Ariana Grande is a pop icon whose music has taken the world by storm. With her powerful vocals, catchy melodies, and relatable lyrics, she has captivated audiences and established herself as one of the most successful pop stars of the decade. From her early days as a child actress to her rise to superstardom, Ariana has consistently delivered chart-topping hits that have earned her critical acclaim and commercial success. In this article, we will take a look at the top 10 best Ariana Grande songs of all time. From her breakout hits to her latest chart-toppers, we will explore the songs that have defined Ariana’s career and cemented her status as one of the most influential pop stars of our time. Whether you’re a die-hard Ariana fan or a casual listener, this list is sure to feature some of your favorite songs and introduce you to some new ones. So, without further ado, let’s dive into the top 10 best Ariana Grande songs of all time.

1. “The Way” (Featuring Mac Miller)

“The Way” is a hit single by Ariana Grande, featuring the late rapper Mac Miller. The song, released in 2013, was the lead single from Ariana’s debut studio album, “Yours Truly”. It is a sweet and catchy love song that showcases Ariana’s impressive vocal range and Mac Miller’s smooth rap verses. The song is heavily influenced by ’90s R&B and soul music, featuring a sample from Brenda Russell’s “A Little Bit of Love”. The music video for the song has a retro feel, with Ariana wearing ’90s-inspired outfits and dancing in a hallway with her friends.

“The Way” was a commercial success, peaking at number nine on the US Billboard Hot 100 and becoming Ariana’s first top ten hit. It received critical acclaim for its nostalgic sound and catchy melody, with many critics praising Ariana’s vocals and Mac Miller’s contribution to the song. The song’s success helped establish Ariana as a rising star in the music industry and set the tone for her future releases.

2. “Bang Bang” (Featuring Jessie J and Nicki Minaj)

“Bang Bang” is a high-energy pop song by Ariana Grande, featuring Jessie J and Nicki Minaj. The song was released in 2014 as the lead single from the deluxe edition of Ariana’s second studio album, “My Everything”. It is a playful and upbeat track that showcases the vocal prowess of all three singers. The song features a catchy chorus and a memorable rap verse from Nicki Minaj, making it a favorite among fans of pop and hip-hop music.

“Bang Bang” was a commercial success, reaching the top ten in several countries and peaking at number three on the US Billboard Hot 100. The song received mixed reviews from critics, with some praising its catchy melody and fun vibe while others criticized it for being too formulaic. The music video for the song features the three singers performing together in a colorful and energetic setting, adding to the song’s playful tone.

Overall, “Bang Bang” is a fun and catchy pop song that showcases the talents of three of the biggest names in music. Its success helped establish Ariana as a force to be reckoned with in the music industry and solidified her status as one of the top pop stars of her generation.

3. “Break Free” (Featuring Zedd)

“Break Free” is an upbeat dance-pop song by Ariana Grande featuring German-Russian DJ and record producer Zedd. The song was released in 2014 as the second single from Ariana’s second studio album, “My Everything”. It is an anthem about finding the strength to break free from a toxic relationship and features Ariana’s signature high-pitched vocals over a pulsating EDM beat.

The music video for the song has a sci-fi theme, with Ariana playing a space warrior fighting against an evil alien empire. The video’s futuristic visuals and choreography received praise from fans and critics alike, with many noting that it was a departure from Ariana’s earlier, more innocent image.

“Break Free” was a commercial success, reaching the top ten in several countries and becoming Ariana’s first top ten hit in the UK. The song’s infectious melody and empowering lyrics helped solidify Ariana’s status as a pop star on the rise.

4. “Problem” (Featuring Iggy Azalea)

“Problem” is a catchy and upbeat pop song by Ariana Grande featuring Australian rapper Iggy Azalea. The song was released in 2014 as the lead single from Ariana’s second studio album, “My Everything”. It is an energetic track that showcases Ariana’s impressive vocal range and features a trumpet-infused melody and a rap verse from Iggy Azalea.

The music video for the song has a ’60s-inspired aesthetic, with Ariana and her dancers wearing mod-style clothing and dancing against a colorful, geometric backdrop. The video received critical acclaim for its retro style and infectious choreography.

“Problem” was a commercial success, reaching the top ten in several countries and becoming Ariana’s second top ten hit on the US Billboard Hot 100. The song’s catchy melody and retro sound helped establish Ariana as a pop icon with an undeniable ability to create earworm-worthy hits.

5. “Dangerous Woman”

“Dangerous Woman” is a sultry and powerful song by Ariana Grande. It was released in 2016 as the lead single from Ariana’s third studio album of the same name. The song is a departure from Ariana’s earlier bubblegum pop sound and features a more mature and sensual vibe.

The music video for the song has a film noir aesthetic, with Ariana wearing a black latex bunny mask and a trench coat as she sings in a dimly lit room. The video received praise for its sophisticated visuals and Ariana’s commanding performance.

“Dangerous Woman” was a commercial success, reaching the top ten in several countries and becoming Ariana’s first top ten hit in the UK. The song’s seductive melody and empowering lyrics helped establish Ariana as a pop star with a bold and confident persona.

6. “Into You”

“Into You” is a seductive and upbeat pop song by Ariana Grande. It was released in 2016 as the second single from Ariana’s third studio album, “Dangerous Woman”. The song features Ariana’s signature high-pitched vocals over a pulsating beat and a catchy, danceable melody.

The music video for the song has a desert theme, with Ariana and her love interest riding motorcycles and dancing in a remote desert location. The video’s steamy visuals and Ariana’s sultry performance helped establish her as a mature and confident pop star.

“Into You” was a commercial success, reaching the top ten in several countries and becoming one of Ariana’s most popular songs. The song’s infectious melody and sensual lyrics helped solidify Ariana’s status as a pop star with an undeniable ability to create hit songs.

7. “No Tears Left To Cry”

“No Tears Left To Cry” is a pop and dance-pop song by Ariana Grande. It was released in 2018 as the lead single from Ariana’s fourth studio album, “Sweetener”. The song features Ariana’s signature high-pitched vocals over a pulsating beat and a catchy, uplifting melody.

The music video for the song features Ariana in a surreal, upside-down world with references to the Manchester bombing, a terrorist attack that occurred at one of her concerts in 2017. The video received critical acclaim for its creative visuals and Ariana’s resilience in the face of tragedy.

“No Tears Left To Cry” was a commercial success, reaching the top ten in several countries and becoming Ariana’s ninth top ten hit on the US Billboard Hot 100. The song’s inspiring lyrics and catchy melody helped solidify Ariana’s status as a pop icon with a message of hope and perseverance.

8. “God Is A Woman”

“God Is A Woman” is a sensual and empowering song by Ariana Grande. It was released in 2018 as the second single from Ariana’s fourth studio album, “Sweetener”. The song features Ariana’s signature high-pitched vocals over a slow, R&B-inspired beat and a catchy, unforgettable melody.

The music video for the song features Ariana in various surreal settings, such as standing on a globe, swimming in a sea of paint, and emerging from a crater on the moon. The video received critical acclaim for its artistic visuals and Ariana’s bold, confident performance.

“God Is A Woman” was a commercial success, reaching the top ten in several countries and becoming one of Ariana’s most popular songs. The song’s empowering lyrics and seductive melody helped establish Ariana as a pop star with a message of female empowerment and self-love.

9. “Thank U Next”

“Thank U, Next” is a pop song by Ariana Grande, released in 2018 as the lead single from her fifth studio album of the same name. The song’s lyrics focus on Ariana’s past relationships and how she has grown from them, thanking her exes for the lessons they taught her.

The music video for the song features Ariana paying homage to iconic movies, such as “Mean Girls” and “Legally Blonde”. The video was praised for its fun, creative visuals and for Ariana’s message of self-love and growth.

“Thank U, Next” was a commercial success, reaching the top of several charts and becoming one of Ariana’s most popular songs. The song’s relatable lyrics and catchy melody helped establish Ariana as a pop icon with a message of self-empowerment and personal growth.

10. “Rain On Me” (Collab with Lady Gaga)

“Rain On Me” is a dance-pop song by Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga, released in 2020 as the second single from Lady Gaga’s sixth studio album, “Chromatica”. The song features both artists’ signature vocals over a pulsating beat and an upbeat melody.

The music video for the song features Ariana and Lady Gaga dancing in a futuristic, apocalyptic setting, with references to mental health and self-empowerment. The video was praised for its creative visuals and the chemistry between the two pop stars.

“Rain On Me” was a commercial success, reaching the top of several charts and becoming one of the most popular songs of 2020. The song’s uplifting message of perseverance and self-empowerment helped solidify Ariana and Lady Gaga’s status as pop icons with a message of hope and resilience.