On January 28, 2017, R&B beauty will take over the small screen. Our genre’s own Keri Hilson and Kelly Rowland, along with actresses Meagan Good and Kellee Stewart will star in the upcoming Lifetime film, ‘Love By The 10th Date.’

According to Lifetime:

‘Love By The 10th Date’ follows Gabby (Good), Nell (Stewart), Billie (Hilson) and Margot (Rowland) who balance their dating adventures alongside their career ambitions at an upscale digital magazine in Los Angeles, under the watchful eye of their editor, Maureen (Deeley). Inspired by the site’s relationship advice column to find the one, Gabby and Nell embark on their own journeys towards the elusive 10th date, the dating world’s Holy Grail when it comes to commitment. Meanwhile, Billie finds herself at a major crossroads in her marriage and Margot unsuccessfully tries to fight her growing attraction to a famously controversial reggae musician she is assigned to interview. As the ladies navigate the ups and downs of modern dating, romance, exes and friendships, they learn what they really want out of life and love. Jackson stars as Dante, a creative director at the site and Bowyer-Chapman is Freddy, Nell’s bisexual boyfriend.

Cat Deeley, Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman and Brandon T. Jackson also stars in the two-hour romantic comedy, written and directed by Nzingha Stewart (With This Ring, UnREAL, The Catch).

This is a lot of sexiness on one screen folks. Check out the first preview below: