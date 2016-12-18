Lindsay Lohan – Walka Not a Talka Ft. Mya & Snoop Dogg

Lindsay Lohan kicks off her comeback with the urban single, ‘Walka Not a Talka,’ featuring R&B singer Mya and legendary rapper Snoop Dogg. On the 808-heavy track, the singer, actress, and model delivers confident lyrics about being a “boss bitch.”

“See when I talk it I’mma walk it / Back it up and keep it rockin’ / I’mma shake these haters off / Straight business start takin’ charge,” Lindsey sings.

Her female companion Mya joins in on the nostalgic female anthem, insisting, “straight in The Hills, straight in the hood,” while rapper Snoop Dogg helps them get “higher.”

Lohan’s last musical project was over a decade ago. We’ll have to see what she does in 2017.

Walk with Lindsey, Mya, and Snoop: