10 Famous Singers from Vermont

Vermont’s peaceful mountains and picturesque countryside have inspired generations of artists, and the Green Mountain State has also produced an impressive collection of singers whose voices have reached audiences around the world. From chart topping rock stars and acclaimed folk performers to influential jazz vocalists and contemporary pop artists, Vermont’s musical talent spans a remarkable variety of genres. These unforgettable singers have created timeless songs, captivated listeners with distinctive vocal styles, and built careers that continue to inspire new generations. Discover the stories behind Vermont’s most famous singers and celebrate the extraordinary musical legacy that proves exceptional talent can flourish anywhere.

1. Noah Kahan

Noah Kahan was born in Strafford, Vermont, and became one of the most important folk pop voices of his generation. His signature song Stick Season transformed a deeply regional phrase into a worldwide anthem of heartbreak, homesickness, and emotional reckoning. The song works because Kahan sings with plainspoken intensity, allowing every lyric to feel like a confession delivered from a cold back road after the leaves have fallen. His catalog also includes Northern Attitude, Dial Drunk, All My Love, Orange Juice, and Growing Sideways. Kahan’s voice carries a rough brightness that can sound wounded, funny, bitter, and hopeful in the same breath. He writes about mental health, family, small town memory, shame, love, and the complicated pull of home with unusual honesty. Vermont is not just a detail in his biography. It is the landscape, weather, humor, and emotional architecture of his music. Noah Kahan remains one of the most famous singers from Vermont because he turned New England specificity into universal feeling, proving that songs about quiet roads, seasonal depression, and hometown ghosts can travel across the world when sung with enough truth.

2. Grace Potter

Grace Potter was born in Waitsfield, Vermont, and became one of the state’s most dynamic rock and soul singers. As the fiery voice behind Grace Potter and the Nocturnals, she brought bluesy power, classic rock swagger, and festival stage electricity to songs that felt both vintage and modern. Paris, often known by its unforgettable chorus, remains her signature rock statement, driven by gritty guitars, bold attitude, and Potter’s commanding vocal presence. She sings with the kind of heat that can fill a field, a theater, or a packed club without losing control. Her catalog includes Stars, Medicine, Apologies, The Lion The Beast The Beat, and Something That I Want. Potter’s voice can growl, soar, ache, and sparkle, making her equally convincing in hard rock, roots music, country collaborations, and piano driven ballads. Her Vermont roots remain central to her story, especially through the organic music community that helped launch her career. Grace Potter stands among Vermont’s most famous singers because she gave the Green Mountain State a powerhouse rock vocalist with charisma, musicianship, and the rare ability to make every performance feel like a full body experience.

3. JoJo

JoJo was born Joanna Levesque in Brattleboro, Vermont, and became one of the most impressive young pop and R&B vocalists of the 2000s. Her hit Too Little Too Late remains her defining classic, a soaring breakup anthem that showed remarkable maturity, control, and emotional clarity. JoJo sings the song with both youthful hurt and grown vocal authority, making the chorus feel huge without losing the sting of betrayal. Her catalog also includes Leave, Baby It’s You, Disaster, Save My Soul, Mad Love, and Man. What made JoJo stand out was not simply early fame, but the richness of her instrument. Even as a teenager, she had the phrasing, runs, and soulful instincts of a far more seasoned singer. Her later work proved that her talent could mature beyond teen pop into confident adult R&B and emotionally direct songwriting. Though she was raised largely outside Vermont, her Brattleboro birth gives the state a connection to one of modern pop’s strongest vocalists. JoJo remains one of Vermont’s most famous singers because her best performances combine technical skill, emotional punch, and a voice that sounds both polished and deeply human.

4. Trey Anastasio

Trey Anastasio became one of the most influential musicians connected to Vermont as the lead singer, guitarist, and principal creative force of Phish, the band formed in Burlington that became a cornerstone of American jam music. You Enjoy Myself is one of the most beloved Phish compositions, a sprawling piece that captures Anastasio’s playful vocal character, advanced musicianship, and love of musical adventure. His voice is not a conventional arena rock instrument, but it is central to the band’s charm. It carries warmth, humor, sincerity, and a sense of communal invitation. Phish’s catalog includes fan favorites such as Farmhouse, Free, Sample in a Jar, Heavy Things, Waste, and Bathtub Gin. Anastasio’s singing works because it fits a world where songs become launchpads for improvisation, crowd ritual, and musical surprise. Vermont is essential to the Phish story, from the Burlington scene to the band’s enduring association with the state’s independent spirit. Trey Anastasio remains one of the most famous singers connected to Vermont because his music helped build a culture as much as a catalog, turning concerts into shared journeys filled with melody, humor, risk, and deep fan devotion.

5. Anais Mitchell

Anais Mitchell was raised in Vermont and became one of the most imaginative folk singers and songwriters of the modern era. Her song Why We Build the Wall is one of the central pieces from Hadestown, the folk opera that later became a celebrated stage phenomenon. The song is chilling because Mitchell’s writing uses simple repetition and mythic framing to explore power, fear, labor, and obedience. Her voice is clear, intimate, and slightly otherworldly, giving her songs the feeling of old ballads newly discovered. Her catalog also includes Young Man in America, Wedding Song, Shepherd, Coming Down, and Brooklyn Bridge. Mitchell’s gift lies in combining literary songwriting with melodies that feel ancient and immediate at the same time. She can write personal songs, political songs, and theatrical songs without losing emotional warmth. Vermont’s folk traditions and rural quiet are deeply present in her artistic identity, giving her music a sense of craft, patience, and rooted imagination. Anais Mitchell remains one of Vermont’s most important singers because she expanded the possibilities of folk music, turning myth, history, and human longing into songs that feel timeless.

6. Sam Amidon

Sam Amidon was born in Brattleboro, Vermont, and became a distinctive singer known for reimagining folk songs, hymns, ballads, and traditional melodies through a modern experimental lens. His performance of Saro captures the quiet intensity that defines much of his work. The song feels old and fragile, but Amidon gives it a fresh emotional surface through understated singing, careful pacing, and a haunting sense of space. His catalog includes Way Go Lily, Blue Mountains, As I Roved Out, Wedding Dress, and Pretty Fair Damsel. Amidon’s voice is plain, restrained, and deeply affecting, often sounding as though it comes from a private room rather than a grand stage. That intimacy is central to his appeal. He does not treat traditional material as museum work. Instead, he bends it gently through jazz, folk, experimental music, and personal interpretation. His Vermont roots are important because he grew from a musical family and a region rich in folk culture. Sam Amidon remains one of Vermont’s most respected singers because his best music honors the past while making it feel strange, alive, and emotionally present in the modern world.

7. Neko Case

Neko Case is strongly connected to Vermont through her longtime life and creative presence in the state, and she has become one of the most admired voices in alternative country, indie rock, and modern songwriting. Hold On Hold On is one of her defining songs, showing the force of a voice that can sound both lonesome and magnificent. Case sings with a bold, ringing tone that draws from country tradition but refuses to be boxed into any single genre. Her catalog includes Maybe Sparrow, I Wish I Was the Moon, Deep Red Bells, This Tornado Loves You, and Man. Her lyrics often move through animals, storms, violence, desire, memory, and strange beauty, creating a world that feels wild and literary. Case’s voice is one of the great instruments in modern roots music because it carries power without losing mystery. Her Vermont connection suits her artistic character, independent, rural, sharp edged, and deeply attentive to the natural world. Neko Case remains one of the most famous singers tied to Vermont because her best songs combine ferocious vocal beauty, poetic imagination, and a fearless refusal to smooth away the rough edges of life.

8. Henry Jamison

Henry Jamison is a Vermont singer and songwriter whose music reflects literary sensitivity, folk pop elegance, and a thoughtful sense of emotional detail. His song Real Peach became a widely recognized introduction to his style, pairing gentle acoustic movement with lyrics full of intimacy, unease, and self examination. Jamison’s voice is soft and conversational, but it carries enough melodic clarity to make his songs linger long after they end. His catalog includes The Rains, Gloria, Boys, Through a Glass, and Make It Out. He writes with an eye for small gestures, complicated relationships, family memory, and the uneasy space between tenderness and harm. That makes his music feel refined without becoming distant. His Vermont background shapes the quietness and atmosphere of his work, giving his songs a sense of northern light, rural stillness, and introspective space. Jamison does not chase oversized choruses or obvious drama. He builds meaning through phrasing, lyric craft, and understated arrangements. Henry Jamison stands as one of Vermont’s notable contemporary singers because his best work proves that softness can still be sharp, and that a careful voice can carry powerful emotional weight.

9. Kat Wright

Kat Wright is one of Vermont’s standout soul and roots singers, known for a voice that blends warmth, grit, restraint, and emotional nuance. Her song The River offers a strong example of her musical personality, rooted in classic soul feeling but shaped by a modern songwriter’s sense of intimacy. Wright sings with a tone that can sound smoky and delicate one moment, then full and commanding the next. Her catalog includes By My Side, Contact, The River, Come Dance, and All About You. What makes her compelling is the way she avoids empty vocal display. She understands when to lean into a phrase, when to hold back, and when to let the band’s groove carry the emotion. Her work sits comfortably between soul, folk, blues, and Americana, giving her music a broad yet deeply grounded appeal. Vermont’s live music culture has been central to her growth, and she represents the state’s thriving local scene with grace and confidence. Kat Wright remains one of Vermont’s most respected singers because her voice feels honest, mature, and deeply musical, carrying the spirit of classic soul into a Green Mountain setting.

10. Bow Thayer

Bow Thayer is a Vermont based singer, songwriter, and roots musician whose work blends Americana, folk, blues, country, and experimental string band energy. Wingless Angels, featuring Levon Helm, is one of his most notable songs, showing his gift for earthy melody, road worn storytelling, and organic ensemble sound. Thayer’s voice has a rugged, lived in quality that suits songs about movement, memory, land, and the strange emotional pull of rural life. His catalog includes Nor Easter Snow, Born to Be, Eden, Spend It All, and You and Everybody Else. He is also known for his instrumental curiosity, especially his use of banjo driven textures and roots arrangements that feel both traditional and exploratory. Thayer’s Vermont identity is central to his music, not as a marketing label but as a genuine artistic environment. His songs often sound like they were shaped by back roads, barn stages, changing seasons, and a community of musicians who value feel over polish. Bow Thayer remains one of the notable singers connected to Vermont because his work captures the independent, handcrafted spirit of the state’s roots music scene with authenticity, imagination, and rough hewn charm.