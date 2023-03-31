AC/DC is one of the most iconic rock bands in music history, known for their hard-hitting, high-energy sound and electrifying live performances. From their early days in Sydney, Australia to their worldwide success in the 1980s and beyond, AC/DC has amassed a legion of devoted fans and produced countless unforgettable hits. With so many classic songs in their repertoire, it can be difficult to narrow down the best of the best. In this article, we’ll take a closer look at the top 10 AC/DC songs of all time, based on their popularity, critical acclaim, and enduring legacy.

From the fist-pumping anthem “Thunderstruck” to the timeless classic “Highway to Hell,” AC/DC has created a catalog of music that continues to inspire and entertain fans around the world. Each of the songs on this list showcases the band’s signature sound and style, featuring thunderous riffs, pounding drums, and soaring vocals that are sure to get your blood pumping. Whether you’re a die-hard AC/DC fan or a newcomer to their music, this list is sure to provide a great introduction to the band’s most beloved and iconic songs. So turn up the volume, grab your air guitar, and let’s dive into the top 10 best AC/DC songs of all time.

1. “Back In Black”

“Back in Black” is one of AC/DC’s most recognizable and beloved songs, and it serves as the title track to their 1980 album of the same name. The song’s opening guitar riff is instantly recognizable, and sets the stage for the high-octane, hard-driving sound that AC/DC is known for. The lyrics describe the band’s return to the music scene after the death of their original lead singer, Bon Scott, and the song has become an anthem of resilience and determination for fans around the world. With its infectious energy and unforgettable chorus, “Back in Black” has become one of AC/DC’s most enduring and beloved songs, and is a must-listen for any fan of classic rock.

2. “You Shook Me All Night Long”

“You Shook Me All Night Long” is one of AC/DC’s most popular and enduring songs, and has become a staple of classic rock radio. The song features a catchy guitar riff and a driving beat, and its lyrics describe a night of passion and excitement. The song’s upbeat and playful tone has made it a fan favorite, and its memorable chorus and infectious melody are guaranteed to get listeners singing and dancing along. “You Shook Me All Night Long” has been covered by numerous artists and has appeared in countless movies and TV shows, cementing its status as a classic rock anthem. Whether you’re a longtime fan of AC/DC or a newcomer to their music, “You Shook Me All Night Long” is a must-listen track that showcases the band’s unique sound and style.

3. “Thunderstruck”

“Thunderstruck” is one of AC/DC’s most electrifying and dynamic songs, featuring a powerful guitar riff and thunderous drum beats. The song’s lyrics describe the thrill of being caught in a thunderstorm, and its high-energy sound has made it a fan favorite at concerts and sporting events around the world. The song’s distinctive opening guitar riff is instantly recognizable, and its fast-paced tempo and explosive chorus make it a must-listen track for fans of hard rock and heavy metal. “Thunderstruck” has become one of AC/DC’s most iconic songs, and its enduring popularity is a testament to the band’s ability to create music that is both thrilling and memorable. Whether you’re a die-hard AC/DC fan or simply a lover of rock music, “Thunderstruck” is a track that is sure to get your heart racing and your head banging.

4. “T.N.T.”

“T.N.T.” is a classic AC/DC song that has become synonymous with their hard-hitting, high-energy sound. The song’s driving rhythm and memorable chorus have made it a fan favorite, and its lyrics about living life to the fullest and never backing down have become an anthem for generations of rock fans. The song’s title refers to the explosive power of TNT, and the band’s performance on the track is nothing short of explosive. With its infectious energy and catchy guitar riffs, “T.N.T.” is a must-listen track for fans of classic rock and hard rock music alike. Whether you’re a longtime AC/DC fan or a newcomer to their music, “T.N.T.” is a track that is sure to get your blood pumping and your head banging.

5. “Rock N Roll Train”

“Rock N Roll Train” is a high-energy track from AC/DC’s 2008 album “Black Ice,” and showcases the band’s signature sound and style. The song features a catchy guitar riff and a driving beat, with lyrics that describe the thrill of being on a train headed for a rock and roll destination. The song’s anthemic chorus and memorable melody have made it a fan favorite, and its high-energy sound has made it a popular choice for sporting events and other public gatherings. “Rock N Roll Train” is a great example of AC/DC’s ability to create music that is both catchy and hard-hitting, and its enduring popularity is a testament to the band’s status as one of the greatest rock bands of all time.

6. “Highway To Hell”

“Highway to Hell” is one of AC/DC’s most iconic and beloved songs, featuring a driving guitar riff and catchy chorus that have made it a staple of classic rock radio. The song’s lyrics describe life on the road as a rock musician, and its hard-hitting sound and rebellious attitude have made it an anthem for generations of fans. The song’s chorus is especially memorable, with its call-and-response vocals and infectious melody. “Highway to Hell” has become one of AC/DC’s most enduring and popular songs, and its legacy continues to inspire new generations of rock fans. Whether you’re a longtime fan of AC/DC or simply a lover of classic rock, “Highway to Hell” is a must-listen track that showcases the band’s unique sound and style.

7. “Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap”

“Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap” is a classic AC/DC track that has become a fan favorite over the years. The song’s driving guitar riffs and pounding drums create a hard-hitting sound that perfectly complements its lyrics about a man for hire who will do any job, no matter how dirty or dangerous. The song’s catchy chorus and memorable melody have made it a popular choice for rock fans around the world, and its iconic opening riff is instantly recognizable. “Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap” is a great example of AC/DC’s ability to create music that is both catchy and hard-hitting, and its enduring popularity is a testament to the band’s status as one of the greatest rock bands of all time.

8. “Moneytalks”

“Moneytalks” is a hit song from AC/DC’s 1990 album “The Razors Edge” that features a catchy guitar riff and an upbeat tempo that has made it a favorite among fans. The song’s lyrics describe the power of money and its ability to influence people’s behavior, and its message has resonated with audiences around the world. The song’s memorable chorus and infectious melody have made it a popular choice for radio and sporting events, and its upbeat tempo has made it a favorite among fans for decades. “Moneytalks” is a great example of AC/DC’s ability to create music that is both catchy and meaningful, and its enduring popularity is a testament to the band’s ability to connect with fans on a visceral level.

9. “Hells Bells”

“Hells Bells” is a classic AC/DC song that has become a staple of the band’s live performances. The song’s opening riff is instantly recognizable, with its ominous sound setting the stage for the hard-hitting sound that the band is known for. The song’s lyrics describe the arrival of the devil himself, and its hard-hitting sound and driving beat create a sense of foreboding and intensity that perfectly matches the song’s dark theme. “Hells Bells” has become one of AC/DC’s most iconic songs, and its popularity continues to grow with each passing year. Whether you’re a die-hard AC/DC fan or simply a lover of hard rock music, “Hells Bells” is a must-listen track that showcases the band’s unique sound and style.

10. “For Those About To Rock” (We Salute You)

“For Those About To Rock (We Salute You)” is a hard-hitting and anthemic track from AC/DC’s 1981 album of the same name. The song’s powerful guitar riffs and driving beat create a high-energy sound that perfectly complements its lyrics about the power of rock and roll music. The song’s chorus is especially memorable, with its call-and-response vocals and explosive sound. “For Those About To Rock” has become a staple of the band’s live performances, with its high-energy sound and anthemic message making it a fan favorite around the world. Whether you’re a longtime fan of AC/DC or simply a lover of hard rock music, “For Those About To Rock” is a must-listen track that showcases the band’s unique sound and style.