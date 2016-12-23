R&B artist Justine Skye, previously signed to Atlantic Records, has released the new EP, ‘8 Ounces,’ her first offering with new label Roc Nation. The 9-song set is inspired love, relationships, and ups and downs.

“Now that I’m 21, I’m meeting different people from different parts of the world and I’m figuring out myself more and figuring out guys more,” Justine told Genius. “This whole EP is my diary of situations that I’ve gone through since my last project.”

Songwriting/production collaborators The-Dream and Tricky Stewart navigated the creative direction for the EP.

“The-Dream was like my diary,” she added. “I would sit there and talk his ear off about all my guy situations; he would just turn my stories into songs.”

Stream the ‘8 Ounces’ EP below.