Mario – Let Me Help You

Mario transitions from “Love Me Love You” to his brand new single, “Let Me Help You,” the lead offering from his highly-anticipated forthcoming album, Paradise Cove.

The follow-up to this summer’s up-tempo buzz record, “I Need More,” flaunts an island vibe as Mario croons about supporting his love interest.

“Right now I feel like R&B needs to feel cool and fun again. A simple conversation, catchy melody and a story that draws my listeners in is what I feel like “Let Me Help You” does,” Mario told FADER. “There is enough music about egotistical perceptions and not enough about love, especially in urban music. Love is still cool to me!”

Paradise Cove, Mario’s most artistic project yet, is scheduled for early 2017.