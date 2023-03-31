Rihanna is a Barbadian singer, songwriter, and actress who has established herself as one of the most influential and successful artists in contemporary pop music. Since her debut in 2005, she has released numerous chart-topping albums and singles, showcasing her versatility as a performer and her ability to push boundaries and experiment with different genres and styles. With her powerful vocals, captivating performances, and memorable music videos, Rihanna has captured the hearts of millions of fans around the world. In this article, we will be counting down the top 10 best Rihanna songs of all time, taking into consideration their impact, popularity, and musicality. From her early hits to her more recent releases, these songs represent the very best of Rihanna’s music and showcase her as one of the most talented and innovative artists of our time.

1. “Umbrella”

“Umbrella” is a hit song by Barbadian singer Rihanna, featuring American rapper Jay-Z. The song was released in 2007 and was an instant success, reaching the top of the charts in numerous countries around the world. The song’s catchy chorus, “ella ella eh eh eh”, quickly became a cultural phenomenon and has since been referenced in various other songs and media.

The song’s lyrics are about being there for someone through thick and thin, being their support system, and protecting them from the storms of life. The metaphor of an umbrella is used throughout the song to represent this protection and support. Rihanna’s powerful vocals and Jay-Z’s smooth rap verse add to the song’s overall impact and make it an unforgettable anthem.

2. “Work”

“Work” is a hit song by Rihanna, featuring Canadian rapper Drake. The song was released in 2016 and quickly became a worldwide success, topping the charts in numerous countries. The song’s unique sound, with its dancehall-inspired beat and Rihanna’s distinct vocals, made it stand out from other contemporary pop songs.

The song’s lyrics revolve around the theme of hard work and dedication, both in a romantic and professional context. Rihanna sings about wanting to make her relationship with her lover work, despite the obstacles and challenges they face. Drake’s verse complements the theme, as he raps about his own work ethic and success in the music industry.

The song’s repetitive chorus, with Rihanna singing “work work work work work” in her signature style, adds to the song’s infectious quality and makes it a memorable addition to Rihanna’s discography.

3. “Love On The Brain”

“Love On The Brain” is a soulful ballad by Rihanna, released in 2016. The song was written by Fred Ball, Joseph Angel, and Rihanna herself, and features her powerful vocals over a simple, yet effective, instrumental backing. The song’s lyrics explore the topic of an unhealthy love, as Rihanna sings about a partner who has a hold over her and the turmoil this causes in her life.

The song’s chorus, with Rihanna singing “must be love on the brain”, has a catchy and emotional quality that captures the listener’s attention. The song showcases Rihanna’s versatility as an artist, as she seamlessly moves between different genres and styles.

4. “We Found Love”

“We Found Love” is an electro-pop dance anthem by Rihanna, featuring Scottish DJ Calvin Harris. The song was released in 2011 and was an instant hit, topping the charts in numerous countries. The song’s catchy chorus, with Rihanna singing “we found love in a hopeless place”, became a cultural phenomenon and has since been referenced in various other songs and media.

The song’s lyrics are about a tumultuous relationship that is both exhilarating and destructive. The song’s music video, which features Rihanna and model Dudley O’Shaughnessy in a relationship that spirals out of control, added to the song’s impact and popularity.

The song’s upbeat tempo and infectious melody make it a popular party and dance track, while its lyrics add depth and meaning to the song.

5. “Rude Boy”

“Rude Boy” is a reggae-inspired dancehall track by Rihanna, released in 2010. The song’s upbeat tempo and catchy chorus, with Rihanna singing “come on rude boy, boy can you get it up”, make it a memorable addition to her discography.

The song’s lyrics are about a confident and assertive woman who knows what she wants in a relationship and isn’t afraid to ask for it. The song’s music video, which features Rihanna dancing and flirting with various men, added to the song’s fun and playful vibe.

The song showcases Rihanna’s ability to seamlessly blend different genres and styles, and her powerful vocals and infectious energy make it a fan favorite. The song’s success also helped solidify Rihanna’s status as one of the most versatile and innovative artists in contemporary pop music.

6. “Man Down”

“Man Down” is a reggae-inspired song by Rihanna, released in 2011. The song’s lyrics tell the story of a woman who has been pushed to the brink and ultimately kills her attacker. The song’s powerful message about violence against women and the need for justice resonated with listeners and helped bring attention to this important issue.

The song’s instrumentation and production, with its Caribbean-style rhythms and reggae-infused melody, make it a standout track in Rihanna’s discography. Rihanna’s raw and emotional vocals add to the song’s impact and make it a powerful statement on an important social issue.

7. “What’s My Name”

“What’s My Name” is a pop and R&B-infused song by Rihanna, featuring Canadian rapper Drake. The song was released in 2010 and quickly became a fan favorite, reaching the top of the charts in numerous countries.

The song’s lyrics are about a woman who is infatuated with a man and wants to know his name so she can imagine a future with him. The song’s infectious melody, with Rihanna’s smooth vocals and Drake’s distinctive rap verse, make it a fun and playful addition to Rihanna’s discography.

The song’s music video, which features Rihanna and Drake flirting and dancing together, added to the song’s popularity and helped cement Rihanna’s status as a pop superstar.

8. “Diamonds”

“Diamonds” is a power ballad by Rihanna, released in 2012. The song’s uplifting message about overcoming adversity and finding strength in oneself resonated with listeners, and the song quickly became a hit, reaching the top of the charts in numerous countries.

The song’s simple and effective instrumentation, with its slow-building melody and Rihanna’s emotive vocals, make it a standout track in Rihanna’s discography. The song’s lyrics are about the journey of self-discovery and the importance of staying true to oneself, even in the face of adversity.

The song’s music video, which features Rihanna singing in various natural landscapes, adds to the song’s uplifting and empowering message. “Diamonds” has since become one of Rihanna’s signature songs and is a testament to her versatility and talent as a pop artist.

9. “S&M”

“S&M” is a provocative and controversial song by Rihanna, released in 2011. The song’s lyrics are about the topic of sadomasochism and features Rihanna singing about enjoying being dominated in a sexual relationship.

The song’s provocative message, combined with its catchy beat and memorable chorus, made it a commercial success. However, the song also drew criticism from some quarters for promoting unhealthy and potentially dangerous sexual practices.

The song’s music video, which features Rihanna in various provocative and fetishistic outfits, added to the controversy surrounding the song. Despite the controversy, “S&M” remains a popular track in Rihanna’s discography and showcases her ability to push boundaries and explore taboo subjects in her music.

10. “Stay”

“Stay” is a soulful and emotional ballad by Rihanna, featuring Mikky Ekko. The song was released in 2013 and quickly became a fan favorite, reaching the top of the charts in numerous countries.

The song’s stripped-back instrumentation, with its simple piano melody and emotive vocals, make it a standout track in Rihanna’s discography. The song’s lyrics are about the pain and heartbreak of a failing relationship, with Rihanna singing about wanting her partner to stay despite the difficulties they face.

The song’s music video, which features Rihanna singing in a bathtub, adds to the song’s raw and emotional quality. “Stay” is a testament to Rihanna’s versatility as an artist and her ability to create meaningful and emotional music that resonates with listeners.