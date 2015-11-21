LaTocha continues her '#TOCHMOBTHURSDAY' viral movement with the brand new fan freebie, "What Is This?" On the piano-laden ballad, the Xscape songstress unleashes her emotion-filled delivery for an eargasmic offering around the feelings about a lover.

"The track eludes to the question many of us ask ourselves when trying to understand our feelings towards a significant other," notes LaTocha.

"What Is This?" follows last week's sensual and smooth cut, "Driving."

"I've been promising my fans a free album titled 'TNTB,' which stands for "Truth in the Booth" for quite some time now. I don't want to rush because I want to give my fans a great body of work, so I've decided to share songs that I've recorded during this process," LaTocha previously stated.

She added, "This will provide a better understanding of how hard I'm working to give them an album that reflects how I feel music should sound coming from me at this point in my life."