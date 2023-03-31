Taylor Swift has had a remarkable career, spanning over a decade and evolving from country music to pop. With numerous chart-topping hits, she has become one of the most successful and influential musicians of her generation. Throughout her career, Swift has proven her ability to write catchy and meaningful songs that resonate with listeners of all ages. Choosing the top 10 best Taylor Swift songs of all time is no easy task, as her discography is filled with memorable and iconic tracks. From her early country-pop hits to her recent more experimental tracks, Swift has showcased her versatility and talent as a songwriter. In this article, we will take a deep dive into her extensive catalogue and rank the top 10 best Taylor Swift songs of all time, taking into account their popularity, critical acclaim, and impact on popular culture. Whether you’re a long-time fan or a newcomer to her music, this list will showcase the best of Taylor Swift’s discography and highlight the reasons why she is such an enduring and beloved artist.

1. Blank Space

“Blank Space” is a song by American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift from her fifth studio album, 1989. The track was released in 2014, and it became an instant hit, topping the charts in several countries. The song has a playful and satirical tone, as Swift mocks her own media image as a serial dater. She portrays herself as a “nightmare dressed like a daydream” in the lyrics, referencing the way the media portrays her love life. The music video features Swift playing an exaggerated version of herself, a wealthy and vengeful socialite who ultimately destroys her lover’s possessions. The video received critical acclaim for its satirical commentary on celebrity culture and the media’s portrayal of women. “Blank Space” is a catchy pop song with a memorable chorus and strong production, showcasing Swift’s ability to write catchy hooks and deliver a memorable performance.

2. Shake It Off

“Shake It Off” is a song by American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift, released as the lead single from her fifth studio album, 1989. The song was written by Swift, along with Max Martin and Shellback, and it features a catchy pop sound with elements of funk and R&B. The song is about Swift’s decision to ignore negative comments and criticism from others and to focus on enjoying life and having fun. The track was a commercial success, reaching number one in several countries and becoming one of the best-selling singles of 2014. The music video features Swift dancing and singing along with different groups of people, showcasing her fun and carefree attitude. “Shake It Off” is a feel-good anthem that encourages listeners to embrace their individuality and to not let negativity bring them down. The song’s catchy melody and upbeat tempo make it a perfect song for dancing and lifting up your mood.

3. Bad Blood ft. Kendrick Lamar

“Bad Blood” is a song by Taylor Swift featuring American rapper Kendrick Lamar. The track was released in 2015 and served as the second single from her fifth studio album, 1989. The song is about a former friend who betrayed Swift, and the music video features an all-star cast of female celebrities as members of Swift’s “squad.” The video has a futuristic and action-packed theme, with Swift and her friends battling against a rival group led by Selena Gomez. Kendrick Lamar’s guest verse adds a new dimension to the song, elevating it to another level with his powerful lyrics and flow. “Bad Blood” became a massive hit, reaching the top of the charts in several countries and winning several awards, including a Grammy for Best Music Video.

4. You Belong With Me

“You Belong With Me” is a song by Taylor Swift from her second studio album, Fearless. The track was released in 2009 and became one of Swift’s biggest hits, reaching the top of the charts in several countries. The song’s lyrics tell the story of a girl who is in love with her neighbor, but he is dating someone else who is not right for him. Swift sings from the perspective of the girl, expressing her frustration and belief that she would be a better match for him. The music video features Swift playing two roles, as both the protagonist and the neighbor’s girlfriend, highlighting the contrast between the two characters. The song’s catchy melody and relatable lyrics made it a fan favorite and helped establish Swift as a major force in the pop music world.

5. Look What You Made Me Do

“Look What You Made Me Do” is a song by Taylor Swift from her sixth studio album, Reputation. The track was released in 2017 and marked a departure from Swift’s previous musical style, incorporating elements of trap and electropop. The song’s lyrics are about Swift’s public feud with Kanye West and Kim Kardashian, as well as her transformation as a person and artist. The music video features Swift in various costumes and settings, including a zombie-like appearance, as she addresses her critics and reinvents herself. “Look What You Made Me Do” was a commercial success, reaching the top of the charts in several countries and breaking several streaming records. The song’s edgy and confrontational tone marked a new chapter in Swift’s career, as she embraced a more assertive and bold image.

6. Wildest Dreams

“Wildest Dreams” is a song by Taylor Swift from her fifth studio album, 1989. The track was released in 2015 and has a dreamy, atmospheric sound with lush production and Swift’s breathy vocals. The song’s lyrics describe a fleeting romance that was never meant to last, with Swift singing about a lover who is only in her life temporarily. The music video features Swift as a movie star on a film set in Africa, where she falls in love with her co-star. The video has a nostalgic and romantic feel, with stunning visuals that capture the beauty of the African landscape. “Wildest Dreams” became a hit, reaching the top of the charts in several countries and receiving critical acclaim for its cinematic quality.

7. Style

“Style” is a song by Taylor Swift from her fifth studio album, 1989. The track was released in 2015 and features a synth-pop sound with a catchy melody and a memorable chorus. The song’s lyrics describe a relationship that is defined by its physical attraction and the couple’s chemistry. Swift compares her lover to James Dean and references their shared love of vintage clothing. The music video features Swift in a variety of stylish outfits and settings, including a glamorous party and a beach scene. The video has a chic and fashionable vibe, with stunning visuals that showcase Swift’s aesthetic sensibility. “Style” was a commercial success, reaching the top of the charts in several countries and establishing Swift as a pop icon.

8. We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together

“We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together” is a song by Taylor Swift from her fourth studio album, Red. The track was released in 2012 and features a catchy pop sound with a memorable chorus. The song’s lyrics describe a relationship that has ended multiple times and Swift’s decision to finally move on for good. The music video features Swift in a variety of colorful outfits and settings, including a pajama party and a forest scene. The video has a playful and fun tone, with Swift and her friends dancing and singing along to the song. “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together” was a commercial success, reaching the top of the charts in several countries and becoming one of Swift’s signature songs. The song’s relatable lyrics and infectious melody made it a fan favorite and established Swift as a major force in the pop music world.

9. Love Story

“Love Story” is a song by Taylor Swift from her second studio album, Fearless. The track was released in 2008 and features a country-pop sound with a memorable melody and lyrics that tell a romantic story. The song’s lyrics are inspired by Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet, with Swift singing about a love that is forbidden but worth fighting for. The music video features Swift in a period costume, with scenes depicting the couple’s romantic moments and obstacles. The video has a fairy tale-like quality, with stunning visuals that capture the beauty of the setting. “Love Story” became a massive hit, reaching the top of the charts in several countries and becoming one of Swift’s signature songs. The song’s timeless appeal and universal themes of love and perseverance have made it a fan favorite and cemented its place in the pop culture lexicon.

10. Anti-Hero

“Anti-Hero” is a song by Taylor Swift from her re-recorded version of her 2012 album, Red (Taylor’s Version). The track was not included in the original album and was released in 2021. The song features a melancholic sound with a haunting melody and lyrics that explore the complexities of a relationship. Swift sings about a lover who is not the perfect hero, but instead an anti-hero who is flawed and human. The music video features Swift in a black and white setting, with scenes that depict the couple’s troubled relationship. The video has a moody and introspective tone, with stunning visuals that capture the emotional depth of the song. “Anti-Hero” showcases Swift’s growth as an artist and her ability to tackle mature themes with honesty and vulnerability. The song’s introspective lyrics and haunting melody make it a standout track on the album and a fan favorite.