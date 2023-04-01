Shakira, the Colombian singer-songwriter, is one of the most influential and successful artists of all time. With a career spanning over two decades, Shakira has released numerous chart-topping hits and has won countless awards for her music. From Latin pop to reggaeton, rock, and electro-pop, Shakira has mastered the art of blending different music genres to create unforgettable songs that resonate with audiences worldwide. In this article, we will take a closer look at the top 10 best Shakira songs of all time. These songs have stood the test of time and have become fan favorites, showcasing Shakira’s talent, charisma, and versatility. Whether you’re a long-time fan or a newcomer to Shakira’s music, these top 10 songs are a must-listen for anyone who appreciates great music. So, sit back, relax, and let’s dive into the world of Shakira’s greatest hits.

1. Can’t Remember to Forget You

“Can’t Remember to Forget You” is a song by Colombian singer-songwriter Shakira, featuring Barbadian singer Rihanna. The track is an upbeat pop and reggae rock fusion that showcases the two artists’ vocal prowess. The lyrics revolve around the theme of being unable to forget an ex-lover despite wanting to move on. Shakira’s signature belly dancing and sultry vocals, combined with Rihanna’s edginess, make for an unforgettable collaboration.

The music video for “Can’t Remember to Forget You” features Shakira and Rihanna in a series of provocative scenes, such as rolling around on a bed and smoking cigars, making it one of Shakira’s most risqué videos to date. The song was a commercial success, reaching the top 10 in several countries, including the United States, and cemented Shakira’s status as one of the most versatile and dynamic artists in the music industry.

2. Whenever, Wherever

“Whenever, Wherever” is a song by Colombian singer-songwriter Shakira, from her 2001 album “Laundry Service.” The track is a fusion of Latin, Arabic, and rock music, with Shakira’s unique vocal delivery and her ability to blend genres seamlessly. The lyrics are about being in love and feeling free to explore the world with one’s partner, no matter where they go.

The music video for “Whenever, Wherever” features Shakira in various locations, such as the beach and the desert, dancing and performing the song’s iconic choreography. The video’s vibrant colors and Shakira’s charismatic persona made it an instant hit, propelling the singer to international stardom. “Whenever, Wherever” topped the charts in several countries and won numerous awards, including a Grammy for Best Latin Pop Album. The song remains one of Shakira’s most recognizable hits and a fan favorite.

3. Perro Fiel

“Perro Fiel” is a song by Colombian singer-songwriter Shakira featuring Puerto Rican reggaeton artist Nicky Jam. The track is a mixture of Latin pop and reggaeton, and it showcases Shakira’s ability to incorporate various genres into her music. The lyrics talk about the loyalty and love of a faithful dog, which is a metaphor for a partner in a romantic relationship.

The music video for “Perro Fiel” is a colorful and vibrant display of Shakira’s dance moves, fashion, and energy. The video features Shakira and Nicky Jam in various settings, from a boxing ring to a tropical forest, and their chemistry is palpable. The song was a commercial success, reaching the top 10 in several Latin American countries, and it cemented Shakira’s position as a leading figure in Latin pop.

4. Clandestino

“Clandestino” is a collaboration between Colombian singer-songwriter Shakira and Spanish singer-songwriter Maluma. The track is a sensual and romantic reggaeton ballad that explores the excitement and secrecy of a clandestine relationship. Shakira’s and Maluma’s voices blend perfectly together, creating a magical and addictive sound.

The music video for “Clandestino” features Shakira and Maluma in a romantic and exotic setting, with stunning visuals and choreography that showcase their chemistry and talent. The song was a commercial success, reaching the top 10 in several countries and proving that Shakira’s artistic range is limitless.

5. La Tortura

“La Tortura” is a song by Shakira featuring Spanish singer-songwriter Alejandro Sanz. The track is a mix of pop, rock, and reggaeton, and it showcases Shakira’s vocal range and her ability to combine different genres. The lyrics talk about the pain and suffering of a failed relationship and the difficulties of moving on.

The music video for “La Tortura” features Shakira in a desert setting, showcasing her belly dancing skills and her infectious energy. The song was a commercial success, reaching the top 10 in several countries and winning numerous awards, including a Latin Grammy for Best Record of the Year. “La Tortura” remains one of Shakira’s most popular and enduring hits, and it is a testament to her ability to connect with audiences around the world.

6. Chantaje

“Chantaje” is a collaboration between Colombian singer-songwriter Shakira and fellow Colombian artist Maluma. The track is a mix of Latin pop and reggaeton, and it showcases Shakira’s and Maluma’s vocal and lyrical chemistry. The song’s lyrics revolve around blackmailing and seducing a lover, creating a playful and flirty atmosphere.

The music video for “Chantaje” features Shakira and Maluma in a colorful and vibrant setting, with stunning visuals and choreography that showcase their chemistry and talent. The video was a commercial success, breaking records for the most viewed music video by a female artist on YouTube. “Chantaje” is a testament to Shakira’s ability to create catchy and infectious music that resonates with audiences worldwide.

7. Hips Don’t Lie

“Hips Don’t Lie” is a song by Shakira featuring Haitian rapper Wyclef Jean. The track is a fusion of Latin and hip-hop music, and it showcases Shakira’s incredible dancing skills and her distinctive vocal delivery. The lyrics talk about the power and sensuality of hips and how they can reveal a person’s true feelings.

The music video for “Hips Don’t Lie” features Shakira dancing in a street market, with her signature belly dancing moves and her infectious energy. The song was a commercial success, reaching number one on the charts in several countries and becoming one of the best-selling singles of all time. “Hips Don’t Lie” is a timeless classic that showcases Shakira’s charisma and talent.

8. She Wolf

“She Wolf” is a song by Shakira from her 2009 album of the same name. The track is an electro-pop and dance-pop fusion, and it showcases Shakira’s unique vocal range and her ability to adapt to different music genres. The lyrics talk about the liberation and freedom of embracing one’s inner self.

The music video for “She Wolf” features Shakira dancing in a jungle setting, with her signature belly dancing moves and her captivating persona. The video’s visuals and choreography were praised for their creativity and energy. The song was a commercial success, reaching the top 10 in several countries and showcasing Shakira’s artistic range and versatility. “She Wolf” remains one of Shakira’s most iconic and memorable hits.

9. Try Everything

“Try Everything” is a song by Shakira from the soundtrack of the 2016 Disney movie “Zootopia.” The track is an upbeat pop and dance-pop fusion, and it showcases Shakira’s signature vocals and her ability to create catchy and inspiring music. The lyrics encourage listeners to keep trying and to never give up, no matter how many times they fail.

The music video for “Try Everything” features Shakira as a cartoon character, performing the song on a colorful and vibrant stage. The video’s animation and visuals perfectly capture the spirit and energy of the movie, and it was praised for its creativity and originality. “Try Everything” was a commercial success, reaching the top 10 in several countries and becoming a fan favorite.

10. Waka Waka (This Time for Africa)

“Waka Waka (This Time for Africa)” is a song by Shakira from the 2010 FIFA World Cup soundtrack. The track is a mix of African rhythms and Latin pop, and it features a guest appearance by South African band Freshlyground. The lyrics talk about the power of unity and perseverance in the face of adversity.

The music video for “Waka Waka (This Time for Africa)” features Shakira and Freshlyground performing the song in various locations, showcasing the vibrant and diverse cultures of Africa. The video was praised for its positive message and for shining a light on African culture. The song was a commercial success, reaching number one in several countries and becoming the best-selling World Cup song of all time. “Waka Waka (This Time for Africa)” is a testament to Shakira’s ability to create inspiring and uplifting music that transcends borders and cultures.