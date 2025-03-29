Ladies, it’s your time to shine! Whether you’re channeling diva energy, belting out heartbreak ballads, or just looking to have a blast with your besties, karaoke is the perfect stage to unleash your inner superstar. In this article, we’re counting down the Top 15 Most Popular Best Karaoke Songs for Women of All Time—a fierce and fabulous playlist that celebrates iconic voices, unforgettable lyrics, and those goosebump-inducing moments that only a killer karaoke performance can deliver.

From the empowering highs of Whitney Houston and Beyoncé, to the raw emotion of Adele and Lady Gaga, these songs are tailor-made for women with something to sing—and something to say. Whether you’re feeling flirty, fearless, heartbroken, or just ready to bring the house down, this list has your perfect karaoke anthem.

So whether you’re rocking the mic solo, harmonizing with your squad, or turning a quiet night into an epic sing-off, these songs guarantee unforgettable memories and thunderous applause. Grab that mic, take a deep breath, and let your voice soar. These are the karaoke classics that were made for you—and the world is ready to hear you roar. 🎤💃👑

1. “Rolling in the Deep” – Adele (2010)

Adele’s Rolling in the Deep is a powerhouse of a song, blending soulful vocals with a dramatic, fiery energy. Released in 2010, this track about betrayal and revenge is filled with raw emotion, giving singers the chance to really let loose. The song’s steady build-up, intense lyrics, and explosive chorus make it a perfect choice for anyone looking to give a dramatic and show-stopping karaoke performance. If you’re ready to bring the house down, this is your song.

2. “Someone Like You” – Adele (2011)

Few songs can silence a room quite like Someone Like You. Released in 2011 as part of Adele’s record-breaking album 21, this emotional ballad captures the raw pain of heartbreak and longing. Its simple yet powerful piano melody allows singers to focus on delivering an expressive and heartfelt performance. Adele’s soulful voice and deeply personal lyrics make this a go-to karaoke choice for those looking to showcase their vocal range and emotional depth. If you’re aiming for a song that will give everyone chills, this is the one.

3. “Girls Just Want to Have Fun” – Cyndi Lauper (1983)

Cyndi Lauper’s Girls Just Want to Have Fun is the ultimate feel-good anthem. Released in 1983, this energetic pop classic radiates joy, freedom, and playful rebellion. Lauper’s unique voice and colorful personality shine through every note, making it an absolute blast to sing. Whether you’re belting out the chorus or dancing along, this song guarantees an instant party atmosphere. Perfect for a group singalong, it’s a karaoke favorite that never fails to lift spirits.

4. “I Will Survive” – Gloria Gaynor (1978)

A true anthem of resilience and empowerment, I Will Survive became a cultural phenomenon upon its release in 1978. Gloria Gaynor’s powerhouse vocals deliver a message of strength and independence, making it a must-sing track for karaoke lovers everywhere. Originally released as a B-side, the song quickly eclipsed its intended A-side, proving its undeniable impact. With a driving disco beat and lyrics that celebrate overcoming heartbreak, it’s impossible not to feel triumphant when belting out, “Oh no, not I! I will survive!” The song earned a Grammy for Best Disco Recording and continues to inspire new generations.

5. “Respect” – Aretha Franklin (1967)

Aretha Franklin didn’t just cover Otis Redding’s Respect—she transformed it into an anthem for female empowerment and civil rights. Released in 1967, Franklin’s version is bursting with soul, attitude, and an unforgettable call-and-response spelling hook: “R-E-S-P-E-C-T, find out what it means to me!” Her commanding delivery demands attention, making it an exhilarating karaoke choice. Whether you’re channeling the Queen of Soul herself or just looking to own the stage, this song is guaranteed to get the crowd on their feet.

6. Since U Been Gone – Kelly Clarkson (2004)

Kelly Clarkson’s Since U Been Gone exploded onto the scene in 2004 and instantly became one of the most iconic breakup anthems of the 21st century. Its driving pop-rock energy and empowering lyrics make it the ultimate karaoke song for anyone who’s ever felt the sweet relief of moving on. The slow-build verses give way to an explosive chorus that invites singers to unleash their inner rock star. It’s high-energy, cathartic, and endlessly fun to perform—whether you’re singing solo or getting the crowd to scream along.

7. “Before He Cheats” – Carrie Underwood (2006)

For those looking to bring some fire and attitude to their karaoke performance, Before He Cheats is the ultimate revenge anthem. Released in 2006, this country-meets-pop hit tells a story of heartbreak, betrayal, and sweet, destructive justice. Carrie Underwood’s powerhouse vocals and fiery lyrics make this song a thrilling choice for anyone wanting to let loose and deliver a dramatic, cathartic performance. With its sassy energy and empowering message, it’s no wonder this song always gets the crowd cheering.

8. Total Eclipse of the Heart – Bonnie Tyler (1983)

Few songs capture the sheer drama and intensity of love and heartbreak quite like Bonnie Tyler’s Total Eclipse of the Heart. Released in 1983, this power ballad is nothing short of epic, filled with haunting melodies, theatrical crescendos, and larger-than-life emotions. Tyler’s signature raspy vocals give the song an unforgettable rawness, making it the perfect choice for those looking to deliver a goosebump-inducing karaoke performance. Whether you’re belting out the soaring chorus or channeling the song’s deep emotional core, this is one tune that guarantees a memorable moment on stage.

9. “Like a Prayer” – Madonna (1989)

Madonna’s 1989 hit Like a Prayer is an electrifying mix of pop and gospel, with deep, thought-provoking lyrics and soaring vocals. From its soft, intimate opening to its powerful gospel-infused chorus, this song takes singers on an emotional journey. Its bold themes and infectious energy make it an unforgettable karaoke choice, allowing performers to channel their inner pop diva. Few songs can match its dramatic flair, making it a guaranteed crowd-pleaser.

10. “Dancing Queen” – ABBA (1976)

A disco classic that never goes out of style, ABBA’s Dancing Queen has been filling dance floors since 1976. With its shimmering melodies, uplifting lyrics, and irresistible beat, this song is pure joy in musical form. The iconic chorus is perfect for an all-out karaoke singalong, inviting everyone in the room to join in. Whether you’re swaying along or hitting the high notes, this track is a guaranteed mood-booster and an all-time favorite for a fun-filled night.

11. Piece of My Heart – Janis Joplin (1968)

If you’re ready to pour your heart out and embrace your inner rock legend, Janis Joplin’s Piece of My Heart is the perfect song. Released in 1968, this electrifying track is packed with raw emotion, bluesy grit, and an energy that demands to be felt. Joplin’s signature rasp and unfiltered passion make this a challenging yet exhilarating karaoke choice. Whether you’re feeling heartbreak or just love a song that lets you go all out, this rock ‘n’ roll classic is guaranteed to leave an impression.

12. I Wanna Dance with Somebody (Who Loves Me) – Whitney Houston (1987)

Whitney Houston’s I Wanna Dance with Somebody is pure joy in musical form. Released in 1987, this feel-good anthem combines powerful vocals with an infectious beat that makes it impossible to stand still. Whether you’re nailing the high notes or just having fun with the song’s energy, it’s a guaranteed crowd-pleaser. The uplifting lyrics and dancefloor vibes make it perfect for a karaoke night—because who doesn’t want to belt out a classic while getting the whole room moving?

13. Valerie – Amy Winehouse (2007)

Amy Winehouse’s soulful take on Valerie turned the Zutons’ original into an instant classic in 2007. Her jazzy vocals and vintage-inspired instrumentation make this song a standout choice for karaoke singers who want to bring a little swing and swagger to their performance. Whether you’re channeling Winehouse’s effortless cool or adding your own spin, Valerie is a fun, versatile pick that lets you show off your vocal style while keeping the crowd grooving.

14. Man! I Feel Like a Woman! – Shania Twain (1997)

If there’s one song guaranteed to get a room full of people excited at karaoke, it’s Shania Twain’s Man! I Feel Like a Woman! Released in 1997, this lively anthem is all about confidence, independence, and having a blast. From the iconic “Let’s go, girls!” opening to its irresistible chorus, this song is made for singalongs. The upbeat tempo and playful attitude make it a go-to choice for group performances, but it’s just as fun as a solo act for anyone looking to own the stage.

15. My Heart Will Go On – Celine Dion (1997)

No karaoke night is complete without a dramatic, show-stopping ballad, and Celine Dion’s My Heart Will Go On is exactly that. As the unforgettable theme song of Titanic, this 1997 hit is packed with emotional highs and soaring melodies. The soft, tender verses build into a powerful chorus that challenges even the most seasoned singers, making it a bold but rewarding choice. If you’re ready to bring the house down with an emotional, heart-stirring performance, this song is your moment to shine.