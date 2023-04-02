Steve Perry is an American singer, songwriter, and musician best known as the lead vocalist of the rock band Journey. He joined the band in 1977 and helped to take them to new heights of success with hits like “Don’t Stop Believin’,” “Open Arms,” and “Separate Ways (Worlds Apart).” Perry’s soaring tenor voice and emotive delivery became the signature sound of Journey, and helped to establish him as one of the most distinctive and beloved vocalists of his generation.

After leaving Journey in 1998, Perry continued to pursue his solo career, releasing a number of albums that showcased his range as a singer and songwriter. He has been recognized for his contributions to music with numerous awards and honors, including induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2017 as a member of Journey.

Despite his success, Perry has remained a private and somewhat elusive figure in the public eye, which has only added to his mystique and appeal as an artist. His music continues to inspire and resonate with fans around the world, and his legacy as one of the greatest voices in rock and roll history remains secure.

1. You Better Wait

“You Better Wait” is a power ballad by Steve Perry, released in 1994 as part of his solo album “For the Love of Strange Medicine.” The song features Perry’s signature soaring vocals and emotive delivery, with lyrics that speak of the pain and uncertainty of love. The track’s dynamic instrumental arrangement and lush production have made it one of Perry’s most popular and enduring songs. “You Better Wait” is a testament to Perry’s ability to create music that is both powerful and heartfelt, and a reminder of his status as one of the greatest vocalists in rock and roll history.

2. Foolish Heart

“Foolish Heart” is a powerful and emotional ballad by American rock singer Steve Perry, released in 1984. The song features Perry’s signature soaring vocals and a heartfelt melody that conveys the pain and vulnerability of a broken heart. The lyrics describe the struggle to let go of a past love and move on, while still holding onto the hope of finding love again. The song’s poignant message and Perry’s masterful delivery have made it one of his most beloved and enduring hits, and a testament to the power of music to touch the heart and soul.

3. Oh Sherrie

“Oh Sherrie” is a classic rock song by Steve Perry, released in 1984. The song features Perry’s powerful vocals and a catchy guitar riff, with a driving beat that perfectly captures the song’s upbeat, energetic mood. The lyrics tell the story of a man begging his lover to come back to him, with Perry’s soaring vocals adding a touch of emotion and vulnerability to the song. “Oh Sherrie” became one of Perry’s biggest hits, and remains a beloved classic of the rock genre, with its catchy melody and passionate lyrics still resonating with audiences today.

4. Against The Wall

“Against the Wall” is a hard rock song by Steve Perry, released in 1994 as part of his solo album “For the Love of Strange Medicine.” The track features Perry’s powerful vocals and a heavy, driving instrumental arrangement with a memorable guitar riff. The lyrics speak of the struggle to overcome obstacles and the desire to break free from limitations. “Against the Wall” showcases Perry’s versatility as a singer and his ability to deliver hard-hitting rock songs with passion and intensity. The track remains a fan favorite and a testament to Perry’s enduring legacy as one of the greatest vocalists in rock music.

5. I Believe

“I Believe” is an uplifting and inspiring song by American rock singer Steve Perry, released in 1996. The song features a powerful and anthemic melody, with Perry’s soaring vocals delivering a message of hope and perseverance in the face of adversity. The lyrics describe the power of belief and the ability to overcome challenges and reach for one’s dreams. The song’s message of positivity and the strength of the human spirit have made it a favorite among fans of Perry’s music, and a reminder of the importance of never giving up on one’s dreams.

6. No Erasin’

“No Erasin'” is a classic rock song by Steve Perry, released in 2018. The song features Perry’s signature vocals and a catchy guitar riff, with a driving beat that perfectly captures the song’s upbeat, nostalgic mood. The lyrics reflect on past memories and lost love, with Perry singing about the hope of reconnecting with a lost love and the impossibility of erasing memories. “No Erasin'” showcases Perry’s unique talent for crafting memorable melodies and emotional lyrics, and is a testament to his enduring popularity and impact on the rock genre. The song remains a fan favorite and a beloved addition to Perry’s impressive discography.

7. No More Cryin’

“No More Cryin'” is a heartfelt ballad by Steve Perry, released in 2018 as part of his long-awaited solo album “Traces.” The song features Perry’s signature emotive vocals, with a sparse instrumental arrangement that puts the focus squarely on the lyrics and his delivery. The track’s poignant and introspective lyrics speak of finding the strength to move on from heartbreak and pain, and the hope of a brighter future. “No More Cryin'” is a testament to Perry’s continued relevance as a songwriter and performer, and a reminder of his enduring legacy as one of the greatest vocalists in rock and roll history.

8. Missing You

“Missing You” is a heartfelt and emotional ballad by American rock singer Steve Perry, released in 1994. The song features a gentle and introspective melody, with Perry’s soulful vocals delivering a message of loss and longing for a past love. The lyrics describe the pain and emptiness of missing someone deeply, and the hope of someday being reunited. The song’s poignant message and Perry’s masterful delivery have made it one of his most beloved and enduring hits, and a tribute to the power of love and the depth of human emotion.

9. She’s Mine

“She’s Mine” is a rock ballad by Steve Perry, released in 1994. The song features Perry’s powerful and emotional vocals, with a melody that builds to an anthemic chorus. The lyrics tell the story of a man who’s fallen deeply in love with a woman, and is determined to protect and cherish her no matter what. The song showcases Perry’s ability to deliver heartfelt performances and create music that resonates with listeners on an emotional level. “She’s Mine” is a standout track from Perry’s solo career, and a reminder of his impact as a rock icon and master of his craft.

10. Captured By The Moment

“Captured by the Moment” is a powerful ballad by Steve Perry, released in 1994 as part of his solo album “For the Love of Strange Medicine.” The song features Perry’s signature emotive vocals, with a lush instrumental arrangement that perfectly complements the lyrics’ romantic themes. The track’s sweeping melody and soaring chorus have made it one of Perry’s most beloved and enduring songs. “Captured by the Moment” is a testament to Perry’s ability to create music that is both powerful and heartfelt, and a reminder of his status as one of the greatest vocalists in rock and roll history.