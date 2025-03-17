Few bands have managed to shape the modern worship music landscape like Elevation Worship. With their soul-stirring melodies, heartfelt lyrics, and powerful declarations of faith, they have touched millions of lives worldwide. Their songs aren’t just music; they are anthems of hope, prayers set to melody, and declarations of God’s goodness that resonate deeply with listeners from every walk of life.

Whether you’re raising your hands in a packed stadium or worshipping in the quiet of your home, Elevation Worship has a way of creating a profound connection between you and heaven. Their music blends contemporary sounds with timeless truths, offering something for everyone—from soaring anthems that ignite your spirit to tender ballads that bring peace to your heart.

In this article, we’ll take a deep dive into the top 10 most popular Elevation Worship songs of all time. These are the tracks that have inspired worshippers, climbed charts, and become staples in churches across the globe. Whether you’re a lifelong fan or just discovering their music, get ready to explore the songs that have defined a generation of worship. Let’s celebrate the music that moves us, uplifts us, and reminds us of the greatness of God!

1. “O Come to the Altar” (2016)

Released in 2016 as part of the album Here as in Heaven, “O Come to the Altar” has become one of Elevation Worship’s most cherished and widely recognized songs. This worship anthem carries a powerful invitation—calling listeners to lay down their burdens, sins, and struggles before the Lord. The song’s lyrics paint a picture of God’s mercy and love, offering hope to the broken and weary.

The emotional depth of “O Come to the Altar” is amplified by its tender piano-driven introduction, gradually building into a soaring, heartfelt chorus. The lyrics—”Are you hurting and broken within? Overwhelmed by the weight of your sin?”—strike a deeply personal chord, making it a song of surrender and redemption. The refrain, “O come to the altar, the Father’s arms are open wide,” encapsulates the beauty of God’s grace and the invitation extended to all who seek Him.

Musically, the song balances simplicity and grandeur, allowing space for personal reflection while also encouraging full-hearted worship. Many churches have adopted it as a staple in their services, often using it during altar calls, prayer moments, and times of deep personal worship. Its universal message and passionate delivery have made it resonate across different cultures and denominations.

Beyond its immediate impact in corporate worship, “O Come to the Altar” continues to minister to individuals in personal devotion, reminding them that no matter their past, they are always welcome in the presence of God. The song’s ability to create an atmosphere of humility and reverence is what makes it such a timeless piece in modern worship. Its heartfelt plea to approach God with honesty and repentance ensures its lasting relevance in the lives of believers worldwide.

2. “Do It Again” (2017)

Released in 2017 as part of the album There Is a Cloud, “Do It Again” is a song that speaks directly to the hearts of those waiting for God to move in their lives. Rooted in the theme of faith and perseverance, the song reminds believers that even when circumstances seem bleak, God’s promises remain steadfast. The lyrics, “I’ve seen You move, You move the mountains, and I believe I’ll see You do it again,” are a powerful declaration of trust in God’s faithfulness.

The song opens with a soft, reflective melody that gradually builds into an emotionally charged anthem of expectation and hope. Its simple yet profound lyrics resonate with those who have experienced both seasons of victory and moments of waiting. “Your promise still stands, great is Your faithfulness,” serves as an encouragement for anyone struggling with doubt, assuring them that God has not forgotten them.

One of the most impactful aspects of “Do It Again” is its ability to foster an atmosphere of worship, allowing listeners to reflect on past miracles while anticipating future breakthroughs. The gradual build-up of the song mirrors the spiritual journey of waiting—starting with quiet trust and culminating in bold confidence. The passionate delivery and dynamic instrumentation create an uplifting experience that stirs faith within congregations and individual listeners alike.

Since its release, “Do It Again” has become a staple in worship services worldwide, often used during moments of reflection, prayer, and encouragement. Its message transcends time and circumstances, making it relevant for anyone walking through uncertainty. Whether in personal devotion or corporate worship, this song continues to remind believers that the God who has been faithful in the past will surely be faithful again.

3. “Graves into Gardens” (2020)

“Graves into Gardens,” the title track of Elevation Worship’s 2020 album, is a powerful declaration of God’s ability to transform even the most hopeless situations. Featuring the passionate vocals of Brandon Lake, this song captures the essence of the Christian faith—God is a God of redemption, renewal, and restoration. The lyrics boldly proclaim, “You turn graves into gardens, You turn bones into armies, You turn seas into highways,” referencing biblical miracles as reminders of God’s power.

The song begins with a reflective and personal tone, describing the emptiness of life apart from God. As it progresses, the energy builds, leading into a triumphant and electrifying chorus. The music swells with driving drums and powerful instrumentation, reinforcing the celebratory nature of the song. The dynamic shift from solemn introspection to joyous praise mirrors the spiritual transformation that occurs when God intervenes in our lives.

One of the reasons “Graves into Gardens” resonates so deeply is its raw and honest approach to worship. It acknowledges the struggles, disappointments, and brokenness that people face, but it doesn’t stop there. Instead, it declares the truth that God specializes in taking what seems dead and bringing it to life. This message of hope and renewal has made it an anthem for those experiencing hardship, reminding them that God is still working miracles today.

Since its release, “Graves into Gardens” has become a favorite in worship services worldwide. Its bold, faith-filled lyrics and powerful instrumentation make it an unforgettable experience, whether sung in church congregations or personal devotion. The song’s energy and unwavering message of transformation have cemented its place as one of Elevation Worship’s most impactful and beloved songs.

4. “Jireh” (2021)

Released in 2021 as part of Old Church Basement, Elevation Worship’s collaboration with Maverick City Music, “Jireh” is a deeply moving anthem about God’s sufficiency. The song’s title, derived from the Hebrew name “Jehovah Jireh,” meaning “The Lord Will Provide,” sets the stage for a worship experience centered on contentment and trust in God’s provision.

From the opening lines, “I’ll never be more loved than I am right now,” the song establishes a powerful message: God’s love is unconditional, and His provision is always enough. The lyrics emphasize that believers don’t need to strive for God’s approval—He has already declared them loved and chosen. The song’s heartfelt delivery, led by Chandler Moore and Naomi Raine, brings raw emotion that resonates deeply with listeners.

Musically, “Jireh” has a simple yet profoundly moving arrangement. The soft, reflective beginning gradually builds into an impassioned declaration of faith. The repeated refrain, “You are enough,” serves as a reminder that no matter what challenges arise, God’s presence and provision never fail.

The song quickly became a global sensation, topping Christian music charts and becoming a staple in worship services. Its message is particularly powerful in a world where people often struggle with insecurity and worry. “Jireh” speaks directly to those fears, offering a profound assurance that in God, there is no lack. Whether sung in a church setting or during personal worship, the song carries a peace-filled atmosphere that invites believers to trust in God’s unwavering faithfulness.

5. “RATTLE!” (2020)

“RATTLE!” is one of Elevation Worship’s most electrifying and energetic songs, released in 2020 as part of Graves into Gardens. Inspired by the story of Ezekiel and the valley of dry bones (Ezekiel 37), the song powerfully proclaims the resurrection power of God. From its thunderous opening to its climactic chorus, “RATTLE!” is a bold, faith-filled anthem that calls believers to expect miracles.

The song’s lyrics—“Saturday was silent, surely it was through, but since when has impossible ever stopped You?”—immediately set a dramatic tone, referencing Jesus’ resurrection after His death. This theme of divine intervention continues throughout, reminding listeners that what seems dead can be brought back to life through God’s power. The energetic instrumentation, driven by pounding drums and electric guitar, gives “RATTLE!” a unique, rock-infused worship style that stands out in Elevation Worship’s catalog.

What makes “RATTLE!” so impactful is its ability to stir faith and expectation. The bridge declares, “My God is able to save and deliver and heal and restore anything that He wants to,” making it a powerful declaration of victory over hopelessness and despair. The song has been embraced as an anthem for Easter celebrations, revival meetings, and any setting where believers gather to proclaim God’s power.

Since its release, “RATTLE!” has become a go-to song for those seeking to be reminded of the limitless power of God. Whether played in a church setting or on a personal playlist, its high-energy delivery and bold lyrics make it a powerful statement of faith that continues to inspire worshippers worldwide.

6. “See a Victory” (2019)

“See a Victory,” released in 2019 as part of At Midnight, is a powerful song of faith and perseverance. The song reminds believers that even in the midst of trials, God is always working behind the scenes to bring about victory. Its powerful declaration—”You take what the enemy meant for evil, and You turn it for good”—is inspired by Genesis 50:20 and has resonated deeply with listeners.

The song begins with a reflective, almost somber tone, acknowledging the reality of spiritual battles. However, as the song progresses, it builds into a triumphant anthem of faith. The chorus is bold and unwavering, instilling confidence that God is in control, no matter how difficult the circumstances may appear. The dynamic instrumentation complements the song’s message, transitioning from quiet assurance to a full-throttle declaration of victory.

One of the reasons “See a Victory” has become so widely embraced is its relevance to everyday struggles. Whether facing personal hardships, uncertainty, or opposition, the song serves as a reminder that God has already won the battle. It has been sung in churches, at conferences, and in personal worship as an anthem of resilience and trust in God’s power.

Ultimately, “See a Victory” is more than just a song—it’s a declaration of faith in the face of adversity. Its message of hope and assurance continues to uplift believers, encouraging them to stand firm in God’s promises and believe that victory is already on the way.

7. “The Blessing” (2020)

“The Blessing” was released in 2020 as part of a collaborative effort between Elevation Worship, Kari Jobe, and Cody Carnes. Based on the priestly blessing from Numbers 6:24-26, the song is a prayer of divine favor and protection over families, communities, and future generations. With its deeply scriptural lyrics and heartfelt delivery, it quickly became a global worship phenomenon.

The song’s structure is simple yet incredibly moving. It begins with the familiar words, “The Lord bless you and keep you, make His face shine upon you,” serving as a direct invocation of God’s blessing. As the song builds, the repetition of “Amen” becomes a powerful chorus of agreement and faith. The bridge, which declares, “May His favor be upon you and a thousand generations,” extends the blessing beyond the individual, making it a communal declaration of God’s faithfulness.

“The Blessing” gained worldwide attention during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, as churches and worship teams across different countries recorded their own versions. It became a source of comfort and encouragement during a time of uncertainty, reminding believers of God’s unwavering presence.

Today, “The Blessing” remains a cherished song in worship settings, often used for commissioning services, family gatherings, and moments of intercession. Its timeless message of God’s goodness continues to bring peace and encouragement to people around the world.

8. “Here as in Heaven” (2016)

“Here as in Heaven” is the title track from Elevation Worship’s 2016 album and is a deeply atmospheric worship song that invites the presence of God. The song’s lyrics and ethereal instrumentation create an atmosphere of reverence and expectation, making it a staple in worship settings.

The song begins with the poignant words, “The atmosphere is changing now, for the Spirit of the Lord is here.” This opening immediately draws listeners into a posture of worship, preparing their hearts for an encounter with God. The melody is soft and contemplative, gradually building as the song progresses. By the time it reaches its soaring chorus, “Overflow in this place, fill our hearts with Your love,” the song becomes a powerful plea for a fresh outpouring of God’s Spirit.

What sets “Here as in Heaven” apart is its ability to create space for extended worship. Many churches use it during moments of deep prayer and reflection, allowing the presence of God to move freely among the congregation. The song captures the longing for heaven to touch earth, aligning perfectly with Jesus’ words in the Lord’s Prayer: “Your kingdom come, Your will be done, on earth as it is in heaven.”

Even years after its release, “Here as in Heaven” remains a significant song in contemporary worship. Its message of surrender and divine encounter continues to impact worshippers, drawing them closer to the presence of God.

9. “What Would You Do” (2021)

Released in 2021 as part of the Old Church Basement collaboration between Elevation Worship and Maverick City Music, “What Would You Do” is a deeply reflective and intimate song that challenges listeners to consider their response to God’s presence. Unlike many high-energy worship anthems, this song takes a more contemplative approach, inviting worshippers into a space of personal reflection and surrender.

The song’s lyrics pose a simple yet profound question: “What would you do if He walked into the room?” This imagery of encountering God in a tangible way prompts listeners to examine their hearts and consider how they would respond to His nearness. The stripped-down arrangement, featuring gentle piano and soft, emotive vocals, enhances the song’s raw, worshipful atmosphere.

As the song progresses, the emotion intensifies, leading to a powerful moment of spontaneous worship. The repetition of the question, paired with the growing instrumental swell, creates an immersive experience that allows worshippers to engage deeply with God. It encourages an authentic response—whether that be falling to one’s knees, lifting hands in surrender, or simply sitting in awe of His presence.

“What Would You Do” is a song that transcends mere performance; it invites a genuine encounter with God. Its simplicity, sincerity, and soul-stirring message make it a unique and powerful addition to Elevation Worship’s catalog. Whether used in personal devotion or corporate worship, the song serves as a reminder that worship is not just about singing—it’s about responding to the reality of God’s presence.

10. “There Is a Cloud” (2017)

“There Is a Cloud,” the title track from Elevation Worship’s 2017 album, is a song of anticipation, faith, and divine promise. Inspired by the biblical story of Elijah in 1 Kings 18—where a small cloud in the distance signaled an impending downpour of rain—the song serves as a powerful metaphor for waiting on God’s promises to be fulfilled.

The lyrics paint a vivid picture of expectancy: “Hear the word roaring as thunder, with a new future to tell.” From the very first lines, the song captures the tension between waiting and believing, encouraging listeners to trust that God is moving even when they cannot yet see the full extent of His work. The steady build of the melody mirrors the growing anticipation, culminating in a powerful chorus that declares faith in God’s provision.

Musically, “There Is a Cloud” combines atmospheric synths, swelling instrumentals, and passionate vocals to create an immersive worship experience. The song’s bridge, which proclaims, “We receive Your rain,” reinforces the theme of spiritual renewal and breakthrough. It serves as a declaration of faith that God is faithful to His word, and what He has promised will come to pass.

Since its release, “There Is a Cloud” has been a source of encouragement for many believers going through seasons of waiting. It speaks to those holding onto God’s promises, reminding them that breakthrough is coming. Whether sung in a church setting or during personal moments of worship, the song continues to inspire faith, hope, and expectation for what God is about to do.