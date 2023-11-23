Elton John, born Reginald Kenneth Dwight on March 25, 1947, is an English singer, songwriter, pianist, and composer who has become one of the most successful and enduring figures in popular music. With a career spanning over five decades, Elton John has produced an extensive catalog of timeless songs across various genres, including pop, rock, and ballads.

Elton John’s rise to fame began in the early 1970s with albums like “Elton John” (1970) and “Tumbleweed Connection” (1970). His flamboyant stage presence and distinctive piano playing, combined with the lyrical genius of his longtime collaborator Bernie Taupin, contributed to his rapid success. Hits like “Your Song,” “Rocket Man,” and “Tiny Dancer” established him as a global superstar.

The mid-1970s marked a period of unparalleled success with albums like “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road” (1973) and hits like “Bennie and the Jets” and “Candle in the Wind.” Elton John’s versatility was evident in his ability to explore different styles, from the glam rock era to more pop-oriented and mature compositions.

In addition to his solo career, Elton John collaborated with other artists and became known for his philanthropy, particularly in the fight against HIV/AIDS. He was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II in 1998 for his contributions to music and charitable work.

Elton John’s career has seen numerous accolades, including multiple Grammy Awards, an Academy Award for “Can You Feel the Love Tonight” from “The Lion King,” and inductions into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. His “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” tour, announced in 2018, serves as a final global tour, marking the end of his touring career while ensuring his legacy as one of the greatest musicians in contemporary music history.

1. “Your Song”

Listen to the original recording to experience the beauty of Elton John's vocals and piano playing. Pay attention to the heartfelt lyrics and the emotion they convey.

2. “Rocket Man (I Think It’s Going to Be a Long, Long Time)”

"Rocket Man (I Think It's Going to Be a Long, Long Time)" is undeniably one of the greatest songs by Elton John, capturing the profound sense of loneliness and isolation experienced in outer space. Its captivating melody and introspective lyrics have solidified its status as a timeless classic. The emotional depth portrayed in the song, coupled with Elton John's powerful vocals, make it a standout in his impressive discography.

A true story: A devoted fan once shared how "Rocket Man" helped them through a difficult period in their life. The song deeply resonated with their feelings of being disconnected from the world and provided solace during a time of overwhelming loneliness. This serves as a testament to the profound impact that music can have on our lives and the comfort it can provide during our darkest moments.

3. “Tiny Dancer”

Elton John's "Tiny Dancer" is undoubtedly one of his finest songs, showcasing his exceptional talent for songwriting and musicianship. Originally released in 1971, it has continued to be a beloved classic over the years. The song's beautiful melody, heartfelt lyrics, and iconic piano accompaniment make it a standout in Elton John's impressive discography. Its memorable chorus and emotional storytelling have solidified its place as a fan and critic favorite.

Pro-tip: For the full experience of "Tiny Dancer," listen to it with headphones on, allowing yourself to be fully immersed in the enchanting musical journey it offers.

4. “Candle in the Wind”

"Candle in the Wind" is one of Elton John's most iconic songs, beloved for its emotional lyrics and beautiful melody. Originally released in 1973, it quickly became a hit and remains a fan favorite to this day. While it was originally written as a tribute to Marilyn Monroe, it was later reworked as a dedication to Princess Diana after her tragic death in 1997. The heartfelt lyrics and soulful vocals of Elton John make "Candle in the Wind" a timeless and unforgettable song.

If you enjoy this song, you may also appreciate other classic hits from Elton John, such as "Rocket Man" and "Your Song".

5. “Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me”

"Don't Let the Sun Go Down on Me" was released as a single in 1974 from Elton John's album "Caribou". The song features an iconic duet with George Michael at Live Aid in 1985. The heartfelt lyrics convey themes of loneliness and longing.

Elton John released "Don't Let the Sun Go Down on Me" as a single in 1974, and it quickly became a hit, reaching the top of the charts in multiple countries. The song's popularity endured over the years, and Elton John frequently includes it in his live performances. In 1991, he recorded a live version with George Michael, which became a massive success. The song's universal message and powerful delivery have solidified its place as one of Elton John's greatest hits.

6. “Bennie and the Jets”

"Bennie and the Jets" is a timeless classic by Elton John that showcases his unique musical style and storytelling abilities. The song's infectious melody, energetic piano riffs, and soulful vocals make it a standout in his discography. The lyrics paint a vivid picture of a fictional band and their devoted fans. With its catchy chorus and memorable piano solo, "Bennie and the Jets" remains one of Elton John's most beloved songs. If you appreciate this track, you may also enjoy other hits like "Rocket Man" and "Tiny Dancer." Let Elton John's music take you on a journey of nostalgia and musical brilliance.

7. “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road”

"Goodbye Yellow Brick Road" was released in 1973. The song features intricate piano playing and Elton John's emotional vocals. The lyrics explore themes of disillusionment and the desire for a simpler life.

If you enjoy "Goodbye Yellow Brick Road," you might also like other Elton John hits such as "Rocket Man" and "Tiny Dancer." These songs showcase his musical genius and continue to resonate with audiences worldwide.

8. “Someone Saved My Life Tonight”

"Someone Saved My Life Tonight" was released in 1975 and had a significant impact on Elton John's career. The song's themes include self-discovery, personal growth, and the influence of others.

9. “Crocodile Rock”

"Crocodile Rock" features a catchy melody and energetic rhythm with nostalgic lyrics that transport listeners back to the 1970s.

10. “Daniel”

"Daniel" features intricate piano melodies and powerful, emotive vocals. The lyrics tell the tale of a soldier returning home and the complexities of his experiences. The song includes dynamic instrumentation with guitar and drums, and beautiful harmonies in the chorus. "Daniel" became one of Elton John's biggest hits, reaching number two on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in 1973.

Fun Fact: "Daniel" became one of Elton John's biggest hits, reaching number two on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in 1973.