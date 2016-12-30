Bryson Tiller Gave Back To His Hometown This Holiday By Paying For People’s Groceries

For the holidays, Kentucky-raised crooner Bryson Tiller paid it forward to a few unsuspecting senior citizens in his hometown of Louisville when he bought their groceries last week.

Shoppers at Kroger and Pic Pac customers shared their stories with WDRB, many delighted by Tillers’ act of kindness, as well as getting the chance to meet the Grammy-nominated singer.

“He said, ‘Why don’t you fill up that whole basket?’” Kroger shopper Joann Samuels said. “I said, ‘What do you mean, fill up the whole basket?’ He said, ‘Fill it up and I’ll pay for it.’”

At Pic Pac, cashier Jaron Alexander said Tiller told him he was back for the holidays and wanted to provide for the community.

“He was like, ‘I’m home for the holidays and I just came to give back to my city,” cashier Jaron Alexander shared. “[He said,] ‘I grew up in the South end and I shop in here a lot, and I want to give back.’”

Watch the news story below:

WDRB 41 Louisville News

Kudos to Tiller for being a good samaritan!