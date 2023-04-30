Dr. John, born Malcolm John Rebennack Jr., was an American singer, songwriter, and pianist who was a seminal figure in the New Orleans music scene. Born in 1941, Dr. John began his career as a session musician and songwriter, working with a variety of artists in the 1960s and 1970s.

Dr. John’s music was characterized by his distinctive blend of blues, jazz, and rock and roll, as well as his unique vocal style and keyboard playing. His music was deeply rooted in the traditions of New Orleans, and he was known for his flamboyant stage presence and colorful persona.

Dr. John achieved great success throughout his career, winning multiple Grammy Awards and collaborating with a variety of legendary artists, including The Rolling Stones, Eric Clapton, and Van Morrison. He was also known for his philanthropic work, using his platform to raise awareness and support for various causes.

Dr. John passed away in 2019 at the age of 77, leaving behind a legacy as one of the most influential and innovative musicians of his time. His music continues to inspire and captivate audiences around the world, and his influence can be heard in the work of countless artists in a variety of genres.

1. Season of the Witch

“Season of the Witch” is a classic rock song by Dr. John, released in 1968. The song features a haunting and atmospheric sound, with Dr. John’s gravelly vocals and jazzy piano chords creating an eerie and hypnotic effect. The lyrics evoke a sense of mystery and magic, exploring themes of transformation, temptation, and the changing of the seasons. “Season of the Witch” has become a cult classic and a staple of rock radio, inspiring countless covers and interpretations over the years. The song remains a testament to Dr. John’s innovative and experimental approach to music and his enduring legacy as a visionary artist.

2. (Everybody Wanna Get Rich) Rite Away

“(Everybody Wanna Get Rich) Rite Away” is a song by Dr. John, released in 1974. The song features Dr. John’s signature blend of blues, funk, and rock and roll, and is characterized by its catchy melody and infectious rhythm. The song’s lyrics, which speak to the desire for wealth and success in modern society, have made it a fan favorite and a classic in Dr. John’s catalog. “(Everybody Wanna Get Rich) Rite Away” is a testament to Dr. John’s ability to create music that speaks to the soul and reflects the culture of the time, and a reminder of his enduring impact on popular music.

3. Babylon

“Babylon” is a classic song by Dr. John, released in 1969 as part of his debut album, “Gris-Gris”. The track features Dr. John’s distinctive blend of New Orleans R&B, psychedelia, and voodoo-inspired imagery, with its lyrics drawing on biblical references and social criticism to create a haunting and evocative portrait of a troubled world. The song’s instrumentation, including Dr. John’s signature piano playing, African percussion, and psychedelic guitar effects, creates a unique and hypnotic sound. “Babylon” is a testament to Dr. John’s creativity, originality, and his ability to create music that defies genre boundaries and resonates across generations.

4. New Orleans

“New Orleans” is a song by Dr. John, released in 1972 on his album “Gumbo.” The song is a celebration of Dr. John’s hometown and the rich musical and cultural heritage of New Orleans. It features a lively, upbeat sound with Dr. John’s signature piano playing and soulful vocals. The lyrics pay tribute to the city’s unique traditions, including Mardi Gras, jazz music, and Cajun cuisine. “New Orleans” has become an anthem for the city, and is considered one of Dr. John’s most beloved songs, showcasing his deep connection to his roots and his ability to capture the spirit of a place through his music.

5. I Walk On Guilded Splinters

“I Walk On Gilded Splinters” is a song by American musician Dr. John, originally released on his 1968 album, “Gris-Gris.” The song features a hypnotic and swampy sound, driven by the singer’s distinctive vocals, a funky bassline, and the use of percussion instruments such as congas and tambourines. The lyrics reference voodoo and black magic, creating a haunting and mystical atmosphere. The song has been praised for its innovative use of rhythm and the musician’s ability to fuse different musical genres, including jazz, blues, and rock. “I Walk On Gilded Splinters” remains a fan favorite and a testament to Dr. John’s unique musical style.

6. Same Old Same Old

“Same Old Same Old” is a song by American singer-songwriter and pianist Dr. John, released in 1972 on his album “Gumbo”. The song’s bluesy rhythm and soulful groove showcase Dr. John’s signature blend of New Orleans funk, R&B, and jazz. The lyrics, which express frustration and boredom with a stagnant relationship, are delivered with Dr. John’s distinctive, gravelly voice and supported by a tight horn section and funky guitar riffs. “Same Old Same Old” is a highlight of the “Gumbo” album and a testament to Dr. John’s ability to infuse traditional musical genres with his own unique style and personality.

7. Desitively Bonnaroo

“Desitively Bonnaroo” is a song by Dr. John, released in 1974 on his album of the same name. The song features a funky, upbeat sound with a horn section and Dr. John’s soulful vocals. The title of the song comes from a Creole expression meaning “good times,” and the lyrics are a celebration of the joy and community that can be found in music and dance. “Desitively Bonnaroo” showcases Dr. John’s ability to fuse different musical genres and cultural traditions into a cohesive sound that is both fun and meaningful. The song remains a beloved classic, and is often cited as one of the best examples of Dr. John’s unique blend of funk, blues, and New Orleans-style jazz.

8. Iko Iko

“Iko Iko” is a song originally recorded by the Dixie Cups in 1965, but it was the version by Dr. John that became a hit in 1972. The song features a lively and infectious rhythm, driven by the singer’s soulful vocals and the use of percussion instruments such as tambourines and cowbells. The lyrics reference Mardi Gras and the traditions of New Orleans, creating a festive and celebratory atmosphere. Dr. John’s version of the song has been praised for its fun and energetic sound, and its influence on the emerging funk and disco scenes. “Iko Iko” remains a beloved classic among music fans and a testament to Dr. John’s versatility as a musician.

9. Such A Night

“Such A Night” is a song by American singer-songwriter and pianist Dr. John, released in 1973 on his album “In the Right Place”. The song’s funky rhythm, soulful horns, and Dr. John’s distinctive vocals capture the essence of New Orleans R&B and funk. The lyrics, which tell the story of a passionate, one-night stand, are delivered with a playful, seductive charm. The song’s irresistible groove has made it a fan favorite and a staple of Dr. John’s live performances. “Such A Night” is a classic of Dr. John’s repertoire and a testament to his ability to create music that is both musically engaging and emotionally resonant.

10. Right Place Wrong Time

“Right Place, Wrong Time” is a song by Dr. John, released in 1973 on his album “In the Right Place.” The song features a funky, upbeat sound with a catchy piano riff and Dr. John’s distinctively gravelly vocals. The lyrics are a humorous take on the pitfalls of fame and fortune, with the refrain “I’ve been in the right place, but it must have been the wrong time.” “Right Place, Wrong Time” became a huge commercial success, and remains one of Dr. John’s most popular songs, showcasing his ability to create infectious, danceable music that still retains a sense of humor and irony.