10 Famous Singers from South Carolina

South Carolina has played a remarkable role in shaping American music by producing an extraordinary collection of singers whose voices have inspired audiences around the world. From legendary soul icons and gospel pioneers to chart topping country stars, R&B performers, and rock vocalists, the Palmetto State has contributed unforgettable talent across a wide range of musical genres. These celebrated artists have created timeless songs, earned countless awards, and left a lasting influence on generations of musicians and fans alike. Discover the stories behind South Carolina’s most famous singers, explore their greatest hits, and celebrate the rich musical heritage that continues to define the state’s remarkable legacy.

1. James Brown

James Brown was born in Barnwell, South Carolina, and became one of the most electrifying singers in the history of American music. Known as the Godfather of Soul, Brown changed the sound of rhythm and blues, soul, funk, and popular music through his explosive voice, rhythmic precision, and unmatched stage command. I Got You remains one of his most famous songs, a joyful blast of brass, groove, and vocal excitement that captures Brown at his most irresistible. His shout, phrasing, and rhythmic attack turned the voice into a percussion instrument, helping shape the future of funk and hip hop. His catalog is filled with landmark recordings, including Papa’s Got a Brand New Bag, It’s a Man’s Man’s Man’s World, Get Up, Cold Sweat, and Say It Loud I’m Black and I’m Proud. Brown did not simply sing songs. He commanded them, sculpting every grunt, scream, pause, and phrase into pure momentum. His South Carolina roots are essential to his story, connecting him to the church, the blues, and the hard realities that shaped his hunger for greatness. James Brown remains one of the state’s most famous singers because his voice helped invent the language of modern groove.

2. Darius Rucker

Darius Rucker was born in Charleston, South Carolina, and became famous first as the deep, warm, instantly recognizable lead singer of Hootie and the Blowfish. His voice gave the band a soulful center, helping songs such as Hold My Hand, Let Her Cry, Only Wanna Be with You, and Time become defining radio staples of the 1990s. Later, Rucker made a remarkable second act as a country singer, proving that his vocal style could move naturally from rootsy rock into Nashville storytelling. Wagon Wheel became his biggest country crossover hit, a cheerful, road worn singalong that fits his voice perfectly. He sings it with ease, warmth, and Carolina charm, turning the song into a modern country favorite. His country catalog also includes Don’t Think I Don’t Think About It, Alright, Come Back Song, and This. Rucker’s greatest gift is approachability. His voice sounds friendly without being thin, emotional without becoming heavy, and relaxed without losing strength. South Carolina remains central to his musical identity, especially through Charleston’s influence on his sense of melody, community, and storytelling. Darius Rucker stands among the state’s most famous singers because he succeeded across genres while keeping a voice that feels honest, familiar, and deeply human.

3. Chubby Checker

Chubby Checker was born Ernest Evans in Spring Gully, South Carolina, and became forever linked to one of the most famous dance songs in popular music. The Twist did more than top charts. It helped change the way people danced, turning individual movement into a national craze and making Checker a household name. His voice on the track is bright, playful, and full of invitation, guiding listeners onto the dance floor with a simple command that became cultural history. Checker followed that success with songs such as Let’s Twist Again, Limbo Rock, Pony Time, and The Fly, building a career around rhythm, movement, and good natured excitement. His vocal style was not about dramatic balladry or deep soul anguish. It was about energy, clarity, and the ability to make a crowd respond immediately. That is a rare talent, and Checker had it in abundance. His South Carolina birth gives the Palmetto State a direct connection to one of rock and roll’s great dance revolutions. Chubby Checker remains one of South Carolina’s most famous singers because his biggest hit became more than a record. It became a shared physical language for generations of music fans.

4. Eartha Kitt

Eartha Kitt was born in North, South Carolina, and became one of the most distinctive vocal personalities of the twentieth century. Her voice was smoky, theatrical, feline, witty, and impossible to mistake for anyone else’s. Santa Baby remains her signature song, a sly holiday classic filled with playful sophistication and luxurious comic timing. Kitt sings it with a mixture of innocence and mischief, turning each line into a wink while maintaining complete control of the performance. Her catalog also includes C’est Si Bon, I Want to Be Evil, Just an Old Fashioned Girl, and Under the Bridges of Paris. She could sing in multiple languages, move between cabaret, jazz, pop, theater, and film, and command attention with the smallest vocal gesture. Kitt’s artistry was not built on conventional prettiness. It came from character, phrasing, intelligence, and an extraordinary sense of drama. Her South Carolina beginnings were marked by hardship, which makes her rise to international fame even more remarkable. Eartha Kitt remains one of the state’s most fascinating singers because she turned individuality into power. Her best songs still feel stylish, dangerous, funny, elegant, and completely alive.

5. Josh Turner

Josh Turner was born in Hannah, South Carolina, and became one of modern country music’s most recognizable baritone voices. His breakout hit Long Black Train immediately set him apart, blending traditional country, gospel imagery, and a deep vocal tone that sounded timeless from the first note. Turner sings the song with gravity and conviction, giving its spiritual warning the weight of an old hymn carried through a country radio signal. His voice is rich, low, and resonant, a rare instrument in an era often dominated by brighter pop country vocals. Turner’s catalog includes major songs such as Your Man, Would You Go with Me, Why Don’t We Just Dance, Firecracker, and Time Is Love. He excels at romantic ballads, faith rooted songs, and easygoing country grooves, always grounded by that unmistakable low register. His South Carolina roots are central to his musical identity, especially through gospel singing, rural values, and a respect for country tradition. Turner does not chase trends aggressively. Instead, he builds songs around sincerity, melody, and vocal character. Josh Turner remains one of South Carolina’s most famous singers because his voice carries the sound of faith, romance, and classic country strength.

6. Peabo Bryson

Peabo Bryson was born in Greenville, South Carolina, and became one of the great romantic voices in R&B and adult contemporary music. His singing is smooth, powerful, and beautifully controlled, with a tone that can glide through a ballad while still carrying emotional intensity. A Whole New World, his famous duet with Regina Belle from Aladdin, remains one of his best known performances, introducing his voice to generations of listeners through one of Disney’s most beloved love songs. Bryson’s catalog also includes If Ever You’re in My Arms Again, Tonight I Celebrate My Love, Can You Stop the Rain, and Beauty and the Beast with Celine Dion. He became especially admired for duet singing, where his phrasing, listening ability, and vocal generosity allowed him to blend beautifully while still shining. Bryson’s voice has the polish of classic soul, the drama of pop balladry, and the warmth of gospel influence. His South Carolina background connects him to a deep Southern vocal tradition built on church, feeling, and technical command. Peabo Bryson remains one of the state’s most famous singers because his best performances make romance sound grand, elegant, and emotionally sincere.

7. Teddy Pendergrass

Teddy Pendergrass was born in Kingstree, South Carolina, and became one of the most powerful soul singers of the 1970s and 1980s. His voice was deep, masculine, passionate, and unmistakably commanding, capable of moving from velvet tenderness to raw emotional force in a single phrase. Close the Door remains one of his signature songs, a slow burning soul classic that shows his gift for intimacy and dramatic control. Pendergrass sings with confidence, warmth, and sensual authority, making the song feel both polished and deeply physical. Before his solo stardom, he was the lead singer of Harold Melvin and the Blue Notes, delivering unforgettable performances on If You Don’t Know Me by Now, The Love I Lost, and Wake Up Everybody. His solo catalog added classics such as Turn Off the Lights, Love T.K.O., and Come Go with Me. Pendergrass had the rare ability to sound vulnerable and commanding at once. His South Carolina birth connects the state to one of Philadelphia soul’s most iconic voices. Teddy Pendergrass remains one of the most famous singers from South Carolina because his best songs still define romantic soul with richness, intensity, and unforgettable vocal presence.

8. Angie Stone

Angie Stone was born in Columbia, South Carolina, and became one of the most respected voices in neo soul and R&B. Her singing is warm, earthy, mature, and deeply rooted in gospel, classic soul, and hip hop culture. No More Rain remains one of her defining songs, a beautifully uplifting track that blends personal healing with smooth soul production. Stone sings it with patience and strength, letting the song feel like a quiet victory after struggle. Her catalog also includes Wish I Didn’t Miss You, Brotha, Everyday, Sometimes, and Life Story. Before her solo success, Stone was part of important early hip hop and R&B movements, including work with The Sequence, one of the first successful female rap groups. That history gives her music a unique foundation, connecting old school rhythm, streetwise poetry, and soul tradition. Her voice is not flashy in a superficial way. It is grounded, wise, and emotionally textured, perfect for songs about love, disappointment, resilience, and self respect. South Carolina is central to her sound, especially through the church influenced warmth and Southern truth in her delivery. Angie Stone remains one of the state’s most important singers because her music feels honest, healing, and richly human.

9. Lee Brice

Lee Brice was born in Sumter, South Carolina, and became one of modern country music’s most heartfelt male vocalists. His voice carries a rugged warmth that suits songs about love, family, sacrifice, faith, and memory. I Drive Your Truck is one of his most powerful recordings, a deeply moving country ballad about grief and remembrance. Brice sings it with restraint and sincerity, allowing the story to unfold without unnecessary drama. That emotional control makes the song even more devastating. His catalog also includes Love Like Crazy, Hard to Love, I Don’t Dance, Rumor, One of Them Girls, and A Woman Like You. Brice has a gift for choosing songs that feel personal, whether they are romantic, reflective, or rooted in everyday life. He is also a successful songwriter, which adds depth to his musical identity. His South Carolina roots are part of the plainspoken honesty that defines his best work. He does not need theatrical flash to connect with listeners. He relies on tone, storytelling, and emotional believability. Lee Brice remains one of South Carolina’s most famous singers because his strongest songs turn ordinary experiences into country music moments that feel sincere, memorable, and deeply felt.

10. Dabo Williams

Dabo Williams is connected to South Carolina’s contemporary gospel and inspirational music landscape, bringing a passionate vocal approach to songs centered on faith, hope, perseverance, and personal testimony. His music reflects the continuing importance of gospel in the Palmetto State, where church rooted singing has shaped generations of vocalists across soul, country, R&B, and popular music. He That Findeth is one of his notable songs, built around devotion, gratitude, and a message that speaks directly to listeners who value spiritually grounded music. Williams sings with conviction, using a warm and expressive tone that places the lyric at the center of the performance. His style connects modern gospel polish with the older tradition of testimony, where the purpose of the song is not simply entertainment but encouragement. That makes his work meaningful within a South Carolina musical story filled with sacred roots and powerful voices. While he may not have the same mainstream name recognition as James Brown, Darius Rucker, or Eartha Kitt, Williams represents the living continuation of the state’s faith based vocal tradition. His inclusion shows that South Carolina’s musical greatness is not limited to pop charts. It also lives in churches, community stages, and songs created to lift the spirit.