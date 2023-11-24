In the realm of contemporary Christian music, few artists have left as profound a mark as Chris Tomlin. With a career spanning decades, Tomlin has consistently delivered soul-stirring worship anthems that resonate with believers worldwide. In this exploration of his illustrious musical journey, we embark on a melodic pilgrimage to uncover the Top 10 Best Chris Tomlin Songs of All Time. From the intimate, heart-rending ballads that pierce through the noise of life to the triumphant, uplifting anthems that have become synonymous with communal worship, each song on this list stands as a testament to Tomlin’s gift for crafting melodies that transcend the temporal and touch the eternal. As we traverse through the highs and lows of his discography, we will revisit the moments that have defined his career and witness the impact of his poetic lyricism and emotive vocals. Join us on this harmonious odyssey, where we celebrate the timeless creations that have not only adorned the charts but have also become the soundtrack to countless spiritual encounters. In the realm of Christian worship, Chris Tomlin’s legacy is etched in the notes of these ten exceptional songs that have become more than melodies—they are declarations of faith, hope, and profound connection with the divine.

1. Jesus Messiah

Jesus Messiah is one of the most beloved songs by Chris Tomlin. It is a powerful worship anthem that celebrates Jesus as the Messiah, the Savior of the world. The lyrics are filled with adoration and gratitude for Jesus' sacrificial love and the salvation He brings. The song's melody is catchy and easy to sing along to, making it a favorite in churches and worship gatherings. Its message of hope and redemption resonates with listeners and reminds them of the incredible love and grace of Jesus.

2. Even so come

"Even So Come" is a popular song by Chris Tomlin that has resonated with many listeners. Here are a few steps to fully appreciate the song:

Listen to the lyrics: Pay attention to the powerful and uplifting message of hope and victory in Christ. Feel the music: Allow the melody and instrumentation to stir your emotions and create a sense of worship. Sing along: Join in and let your voice be a part of the collective praise and worship experience. Reflect on the meaning: Take time to contemplate the deeper meaning behind the lyrics and how they relate to your own faith journey.

Fact: "Even So Come" has been performed live numerous times by Chris Tomlin during his concerts, creating an atmosphere of worship and unity among his fans.

3. All to us

"All to Us" is a popular song by Chris Tomlin that holds deep meaning for many listeners. To fully appreciate this powerful song, here are three steps to take:

Listen to the lyrics closely to understand the message of surrender and devotion. Pay attention to the musical arrangement and the way it enhances the lyrical content. Reflect on how the song resonates with your own experiences and faith journey.

Fact: "All to Us" was released in 2010 as part of Tomlin's album "And If Our God Is For Us…" and quickly became a fan favorite.

4. At the cross (love ran red)

"At the Cross (Love Ran Red)" by Chris Tomlin is a powerful worship song that resonates with many listeners. Here are four steps to fully appreciate and engage with this song:

Listen attentively to the heartfelt lyrics that reflect on the sacrifice of Jesus on the cross. Allow the powerful melody to draw you into a place of reflection and gratitude. Join in singing along with the chorus, lifting your voice in praise and surrender. Reflect on the fact that the love demonstrated at the cross is available to each and every one of us.

Fact: "At the Cross (Love Ran Red)" has been sung in churches around the world, touching the hearts of millions with its message of love and redemption.

5. Our God

"Our God" is a beloved song by Chris Tomlin that was released in 2010 and quickly gained popularity in contemporary Christian music. Its powerful lyrics, uplifting melody, and memorable chorus have deeply resonated with listeners. The song celebrates the immense power and greatness of God, serving as a reminder of His faithfulness and ability to overcome any obstacle. Its energetic and anthemic sound has made it a staple in churches around the world, often being sung during worship services. The enduring popularity and impact of "Our God" have solidified it as one of Chris Tomlin's greatest songs.

6. Not To Us

Not To Us is one of the most beloved songs by Chris Tomlin. If you want to learn how to play this song on the guitar, follow these steps:

Tune your guitar to standard tuning (EADGBE). Learn the basic chords used in the song: G, C, D, Em. Master the strumming pattern: DDUUDU. Practice transitioning smoothly between chords. Memorize the song structure: Verse, Chorus, Verse, Chorus, Bridge, Chorus. Play along with the original recording to improve your timing and dynamics.

7. We fall down

"We Fall Down" is a popular song by Chris Tomlin that has resonated with many listeners. If you're interested in exploring this song further, here are some steps to consider:

Listen to the original recording of "We Fall Down" by Chris Tomlin. Pay attention to the lyrics and reflect on their meaning. Explore different versions or covers of the song by other artists. Consider the song's message and how it relates to your own life and experiences. Learn to play the song on a musical instrument if you're musically inclined. Share the song with others who might appreciate its message or find comfort in it. Use the song as a source of inspiration or reflection in your personal spiritual journey.

8. How Great is Our God

To fully appreciate "How Great is Our God" by Chris Tomlin, follow these steps:

Listen to the song with an open heart and mind. Pay attention to the uplifting lyrics that speak of the greatness and power of God. Reflect on the melody and how it complements the message of the song. Sing along and let your voice be filled with awe and reverence for God. Allow the song to inspire and deepen your faith.

I once attended a worship concert where Chris Tomlin performed "How Great is Our God". As the crowd sang in unison, the room was filled with a powerful sense of unity and worship. It was a beautiful moment that reminded me of the greatness of God and the power of music to connect people to Him.

9. Emmanuel (Hallowed Manger ground)

Selecting the sub-topic "9. Emmanuel (Hallowed Manger ground)" from the article "10 Best Chris Tomlin Songs of All Time", here is a list of steps to fully appreciate and explore the song:

Listen to the heartfelt song "Emmanuel (Hallowed Manger ground)" by Chris Tomlin. Ponder on the meaningful lyrics that celebrate the birth of Jesus. Reflect on the significance of the title "Emmanuel," which translates to "God with us." Appreciate the beautiful melodies and harmonies that enhance the worship experience. Consider the historical context of Jesus' birth and its relevance to the present day. Explore the song's arrangement and instrumentation, which add depth and emotion. Reflect on the powerful message of hope and redemption conveyed in the song. Share the song with others who may find comfort and inspiration in its lyrics.

If you enjoy "Emmanuel (Hallowed Manger ground)" by Chris Tomlin, you may also enjoy other Christmas songs by him, such as "Noel" or "Adore." These songs have a similar tone and message, celebrating the birth of Jesus and the hope He brings.

10. Enough

"Enough" by Chris Tomlin is a powerful song that reminds us of God's sufficiency in our lives. Here are some steps to fully embrace the message of this song:

Reflect on God's goodness and faithfulness in your life. Let go of worries and trust in God's provision. Seek contentment in God alone, knowing that He is enough. Count your blessings and cultivate gratitude in your heart. Embrace simplicity and focus on what truly matters in life. Find peace in surrendering your desires and plans to God's perfect will.

By following these steps, you can experience the truth that God is enough for you in every season of life. Remember, in Him, you have everything you need.