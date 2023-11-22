Edwin Starr, born Charles Edwin Hatcher on January 21, 1942, in Nashville, Tennessee, was a dynamic American soul and R&B singer. He rose to prominence in the late 1960s and early 1970s, leaving an indelible mark with his powerful vocals and energetic performances.

Starr’s breakthrough came with the iconic protest song “War,” released in 1970. The song, with its impassioned delivery and socially conscious lyrics, became an anthem of the anti-Vietnam War movement. “War” not only topped the charts but also earned Starr a Grammy Award nomination. The unforgettable refrain, “War, what is it good for? Absolutely nothing!” remains etched in the cultural memory.

Prior to “War,” Starr had already made a name for himself with hits like “Twenty-Five Miles” and “Stop the War Now.” His electrifying stage presence and ability to infuse soul into his performances endeared him to audiences around the world.

Throughout his career, Edwin Starr’s contributions to soul music extended beyond his protest anthems, showcasing a versatility that spanned ballads to upbeat dance tracks. Though his commercial success fluctuated over the years, Starr’s impact on the soul genre endures, and his music continues to resonate with fans of classic R&B. Edwin Starr passed away on April 2, 2003, but his legacy lives on through his timeless contributions to the soul music canon.

1. War

2. 25 Miles

Edwin Starr's "25 Miles" is a sensational soulful anthem that showcases his unrivaled vocal prowess and captivating stage presence. Released in 1969, it solidified Starr's standing as one of the greatest Motown artists of all time. It has an infectious rhythm and heartfelt lyrics. With its soulful melodies, it creates an uplifting experience for people of all generations.

3. Stop the War Now

'Stop the War Now' is a song by Edwin Starr that serves as an anthem of peace, conveying a powerful desire for an end to conflict. Its soulful melodies and thought-provoking lyrics make it resonate deeply with listeners.

Starr's impassioned vocals evoke a sense of urgency, reflecting the collective sentiment of many during tumultuous periods. His performance captures the frustration and despair caused by war, sending the message to prioritize diplomacy over violence.

This iconic track stands out for its social and political relevance. It became an anthem for pacifism and unity when anti-war sentiments were at their peak. Its universal message and timeless appeal ensure its enduring popularity.

Starr himself was no stranger to activism. He supported causes dedicated to promoting equality, justice, and peace. This commitment enhances the impact of 'Stop the War Now', adding an extra layer of authenticity to an already influential piece.

4. Agent Double-O-Soul

Agent Double-O-Soul was Edwin Starr's iconic song. Its rhythm and lyrics captivated people everywhere. The song showed off Starr's vocal range and ability to stir up emotions.

5. Easin' In

6. Oh, How Happy

"Oh, How Happy" by Edwin Starr is the ray of sunshine on a cloudy day. It lifts spirits and brings a smile to faces. The upbeat tempo and catchy melody captivate everyone. Starr's soulful vocals bring the song to life, with lyrics about bliss and contentment. The instrumentation features vibrant horns and a lively rhythm section. This underrated gem is a timeless classic and has been covered multiple times. Fun fact: It was originally recorded by The Shades of Blue in 1966.

7. Headline News

9. H.A.P.P.Y. Radio

The infectious rhythm and uplifting lyrics of Edwin Starr's "H.A.P.P.Y. Radio" make it a true gem. It showcases Starr's soulful vocals and his ability to create resonant songs. That's why it's on our list of the 10 best Edwin Starr songs of all time.

It's an album called Happy Radio (1978), with a style of Funk/Disco. Released in 1979, it's a joyful dance-floor filler. Starr sings about the power of music to bring happiness and positivity. It peaked at Number 28 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

The song's lively energy and irresistible rhythm make it impossible to resist dancing. It was written by Kevin McCord and Edwin Starr himself. This timeless track has stood the test of time, making it a must-listen for any fan of classic music genres.

So, next time you need a pick-me-up or want to groove, don't forget to turn up the volume and let "H.A.P.P.Y. Radio" fill your soul with joy.

10. Twenty-Five Miles

Edwin Starr's 'Twenty-Five Miles' is renowned for its vibrant rhythm and soulful vocals! His powerful voice and catchy grooves have made him a legendary figure in soul music.

Song: Twenty-Five Miles

Twenty-Five Miles Artist: Edwin Starr

Edwin Starr Album: 25 Miles

25 Miles Release Year: 1969

1969 Genre: Soul, R&B

Lyrically, this song reflects the social issues of its time. It speaks of distance and determination, and its timeless message still resonates with listeners today.

Surprisingly, 'Twenty-Five Miles' was originally recorded by Wilson Pickett in 1968, but Edwin Starr's version was the one that became a huge hit in 1969. This success set him up for greater fame and sealed his name as a prominent soul artist!

