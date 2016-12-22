Crystal Monee Hall – Water (Lauryn Hill Tribute)

New York-based (and Virginia born) singer-songwriter Crystal Monee Hall’s biggest “shero” is Lauryn Hill, so she decided to pay tribute one of her biggest inspirations by covering “Just Like Water,” a song from Hill’s 2002 Unplugged performance.

Renamed simply “Water,” Hall’s version “re-imagines” the original acoustic ballad by adding vocal layers and sweeping production, creating an emotive, warm listening experience.

Known for fronting the Mickey Hart Band with legendary jam-band musicians Mickey Hart (The Grateful Dead) and Dave Schools (Widespread Panic), Hall will release her debut, four-track EP as a solo R&B/soul artist this February. The EP will tackle political and social issues with inspirational lyrics and transcendent vocals that provide the perfect antidote to today’s current climate.

After years as a professor at New York University and singing with the likes of Kanye West, Mariah Carey, and Craig David, Crystal Monee Hall is ready for her spotlight!