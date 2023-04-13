Michael W. Smith is one of the most well-known and influential contemporary Christian music artists of all time. With a career spanning over four decades, Smith has released numerous chart-topping albums and singles, solidifying his position as a legend in the industry. He has won numerous awards, including three Grammy Awards, 45 Dove Awards, and an American Music Award, and has sold over 18 million records worldwide.

In this article, we will be exploring the top 10 best Michael W. Smith songs of all time. These songs are a testament to Smith’s incredible songwriting abilities, powerful voice, and unwavering dedication to spreading the message of the Christian faith through his music. From classic hits like “Place in this World” and “Friends” to more recent releases like “Waymaker” and “A Million Lights,” this list covers the breadth and depth of Smith’s incredible catalog of music. Whether you’re a long-time fan or new to his music, these songs are sure to inspire and uplift you. So, without further ado, let’s dive in and discover the top 10 best Michael W. Smith songs of all time.

1. I’ll Wait for You

“I’ll Wait for You” is a moving and powerful ballad that showcases Michael W. Smith’s exceptional vocal range and emotive delivery. The song, which was released in 2018 as part of Smith’s album “A Million Lights,” is a declaration of faith and devotion to God, with lyrics that speak to the singer’s unwavering belief in the power of prayer and the promise of eternal life. The soaring chorus is particularly memorable, with Smith’s voice rising to the heavens as he sings, “I’ll wait for You, I’ll wait for You, my God / I’ll run to You, I’ll run to You, my God / I’ll cling to You, I’ll cling to You, my God / Forever true, forever true, my God.” With its stirring melody, heartfelt lyrics, and Smith’s passionate delivery, “I’ll Wait for You” is a standout track that will resonate deeply with fans of contemporary Christian music.

2. Open the Eyes of My Heart

“Open the Eyes of My Heart” is a classic contemporary Christian worship song that has become an anthem for believers around the world. Originally released in 1997 on Michael W. Smith’s album “Worship,” the song features simple yet powerful lyrics that express a desire to see God more clearly and intimately. With its infectious melody and singable chorus, “Open the Eyes of My Heart” has been a staple in churches and worship gatherings for decades, and its message of surrender and longing for God’s presence continues to resonate with listeners today. Smith’s rendition of the song is particularly heartfelt, with his soulful vocals and piano accompaniment creating a powerful atmosphere of worship. Whether you’re a long-time fan or new to Smith’s music, “Open the Eyes of My Heart” is a must-listen track that is sure to inspire and uplift.

3. I Will Carry You

“I Will Carry You” is a poignant and touching ballad by Michael W. Smith that was released in 2006 on his album “Stand.” The song is a tribute to parents who have experienced the pain of losing a child, and its lyrics offer comfort and hope in the midst of grief. With its gentle melody and heartfelt vocals, “I Will Carry You” is a powerful reminder of the love and compassion of God in the face of tragedy. Smith’s voice is particularly emotive on this track, conveying the depth of emotion and empathy that the song was intended to evoke. Whether you’ve experienced the loss of a child or simply need a reminder of God’s faithfulness and love, “I Will Carry You” is a song that will move and inspire you.

4. Grace

“Grace” is a powerful worship song by Michael W. Smith that was released in 1998 on his album “Live the Life.” The song’s lyrics express a deep reverence and gratitude for God’s unmerited favor and forgiveness, with Smith’s emotive vocals and stirring instrumentation creating an atmosphere of worship and awe. The chorus is particularly memorable, with Smith singing, “Grace, amazing grace / It’s a gift we don’t deserve / To be able to forgive / When we don’t get what we deserve.” The song’s message of God’s unending grace and mercy continues to resonate with listeners today, and its timeless melody and heartfelt lyrics have made it a staple in churches and worship gatherings around the world. Whether you’re a long-time fan or new to Smith’s music, “Grace” is a song that will uplift and inspire you to embrace the limitless love and forgiveness of God.

5. Friends

“Friends” is a classic contemporary Christian song by Michael W. Smith that was released in 1983 on his album “The Michael W. Smith Project.” The song’s upbeat tempo and catchy melody are instantly recognizable, and its lyrics celebrate the joy and value of true friendship. With its singable chorus and positive message, “Friends” has become a beloved staple at youth groups, summer camps, and other Christian gatherings over the years. Smith’s vocals on this track are particularly joyful and exuberant, perfectly capturing the spirit of the song. Whether you’re singing along with friends or simply need a reminder of the blessings of true companionship, “Friends” is a song that is sure to put a smile on your face and lift your spirits.

6. There She Stands

“There She Stands” is a patriotic and uplifting song by Michael W. Smith that was released in 2001 in response to the tragic events of September 11th. The song’s lyrics express a deep appreciation for the strength and resilience of the American people in the face of adversity, with Smith’s powerful vocals and stirring instrumentation creating an atmosphere of hope and determination. The chorus is particularly memorable, with Smith singing, “There she stands, proud and strong / Beautiful, united and strong / For all the world to see / That America is still free.” “There She Stands” has become an anthem of national pride and unity, and its message of hope and perseverance continues to resonate with listeners today. Whether you’re a proud American or simply need a reminder of the power of resilience and determination, “There She Stands” is a song that will uplift and inspire you.

7. All in the Serve

“All in the Serve” is an inspiring worship song by Michael W. Smith that was released in 2018 as part of his album “A Million Lights.” The song’s lyrics express a deep commitment to serving God and others, with Smith’s emotive vocals and soaring instrumentation creating an atmosphere of dedication and worship. The chorus is particularly memorable, with Smith singing, “All in the serve, all in the serve / Give it all away, give it all away / We’re all in this together / We’re all in the serve, all in the serve.” “All in the Serve” has become a popular song in churches and worship gatherings, and its message of selflessness and service continues to inspire believers to use their gifts and talents for the greater good. Whether you’re a long-time fan or new to Smith’s music, “All in the Serve” is a song that will challenge and encourage you to live a life of purpose and service.

8. Above All

“Above All” is a powerful worship song by Michael W. Smith that was released in 2001 on his album “Worship Again.” The song’s lyrics express a deep reverence for the sacrifice of Jesus on the cross, with Smith’s emotive vocals and stirring instrumentation creating an atmosphere of awe and worship. The chorus is particularly memorable, with Smith singing, “Above all powers, above all kings / Above all nature and all created things / Above all wisdom and all the ways of man / You were here before the world began.” “Above All” has become a beloved worship song in churches and gatherings around the world, and its message of the all-encompassing power and love of God continues to resonate with listeners today. Whether you’re a long-time fan or new to Smith’s music, “Above All” is a song that will lift your heart and remind you of the boundless grace and love of God.

9. Agnus Dei

“Agnus Dei” is a beautiful worship song by Michael W. Smith that was released in 1990 on his album “Go West Young Man.” The song’s title is Latin for “Lamb of God,” and its lyrics express a deep reverence for the sacrifice of Jesus and his redemptive power. Smith’s emotive vocals and stirring instrumentation create an atmosphere of worship and awe, with the chorus of “Alleluia, Alleluia, for the Lord God Almighty reigns” serving as a powerful declaration of faith and surrender. “Agnus Dei” has become a beloved worship song in churches and gatherings around the world, and its timeless message of the power and glory of God continues to inspire and uplift listeners today. Whether you’re a long-time fan or new to Smith’s music, “Agnus Dei” is a song that will touch your heart and deepen your faith.

10. Breathe

“Breathe” is a beautiful and contemplative worship song by Michael W. Smith that was released in 2001 on his album “Worship.” The song’s lyrics express a desire for God’s presence and a need to rest in his love and grace. With its gentle melody and Smith’s soothing vocals, “Breathe” creates an atmosphere of calm and introspection, inviting listeners to slow down and meditate on the goodness of God. The chorus is particularly memorable, with Smith singing, “And I, I’m desperate for You / And I, I’m lost without You.” “Breathe” has become a popular worship song in churches and gatherings around the world, and its message of surrender and trust continues to inspire and uplift listeners today. Whether you’re a long-time fan or new to Smith’s music, “Breathe” is a song that will soothe your soul and remind you of the peace that comes from resting in God’s presence.