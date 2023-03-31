Faith No More is a band that has managed to captivate audiences for over three decades. With their innovative sound and genre-bending approach, they have become one of the most influential and critically acclaimed bands in rock history. Over the years, they have released a string of hit songs that have become staples of their live performances and have earned them a dedicated fan base.

In this article, we will take a look at the top 10 best Faith No More songs of all time. From the hard-hitting metal sound of “Epic” to the more experimental and melodic “Midlife Crisis,” this list will cover the band’s most iconic and beloved tracks. We will explore the lyrics, the musicality, and the impact each song has had on the band’s legacy. Whether you are a die-hard fan or just discovering Faith No More for the first time, this article will give you a comprehensive guide to their greatest hits.

1. We Care a Lot

“We Care a Lot” is the debut single by Faith No More, released in 1985. The song showcases the band’s signature sound of funk, punk, and metal, and features lead singer Chuck Mosley’s distinctive vocal style. The lyrics, which focus on social issues such as poverty, war, and famine, are delivered with an irreverent sense of humor that has become a hallmark of Faith No More’s music. The song’s catchy chorus and driving rhythm have made it a fan favorite and a staple of the band’s live performances. “We Care a Lot” has been covered by several artists, including Korn and Limp Bizkit, and has cemented its place as one of Faith No More’s most iconic and enduring songs.

2. Anne’s Song

“Anne’s Song” is a hauntingly beautiful ballad by Faith No More, released as a single in 1987. The song features the band’s signature blend of alternative rock and melancholic pop, with lead vocalist Chuck Mosley delivering a heartfelt and emotional performance. The lyrics, which tell the story of a woman struggling with addiction and depression, are powerful and poignant, and the band’s musical arrangement perfectly captures the song’s somber mood. While not as well-known as some of Faith No More’s other hits, “Anne’s Song” has become a cult favorite among fans and is often cited as one of the band’s most underrated tracks. With its haunting melody and powerful message, “Anne’s Song” is a testament to Faith No More’s versatility and musical prowess.

3. From Out of Nowhere

“From Out of Nowhere” is a high-energy rock song by Faith No More, released in 1989 as the lead single from their third studio album “The Real Thing”. The song features a catchy guitar riff and driving rhythm, with lead vocalist Mike Patton’s dynamic vocals adding an extra layer of intensity to the track. The lyrics, which are a playful take on the idea of love at first sight, are delivered with the band’s trademark wit and humor. The song’s upbeat tempo and infectious melody have made it a fan favorite and a staple of the band’s live shows. “From Out of Nowhere” is a shining example of Faith No More’s ability to blend different musical genres into a unique and compelling sound.

4. Epic

“Epic” is one of Faith No More’s most iconic and popular songs, released as a single in 1989. The song showcases the band’s unique blend of funk, metal, and rap, with lead vocalist Mike Patton’s dynamic range and theatrical delivery adding an extra layer of intensity to the track. The song’s iconic opening bassline and catchy guitar riff have made it instantly recognizable, and the chorus’s anthemic “You want it all but you can’t have it” has become a classic rock lyric. The song’s music video, which features surreal imagery and a memorable fish-out-of-water storyline, helped cement “Epic” as a cultural touchstone of the ’90s. With its unforgettable hook and genre-bending approach, “Epic” is a standout track that remains a beloved favorite among Faith No More fans.

5. Ashes to Ashes

“Ashes to Ashes” is a dark and brooding song by Faith No More, released in 1997 as a single from their sixth studio album “Album of the Year”. The song features a haunting piano melody and a slow, dirge-like tempo, with lead vocalist Mike Patton delivering a haunting and melancholic vocal performance. The lyrics, which touch on themes of mortality and regret, are delivered with a sense of raw emotion that cuts straight to the heart. The song’s music video, which features surreal and disturbing imagery, perfectly complements the song’s eerie tone. “Ashes to Ashes” is a testament to Faith No More’s ability to explore complex emotions and deliver them in a powerful and impactful way.

6. Another Body Murdered

“Another Body Murdered” is a collaboration between Faith No More and hip-hop group Boo-Yaa T.R.I.B.E, released in 1993 as a single from the soundtrack of the movie “Judgment Night”. The song features a heavy, groove-laden beat and a fusion of rock and rap elements, with both Mike Patton and the Boo-Yaa T.R.I.B.E members delivering powerful and aggressive vocal performances. The song’s lyrics touch on themes of violence and social unrest, reflecting the movie’s themes of urban decay and lawlessness. The song’s music video, which features scenes from the movie, helped bring it to a wider audience and cement its status as a classic of the crossover genre. “Another Body Murdered” is a prime example of Faith No More’s willingness to experiment with different musical styles and collaborate with other artists to create something truly unique.

7. Evidence

“Evidence” is a sultry and seductive song by Faith No More, released in 1995 as a single from their fifth studio album “King for a Day… Fool for a Lifetime”. The song features a laid-back groove and a jazzy, lounge-inspired sound, with lead vocalist Mike Patton delivering a smooth and sultry vocal performance. The song’s lyrics, which revolve around the theme of romantic obsession, are delivered with a sense of playful irony that has become a hallmark of Faith No More’s music. The song’s music video, which features the band performing in a smoky jazz club, perfectly complements the song’s noirish vibe. “Evidence” is a prime example of Faith No More’s versatility as a band, and their willingness to explore different musical genres and experiment with different sounds.

8. Malpractice

“Malpractice” is a hard-hitting rock song by Faith No More, released in 1992 as a single from their fourth studio album “Angel Dust”. The song features a driving rhythm and a heavy guitar sound, with lead vocalist Mike Patton delivering a fierce and intense vocal performance. The lyrics, which touch on themes of mental illness and the medical industry, are delivered with a sense of biting cynicism and anger. The song’s bridge section, which features a frenzied guitar solo and a series of screams from Patton, is a standout moment that perfectly captures the song’s intensity. “Malpractice” is a prime example of Faith No More’s ability to blend different musical genres and deliver them with a unique and powerful sound.

9. The Perfect Crime

“The Perfect Crime” is a high-energy rock song by Faith No More, released in 1997 as a single from their sixth studio album “Album of the Year”. The song features a catchy guitar riff and a driving rhythm, with lead vocalist Mike Patton delivering an energetic and powerful vocal performance. The lyrics, which touch on themes of personal responsibility and the consequences of one’s actions, are delivered with a sense of urgency and intensity. The song’s music video, which features the band performing in a futuristic, dystopian setting, perfectly complements the song’s themes of rebellion and individuality. “The Perfect Crime” is a standout track that showcases Faith No More’s ability to deliver high-energy, hard-hitting rock songs with a unique and innovative sound.

10. Be Aggressive

“Be Aggressive” is a fun and catchy song by Faith No More, released in 1992 as a single from their fourth studio album “Angel Dust”. The song features a bouncy, cheerleader-inspired rhythm and a playful vocal performance from lead vocalist Mike Patton, who incorporates cheerleading chants and yells into the song’s lyrics. The song’s theme of sexual exploration and experimentation is delivered with a sense of irreverent humor and wit that has become a hallmark of Faith No More’s music. The song’s music video, which features the band performing in cheerleader uniforms, helped bring it to a wider audience and cement its status as a fan favorite. “Be Aggressive” is a prime example of Faith No More’s willingness to push boundaries and experiment with different sounds and themes.