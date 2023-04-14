Macklemore & Ryan Lewis is an American hip-hop duo consisting of rapper Macklemore (real name Benjamin Haggerty) and producer Ryan Lewis. The duo formed in 2008 in Seattle, Washington, and gained widespread acclaim with their debut studio album, “The Heist,” released in 2012. The album features a unique blend of Macklemore’s introspective and socially conscious lyrics and Ryan Lewis’s intricate and eclectic production.

Macklemore & Ryan Lewis’s music often tackles social issues, including addiction, homophobia, and consumerism. The duo’s biggest hit, “Thrift Shop,” became a commercial success and won the Grammy Award for Best Rap Performance in 2014. Other notable hits include “Can’t Hold Us” and “Same Love.”

In addition to their music, Macklemore & Ryan Lewis have been involved in various philanthropic efforts, supporting causes such as LGBTQ rights, addiction recovery, and homelessness. They have also been vocal about their opposition to music industry practices, such as major record labels and pay-to-play radio.

Macklemore & Ryan Lewis’s unique sound and socially conscious lyrics have made them a beloved and influential figure in the hip-hop community. Their music has been praised for its authenticity and introspection, solidifying their place as one of the most important hip-hop acts of the 21st century.

10. “Jimmy Iovine”

“Jimmy Iovine” is a witty and playful song by American hip-hop duo Macklemore & Ryan Lewis, released in 2012. The track features a bouncy and upbeat melody, with Macklemore’s fast-paced flow delivering the clever lyrics that reference music industry executive Jimmy Iovine and his role in the music industry. The song speaks of the duo’s ambition and desire for success, as well as their willingness to work hard and break the rules to achieve their dreams. “Jimmy Iovine” is a standout track from Macklemore & Ryan Lewis’ debut album “The Heist” and showcases their unique blend of humor and socially conscious themes.

9. “Good Old Days”

“Good Old Days” is a nostalgic and reflective song by American hip-hop duo Macklemore & Ryan Lewis, featuring singer Kesha. The song was released in 2017 as part of their album “Gemini” and celebrates the idea of living in the moment and cherishing the memories that shape our lives. The lyrics reflect on the innocence and joy of youth and encourage listeners to embrace the present and make the most of every moment. “Good Old Days” showcases Macklemore’s introspective and introspective lyricism and Kesha’s powerful and emotive vocals, creating a song that is both uplifting and poignant.

8. “Brad Pitt’s Cousin”

“Brad Pitt’s Cousin” is a song by American hip-hop duo Macklemore & Ryan Lewis, released in 2013 as a bonus track on the deluxe version of their debut studio album, “The Heist”. The song features a catchy, upbeat production with Macklemore’s signature flow and humorous lyrics. The song tells the story of a fictional character named Brad Pitt’s Cousin, who is portrayed as a lovable and eccentric character. “Brad Pitt’s Cousin” showcases Macklemore’s ability to create fun and lighthearted tracks while still maintaining his clever wordplay and storytelling ability. The song has become a fan favorite and a highlight of “The Heist”.

7. “Buckshot”

“Buckshot” is a powerful and politically charged song by American hip-hop duo Macklemore & Ryan Lewis, released in 2016. The track features a gritty and hard-hitting beat, with Macklemore’s intense flow delivering the lyrics that address issues such as police brutality, racial injustice, and the Black Lives Matter movement. The song speaks of the frustration and anger felt by many in the face of systemic oppression and discrimination, and calls for unity and action in the fight for justice. “Buckshot” is a standout track from Macklemore & Ryan Lewis’ album “This Unruly Mess I’ve Made” and showcases their commitment to using their platform to address important social issues.

6. “Next Year”

“Next Year” is a hopeful and optimistic song by American hip-hop duo Macklemore & Ryan Lewis. The song was released in 2019 as part of their album “This Unruly Mess I’ve Made” and encourages listeners to look forward to the future and embrace change. The lyrics reflect on the challenges and struggles of the past and encourage listeners to learn from those experiences and use them to grow and evolve. “Next Year” showcases Macklemore’s poignant and introspective lyricism and Ryan Lewis’ production skills, creating a song that is both introspective and uplifting, reminding listeners to keep pushing forward and stay hopeful for what’s to come.

5. “The Train”

“The Train” is a song by American hip-hop duo Macklemore & Ryan Lewis, released in 2011 as a single. The song features a mellow, laid-back production with a smooth beat and Macklemore’s introspective lyrics. The lyrics speak of life’s journey and the importance of staying true to oneself, with the chorus repeating the line “This train is moving too fast to be looking back.” “The Train” showcases Macklemore’s ability to create emotive and thought-provoking tracks that resonate with audiences. The song has become a fan favorite and a standout track in Macklemore & Ryan Lewis’s discography.

4. “Glorious”

“Glorious” is a catchy and uplifting song by American hip-hop duo Macklemore & Ryan Lewis, released in 2017. The track features a bright and energetic beat, with Macklemore’s confident flow delivering the lyrics that celebrate self-acceptance, perseverance, and the joy of life. The song speaks of the power of positivity and self-love, and encourages listeners to embrace their uniqueness and live their lives to the fullest. “Glorious” is a standout track from Macklemore & Ryan Lewis’ album “Gemini” and is considered one of their most popular songs, showcasing their ability to create feel-good music with a positive message.

3. “Can’t Hold Us”

“Can’t Hold Us” is an energetic and anthemic song by American hip-hop duo Macklemore & Ryan Lewis, featuring singer Ray Dalton. The song was released in 2011 as part of their debut album “The Heist” and quickly became a chart-topping hit, known for its catchy beat, rapid-fire lyrics, and uplifting chorus. The song celebrates the idea of overcoming obstacles and pursuing your dreams, showcasing Macklemore’s energetic and confident lyricism and Dalton’s powerful vocals. “Can’t Hold Us” has become a staple of contemporary hip-hop and showcases Macklemore & Ryan Lewis’ unique sound and creative approach to music-making.

2. “Same Love”

“Same Love” is a song by American hip-hop duo Macklemore & Ryan Lewis, released in 2012 as the fourth single from their debut studio album, “The Heist”. The song features a poignant and emotional sound with a piano-driven melody and Macklemore’s impassioned vocals. The lyrics speak of LGBTQ rights and the fight for equality, with the chorus repeating the line “And I can’t change even if I tried / Even if I wanted to”. “Same Love” became a commercial success and a cultural phenomenon, solidifying Macklemore & Ryan Lewis’s place as socially conscious and politically active artists. The song remains a powerful anthem for the LGBTQ community and a highlight of “The Heist”.

1. “Thrift Shop”

“Thrift Shop” is a humorous and satirical song by American hip-hop duo Macklemore & Ryan Lewis, featuring singer Wanz. The song was released in 2012 as part of their debut album “The Heist” and quickly became a commercial and critical success, known for its catchy hook, witty lyrics, and upbeat tempo. The song celebrates the idea of finding value in second-hand items and rejecting the notion that material possessions define our worth. “Thrift Shop” showcases Macklemore’s clever and playful lyricism and Wanz’s soulful vocals, creating a song that is both fun and socially conscious.