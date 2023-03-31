Linda Ronstadt is an American singer and songwriter who rose to fame in the 1970s with her distinctive voice and eclectic musical style. Born in 1946 in Arizona, Ronstadt began her music career in the 1960s, performing with a number of different bands and genres, including folk, rock, and country.

Over the course of her career, Ronstadt released numerous hit songs, including “You’re No Good,” “Blue Bayou,” and “When Will I Be Loved,” and collaborated with a range of other artists, including Dolly Parton and Emmylou Harris. She was known for her versatility as a vocalist, as well as her commitment to exploring a wide range of musical genres, from rock to jazz to opera.

In addition to her music career, Ronstadt was also a vocal political and social activist, advocating for environmental conservation and Native American rights. She was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2014, and remains an influential and respected figure in the world of music.

Ronstadt’s legacy is marked by her powerful and distinctive voice, her fearless exploration of different genres and styles, and her commitment to using music as a tool for social change. Her influence on the world of music and culture continues to be felt today.

1. Don’t Know Much

“Don’t Know Much” is a classic love ballad by Linda Ronstadt and Aaron Neville, released in 1989. The song features a slow and soulful sound, with Ronstadt and Neville’s emotive vocals delivering a powerful and moving performance. The lyrics describe the depth of love and devotion between two people, with the singers expressing their desire to be together forever despite the obstacles they face. The track’s poignant and heartfelt message, combined with its memorable melody and soaring chorus, have made it one of Ronstadt’s most enduring and beloved songs, and a testament to her ability to capture the complexity of human emotion through music.

2. Willin’

“Willin'” is a classic rock song by Linda Ronstadt, originally recorded in 1974. The song has a laid-back and rootsy sound, featuring Ronstadt’s crystal-clear vocals, and a rollicking slide guitar and piano accompaniment. The lyrics describe the life of a long-distance trucker, and the highs and lows of a life spent on the road. The song’s evocative storytelling, combined with its infectious and catchy melody, have made it a beloved classic and a favorite among fans of country rock and folk music. “Willin'” is a timeless expression of the American spirit of adventure and independence, and a testament to Ronstadt’s enduring talent as a singer and interpreter of great songs.

3. Blue Bayou

“Blue Bayou” is a soulful and romantic song by Linda Ronstadt, released in 1977 as part of her album “Simple Dreams.” The song’s dreamy and wistful melody, backed by lush strings and Ronstadt’s emotive vocals, create a sense of longing and nostalgia. Its lyrics speak to the singer’s desire to escape the hustle and bustle of the city and return to the peaceful beauty of the blue bayou. “Blue Bayou” became a massive hit and remains a beloved example of Ronstadt’s ability to infuse heart and soul into her music. The song’s themes of home and belonging continue to resonate with audiences today.

4. My Funny Valentine

“My Funny Valentine” is a classic jazz standard originally from the musical “Babes in Arms” and covered by Linda Ronstadt in her 1983 album “What’s New.” The song features a slow and romantic sound, with Ronstadt’s delicate and emotive vocals delivering a poignant and heartfelt performance. The lyrics describe a flawed but lovable person, with Ronstadt singing of her affection for her partner despite his imperfections. The track’s poignant and romantic tone, combined with its memorable melody and Ronstadt’s skillful interpretation, have made it one of her most enduring and beloved songs, and a testament to her ability to interpret and transcend musical genres.

5. Silver Threads And Golden Needles

“Silver Threads and Golden Needles” is a classic country song by Linda Ronstadt, originally recorded in 1973. The song has a twangy and upbeat sound, featuring Ronstadt’s powerful and emotive vocals, and a lively guitar and piano accompaniment. The lyrics describe the pain and frustration of a failed relationship, and the narrator’s determination to move on and find a new love. The song’s catchy melody and memorable lyrics, combined with Ronstadt’s electrifying performance, have made it a beloved classic and a favorite among fans of country and rock music. “Silver Threads and Golden Needles” is a timeless expression of the human experience of heartbreak and resilience, and a testament to Ronstadt’s enduring talent as a vocalist and interpreter of great songs.

6. Tumbling Dice

“Tumbling Dice” is a rollicking and upbeat song by Linda Ronstadt, released in 1978 as part of her album “Living in the USA.” The song’s infectious rhythm and Ronstadt’s powerful vocals create a sense of energy and excitement, as its lyrics speak to the thrill and danger of living life on the edge. Originally written and performed by the Rolling Stones, Ronstadt’s cover adds a new dimension of female empowerment to the song, showcasing her ability to take on and make her own the songs of rock legends. “Tumbling Dice” remains a fan favorite and a testament to Ronstadt’s versatility as a performer.

7. Long Long Time

“Long Long Time” is a classic country-rock ballad by Linda Ronstadt, released in 1970. The song features a slow and mournful sound, with Ronstadt’s soulful and emotive vocals delivering a powerful and moving performance. The lyrics describe the pain and heartache of a woman who has been left by her lover, with Ronstadt singing of her desperate desire to be reunited with him despite the emotional toll it has taken on her. The track’s poignant and introspective tone, combined with its memorable melody and Ronstadt’s soulful delivery, have made it one of her most enduring and beloved songs, and a testament to her ability to capture the depth and complexity of human emotion through music.

8. Poor, Poor Pitiful Me

“Poor, Poor Pitiful Me” is a classic rock song by Linda Ronstadt, originally recorded in 1977. The song has a bluesy and edgy sound, featuring Ronstadt’s powerful and soulful vocals, and a driving guitar and bass accompaniment. The lyrics describe the life of a woman who is constantly pursued by men, but never finds the right one. The song’s catchy melody and sassy lyrics, combined with Ronstadt’s electrifying performance, have made it a beloved classic and a favorite among fans of rock and country music. “Poor, Poor Pitiful Me” is a timeless expression of the human experience of love and longing, and a testament to Ronstadt’s enduring talent as a vocalist and interpreter of great songs.

9. It’s So Easy

“It’s So Easy” is a catchy and upbeat song by Linda Ronstadt, released in 1977 as part of her album “Simple Dreams.” The song’s driving rhythm and Ronstadt’s signature vocals create a sense of fun and flirtation, as its lyrics speak to the ease and excitement of falling in love. Originally written and performed by Buddy Holly, Ronstadt’s cover adds a new level of energy and attitude to the song, showcasing her ability to breathe new life into classic tunes. “It’s So Easy” became a massive hit and remains a fan favorite and a testament to Ronstadt’s enduring legacy as a pop icon.

10. You’re No Good

“You’re No Good” is a classic rock song by Linda Ronstadt, released in 1975. The song features a lively and upbeat sound, with Ronstadt’s powerful vocals delivering a fun and engaging performance. The lyrics describe the singer’s realization that her lover is no good for her, with Ronstadt defiantly declaring her independence and determination to move on. The track’s catchy melody and Ronstadt’s skillful interpretation have made it one of her most popular and enduring songs, and a testament to her ability to infuse rock and roll with a strong sense of personal agency and empowerment. “You’re No Good” remains a timeless and uplifting anthem of self-determination and resilience.