Erva Carter – WWD

Alternative R&B songstress Erva Carter releases her third single “WWD,” an sonically-interesting song about craving real love.

In Erva’s own words, “WWD” expresses the hope of gaining an endless love that no one can tamper with. This single describes a delicate balance between the fragility of life and an enduring love. In collaboration with Houston-based producer trio Analogue Escape, “WWD” was recorded in the historic Sugarhill Studios in Houston, Texas.

Stream below:

Carter is from Houston and is inspired by a diverse group of artists along the lines of Alina Baraz and Jhene Aiko with a sensual soulfulness that results in a sound that is all her own. Erva often performs at Houston spots Cafe 4212, Museum District Bistro & Lounge, and the Red Cat Jazz Cafe.

Purchase “WWD” on iTunes HERE.