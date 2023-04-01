Metallica is one of the most iconic and influential heavy metal bands of all time. Their hard-hitting, intense music has been a staple of the metal scene since the 1980s, inspiring countless fans and musicians alike. With over 40 years of music under their belt, Metallica has produced an extensive catalog of songs that are revered by fans and critics alike. However, with so many classic songs to choose from, it can be challenging to narrow down the top ten. In this article, we will take a closer look at the ten best Metallica songs of all time. These are the tracks that have stood the test of time, resonating with fans and remaining classics of the heavy metal genre. From the thrash-fueled intensity of “Master of Puppets” to the emotional power of “One,” these songs showcase the best of what Metallica has to offer, and have solidified the band’s place in music history.

1. “Enter Sandman”

“Enter Sandman” by Metallica is a heavy metal classic that is instantly recognizable for its unforgettable guitar riff and pounding drums. Released in 1991 as the opening track to their self-titled album, “Enter Sandman” has since become one of Metallica’s most popular and enduring songs. The song’s lyrics, written by lead singer James Hetfield, evoke a sense of darkness and fear as they describe a child’s nightmares and the idea of the Sandman coming to take them away. The chorus, with its chant-like repetition of “exit light, enter night,” adds to the ominous and foreboding atmosphere of the song. “Enter Sandman” is a masterclass in heavy metal songwriting, with its powerful instrumentation and haunting vocals leaving a lasting impression on listeners.

2. “Seek and Destroy”

“Seek and Destroy” by Metallica is a thrash metal anthem that showcases the band’s signature blend of speed and aggression. Released in 1983 on their debut album “Kill ‘Em All,” “Seek and Destroy” is a classic example of early Metallica, with its lightning-fast guitar riffs, pounding drums, and raw energy. The song’s lyrics, written by Hetfield and drummer Lars Ulrich, urge the listener to seek out and destroy their enemies, with lines like “we’ll hunt you down without mercy” and “we’re the ones to fall, we’re the ones to kill.” The song’s chorus, with its repeated chant of “seek and destroy,” is a rallying cry for fans of thrash and heavy metal. “Seek and Destroy” is a timeless classic that has become a staple of Metallica’s live shows and a beloved favorite among their fans.

3. “Nothing Else Matters”

“Nothing Else Matters” by Metallica is a departure from their typical thrash metal sound and showcases the band’s ability to write a powerful ballad. Released in 1992 on their self-titled album, “Nothing Else Matters” was written by lead guitarist Kirk Hammett and lead singer James Hetfield. The song’s acoustic guitar intro, followed by Hetfield’s emotive vocals and Hammett’s soaring guitar solo, create a haunting and unforgettable melody. The song’s lyrics, which deal with themes of love, trust, and devotion, have resonated with fans around the world and helped to establish Metallica as more than just a metal band. “Nothing Else Matters” remains one of Metallica’s most beloved and enduring songs.

4. “Creeping Death”

“Creeping Death” by Metallica is a classic thrash metal track that showcases the band’s talent for blending fast-paced, aggressive instrumentation with epic storytelling. Released in 1984 on their album “Ride the Lightning,” “Creeping Death” is based on the biblical story of the ten plagues of Egypt and the struggle of the Israelites to escape their enslavement. The song’s driving guitar riffs, pounding drums, and Hetfield’s powerful vocals create a sense of urgency and desperation that perfectly captures the intensity of the story. The chorus, with its repeated chant of “die, die, die,” is a testament to Metallica’s ability to create memorable and impactful hooks. “Creeping Death” remains a fan favorite and a classic example of thrash metal at its finest.

5. “The Four Horsemen”

“The Four Horsemen” by Metallica is an early example of the band’s raw and unbridled energy. Originally titled “The Mechanix,” the song was reworked for their debut album “Kill ‘Em All” and became a fan favorite. The song’s opening guitar riff, played by Hetfield and Hammett, is instantly recognizable and sets the tone for the rest of the track. The lyrics, written by Hetfield and Ulrich, describe the four horsemen of the apocalypse and their destructive power. The song’s fast-paced instrumentation and Hetfield’s aggressive vocals make it a standout track on the album and a classic example of early thrash metal. “The Four Horsemen” has become a staple of Metallica’s live shows and remains a fan favorite to this day.

6. “Master of Puppets”

“Master of Puppets” by Metallica is considered one of the greatest heavy metal songs of all time. Released in 1986 on the album of the same name, “Master of Puppets” is a masterpiece of thrash metal songwriting. The song’s opening guitar riff, played by Hammett and Hetfield, is one of the most iconic in metal history. The song’s lyrics, written by Hetfield, deal with themes of addiction and control, with the “master of puppets” serving as a metaphor for addiction. The song’s shifting tempo and dynamic instrumentation, which includes a haunting acoustic interlude, showcase Metallica’s musical prowess and their ability to create epic and powerful songs. “Master of Puppets” has become a staple of Metallica’s live shows and remains a fan favorite to this day.

7. “Sad but True”

“Sad but True” by Metallica is a heavy metal classic that showcases the band’s signature blend of aggression and melody. Released in 1991 on their self-titled album, “Sad but True” features a slow, grinding guitar riff that serves as the backbone of the song. The lyrics, written by Hetfield, deal with themes of self-doubt and inner demons, with lines like “I’m inside, open your eyes, I’m you” creating a sense of unease and discomfort. The song’s chorus, with its repeated chant of “sad but true,” is a powerful and unforgettable hook that has become a fan favorite. “Sad but True” is a testament to Metallica’s ability to create heavy, memorable songs that resonate with fans around the world.

8. “For Whom the Bell Tolls”

“For Whom the Bell Tolls” by Metallica is a classic example of the band’s ability to blend heavy metal with literary themes. Released in 1984 on their album “Ride the Lightning,” the song is based on the novel of the same name by Ernest Hemingway. The song’s opening guitar riff, played by Cliff Burton, is instantly recognizable and sets the tone for the rest of the track. The lyrics, written by Hetfield and Ulrich, describe the horrors of war and the toll it takes on those who fight it. The song’s chorus, with its repeated chant of “for whom the bell tolls,” is a powerful and memorable hook that has become a fan favorite. “For Whom the Bell Tolls” remains a classic example of Metallica’s ability to create heavy, intelligent songs that push the boundaries of heavy metal.

9. “One”

“One” by Metallica is a powerful and emotional song that deals with the horrors of war and its impact on soldiers. Released in 1988 on their album “…And Justice for All,” “One” features a slow, haunting opening riff that gradually builds in intensity before exploding into a full-blown thrash assault. The lyrics, written by Hetfield, are based on the novel “Johnny Got His Gun” by Dalton Trumbo, and describe the experiences of a soldier who has been severely wounded and is unable to communicate. The song’s shifting tempos and dynamic instrumentation, which includes a haunting guitar solo by Kirk Hammett, create a sense of tension and urgency that perfectly complements the song’s themes. “One” is widely regarded as one of Metallica’s greatest songs and has become a fan favorite.

10. “Fuel”

“Fuel” by Metallica is a high-energy, fast-paced song that showcases the band’s thrash metal roots. Released in 1998 on their album “Reload,” “Fuel” features a driving, pounding rhythm that is powered by Lars Ulrich’s frenzied drumming. The lyrics, written by Hetfield, are a celebration of speed and power, with lines like “Gimme fuel, gimme fire, gimme that which I desire” perfectly capturing the adrenaline-fueled rush of the song. The song’s chorus, with its repeated chant of “Fuel, give me fuel, give me fire, give me that which I desire,” is a powerful and memorable hook that has become a fan favorite. “Fuel” is a testament to Metallica’s ability to create high-energy, crowd-pleasing songs that get fans on their feet and headbanging.