Hillsong United is a Christian worship band that has captured the hearts of many listeners worldwide with their inspiring and uplifting music. The band has been active for over two decades and has released numerous albums, each with its unique style and message. Their music has impacted millions of people worldwide and has become a source of hope and encouragement for many.

In this article, we will be looking at the top 10 best Hillsong United songs of all time. These songs have touched the hearts of millions of listeners and have become a staple in Christian worship around the world. From their early releases to their most recent works, Hillsong United has consistently delivered powerful and moving music that inspires listeners to draw closer to God. So, whether you’re a long-time fan or a newcomer to their music, join us as we explore some of the most iconic and timeless songs from Hillsong United’s extensive discography.

1. This I Believe (The Creed)

“This I Believe (The Creed)” is a powerful and inspiring song by Hillsong United that affirms the Christian faith and beliefs. It is a rendition of the Nicene Creed, which is one of the most significant statements of faith in Christianity. The song is a beautiful expression of the core tenets of the Christian faith, including the belief in the Trinity, the death and resurrection of Jesus, and the hope of eternal life. The lyrics are deeply moving and meaningful, encouraging listeners to hold fast to their faith and to trust in the love and grace of God. The melody is uplifting and soul-stirring, and the vocal harmonies are breathtaking. “This I Believe (The Creed)” is a true masterpiece that has touched the hearts of millions of people around the world and has become a beloved anthem of the Christian faith.

2. I Adore

“I Adore” is a beautiful and uplifting song by Hillsong United that expresses adoration and love for God. It features powerful lyrics that inspire listeners to worship and glorify God with all their hearts. The melody is upbeat and joyful, with catchy hooks that make it easy to sing along. The instrumentation is also excellent, with a mix of guitars, drums, and keyboard that creates a vibrant and energetic sound. The vocals are impressive, with harmonies that add depth and richness to the song. “I Adore” is a wonderful reminder of the love and grace of God and the joy that comes from worshipping Him. It is a song that is sure to lift the spirits of listeners and fill them with a sense of gratitude and awe. Overall, “I Adore” is an outstanding worship song that captures the essence of Hillsong United’s music – inspiring, uplifting, and full of love for God.

3. From The Inside Out

“From The Inside Out” is a powerful and moving song by Hillsong United that speaks to the transformative power of God’s love. The lyrics encourage listeners to surrender their lives to God and to allow Him to work in them from the inside out. The melody is beautiful and contemplative, with a gentle guitar intro that leads into a soaring chorus. The vocals are passionate and emotive, with harmonies that add depth and resonance to the song. “From The Inside Out” is a reminder that true transformation comes from within and that only through God’s love and grace can we become who we were meant to be. It is a song that inspires listeners to draw closer to God and to seek His will for their lives. Overall, “From The Inside Out” is a stunning worship song that captures the essence of Hillsong United’s music – heartfelt, sincere, and full of reverence for God.

4. What a Beautiful Name

“What a Beautiful Name” is a stunningly beautiful and powerful song by Hillsong United that celebrates the name of Jesus and all that it represents. The lyrics are poetic and moving, painting a vivid picture of the majesty and glory of Jesus Christ. The melody is hauntingly beautiful, with an unforgettable chorus that captures the heart and soul of the song. The vocals are stunning, with harmonies that add depth and emotion to the lyrics. “What a Beautiful Name” is a powerful reminder of the love and grace of God and the incredible sacrifice that Jesus made for us on the cross. It is a song that inspires listeners to worship and adore Jesus and to recognize the immense power and beauty of His name. Overall, “What a Beautiful Name” is an extraordinary worship song that has touched the hearts of millions of people around the world and has become a beloved anthem of the Christian faith.

5. Hosanna

“Hosanna” is an energetic and uplifting song by Hillsong United that celebrates Jesus as the Savior of the world. The song features powerful lyrics that express praise and adoration for Jesus, calling Him the King of Kings and Lord of Lords. The melody is upbeat and dynamic, with a catchy chorus that is easy to sing along to. The instrumentation is impressive, with a mix of drums, guitars, and keyboards that creates a vibrant and joyful sound. The vocals are excellent, with harmonies that add depth and power to the song. “Hosanna” is a song that is sure to lift the spirits of listeners and fill them with a sense of joy and celebration. It is a reminder of the love and grace of Jesus and the power of His name to save and transform lives. Overall, “Hosanna” is an outstanding worship song that captures the essence of Hillsong United’s music – passionate, uplifting, and full of praise for God.

6. Lead Me To The Cross

“Lead Me To The Cross” is a powerful and deeply moving song by Hillsong United that speaks to the heart of Christian faith and the sacrifice of Jesus Christ. The lyrics express a deep longing for God and a desire to follow Jesus to the cross, where He gave His life for us. The melody is soulful and contemplative, with a hauntingly beautiful chorus that is both emotive and powerful. The vocals are exquisite, with harmonies that add depth and richness to the song. “Lead Me To The Cross” is a reminder of the love and grace of God and the incredible sacrifice that Jesus made for us on the cross. It is a song that inspires listeners to draw closer to God and to seek His will for their lives. Overall, “Lead Me To The Cross” is an exceptional worship song that captures the essence of Hillsong United’s music – sincere, heartfelt, and full of reverence for God.

7. Not Today

“Not Today” is a dynamic and powerful song by Hillsong United that affirms the victory and power of Jesus Christ over sin and death. The lyrics express a determination to resist the lies of the enemy and to hold fast to the truth of God’s love and grace. The melody is energetic and driving, with a catchy chorus that is sure to get listeners singing and dancing. The instrumentation is top-notch, with a mix of drums, guitars, and keyboard that creates a pulsing and dynamic sound. The vocals are excellent, with harmonies that add depth and power to the song. “Not Today” is a reminder that no matter what the circumstances may be, Jesus has already won the victory and that we can stand firm in His love and grace. It is a song that inspires listeners to trust in God and to live with courage and confidence. Overall, “Not Today” is an outstanding worship song that captures the essence of Hillsong United’s music – passionate, inspiring, and full of faith.

8. Shout To The Lord

“Shout to the Lord” is a classic and timeless worship song by Hillsong United that has been sung by millions of people around the world. The song features powerful lyrics that express praise and adoration for God, declaring Him as the Lord of all creation. The melody is beautiful and soulful, with a memorable chorus that is both emotive and powerful. The instrumentation is excellent, with a mix of piano, guitar, and strings that creates a rich and lush sound. The vocals are breathtaking, with harmonies that add depth and resonance to the song. “Shout to the Lord” is a song that inspires listeners to worship and adore God, recognizing the immense power and beauty of His name. It is a reminder of the love and grace of God and the power of His name to save and transform lives. Overall, “Shout to the Lord” is an exceptional worship song that captures the essence of Hillsong United’s music – heartfelt, sincere, and full of reverence for God.

9. Salvation Is Here

“Salvation Is Here” is an upbeat and energetic song by Hillsong United that celebrates the power and presence of God in our lives. The song features dynamic lyrics that declare the good news of salvation and the freedom that comes from knowing Jesus. The melody is infectious and uplifting, with a catchy chorus that is sure to get listeners singing and dancing. The instrumentation is excellent, with a mix of electric guitars, drums, and keyboards that creates a pulsing and driving sound. The vocals are passionate and emotive, with harmonies that add depth and power to the song. “Salvation Is Here” is a reminder that God is with us and that His power and presence are available to us at all times. It is a song that inspires listeners to live with faith and courage, knowing that salvation is always within reach. Overall, “Salvation Is Here” is an outstanding worship song that captures the essence of Hillsong United’s music – passionate, uplifting, and full of joy.

10. Take All of Me

“Take All of Me” is a deeply moving and heartfelt song by Hillsong United that expresses a desire to surrender every aspect of our lives to God. The song features powerful lyrics that declare our love and devotion to God, asking Him to take everything we are and use it for His glory. The melody is gentle and contemplative, with a beautiful chorus that is both emotive and powerful. The instrumentation is excellent, with a mix of piano, guitar, and strings that creates a rich and soulful sound. The vocals are stunning, with harmonies that add depth and resonance to the song. “Take All of Me” is a reminder that true freedom comes from surrendering ourselves to God and trusting in His love and grace. It is a song that inspires listeners to live with faith and courage, knowing that God is with us every step of the way. Overall, “Take All of Me” is an exceptional worship song that captures the essence of Hillsong United’s music – heartfelt, sincere, and full of reverence for God.