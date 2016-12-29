Dondria Nicole Is the Face Of Julian Lark Cosmetics’ Revel Collection, ‘Phattitude’

Revel By Julian Lark Cosmetics is known for their vibrant color palates, and now they’ve recently recruited So So Def singer Dondria Nicole as the face of their new Phattitude collection. The cosmetics line is centered around her forthcoming EP The Day of the Don which will arrive on January 13th.

Dondria worked with Julian Lark to create the 11-piece collection, each product is named after each song on her project.

On Monday (December 26), the first color, an HD No Smudge Liquid Lip Stain named after her new single “Options” went on sale. The full collection will be available for purchase beginning January 1st and will include a Hydrating foundation primer, Dual Sided Highlighter, HD Metallic Lip stain, Matte Lipstick, Luxury Crème Lipstick and the heavily anticipated HD No Smudge Liquid lip stain via Www.Revelbyjl.com.

See Dondria slay in the full ad below: