a Full Moon, arriving soon. The project is headed by the Usher and Gucci Mane-assisted single ‘Party.’