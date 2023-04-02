Stevie Wonder is an American singer, songwriter, musician, and producer who has become one of the most celebrated and influential figures in popular music. He first gained fame in the 1960s with hits like “Signed, Sealed, Delivered I’m Yours” and “For Once in My Life,” but it was in the 1970s that he really came into his own as a groundbreaking artist. His albums from this period, such as “Talking Book,” “Innervisions,” and “Songs in the Key of Life,” are widely considered to be among the greatest works in popular music history.

Wonder’s music is characterized by his powerful vocals, soulful melodies, and innovative use of technology and production techniques. He is also known for his political and social activism, as evidenced by songs like “Living for the City” and “Higher Ground.” Throughout his career, he has won numerous awards and accolades, including 25 Grammy Awards and induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Beyond his music, Wonder is also an advocate for various causes, including disability rights and environmental protection. He continues to inspire and influence generations of artists with his talent, creativity, and dedication to making the world a better place through his art.

1. Ebony and Ivory (1982)

“Ebony and Ivory” is a duet by Stevie Wonder and Paul McCartney, released in 1982 as a single from McCartney’s album “Tug of War.” The song’s message of racial harmony is reflected in its lyrics, which compare the white and black keys of a piano to the diversity of human beings. The track features a catchy melody, soaring vocals, and a memorable chorus that has made it one of the most iconic duets in popular music. “Ebony and Ivory” remains a timeless classic and a testament to the power of music to bring people together.

2. Uptight (Everything’s Alright) (1965)

“Uptight (Everything’s Alright)” is an upbeat and infectious song by American singer-songwriter Stevie Wonder, released in 1965. The song’s catchy, soulful melody and Wonder’s dynamic vocals make it one of his most recognizable and beloved hits. The lyrics describe the feeling of being free and alive, and the joy of living in the moment. The song’s positive message and energetic vibe have made it an enduring classic and a favorite of fans of Motown and soul music. “Uptight (Everything’s Alright)” is a testament to Wonder’s musical talent and his ability to create timeless, feel-good music.

3. Signed, Sealed, Delivered I’m Yours (1970)

“Signed, Sealed, Delivered I’m Yours” is a classic soul song by Stevie Wonder, released in 1970. The song features a lively beat and Wonder’s signature soulful vocals, with a catchy chorus that invites listeners to sing along. The lyrics celebrate a newfound love, with Wonder proclaiming that he’s “yours” and ready to commit to the relationship. “Signed, Sealed, Delivered” is widely regarded as one of Wonder’s greatest hits, and is a beloved classic of the soul genre. Its joyful melody and infectious energy have made it a timeless masterpiece that continues to inspire people to dance and celebrate love.

4. You Haven’t Done Nothin’ (1974)

“You Haven’t Done Nothin'” is a politically charged funk song by Stevie Wonder, released in 1974 as a single from his album “Fulfillingness’ First Finale.” The track’s hard-hitting lyrics speak out against corruption and hypocrisy in politics, with a particular focus on the Nixon administration and the Watergate scandal. The song’s powerful message is complemented by its upbeat and energetic musical arrangement, with a memorable horn section and funky bassline that have made it one of Wonder’s most iconic and enduring tracks. “You Haven’t Done Nothin'” is a testament to Wonder’s musical and social activism, and a reminder of his lasting influence on popular music.

5. Sir Duke (1977)

“Sir Duke” is a lively and upbeat song by American singer-songwriter Stevie Wonder, released in 1977. The song features a catchy and funky horn riff, with Wonder’s smooth and soulful vocals delivering a tribute to his musical heroes, including Duke Ellington, Count Basie, and Ella Fitzgerald. The lyrics describe the joy and inspiration that music brings, and the influence of these legendary musicians on Wonder’s own career. The song’s infectious groove and positive message have made it a beloved classic, and a celebration of the power of music to bring people together and lift the human spirit.

6. You Are the Sunshine of My Life (1973)

“You Are the Sunshine of My Life” is a classic love song by Stevie Wonder, released in 1973. The song features Wonder’s soulful vocals and a melodic arrangement that blends pop and jazz elements. The lyrics express Wonder’s love and admiration for his partner, with him declaring that she’s the “sunshine” of his life and that he’s grateful to have her by his side. “You Are the Sunshine of My Life” quickly became one of Wonder’s most popular songs, and a timeless classic of the love song genre. Its uplifting melody and heartfelt lyrics have made it a favorite of music lovers for generations.

7. Superstition (1972)

“Superstition” is a funk-rock classic by Stevie Wonder, released in 1972 as a single from his album “Talking Book.” The track features a distinctive guitar riff, funky clavinet keyboard, and a groovy bassline, all anchored by Wonder’s soulful vocals. The song’s lyrics touch on themes of paranoia, superstition, and the power of belief, with a memorable chorus that has made it a timeless classic. “Superstition” remains one of Wonder’s most popular and iconic songs, and its influence can be heard in the work of countless musicians who have been inspired by his unique blend of funk, soul, and rock.

8. That’s What Friends Are For (1985)

“That’s What Friends Are For” is a touching and heartfelt song by American singer-songwriter Stevie Wonder, released in 1985. The song features a gentle and melodic tune, with Wonder’s soulful and emotive vocals delivering a tribute to the enduring power of friendship. The lyrics describe the comfort and support that friends provide during difficult times, and the importance of cherishing these relationships. The song’s message of love and loyalty has made it a timeless classic and a favorite among fans of Wonder’s music. “That’s What Friends Are For” is a beautiful reminder of the value of true friendship in our lives.

9. Part-Time Lover (1985)

“Part-Time Lover” is a funky and upbeat song by Stevie Wonder, released in 1985. The song features a catchy synth riff and Wonder’s smooth vocals, with a rhythm that’s perfect for dancing. The lyrics tell the story of a man who’s in a secret relationship with a woman who’s already taken, and the complications and excitement that come with being a “part-time lover”. “Part-Time Lover” was a massive hit for Wonder, and remains one of his most popular and recognizable songs. Its irresistible groove and playful lyrics have made it a classic of the pop and R&B genres.

10. I Just Called to Say I Love You (1984)

“I Just Called to Say I Love You” is a ballad by Stevie Wonder, released in 1984 as a single from the soundtrack of the film “The Woman in Red.” The track features Wonder’s heartfelt vocals, backed by a simple and romantic arrangement of keyboards, drums, and percussion. The song’s lyrics are a straightforward declaration of love, with a catchy chorus that has made it one of Wonder’s most popular and enduring hits. “I Just Called to Say I Love You” remains a classic love song and a testament to Wonder’s talent as a songwriter and performer.