Erykah Badu is an American singer-songwriter and actress, who has been called the “First Lady of Neo-Soul”. Born in Dallas, Texas in 1971, Badu’s music is known for its blend of soul, hip-hop, and jazz, as well as her distinctive voice and poetic lyrics.

Badu released her debut album, “Baduizm,” in 1997, which received critical acclaim and commercial success, cementing her place as a rising star in the music industry. She has since released several other highly regarded albums, including “Mama’s Gun” and “New Amerykah Part One (4th World War)”.

In addition to her music career, Badu is also known for her activism and humanitarian work. She has been involved in various social justice causes, including environmentalism and Black Lives Matter.

Badu’s music has been highly influential in the neo-soul movement, and her distinctive sound and style have inspired many other artists. Her work continues to resonate with audiences around the world, and she is considered one of the most important and innovative voices in modern soul music.

Overall, Erykah Badu’s career is a testament to her artistic vision, her commitment to social justice, and her status as a true icon of contemporary music.

1. Tyrone

“Tyrone” is a classic R&B song by Erykah Badu, released in 1997. The track features Badu’s signature soulful vocals and powerful lyrics, creating a sound that captures the energy and intensity of a live performance. The song’s lyrics, which tell the story of a woman fed up with her no-good man and his friends, have become a feminist anthem and a staple of Badu’s live shows. “Tyrone” is a testament to Badu’s ability to blend old-school R&B with a modern sensibility, and her influence on the development of neo-soul as a genre. The song remains a beloved classic of 1990s R&B.

2. The Healer

“The Healer” is a song by Erykah Badu, released in 2008. The song features a hypnotic, laid-back groove and soulful vocals, and is characterized by its socially conscious lyrics and references to hip-hop culture. The song’s lyrics, which speak to the power of music as a force for healing and social change, have made it a fan favorite and a standout track in Badu’s catalog. “The Healer” is a testament to Badu’s ability to create music that is both politically engaged and emotionally resonant, and a reminder of her status as a true icon of contemporary soul music.

3. Hello ft. André 3000

“Hello” is a song by American neo-soul singer Erykah Badu, featuring rapper André 3000, released in 2015. The song features a laid-back and groovy sound, driven by Badu’s soulful vocals and the jazzy instrumentation. The lyrics tell a story of a woman reconnecting with an old flame, highlighting the theme of nostalgia and second chances in love. André 3000’s guest verse adds a playful and romantic element to the song, complementing Badu’s smooth and sultry delivery. “Hello” showcases Badu’s ability to blend different genres and create a unique and memorable musical experience.

4. Honey

“Honey” is a song by Erykah Badu, released in 2008. The song features a smooth, jazzy sound and soulful vocals, and is characterized by its catchy melody and seductive lyrics. The song’s lyrics, which speak to the joy and passion of a new relationship, have made it a fan favorite and a standout track in Badu’s catalog. “Honey” is a testament to Badu’s ability to create music that is both sophisticated and accessible, and a reminder of her status as one of the most important voices in contemporary soul music.

5. Other Side of the Game

“Other Side of the Game” is a song by Erykah Badu, released in 1997. The song features a mellow, jazzy sound and soulful vocals, and is characterized by its reflective lyrics and themes of love and struggle. The song’s lyrics, which speak to the challenges of maintaining a relationship while dealing with the stresses of everyday life, have made it a fan favorite and a classic in Badu’s catalog. “Other Side of the Game” is a testament to Badu’s ability to create music that is both emotionally resonant and musically inventive, and a reminder of her status as a true icon of contemporary soul music.

6. Window Seat

“Window Seat” is a neo-soul song by American singer-songwriter Erykah Badu, released in 2010 as a single from her album “New Amerykah Part Two (Return of the Ankh)”. The song’s hypnotic beat and dreamy instrumentation create a contemplative and introspective atmosphere. The lyrics, which address Badu’s desire for freedom and authenticity, are delivered with her trademark mix of soulfulness, spirituality, and social commentary. The song’s music video, in which Badu strips naked while walking through Dealey Plaza in Dallas, Texas, sparked controversy and conversations about art, nudity, and freedom of expression. “Window Seat” is a powerful and provocative piece of music and visual art.

7. Bag Lady

“Bag Lady” is a neo-soul song by Erykah Badu, released in 2000 on her album “Mama’s Gun.” The song features a mellow, jazzy sound with Badu’s soulful vocals and a prominent bassline. The lyrics are a metaphor for emotional baggage and the need to let go of past traumas, with Badu singing “Bag lady, you gone hurt your back, dragging all them bags like that.” “Bag Lady” showcases Badu’s ability to create music that is both introspective and relatable, and her talent for blending neo-soul with elements of jazz and funk. The song remains a fan favorite and a testament to Badu’s influence on contemporary soul and R&B.

8. Didn’t Cha Know

“Didn’t Cha Know” is a song by American neo-soul singer Erykah Badu, released in 2001 as a single from her album “Mama’s Gun.” The song features a mellow and introspective sound, driven by Badu’s dreamy vocals and the smooth, jazzy instrumentation. The lyrics explore themes of self-discovery and personal growth, as Badu reflects on the challenges and lessons of her life. “Didn’t Cha Know” showcases Badu’s ability to blend different genres and create a unique and captivating musical experience, solidifying her status as one of the most innovative and influential artists of the neo-soul movement.

9. Love of My Life (An Ode to Hip Hop) ft. Common

“Love of My Life (An Ode to Hip Hop)” is a neo-soul song by American singer-songwriter Erykah Badu, featuring rapper Common. The song was released in 2002 and won a Grammy Award for Best R&B Song. The song’s catchy beat and upbeat vibe pay homage to the hip hop genre and celebrate its cultural and artistic significance. Badu and Common’s smooth and soulful vocals deliver lyrics that express their deep love and respect for hip hop music and culture. “Love of My Life (An Ode to Hip Hop)” is a joyful and uplifting tribute to a genre that has influenced and inspired generations of artists and fans.

10. On & On

“On & On” is a neo-soul song by American singer-songwriter Erykah Badu, released in 1997 as a single from her debut album “Baduizm”. The song’s relaxed beat, jazzy instrumentation, and Badu’s smooth and sultry vocals create a mellow and soothing vibe. The lyrics, which address the struggles and joys of everyday life, are delivered with Badu’s trademark blend of spirituality, social commentary, and personal reflection. “On & On” was a commercial and critical success, earning Badu a Grammy Award for Best Female R&B Vocal Performance. The song has become a classic of the neo-soul genre and a fan favorite.