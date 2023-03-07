As of my knowledge cutoff date of September 2021, I am not able to provide a description for the “Top 100 Greatest Albums from 2022” as it has not happened yet. The year 2022 is in the future and it is impossible to predict the albums that will be released and their impact on the music industry. However, it is certain that there will be a multitude of new and exciting albums from a variety of genres that will make an impact on the music world. The top 100 greatest albums from 2022 will showcase the most impressive and memorable albums of the year, highlighting the artists and producers who pushed the boundaries of what is possible in the music industry. From rock to hip-hop, pop to R&B, and electronic to country, this list will celebrate the most innovative and influential albums of the year. As we move towards the year 2022, music lovers can anticipate a year full of exceptional albums and look forward to discovering the top 100 greatest albums of the year.

1. Renaissance – Beyoncé

“Renaissance” is a song by Beyoncé, released in 2021 as part of her visual album, “Black Is King.” The song is a powerful anthem celebrating the beauty and resilience of Black culture, and it features a rich blend of African rhythms and contemporary pop sounds. The lyrics of “Renaissance” are a celebration of Black excellence and pride, as Beyoncé sings about the strength, power, and creativity of her people. She sings about the ways in which Black culture has influenced the world, from music and fashion to art and literature. The chorus is particularly impactful, as Beyoncé declares, “We’re part of a legacy, we’re part of history / We’re destined for greatness, so we take victory.” Musically, “Renaissance” is a dynamic and infectious song that combines elements of Afrobeat, R&B, and pop. The track features a driving beat, layered vocal harmonies, and a mix of traditional and modern instrumentation. Beyoncé’s vocals are powerful and emotive, as she effortlessly transitions between smooth, sultry verses and soaring, anthemic choruses. Overall, “Renaissance” is a powerful and uplifting song that celebrates the beauty and resilience of Black culture. It is a testament to Beyoncé’s artistry and her commitment to using her platform to celebrate and empower marginalized communities.

2. Un Verano Sin Ti – Bad Bunny

“Un Verano Sin Ti” is a song by Bad Bunny, a Puerto Rican singer, rapper, and songwriter. The song was released in 2020 as part of his second studio album, “YHLQMDLG.” The title of the song translates to “A Summer Without You,” and the lyrics tell the story of a summer romance that has ended. The track features a mix of reggaeton and R&B sounds, with a slow, sultry beat that perfectly captures the bittersweet mood of the lyrics. Bad Bunny’s vocals are emotive and heartfelt, as he sings about the pain of losing a lover and the memories that linger long after the relationship has ended. The lyrics of “Un Verano Sin Ti” are poignant and relatable, as Bad Bunny captures the universal experience of heartbreak. He sings about the longing and loneliness that come with the end of a relationship, as well as the memories of happier times that make it hard to move on. The chorus is particularly impactful, as he sings, “Un verano sin ti, yo no sé lo que es / Un invierno, un otoño, una primavera también.” Overall, “Un Verano Sin Ti” is a powerful and emotionally resonant song that showcases Bad Bunny’s talent as a singer and songwriter. It is a testament to the universal nature of heartbreak and the power of music to help us process and heal from difficult experiences.

3. Mr. Morale and the Big Steppers – Kendrick Lamar

“Mr. Morale and the Big Steppers” is a song by Kendrick Lamar, released in 2021 as part of his compilation album, “PGLang.” The track features a jazzy, soulful beat and a mix of spoken word and rap verses. The lyrics are a reflection on the state of the world and the struggles faced by marginalized communities, as Kendrick raps about police brutality, systemic racism, and the need for hope and unity. The track is a powerful example of Kendrick’s talent as a lyricist and his ability to tackle complex social and political issues through his music. The spoken word sections are particularly impactful, as they provide a powerful commentary on the state of the world and the need for change. The chorus, which features a choir of voices singing, “We gon’ be alright,” is a powerful and uplifting message of hope and resilience. Overall, “Mr. Morale and the Big Steppers” is a powerful and thought-provoking song that showcases Kendrick’s talent as a rapper and social commentator. It is a testament to the power of music to inspire change and spark important conversations about the issues that affect us all.

4. Midnights – Taylor Swift

“Midnights” is a song by Taylor Swift, released in 2021 as part of her re-recorded album, “Fearless (Taylor’s Version).” The track is a haunting and emotive ballad that explores the theme of lost love and the memories that linger long after a relationship has ended. The lyrics of “Midnights” are poignant and relatable, as Taylor sings about the pain of losing someone she loved and the memories that keep her up at night. The chorus is particularly impactful, as she sings, “Now I’m pickin’ up bottles and feelin’ like a fool / And I’m losin’ my mind ’cause I’m sittin’ here missin’ you.” Musically, “Midnights” is a stripped-down ballad that features Taylor’s vocals front and center. The simple piano and guitar accompaniment perfectly complement the raw emotion of the lyrics, and the bridge features a haunting vocal harmony that adds to the song’s melancholic mood. Overall, “Midnights” is a powerful and emotionally resonant song that showcases Taylor’s talent as a songwriter and vocalist. It is a testament to the universal nature of heartbreak and the power of music to help us process and heal from difficult experiences.

5. Harry’s House – Harry Styles

“Harry’s House” is a song by Harry Styles, released in 2019 as part of his second studio album, “Fine Line.” The track features a groovy, 70s-inspired beat and a mix of playful and introspective lyrics that explore themes of love, loss, and self-discovery. The song’s instrumentation is eclectic, featuring a mix of funky basslines, electric guitar riffs, and subtle synthesizer textures. Harry’s vocals are smooth and soulful, as he delivers the playful verses and introspective choruses with equal conviction. Lyrically, “Harry’s House” is a nostalgic and introspective song that reflects on the ups and downs of love and the journey of self-discovery. The chorus is particularly memorable, as Harry sings, “Welcome to Harry’s house / It’s a little bit sweeter / When you’re in Harry’s house / You don’t wanna leave.” Overall, “Harry’s House” is a catchy and introspective song that showcases Harry’s talent as a songwriter and performer. It is a testament to the power of music to evoke emotions and inspire self-reflection.

6. Dawn FM – The Weeknd

“Dawn FM” is the opening track on The Weeknd’s 2022 album, “Dawn FM.” The song features a mix of atmospheric synths, driving beats, and ethereal vocals, creating a dreamy and otherworldly soundscape. The lyrics of “Dawn FM” are introspective and contemplative, as The Weeknd reflects on his life and his journey as an artist. The song’s title refers to the early morning hours, a time of day that is often associated with introspection and self-reflection. The chorus is particularly impactful, as he sings, “In the dawn, I see myself / Through the cracks in the mirror.” Musically, “Dawn FM” is a masterclass in atmospheric production, with layers of synths and percussion creating a rich and immersive soundscape. The Weeknd’s vocals are powerful and emotive, conveying a sense of introspection and vulnerability that is echoed throughout the song. Overall, “Dawn FM” is a powerful and atmospheric opening track that sets the tone for the rest of the album. It is a testament to The Weeknd’s talent as a songwriter and producer, and a reminder of the power of music to evoke emotion and inspire introspection.

7. Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You – Big Thief

“Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You” is a song by American indie rock band, Big Thief. It was released in 2021 as part of their album, “Two Hands / U.F.O.F.,” and features a blend of folk-inspired instrumentation and poetic, introspective lyrics. The song begins with gentle acoustic guitar strumming and lead singer Adrianne Lenker’s hushed vocals, before building to a climactic crescendo of electric guitar and pounding drums. The lyrics are poetic and introspective, exploring themes of faith, hope, and the human experience. Overall, “Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You” is a powerful and hauntingly beautiful song that showcases Big Thief’s talent as a band. It is a testament to the power of music to evoke emotion and inspire introspection.

8. Motomami – Rosalia

“Motomami” is a song by Spanish singer and songwriter Rosalía, released in 2022 as part of her album, “Motomami.” The song features a blend of traditional flamenco music and modern pop and electronic influences, creating a unique and dynamic sound. The instrumentation is eclectic, featuring flamenco guitar riffs, electronic beats, and a mix of traditional and modern percussion. Rosalía’s vocals are powerful and emotive, conveying a sense of passion and intensity that is echoed throughout the song. Lyrically, “Motomami” is a song about empowerment and self-expression, with Rosalía singing about the power of individuality and the importance of staying true to oneself. The chorus is particularly impactful, as she sings, “I’m a warrior, I’m a queen / I’m Motomami, I’m who I wanna be.” Overall, “Motomami” is a powerful and dynamic song that showcases Rosalía’s talent as a songwriter and performer. It is a testament to the power of music to inspire and empower, and a reminder of the importance of staying true to oneself.

9. Blue Rev – Alvvays

“Blue Rev” is a song by Canadian indie pop band Alvvays, released in 2021 as part of their album “Flowers in Our Hair.” The song features dreamy guitar riffs, hazy synths, and lead singer Molly Rankin’s ethereal vocals, creating a nostalgic and wistful atmosphere. Lyrically, “Blue Rev” is a song about the complexities of love and relationships, with Rankin singing about the joys and pains of being in love. The chorus is particularly memorable, as she sings, “In the blue rev / We collide and we mix and we hold on / In the blue rev / We’re as one, we’re as good as gone.” Overall, “Blue Rev” is a beautiful and introspective song that showcases Alvvays’ talent as a band. It is a testament to the power of music to evoke emotion and inspire self-reflection.

10. SOS – SZA

“SOS” is a song by American singer and songwriter SZA, released in 2021 as part of the soundtrack for the film “Space Jam: A New Legacy.” The song features a blend of R&B and electronic influences, with SZA’s sultry vocals weaving through a mix of synths, drums, and bass. Lyrically, “SOS” is a song about desire and attraction, with SZA singing about the intensity of her feelings for someone. The chorus is particularly memorable, as she sings, “I need you right here, right now / I need you like, SOS.” Overall, “SOS” is a catchy and sensual song that showcases SZA’s talent as a vocalist and songwriter. It is a testament to the power of music to evoke emotion and inspire desire.

11. Special – Lizzo

“Special” is a song by American singer and rapper Lizzo, released in 2019 as part of her album “Cuz I Love You.” The song features a blend of pop, R&B, and hip-hop influences, with Lizzo’s powerful vocals and confident lyrics driving the song forward. Lyrically, “Special” is a song about self-love and empowerment, with Lizzo singing about the importance of loving and accepting oneself. The chorus is particularly memorable, as she sings, “I’m special, so special / I gotta have some of your attention, give it to me.” Overall, “Special” is a catchy and empowering song that showcases Lizzo’s talent as a vocalist and rapper. It is a testament to the power of music to inspire self-confidence and self-love.

12. Born Pink – BLACKPINK

“Born Pink” is a song by South Korean girl group BLACKPINK, released in 2021 as part of their album “The Album.” The song features a blend of pop and hip-hop influences, with the group’s signature vocals and catchy hooks driving the song forward. Lyrically, “Born Pink” is a song about female empowerment and confidence, with BLACKPINK singing about their strength and resilience. The chorus is particularly memorable, as they sing, “I was born to be me, ain’t nobody else gonna be / Like this, like that, like it, like that, la-di-da.” Overall, “Born Pink” is a catchy and empowering song that showcases BLACKPINK’s talent as a group. It is a testament to the power of music to inspire confidence and self-expression.

13. Wet Leg – Wet Leg

Wet Leg’s self-titled debut album is a delightful mix of indie rock and pop that’s both catchy and edgy. Comprised of members Rhian Teasdale and Hester Chambers, the duo showcase their talents in songwriting, instrumentation, and vocals throughout the album. With tracks like “Chaise Longue” and “Wet Dream,” the album is imbued with a playful and irreverent attitude, exploring themes of desire, relationships, and the mundane aspects of everyday life. The band’s unique sound is characterized by distorted guitar riffs, lo-fi production, and punchy drumming that create a dynamic energy that carries the listener through the entire record. The album’s closing track, “The Line,” is a stunning ballad that showcases the duo’s vocal harmonies and emotional depth. Wet Leg is a promising debut that establishes the duo as a force to be reckoned with in the indie rock scene.

14. Melt My Eyez, See Your Future – Denzel Curry

Denzel Curry’s Melt My Eyez, See Your Future is a captivating and experimental album that explores themes of self-discovery, personal growth, and the challenges of navigating through life. The album’s sound is characterized by a blend of hip-hop, punk, and rock influences that create a unique and dynamic sonic landscape. With tracks like “Bloodshed” and “Zone 3,” Curry showcases his ability to rap with impressive speed and dexterity, while also incorporating singing and spoken-word elements. The album features a variety of collaborations, including artists like Mike D and Jean Dawson, adding to the diverse range of sounds and styles explored throughout. The album’s standout track, “Cosmic.m4a,” is a psychedelic journey through space and time that features dreamy production and introspective lyrics. Melt My Eyez, See Your Future is a bold and ambitious project that solidifies Denzel Curry’s status as one of the most innovative and exciting voices in contemporary hip-hop.

15. Natural Brown Prom Queen – Sudan Archives

Sudan Archives’ Natural Brown Prom Queen is a genre-bending album that seamlessly blends elements of R&B, soul, electronic, and Sudanese music. The album features the unique talents of violinist, singer, and producer Brittney Parks, who brings her signature style to every track. From the captivating opener “Did You Know” to the mesmerizing closer “Red,” the album is a journey through Parks’ introspective musings on love, identity, and self-expression. The album’s standout tracks include “Iceland Moss,” which showcases Parks’ soaring vocals and intricate violin playing, and “Glorious,” a funky and upbeat track that’s impossible not to dance to. Overall, Natural Brown Prom Queen is a stunning and cohesive work that solidifies Sudan Archives’ position as a truly innovative and exciting artist in today’s music landscape.

16. Ants From Up There – Black Country, New Road

Black Country, New Road’s debut album Ants From Up There is a bold and experimental project that pushes the boundaries of post-punk and art-rock. The album’s sound is characterized by a wide range of instrumentation, including saxophone, violin, and trumpet, all anchored by the band’s propulsive rhythm section. The album’s centerpiece is the epic track “Opus,” a 16-minute journey through various musical motifs and lyrical themes that’s both challenging and rewarding. The album also features the standout tracks “Science Fair” and “Track X,” which showcase the band’s unique blend of angular guitar riffs and intricate horn arrangements. Lyrically, the album explores themes of existentialism, anxiety, and the search for meaning in a world that feels increasingly uncertain. Ants From Up There is an impressive debut that establishes Black Country, New Road as one of the most exciting and innovative bands to emerge from the UK in recent years.

17. A Light for Attracting Attention – The Smile

The Smile’s debut album A Light for Attracting Attention is a fascinating and intricate work that blends elements of experimental rock, electronic music, and pop. Comprised of Radiohead’s Thom Yorke and longtime producer Nigel Godrich, the album features Yorke’s unmistakable vocals and lyrics over Godrich’s dynamic production. From the driving opener “A Room with a View” to the dreamy and ethereal closer “Shutters,” the album is a journey through a range of moods and sounds. The album’s standout tracks include “You Will Never Work in Television Again,” which features glitchy electronic beats and Yorke’s soaring vocals, and “Opposites Attract,” a haunting and atmospheric track that showcases the duo’s ability to create powerful emotional moments through their music. Overall, A Light for Attracting Attention is a masterful work that solidifies The Smile’s status as a dynamic and innovative force in modern music.

18. Skinty Fia – Fontaines D.C.

Fontaines D.C.’s fourth album Skinty Fia is a blistering and powerful work that blends elements of punk, post-punk, and garage rock. The album’s sound is characterized by driving basslines, jagged guitar riffs, and frontman Grian Chatten’s distinctive vocal delivery. From the explosive opener “A Lucid Dream” to the pensive closer “No More Poetry,” the album is a journey through a range of emotions and themes, including love, loss, and the state of the world. The album’s standout tracks include “Televised Mind,” a scathing critique of media and propaganda, and “Love Is the Main Thing,” a soaring and anthemic track that showcases the band’s ability to craft memorable and powerful hooks. Skinty Fia is a visceral and uncompromising work that cements Fontaines D.C.’s status as one of the most exciting and vital bands in contemporary rock music.

19. Once Twice Melody – Beach House

Beach House’s ninth album Once Twice Melody is a dreamy and atmospheric work that showcases the band’s signature sound of lush instrumentation and haunting vocals. The album features the ethereal voice of singer Victoria Legrand over a backdrop of shimmering guitars and swirling synths. From the shimmering opener “Alien” to the hazy and nostalgic closer “Once Twice Melody,” the album is a journey through a range of emotions and experiences. The album’s standout tracks include “Lemon Glow,” a pulsating and hypnotic track that builds to a crescendo of sound, and “Somewhere Tonight,” a wistful and introspective ballad that showcases Legrand’s ability to convey complex emotions through her lyrics and vocal delivery. Once Twice Melody is a captivating and immersive work that reaffirms Beach House’s status as one of the most important and influential bands in indie music.

20. Lucifer on the Sofa – Spoon

Spoon’s twelfth album Lucifer on the Sofa is a dynamic and varied work that showcases the band’s ability to blend genres and styles. The album features the distinctive voice of singer Britt Daniel over a mix of rock, funk, and electronic beats. From the funky and groovy opener “The Adults Are Talking” to the sweeping and anthemic closer “Lucifer on the Sofa,” the album is a journey through a range of moods and sounds. The album’s standout tracks include “Rage with Me,” a catchy and upbeat track that showcases the band’s ability to craft memorable hooks, and “I Ain’t the One,” a brooding and atmospheric ballad that highlights Daniel’s emotive vocal delivery. Lucifer on the Sofa is a bold and confident work that reaffirms Spoon’s position as one of the most consistently innovative and exciting bands in contemporary music.

21. Palomino – Miranda Lambert

Miranda Lambert’s eighth studio album, Palomino, is a stunning collection of songs that blend traditional country music with modern sensibilities. The album features Lambert’s powerhouse vocals and deeply personal lyrics over a backdrop of twangy guitars, fiddles, and pedal steel. From the catchy and upbeat opener “If I Was a Cowboy” to the vulnerable and heartfelt closer “In His Arms,” the album is a journey through a range of emotions and experiences. The album’s standout tracks include “Tequila Does,” a rollicking and infectious track that celebrates the joys of drinking, and “Settling Down,” a dreamy and romantic ballad that showcases Lambert’s ability to convey complex emotions through her music. Palomino is a masterful work that solidifies Lambert’s status as one of the most important and influential voices in contemporary country music.

22. Her Loss – Drake & 21 Savage

Her Loss is a collaborative single by rap superstars Drake and 21 Savage. The song features the duo’s trademark flows over a moody and atmospheric beat. The lyrics tell the story of a failed relationship and the pain and regret that come with it. Drake and 21 Savage’s verses are full of raw emotion and introspection, with each artist offering a unique perspective on the subject matter. The song’s haunting refrain, “her loss,” is a reminder that even in the midst of heartbreak, there is still a sense of self-worth and resilience. Her Loss is a powerful and affecting track that showcases Drake and 21 Savage’s ability to create meaningful and introspective music.

23. God Save the Animals – Alex G

God Save the Animals is the ninth studio album from indie artist Alex G. The album showcases his unique blend of lo-fi indie rock and folk-inspired songwriting. The album features a mix of stripped-down acoustic tracks and more experimental pieces with elements of electronic and ambient music. From the wistful and nostalgic opener “OK” to the haunting and melancholic closer “SugarHouse (Live),” the album is a journey through a range of emotions and experiences. The album’s standout tracks include “The Knife,” a brooding and intense track that builds to a cathartic climax, and “Sportstar,” a dreamy and introspective ballad that showcases Alex G’s ability to convey complex emotions through his lyrics and music. God Save the Animals is a captivating and deeply personal work that solidifies Alex G’s position as one of the most talented and innovative artists in indie music.

24. Fossora – Björk

Fossora is a collaborative project between Icelandic musician Björk and experimental composer Sarah Hennies. The album features Björk’s signature ethereal vocals and Hennies’ avant-garde compositions, blending elements of ambient, electronic, and classical music. The album’s standout tracks include “Ziggurat,” a haunting and otherworldly track that showcases Björk’s vocal range and Hennies’ intricate soundscapes, and “Glory,” a lush and immersive piece that builds to a powerful crescendo of sound. Fossora is a bold and experimental work that showcases Björk’s ongoing commitment to pushing the boundaries of music and collaborating with innovative artists. The album is a must-listen for fans of Björk’s unique style and anyone interested in exploring the fringes of contemporary music.

25. Being Funny in a Foreign Language – The 1975

Being Funny in a Foreign Language is the fifth studio album from British pop-rock band The 1975. The album sees the band continuing to explore a diverse range of musical styles, from the shimmering electro-pop of “The Birthday Party” to the 80s-inspired funk of “Me & You Together Song.” The album’s standout tracks include “If You’re Too Shy (Let Me Know),” a sultry and infectious track that blends elements of pop and R&B, and “Jesus Christ 2005 God Bless America,” a melancholic ballad that features a guest appearance from Phoebe Bridgers. Being Funny in a Foreign Language is a dynamic and ambitious work that showcases The 1975’s ability to blend disparate genres into a cohesive and compelling whole.

26. And in the Darkness, Hearts Aglow – Weyes Blood

And in the Darkness, Hearts Aglow is the fourth studio album from American singer-songwriter Weyes Blood. The album features her signature ethereal vocals and introspective songwriting, blending elements of folk, pop, and psychedelic rock. The album’s standout tracks include “Titanic Risen,” a lush and cinematic track that builds to a sweeping crescendo of sound, and “Andromeda,” a dreamy and introspective ballad that showcases Weyes Blood’s ability to convey complex emotions through her music. And in the Darkness, Hearts Aglow is a haunting and beautiful work that solidifies Weyes Blood’s position as one of the most talented and visionary artists in contemporary music.

27. Heroes & Villains – Metro Boomin

Heroes & Villains is the second studio album from American record producer Metro Boomin. The album features a star-studded lineup of guest artists, including Drake, Travis Scott, and Young Thug, among others. The album sees Metro Boomin continuing to hone his signature sound, which blends trap beats and ominous production with haunting melodies and atmospheric textures. The album’s standout tracks include “Space Cadet,” a hypnotic and immersive track featuring Gunna, and “Overdue,” a brooding and introspective track featuring Travis Scott. Heroes & Villains is a masterclass in production and features some of the most innovative and exciting sounds in contemporary hip-hop.

28. Just Like That – Bonnie Raitt

Just Like That is the twentieth studio album from American singer-songwriter Bonnie Raitt. The album features her signature blend of blues, rock, and country music, showcasing her powerful vocals and virtuosic guitar playing. The album’s standout tracks include “I Can’t Make You Love Me,” a heart-wrenching ballad that has become a beloved classic, and “Something to Talk About,” a catchy and upbeat track that features Raitt’s signature slide guitar. Just Like That is a testament to Raitt’s enduring talent and showcases her ability to continue creating vital and relevant music after decades in the industry.

29. American Heartbreak – Zack Bryan

American Heartbreak is the debut album from Texas-based singer-songwriter Zack Bryan. The album features a raw and unpolished sound, with Bryan’s haunting vocals and acoustic guitar at the forefront of each track. The album’s standout tracks include “Crooked Teeth,” a poignant ballad that showcases Bryan’s ability to convey complex emotions through his lyrics, and “Anniversary,” a melancholic track that explores themes of loss and heartbreak. American Heartbreak is a powerful and deeply personal work that announces Bryan as a talented new voice in country music.

30. Not Tight – Domi & JD Beck

Not Tight is the debut album from jazz pianist Domi and drummer JD Beck. The album sees the duo exploring a wide range of musical styles, from the intricate and virtuosic “Jazz Fact” to the frenetic and experimental “Curiosity.” The album’s standout tracks include “Ozone,” a dreamy and atmospheric track that showcases Domi’s melodic sensibility, and “Soul Quest,” a propulsive and funky track that highlights Beck’s dynamic drumming. Not Tight is a thrilling and innovative work that showcases the duo’s virtuosity and creativity, and cements their position as rising stars in the jazz world.

31. Preacher’s Daughter – Ethel Cain

Preacher’s Daughter is the debut album from Louisiana-born singer-songwriter Ethel Cain. The album features a haunting and intimate sound, with Cain’s powerful vocals and spare instrumentation creating an atmosphere of intense emotion and vulnerability. The album’s standout tracks include “Unconditional,” a sparse and atmospheric ballad that showcases Cain’s vocal range and emotional depth, and “God’s Country,” a dark and brooding track that explores themes of sin and redemption. Preacher’s Daughter is a stunning debut that announces Cain as a singular and deeply compelling new voice in contemporary music.

32. Cheat Codes – Danger Mouse & Black Thought

Cheat Codes is a collaborative album from producer Danger Mouse and rapper Black Thought, best known as the lead MC of The Roots. The album features a range of musical styles, from the gritty and hard-hitting “Noir” to the soulful and introspective “Nature Of The Beast”. The album’s standout tracks include “Vibe No Yeast,” a hypnotic and driving track featuring Killer Mike, and “Road To Perdition,” a poignant and meditative track that explores themes of regret and redemption. Cheat Codes is a dynamic and powerful work that showcases the chemistry between Danger Mouse and Black Thought, and highlights their mutual ability to push the boundaries of hip-hop and create vital and innovative music.

33. Gemini Rights – Steve Lacy

Gemini Rights is the second studio album from Los Angeles-based singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Steve Lacy. The album features Lacy’s signature blend of soul, funk, and R&B, with a focus on catchy hooks and intricate grooves. The album’s standout tracks include “Dark Red,” a hypnotic and melancholic track that showcases Lacy’s vocal range and songwriting chops, and “Neighborhood Watch,” a propulsive and energetic track that highlights Lacy’s virtuosic guitar playing. Gemini Rights is a confident and assured work that cements Lacy’s status as one of the most exciting and innovative young artists working today.

34. Stumpwork – Dry Cleaning

Stumpwork is the debut album from British post-punk band Dry Cleaning. The album features the band’s signature mix of angular guitars, driving rhythms, and wry, deadpan vocals from lead singer Florence Shaw. The album’s standout tracks include “Scratchcard Lanyard,” a catchy and infectious track that explores the mundanity of modern life, and “Strong Feelings,” a propulsive and intense track that builds to a cathartic climax. Stumpwork is a bold and exciting debut that showcases Dry Cleaning’s unique sound and their ability to create powerful and thought-provoking music that speaks to the anxieties and uncertainties of our time.

35. I Never Liked You – Future

“35. I Never Liked You” is a mixtape by Future, the Atlanta-based rapper and singer. Released in 2015, the project features 10 tracks that showcase Future’s signature sound of melancholic and introspective trap music. The mixtape features a number of popular tracks, including “Lay Up,” “Rocky,” and “Forever Eva,” all of which incorporate his gritty and emotional lyrics over heavy-hitting beats. Overall, “35. I Never Liked You” serves as a strong example of Future’s artistry and his ability to blend traditional hip hop sounds with his own unique style.

36. Hellfire – Black Midi

“Hellfire” is the second full-length album from British experimental rock band Black Midi. Released in 2021, the album features nine tracks that explore the band’s signature blend of complex and dynamic instrumentation, off-kilter time signatures, and distorted vocals. The album showcases a darker and more aggressive side of the band’s sound, with tracks like “John L” and “Hogwash and Balderdash” featuring intense and frenzied guitar riffs and driving rhythms. “Hellfire” is a testament to the band’s ability to push the boundaries of what is considered “rock” music, and their commitment to creating a unique and unconventional sound. Overall, the album is a must-listen for fans of experimental rock and those looking for something new and exciting in the genre.

37. Big Time – Angel Olsen

“Big Time” is the fifth studio album from American singer-songwriter Angel Olsen, released in 2021. The album marks a departure from Olsen’s previous folk-infused sound, instead embracing a more polished and upbeat sound with elements of pop and rock. The album features 11 tracks, including the catchy lead single “Whole New Mess,” as well as “Safety Dance” and “Gloria,” which showcase Olsen’s powerful vocals and the album’s driving instrumentation. Lyrically, “Big Time” explores themes of love, loss, and self-discovery, with Olsen’s introspective and confessional writing style shining through on tracks like “Alive and Dying (Waving, Smiling)” and “Lark Song.” Overall, “Big Time” is a strong addition to Olsen’s discography and a great example of her ability to evolve and experiment with her sound.

38. Painless – Nilüfer Yanya

“Painless” is the debut album from British singer-songwriter Nilüfer Yanya, released in 2019. The album features 12 tracks that showcase Yanya’s unique blend of indie rock and soul, with elements of jazz and electronic music woven in. Yanya’s distinctive voice is a standout feature of the album, with her soulful and emotive delivery lending weight to tracks like “In Your Head,” “Baby Blu,” and “Paralysed.” Lyrically, “Painless” explores themes of love, identity, and anxiety, with Yanya’s honest and introspective writing style shining through on every track. The album’s production is also noteworthy, with a mix of live instrumentation and electronic elements creating a dynamic and engaging sound. Overall, “Painless” is a strong debut from a talented artist, and a must-listen for fans of indie rock and soul.

39. It’s Almost Dry – Pusha T

“It’s Almost Dry” is the latest EP from American rapper Pusha T, released in 2021. The EP features four tracks, each showcasing Pusha T’s signature style of gritty and introspective hip hop. The project features collaborations with artists like Swizz Beatz and Kash Doll, as well as production from legendary beatmakers like Timbaland and The Neptunes. Lyrically, “It’s Almost Dry” sees Pusha T reflecting on his life and career, addressing themes of fame, loyalty, and success. The standout track “Pots and Pans” features a haunting piano loop and Pusha T’s poignant delivery, while “Wait On Me” sees the rapper confronting his critics with bravado and swagger. Overall, “It’s Almost Dry” is a strong addition to Pusha T’s discography, and a must-listen for fans of his unique style of hip hop.

40. Farm to Table – Bartees Strange

“Farm to Table” is the debut album from American musician Bartees Strange, released in 2020. The album features a mix of indie rock, post-punk, and electronic elements, with Strange’s emotive vocals and introspective lyrics at the forefront. The album’s standout tracks include “Mustang” and “Boomer,” which showcase Strange’s ability to blend driving guitars with electronic beats and atmospheric production. Lyrically, “Farm to Table” addresses themes of identity, belonging, and social justice, with Strange drawing on his experiences as a Black artist in America. The album’s title is a reference to Strange’s upbringing in rural Oklahoma, and the album sees the artist grappling with questions of heritage and place. Overall, “Farm to Table” is a bold and experimental debut from a talented artist, and a great example of the evolving sound of indie rock.

41. Crooked Tree – Molly Tuttle and Golden Highway

“Crooked Tree” is a collaborative album between American guitarist and singer Molly Tuttle and her band Golden Highway, released in 2020. The album features a mix of original songs and covers, with Tuttle’s virtuosic guitar playing and emotive vocals at the forefront. The album’s standout tracks include “Rain and Snow” and “Friend and a Friend,” which showcase Tuttle’s ability to blend traditional bluegrass sounds with elements of indie folk and rock. Tuttle’s bandmates in Golden Highway also shine on tracks like “Lightning in a Jar,” with driving rhythms and tight harmonies. Overall, “Crooked Tree” is a great example of Tuttle’s versatility as a musician, and a must-listen for fans of Americana and bluegrass music.

42. Crash – Charli XCX

“Crash” is the fourth studio album from English pop singer Charli XCX, released in 2022. The album sees Charli XCX embracing a darker and more introspective sound, with elements of pop, rock, and electronic music woven together. The album features collaborations with artists like Caroline Polachek and Grimes, as well as production from longtime collaborator A.G. Cook. Standout tracks include “Good Ones,” with its soaring chorus and anthemic production, and “Sad Tonight,” with its haunting vocals and sparse instrumentation. Lyrically, “Crash” sees Charli XCX grappling with themes of heartbreak, loneliness, and self-discovery, with her honest and confessional writing style shining through on every track. Overall, “Crash” is a bold and experimental album from a talented artist, and a must-listen for fans of pop music.

43. Good Morning Gorgeous – Mary J. Blige

“Good Morning Gorgeous” is the thirteenth studio album from American singer and songwriter Mary J. Blige, released in 2021. The album features a mix of soulful ballads and upbeat anthems, with Blige’s signature emotive vocals at the forefront. The album’s standout tracks include “Can’t Be Life” and “Good Days,” with their lush production and powerful lyrics. Blige’s collaborations with artists like DJ Khaled and Nas also bring a fresh perspective to the album, with tracks like “Thankful” showcasing her ability to blend genres and styles. Overall, “Good Morning Gorgeous” is a powerful and uplifting album from one of the most influential voices in contemporary R&B.

44. Patient Number 9 – Ozzy Osbourne

“Patient Number 9” is the fourteenth studio album from English heavy metal icon Ozzy Osbourne, released in 2022. The album features a mix of hard-hitting riffs and soaring melodies, with Osbourne’s trademark vocals front and center. The album’s standout tracks include “Under the Graveyard” and “Eat Me,” with their dark, gothic themes and driving rhythms. Osbourne’s collaborations with artists like Post Malone and Robert Trujillo also bring a fresh perspective to the album, with tracks like “It’s a Raid” showcasing his ability to blend metal with other genres. Overall, “Patient Number 9” is a strong addition to Osbourne’s discography, and a must-listen for fans of heavy metal music.

“Only Built for Infinity Links” is a collaborative album between American rappers Quavo and Takeoff, members of the popular hip-hop group Migos. Released in 2022, the album features a mix of hard-hitting beats and catchy hooks, with the duo’s signature flows and ad-libs on full display. The album’s standout tracks include “Red Eye,” with its infectious chorus and bouncy production, and “Money Spread,” with its trap-inspired beat and braggadocious lyrics. Quavo and Takeoff also showcase their versatility on tracks like “For the Streets,” which features a more laid-back, melodic approach to rap. The album’s production is handled by a variety of top-tier producers, including Murda Beatz and Metro Boomin, adding to its overall quality. Overall, “Only Built for Infinity Links” is a strong release from two of hip-hop’s biggest stars, and a must-listen for fans of trap and modern rap music.

46. Diaspora Problems – Soul Glo

“Diaspora Problems” is the second studio album from American punk band Soul Glo, released in 2021. The album is a politically charged exploration of the Black experience in America, with themes of racism, police brutality, and systemic oppression running throughout. Musically, the album draws from a variety of influences, with elements of punk, hardcore, and noise rock all present. The album’s standout tracks include “29” and “Surviving the Human Application Process,” with their explosive energy and cathartic release. The album’s lyrics are raw and unapologetic, with lead vocalist Pierce Jordan delivering powerful verses that cut to the heart of the issues at hand. Overall, “Diaspora Problems” is a confrontational and urgent album, with Soul Glo pushing the boundaries of punk and using their platform to call attention to important social issues. It’s a must-listen for fans of punk and anyone looking to engage with music that challenges the status quo.

47. Humble Quest – Maren Morris

“Humble Quest” is the fourth studio album from American country singer-songwriter Maren Morris, released in 2022. The album showcases Morris’ growth as an artist, with a more experimental and diverse sound that incorporates elements of pop, rock, and R&B. The album’s standout tracks include “Better Days,” with its catchy chorus and uplifting message, and “Lonely Tonight,” a duet with John Mayer that showcases Morris’ soulful vocals. Morris also explores themes of love, loss, and self-discovery on tracks like “Every Piece of Me” and “Don’t Let Me Stop You.” The album’s production is top-notch, with contributions from a variety of talented producers, including Greg Kurstin and Jeff Bhasker. Overall, “Humble Quest” is a confident and dynamic album from one of country music’s brightest stars, and a testament to Morris’ versatility as an artist. It’s a must-listen for fans of country-pop and anyone looking for music that’s both introspective and infectious.

48. The Loneliest Time – Carly Rae Jepsen

“The Loneliest Time” is the sixth studio album from Canadian pop singer Carly Rae Jepsen, released in 2022. The album explores themes of heartbreak and introspection, with Jepsen’s signature pop sound taking on a more mature and subdued tone. The album’s standout tracks include “In the Now,” with its dreamy production and haunting vocals, and “Loneliest Time,” a piano-driven ballad that showcases Jepsen’s emotional range. Jepsen also incorporates elements of disco and funk on tracks like “Rollercoaster” and “Real Love,” adding to the album’s overall diversity. The album’s production is slick and polished, with contributions from a variety of talented producers, including Jack Antonoff and Dev Hynes. Overall, “The Loneliest Time” is a vulnerable and intimate album that showcases Jepsen’s growth as an artist, and a must-listen for fans of pop music.

49. Cool It Down – Yeah Yeah Yeahs

“Cool It Down” is the fifth studio album from American rock band Yeah Yeah Yeahs, released in 2021. The album sees the band returning to their roots with a raw and gritty sound that draws heavily from garage rock and punk influences. The album’s standout tracks include “Stop the World,” with its driving guitar riffs and frenetic energy, and “Way Out,” a moody and atmospheric track that showcases Karen O’s powerful vocals. The band also experiments with different sounds and textures on tracks like “Snake Charmer” and “Bite the Hand,” adding to the album’s overall diversity. The album’s production is lo-fi and unpolished, giving it a raw and authentic feel that’s reminiscent of the band’s earlier work. Overall, “Cool It Down” is a triumphant return to form for Yeah Yeah Yeahs, and a must-listen for fans of garage rock and punk music. It’s a reminder of the band’s raw talent and energy, and a testament to their enduring influence on the rock scene.

50. Impera – Ghost

“Impera” is the eighth studio album from Swedish metal band Ghost, released in 2021. The album continues the band’s trademark blend of heavy metal, hard rock, and theatricality, while also exploring new sonic territories. The album’s standout tracks include “Dance Macabre II,” a catchy and upbeat track that’s sure to get fans dancing, and “Majesty of the Night,” a haunting and atmospheric track that showcases Tobias Forge’s powerful vocals. The album also features guest appearances from a variety of talented musicians, including Metallica’s Kirk Hammett and Foo Fighters’ Taylor Hawkins. The album’s production is top-notch, with a slick and polished sound that’s both powerful and nuanced. Overall, “Impera” is a must-listen for fans of heavy metal and hard rock, and a testament to Ghost’s continued evolution as a band.

51. A Beautiful Time – Willie Nelson

“A Beautiful Time” is the seventy-first studio album from American country legend Willie Nelson, released in 2021. The album sees Nelson reflecting on life, love, and the passage of time, with a mix of new original songs and covers of classic tunes. The album’s standout tracks include “I’ll Break Out Again Tonight,” a haunting ballad that showcases Nelson’s emotive vocals, and “I Didn’t Come Here (And I Ain’t Leaving),” a rollicking track that’s sure to get fans dancing. The album also features guest appearances from a variety of talented musicians, including Diana Krall and Margo Price. The album’s production is understated and simple, with a focus on Nelson’s timeless voice and poetic lyrics. Overall, “A Beautiful Time” is a testament to Nelson’s enduring influence on the country music scene, and a must-listen for fans of traditional country music. It’s a reminder of the power of storytelling through song, and a celebration of the beauty of life in all its many forms.

52. Love, Damini – Burna Boy

“Love, Damini” is the seventh studio album from Nigerian singer and songwriter Burna Boy, released in 2021. The album features a mix of afrobeats, reggae, and dancehall influences, with Burna Boy’s signature smooth vocals and socially conscious lyrics. The album’s standout tracks include “Kilometre,” a high-energy track that’s sure to get fans dancing, and “23,” a reflective ballad that showcases Burna Boy’s emotive vocal range. The album also features guest appearances from a variety of talented musicians, including Don Jazzy, Youssou N’Dour, and Chris Martin. The album’s production is lush and layered, with a focus on intricate percussion and driving rhythms. Overall, “Love, Damini” is a testament to Burna Boy’s continued evolution as a musician, and a celebration of the rich musical heritage of Africa.

53. The Forever Story – JID

“The Forever Story” is the third studio album from American rapper JID, released in 2021. The album features a mix of trap beats, soulful melodies, and politically charged lyrics, with JID’s rapid-fire flow and intricate wordplay on full display. The album’s standout tracks include “Skeegee,” a powerful tribute to the victims of the 1921 Tulsa race massacre, and “Cludder Freestyle,” a hard-hitting track that showcases JID’s lyrical dexterity. The album also features guest appearances from a variety of talented musicians, including Jay Rock, Conway the Machine, and Thundercat. The album’s production is diverse and experimental, with a focus on creative soundscapes and unconventional arrangements. Overall, “The Forever Story” is a bold and ambitious work of art, showcasing JID’s growth as a musician and his commitment to using his platform to raise awareness about important social issues. It’s a powerful and thought-provoking album that’s sure to resonate with fans of conscious hip-hop.

54. Pompeii – Cate Le Bon

“Pompeii” is the fifth studio album from Welsh singer-songwriter Cate Le Bon, released in 2021. The album features a unique blend of art rock and post-punk, with Le Bon’s distinct vocals and experimental instrumentation taking center stage. The album’s standout tracks include “Miami,” a frenetic and catchy rocker, and “Here It Comes Again,” a haunting ballad that showcases Le Bon’s songwriting prowess. The album also features guest appearances from a variety of talented musicians, including Kurt Vile and H. Hawkline. The album’s production is polished and atmospheric, with a focus on creating lush soundscapes and intricate textures. Overall, “Pompeii” is a fascinating and adventurous album that showcases Le Bon’s continued growth as an artist, and cements her status as one of the most exciting voices in contemporary indie rock.

55. Cruel Country – Wilco

“Cruel Country” is the latest album from American rock band Wilco, released in 2021. The album features a mix of country, folk, and rock influences, with Wilco’s signature sound and frontman Jeff Tweedy’s introspective lyrics on full display. The album’s standout tracks include “Half Asleep,” a moody ballad that builds to a soaring chorus, and “Bad Day Lately,” a catchy and upbeat track that showcases the band’s knack for infectious melodies. The album also features guest appearances from a variety of talented musicians, including Blake Mills and Daniel Lanois. The album’s production is warm and inviting, with a focus on creating a sense of intimacy and connection between the listener and the music. Overall, “Cruel Country” is a beautiful and contemplative album that reflects on the complexities of modern life and the power of human connection. It’s a testament to Wilco’s continued relevance and artistry, and a must-listen for fans of Americana and alt-country.

56. Ramona Park Broke My Heart – Vince Staples

“Ramona Park Broke My Heart” is the fourth studio album from Long Beach rapper Vince Staples, released in 2021. The album features a mix of introspective and politically-charged lyrics over hard-hitting beats and atmospheric production. The album’s standout tracks include “Are You With That?”, a confessional track about Staples’ upbringing, and “The Shining,” a powerful reflection on systemic racism and police brutality. The album also features guest appearances from talented artists like Fousheé and Earl Sweatshirt. The album’s production is minimalistic and raw, with a focus on creating a sense of urgency and tension. Overall, “Ramona Park Broke My Heart” is a poignant and personal album that showcases Staples’ growth as a rapper and his ability to tackle complex social issues with depth and nuance.

57. The Boy Named If – Elvis Costello & The Imposters

“The Boy Named If” is the latest album from British singer-songwriter Elvis Costello and his backing band, The Imposters. The album features a mix of genres, including rock, country, and folk, with Costello’s signature wit and observational lyrics on full display. The album’s standout tracks include “Hetty O’Hara Confidential,” a catchy rocker with a memorable chorus, and “No Flag,” a moody and introspective track that showcases Costello’s songwriting prowess. The album also features guest appearances from talented musicians like Bill Frisell and Nels Cline. The album’s production is polished and dynamic, with a focus on creating rich soundscapes and intricate arrangements. Overall, “The Boy Named If” is a fascinating and engaging album that demonstrates Costello’s continued relevance as an artist, and his ability to blend a variety of influences into a cohesive and compelling whole.

58. King’s Disease III – Nas

“King’s Disease III” is the thirteenth studio album from iconic rapper Nas, released in 2021. The album is the third installment in the “King’s Disease” series, and features a mix of introspective lyrics, social commentary, and impressive lyricism. The album’s standout tracks include “EPMD 2,” a collaboration with legendary rap duo EPMD, and “Rare,” a haunting and introspective track about the perils of fame and success. The album also features guest appearances from talented artists like Eminem, Lauryn Hill, and YG. The production on the album is top-notch, with lush instrumentation and intricate beats that serve as a perfect backdrop for Nas’ lyrical prowess. Overall, “King’s Disease III” is a powerful and poignant album that cements Nas’ status as one of the greatest rappers of all time.

59. I Love You Jennifer B – Jockstrap

“I Love You Jennifer B” is the debut album from London-based duo Jockstrap, released in 2021. The album features a unique blend of experimental pop, electronic music, and avant-garde soundscapes, with ethereal vocals and intricate instrumentation. The album’s standout tracks include “City Hell,” a brooding and atmospheric track that showcases Jockstrap’s knack for creating immersive soundscapes, and “Robert,” a catchy and upbeat track that features a memorable chorus and playful instrumentation. The album’s production is raw and textured, with a focus on creating a sense of intimacy and vulnerability. Overall, “I Love You Jennifer B” is a fascinating and inventive album that showcases Jockstrap’s ability to blend a variety of genres and sounds into something truly original and compelling.

60. Ice, Death, Planets, Lungs, Mushrooms and Lava – King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard

“Ice, Death, Planets, Lungs, Mushrooms and Lava” is the 19th studio album from Australian psychedelic rock band King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, released in 2022. The album features a mix of heavy, distorted guitar riffs, driving rhythms, and otherworldly synth textures that create a sense of otherworldly chaos and energy. The album’s standout tracks include “Ice Bridge,” a driving and explosive track that showcases the band’s dynamic musicianship and penchant for experimental sounds, and “Lava,” a brooding and intense track that builds to a thunderous climax. The album’s production is raw and textured, with a focus on creating a sense of raw energy and intensity. Overall, “Ice, Death, Planets, Lungs, Mushrooms and Lava” is a powerful and exhilarating album that showcases King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard’s unique ability to push the boundaries of rock music.

61. Expert in a Dying Field – The Beths

“Expert in a Dying Field” is the second studio album from New Zealand indie rock band The Beths, released in 2021. The album features a mix of catchy hooks, driving rhythms, and thoughtful lyrics that explore themes of isolation, anxiety, and uncertainty. The album’s standout tracks include “Dying to Believe,” a driving and infectious track that features a memorable chorus and lively guitar riffs, and “Jump Rope Gazers,” a bittersweet and introspective track that showcases the band’s ability to craft emotionally resonant songs. The album’s production is polished and punchy, with a focus on creating a sense of energy and immediacy. Overall, “Expert in a Dying Field” is a powerful and engaging album that cements The Beths’ status as one of the most exciting indie rock bands of the moment. The album showcases the band’s ability to blend catchy hooks, thoughtful lyrics, and dynamic instrumentation into something truly special and memorable.

62. Flood – Stella Donnelly

Australian singer-songwriter Stella Donnelly has been a rising star in the indie music scene since the release of her debut EP Thrush Metal in 2017. With her honest and often confrontational lyrics, Donnelly has become known for her ability to tackle difficult subjects with poise and humor. On her debut album Flood, Donnelly continues this trend, offering up a collection of songs that are at once personal and political. From the opening track “Ohio,” which deals with the issue of sexual assault, to the album’s centerpiece “Season’s Greetings,” which explores the complexities of family relationships, Flood is a deeply personal record that finds Donnelly delving into some of the most difficult aspects of her life. But while the subject matter can be heavy, Donnelly’s deft touch and clever wordplay keep the songs from feeling too overwhelming. Musically, Flood is a stripped-down affair, with Donnelly’s voice and guitar front and center. But even in its simplicity, the album is never boring, thanks to Donnelly’s knack for melody and her willingness to experiment with different song structures and rhythms. With Flood, Donnelly has established herself as a force to be reckoned with in the world of indie rock, and one of the most exciting new voices in music.

63. Chloë and the Next 20th Century – Father John Misty

Father John Misty, the moniker of singer-songwriter Josh Tillman, has always been known for his sardonic wit and his ability to skewer societal norms with his lyrics. On his latest album Chloë and the Next 20th Century, Tillman continues this tradition, delivering a scathing critique of modern culture that is both hilarious and deeply unsettling.The album’s titular character, Chloë, serves as a kind of stand-in for the many contradictions of modern life. She is at once a symbol of the rampant consumerism and self-obsession of the 21st century, and a representation of the hope and optimism that still exists in the world. Tillman uses her character to explore themes of technology, social media, and the rise of fascism, all while maintaining a sense of humor that keeps the album from feeling too heavy-handed. Musically, Chloë and the Next 20th Century is a departure from Tillman’s previous work. Gone are the lush, orchestral arrangements of his earlier albums in favor of a more stripped-down sound that is heavy on synths and drum machines. But while the instrumentation may be different, Tillman’s voice and songwriting are as strong as ever, and the album is full of memorable hooks and clever wordplay.

64. Sometimes, Forever – Soccer Mommy

Soccer Mommy, aka Sophie Allison, has been making waves in the indie rock world since her debut album in 2018, and her latest release “Sometimes, Forever” is no exception. The album features 12 tracks that showcase Allison’s talents as a singer, songwriter, and guitarist, with her introspective lyrics and dreamy melodies creating a captivating atmosphere. The opening track “Still” sets the tone for the album, with Allison’s voice accompanied by gentle acoustic guitar strumming, before building to a powerful crescendo. The lead single “rom com 2004” is an upbeat track with catchy guitar riffs and a chorus that will have you singing along in no time. “Kissing in the Rain” features a slow and sultry melody with lyrics about longing for a past relationship, while “lucy” is a standout track that showcases Allison’s skill as a guitarist, with intricate fingerpicking and soaring solos. The album as a whole deals with themes of heartbreak, nostalgia, and growth, with Allison’s personal experiences informing much of the songwriting. “yellow is the color of her eyes” is a particularly poignant track, with Allison reflecting on her mother’s cancer diagnosis and the impact it had on her life. Despite the heavy subject matter, the album is a joy to listen to, with Allison’s musical talent and introspective lyrics creating a sense of catharsis for both the artist and the listener.

65. Hypnos – Ravyn Lenae

Chicago-based singer-songwriter Ravyn Lenae’s latest EP, “Hypnos,” is a mesmerizing blend of R&B, soul, and dreamy pop. The album features seven tracks that showcase Lenae’s dynamic range as a vocalist, with her smooth and soulful voice gliding over lush and ethereal production. The title track “Hypnos” is a standout, with its hypnotic beat and haunting melody drawing the listener in. “Rewind” is another highlight, with Lenae’s vocals soaring over a shimmering pop beat, while “The Night Song” features a jazzy instrumental interlude that showcases Lenae’s versatility as an artist. Lyrically, the album deals with themes of love, heartbreak, and self-discovery, with Lenae’s introspective lyrics offering a window into her personal experiences. “Sticky” is a particularly poignant track, with Lenae singing about the struggle to let go of a toxic relationship, while “Left Eye” is a heartfelt tribute to the late Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes of TLC.

66. No Thank You – Little Simz

“No Thank You” is the fourth studio album by British rapper Little Simz, released in 2021. The album features 19 tracks and runs for just over an hour, showcasing Little Simz’s growth as an artist and a person. The album’s title reflects the artist’s attitude towards external validation and social pressure, with Simz embracing her individuality and expressing herself with raw honesty. Musically, “No Thank You” is a diverse and eclectic mix of genres, incorporating elements of rap, R&B, soul, and jazz. The production is inventive and atmospheric, with intricate beats and lush instrumentation that create a dreamy and otherworldly soundscape. Little Simz’s flow is confident and agile, shifting seamlessly from introspective and introspective verses to upbeat and catchy hooks. Lyrically, “No Thank You” is deeply personal and reflective, with Little Simz addressing themes such as love, loss, fame, and mental health. The artist explores her inner world with candor and vulnerability, offering a glimpse into her struggles and triumphs. She also touches on broader social and political issues, such as racism, inequality, and police brutality, with poignant and thought-provoking lyrics.

67. Weather Alive – Beth Orton

“Weather Alive” is the ninth studio album by British singer-songwriter Beth Orton, released in 2021. The album is a beautiful and haunting collection of songs that showcases Orton’s unique blend of folk, electronica, and pop. The album features 10 tracks, each one imbued with a sense of longing and nostalgia that reflects the artist’s journey and growth. Musically, “Weather Alive” is a stunning and intimate mix of acoustic and electronic instruments, with Orton’s ethereal voice weaving in and out of the intricate arrangements. The production is sparse and minimalistic, creating a haunting and atmospheric soundscape that perfectly complements the artist’s introspective lyrics. Lyrically, “Weather Alive” is a deeply personal and introspective album, with Orton exploring themes such as love, loss, and self-discovery. The artist’s lyrics are raw and honest, offering a glimpse into her inner world with candor and vulnerability. She also touches on broader social and political issues, such as climate change and environmentalism, with poignant and thought-provoking lyrics.

68. Dripfield – Goose

“Dripfield” is the fourth studio album by the American rock band Goose. Released in 2022, the album showcases the band’s unique blend of psychedelic rock, funk, and electronic music. The album features a diverse range of sounds, from upbeat dance tracks to introspective ballads. The album opens with “Flume”, a funky, groovy track with a driving beat and catchy hook. The next track, “Soaring”, is a dreamy, atmospheric song with ethereal synths and delicate guitar work. Other highlights include “Seafoam”, a psychedelic rock anthem with soaring vocals and a driving rhythm section, and “Stumble”, a contemplative ballad with emotional lyrics and a haunting melody. One of the strengths of “Dripfield” is the band’s ability to seamlessly blend different genres and influences. The album features elements of funk, rock, electronic music, and even hints of jazz and folk. The band’s musical versatility is matched by their impressive musicianship, with each member contributing to the album’s rich and complex sound.

69. Giving the World Away – Hatchie

Australian indie pop artist Hatchie released her sophomore album “Giving the World Away” in 2021. The album features a blend of dream pop, shoegaze, and indie rock that highlights Hatchie’s ethereal vocals and knack for writing catchy melodies. The album opens with “Not That Kind”, a dreamy, atmospheric track with hazy guitars and a driving beat. The next track, “This Enchanted”, is a standout, with its soaring chorus and sparkling synths. Other highlights include “Stay with Me”, a moody ballad with emotional lyrics and a haunting melody, and “Get the Gang Together”, an upbeat track with jangly guitars and a catchy hook. Throughout the album, Hatchie showcases her impressive songwriting skills and musical versatility. The album features a range of sounds and influences, from the ethereal dream pop of “The Unseen” to the indie rock of “Keep Up”. Hatchie’s vocals are a particular highlight, with her sweet, airy voice floating over the album’s lush instrumentation.

70. Sick! – Earl Sweatshirt

Earl Sweatshirt’s fourth studio album, “Sick!” is a haunting and introspective work of art that showcases the rapper’s evolution as a storyteller and musician. The album is an exploration of Earl’s journey through mental health struggles, addiction, and the pressures of being a public figure. The album’s introspective themes are emphasized by the stripped-down production, which is minimalistic and raw, consisting mainly of sparse piano melodies and distorted samples. Earl’s lyrics are as personal and poignant as ever, delving deep into his psyche and reflecting on his innermost demons. He raps about his struggles with addiction, his mental health, and the weight of his own expectations. The album is not just an insight into Earl’s personal struggles, but also a commentary on society and the world around us, with songs like “The Mint” addressing police brutality and the prison industrial complex.

71. Muna – Muna

Muna’s self-titled second album is a tour-de-force of pop songwriting, combining catchy hooks and danceable beats with poignant lyrics that tackle serious issues. The album is a powerful statement from a band that has always used their platform to advocate for LGBTQ+ rights and social justice. The album’s opening track, “Silk Chiffon,” sets the tone for the rest of the album with its driving beat and infectious chorus. The song is a celebration of queer love and sexuality, and it’s impossible not to dance along to its infectious rhythm. The album’s second track, “Number One Fan,” is an anthem for self-love and acceptance, with lyrics that encourage listeners to be kind to themselves. Muna’s songwriting is at its best on tracks like “Stayaway,” which features a chorus that is simultaneously catchy and heartbreaking. The song is a reflection on the challenges of maintaining a long-distance relationship, and the sense of longing and loss is palpable in every word. The album’s standout track, “Good News (Ya-Ya Song),” is a commentary on the state of the world today, with lyrics that address climate change, police brutality, and the 24-hour news cycle.

72. Legendaddy – Daddy Yankee

Daddy Yankee, known as the “King of Reggaeton,” released his highly anticipated album “Legendaddy” in 2022. The album consists of 16 tracks with features from popular artists like J Balvin, Anuel AA, and Ozuna. The album showcases Daddy Yankee’s diverse range of musical styles, incorporating Latin trap, reggaeton, and dancehall into his sound. The album’s title, “Legendaddy,” is a nod to the artist’s status as a legend in the Latin music industry and a father figure to up-and-coming artists. The album opens with the upbeat track “Legendaddy” that sets the tone for the album, with a mix of energetic beats and Daddy Yankee’s smooth flow. The album’s lead single, “Problema,” showcases Daddy Yankee’s signature style with a catchy hook and a danceable beat. Other standout tracks include “La Vecina,” featuring J Balvin, which is a reggaeton banger that is sure to get listeners dancing, and “Bajo la Luna,” which features a more relaxed and mellow sound.

73. Unlimited Love – Red Hot Chili Peppers

The Red Hot Chili Peppers, one of the most iconic and enduring bands in rock history, released their highly anticipated album “Unlimited Love” in 2022. The album marks the band’s first release since the departure of longtime guitarist Josh Klinghoffer and the return of John Frusciante, the band’s former guitarist. The album is a blend of the band’s signature funk rock sound with new elements of psychedelic and experimental rock. The album opens with the energetic and groovy “No Shame,” which features a catchy bassline and funky guitar riffs. The lead single, “Dark Necessities,” showcases the band’s new sound, with Frusciante’s experimental guitar work taking center stage. Other standout tracks include “Detroit,” a hard-hitting rock anthem with an infectious chorus, and “Dreams of a Samurai,” a sprawling and atmospheric track that showcases the band’s new psychedelic sound. Lyrically, the album touches on themes of love, loss, and personal growth, with frontman Anthony Kiedis delving into his own personal experiences in tracks like “Breathe Deep” and “Breaking the Girl.” The band also addresses social and political issues like climate change and immigration in tracks like “All-American Rockstars” and “The Hunter.”

74. Surrender – Maggie Rogers

Maggie Rogers’ sophomore album, “Surrender,” continues the songwriter’s exploration of identity and self-discovery through introspective, emotionally charged lyrics and lush, folk-tinged production. The record presents a more mature and confident version of Rogers, who has honed her songwriting skills and pushed her creative boundaries in a new direction. The album opens with the ethereal “Horse,” which sets the tone for the introspective journey ahead. Rogers’ vocals soar over a shimmering soundscape of swirling synths and atmospheric percussion, as she contemplates the fleeting nature of life and the passage of time. Other standout tracks include the propulsive lead single “Love You For A Long Time,” the hauntingly beautiful “Back In My Body,” and the introspective “Changed.” Throughout “Surrender,” Rogers grapples with complex themes of self-discovery, relationships, and mental health with a vulnerability and honesty that is both raw and powerful. Her lyrics are often deeply personal, but also universally relatable, making her music accessible to a wide audience.

75. It’s Only Me – Lil Baby

Lil Baby’s latest album, “It’s Only Me,” continues the rapper’s ascent to the top of the hip-hop world with a collection of hard-hitting bangers and introspective, emotionally charged tracks. The album showcases Lil Baby’s incredible versatility as a rapper, as he effortlessly switches between styles and flows while maintaining his signature grit and authenticity. The album opens with the haunting “Conscience,” a song that features Lil Baby reflecting on the violence and trauma he has witnessed and experienced in his life. From there, the album shifts into high gear with the explosive “Big Energy” and the infectious “Baguette,” which features a guest appearance from rising star Moneybagg Yo. Other standout tracks on the album include the reflective “Ain’t It A Blessing,” the hard-hitting “Forever,” and the introspective “Life Goes On,” which features Lil Uzi Vert. Throughout the album, Lil Baby explores themes of success, loss, and the struggle to maintain one’s identity in the face of fame and fortune.

76. Fear of the Dawn – Jack White

Jack White, the iconic musician and former frontman of The White Stripes, released his third solo studio album “Fear of the Dawn” in 2021. This album features 11 tracks and showcases White’s signature style, blending blues, rock, and folk influences into a unique and dynamic sound. From the opening track “The Blue Room” to the closing song “Into the Mystic,” “Fear of the Dawn” takes the listener on a journey through a variety of moods and emotions. The album’s standout tracks include “Black Limo,” a gritty and haunting blues-rock ballad, and “The Outsider,” an upbeat and catchy rock anthem that features White’s signature guitar riffs. One of the most impressive aspects of “Fear of the Dawn” is White’s masterful use of instrumentation. He seamlessly weaves together guitar, piano, organ, and a variety of other instruments to create a rich and textured sound that keeps the listener engaged from start to finish.

77. Traumazine – Megan Thee Stallion

Megan Thee Stallion, the Houston-based rapper and rising star of the hip-hop scene, released her highly anticipated debut album “Traumazine” in 2021. The album features 13 tracks and showcases Megan’s signature style, blending hard-hitting beats, confident lyrics, and a fierce, unapologetic attitude. From the opening track “Thot Shit” to the closing song “Freaky Girls,” “Traumazine” is a high-energy and dynamic listening experience. The album’s standout tracks include “Body,” a club-ready banger that celebrates self-love and body positivity, and “Cry Baby,” a collaboration with fellow rap superstar DaBaby that showcases Megan’s effortless flow and undeniable charisma. One of the most impressive aspects of “Traumazine” is Megan’s versatility as a rapper. She effortlessly switches between hard-hitting trap beats and more melodic, introspective tracks, showcasing her range as an artist and her ability to connect with a wide range of listeners.

78. Dance Fever – Florence + The Machine

“Dance Fever” is the fourth studio album from Florence + The Machine, the English indie rock band fronted by Florence Welch. Released in 2022, this album features 12 tracks and marks a departure from the band’s usual sound, as they embrace a more dance-oriented style. From the opening track “Rhythm in My Blood” to the closing song “Dancing with the Devil,” “Dance Fever” is a high-energy and infectious listening experience. The album’s standout tracks include “Electric Nights,” a pulsing synth-pop anthem that showcases Welch’s powerful vocals, and “Heartbeat Rhythm,” a more introspective track that explores the emotional highs and lows of falling in love on the dance floor. One of the most impressive aspects of “Dance Fever” is the way in which Florence + The Machine seamlessly blend their trademark grandiosity and emotional intensity with a more dance-oriented sound. The result is an album that is both deeply satisfying and endlessly entertaining, with a sense of joy and celebration that is infectious.

79. Labyrinthitis – Destroyer

“Labyrinthitis” is the thirteenth studio album from Destroyer, the Canadian indie rock band led by singer-songwriter Dan Bejar. Released in 2021, this album features 11 tracks and showcases Bejar’s unique style, blending poetic lyrics, intricate arrangements, and a wide range of musical influences. From the opening track “Crimson Tide” to the closing song “Fool’s Errand,” “Labyrinthitis” is a complex and challenging listening experience. The album’s standout tracks include “Kinda Dark,” a moody and introspective track that explores themes of anxiety and uncertainty, and “Cue Synthesizer,” a sprawling epic that showcases Bejar’s poetic lyricism and experimental sensibilities. One of the most impressive aspects of “Labyrinthitis” is the way in which Destroyer incorporates a wide range of musical influences into their sound. From jazzy horns to electronic beats to classic rock guitar riffs, the album is a masterful example of genre-bending and experimentation.

80. The Last Slimeto – Youngboy Never Broke Again

“The Last Slimeto” is the tenth studio album from Youngboy Never Broke Again, the Louisiana rapper known for his emotional and introspective lyrics. Released in 2022, this album features 18 tracks and showcases Youngboy’s raw and honest approach to storytelling. From the opening track “Gangsta’s Pain” to the closing song “Life Support,” “The Last Slimeto” is a deeply personal and emotional listening experience. The album’s standout tracks include “Top Files,” a hard-hitting banger that showcases Youngboy’s lyrical dexterity, and “Lost Souls,” a haunting and introspective track that explores themes of loss and redemption.

Overall, “The Last Slimeto” is a powerful and poignant work from Youngboy Never Broke Again. It showcases his unique ability to combine hard-hitting beats with introspective lyrics, resulting in an album that is both deeply personal and universally appealing.

81. Earthling – Eddie Vedder

“Earthling” is the fourth solo studio album from Eddie Vedder, the lead singer of Pearl Jam. Released in 2021, this album features 12 tracks and showcases Vedder’s raw and emotive vocals, as well as his talent for crafting poignant and socially conscious lyrics. From the opening track “Being in Love” to the closing song “Matter of Time,” “Earthling” is a deeply introspective and emotional listening experience. The album’s standout tracks include “Long Way,” a haunting and powerful ballad that explores themes of loss and grief, and “The Haves,” a politically charged track that tackles issues of income inequality and social justice. Overall, “Earthling” is a stunning achievement for Eddie Vedder. It showcases his talent as a songwriter and his ability to connect with his audience on a deeply emotional level. With this album, Vedder has created a work of art that is both deeply personal and socially relevant, cementing his status as one of the most important voices in contemporary rock music.

82. Hold the Girl – Rina Sawayama

“Hold the Girl” is the debut studio album from Japanese-British singer and songwriter Rina Sawayama. Released in 2022, this album features 12 tracks that showcase Sawayama’s eclectic style, blending pop, rock, and electronic influences. From the opening track “Bad Friend” to the closing song “Someone Else,” “Hold the Girl” is a deeply personal and introspective listening experience. The album’s standout tracks include “Dynasty,” a high-energy banger that showcases Sawayama’s powerful vocals, and “Love It When You Hate Me,” a catchy and playful track that explores the complexities of romantic relationships. Overall, “Hold the Girl” is a stunning debut from Rina Sawayama. It showcases her versatility as a songwriter and her ability to connect with her audience on a deeply emotional level. With this album, Sawayama has established herself as a rising star in the world of pop music.

83. More Love, Less Ego – Wizkid

“More Love, Less Ego” is the fourth studio album from Nigerian singer and songwriter Wizkid. Released in 2022, this album features 14 tracks and showcases Wizkid’s signature blend of Afrobeats, reggae, and hip-hop influences. From the opening track “Mood” to the closing song “Essence (Remix),” “More Love, Less Ego” is a high-energy and infectious listening experience. The album’s standout tracks include “African Bad Gyal,” a collaboration with Jamaican dancehall artist Chris Brown, and “Show You the Money,” a catchy and upbeat track that highlights Wizkid’s undeniable charisma. Overall, “More Love, Less Ego” is a testament to Wizkid’s talent as a musician and his ability to bring people together through his music. With this album, he continues to push the boundaries of Afrobeats and establish himself as one of the most important voices in contemporary African music.

84. His Happiness Shall Come First Even Though We Are Suffering – Backxwash

“His Happiness Shall Come First Even Though We Are Suffering” is the third studio album from Backxwash, a Canadian rapper and producer known for her experimental and boundary-pushing music. Released in 2021, this album features 12 tracks and showcases Backxwash’s unique blend of hip-hop, industrial, and metal influences.

From the opening track “Blood in the Water” to the closing song “Hercules,” “His Happiness Shall Come First Even Though We Are Suffering” is a deeply personal and politically charged listening experience. The album’s standout tracks include “I Lie Here Buried with My Rings and My Dresses,” a haunting and introspective track that explores themes of identity and trauma, and “Song of Sinners,” a dark and foreboding track that features thunderous drums and distorted guitars.

85. Familia – Camila Cabello

“Familia” is the third studio album from Cuban-American singer and songwriter Camila Cabello. Released in 2021, this album features 15 tracks and showcases Cabello’s growth as an artist, blending Latin influences with pop and R&B.

From the opening track “Acting Like a Fool” to the closing song “Don’t Go Yet,” “Familia” is a high-energy and infectious listening experience. The album’s standout tracks include “Easy,” a catchy and upbeat track that showcases Cabello’s vocal range, and “Más Perfecta,” a collaboration with Colombian singer Maluma that highlights Cabello’s Latin roots. Overall, “Familia” is a celebration of Camila Cabello’s heritage and the importance of family and community. With this album, she continues to establish herself as one of the most exciting voices in contemporary pop music, blending different cultures and genres to create a unique and vibrant sound.

86. The Hardest Part – Noah Cyrus

Noah Cyrus’ album “The Hardest Part” is a collection of emotional and introspective songs that showcase the artist’s vulnerability and rawness. The album is a departure from Cyrus’ previous work, which featured more upbeat pop tracks. Instead, “The Hardest Part” is a more intimate and personal offering, with Cyrus exploring themes of heartbreak, loneliness, and self-discovery. The album’s title track, “The Hardest Part,” sets the tone for the rest of the record. It’s a hauntingly beautiful ballad that features Cyrus’ soulful vocals and sparse instrumentation, making for a powerful and emotional listening experience. Other standout tracks on the album include “Ghost,” “All Three,” and “Almost Famous,” which all showcase Cyrus’ ability to convey complex emotions through her music.

87. I Walked With You a Ways – Plains

Plains’ album “I Walked With You a Ways” takes a more experimental approach to indie rock. The album features a range of eclectic and diverse sounds, from dreamy synth-pop to driving guitar riffs. The band’s unique style is evident on tracks like “Low Moon,” which combines eerie vocals with atmospheric instrumentation, and “In the Blood,” which features a driving beat and infectious guitar riffs. Overall, “I Walked With You a Ways” is a strong debut album that showcases Plains’ impressive range and experimental sound. The album is sure to appeal to fans of indie rock and experimental music, and is a promising start for this up-and-coming band.

88. The Car – Arctic Monkeys

“The Car” is the sixth studio album by British rock band Arctic Monkeys, released in 2022. This album marks a significant departure from their earlier sound, with a greater focus on experimentation and sonic exploration. The songs on “The Car” are slower and more atmospheric, with a range of eclectic influences, from new wave to psychedelic rock. While the Arctic Monkeys’ trademark energy and intensity are still present, they are channeled in a different way, with more emphasis on groove and mood. Some of the standout tracks on the album include “Furnace Eyes,” a moody and atmospheric track with a driving bassline, and “Little Moon,” a dreamy ballad that showcases the band’s softer side. Other highlights include “The Dream,” which features lush orchestration and a haunting melody, and “Tin Can,” a dark and brooding track with distorted guitars and haunting vocals.

89. Remember Your North Star – Yaya Bey

“Remember Your North Star” by Yaya Bey is a soulful and introspective album that blends elements of R&B, jazz, and spoken word poetry. Released in 2021, the album features Bey’s powerful vocals and thought-provoking lyrics, which touch on themes of identity, spirituality, and social justice. Tracks like “Fxck It Then,” “September 13th,” and “All Things to All People” showcase Bey’s ability to convey complex emotions through her music, while “Industry Love” is a powerful commentary on the music industry and its impact on artists. Overall, “Remember Your North Star” is a stunning debut album that establishes Yaya Bey as a rising star in the world of soul and R&B music.

90. Two Ribbons – Let’s Eat Grandma

“Two Ribbons” is the second studio album by British experimental pop duo Let’s Eat Grandma. Released in 2018, the album represents a significant evolution from their earlier work, with a more polished and cohesive sound. The duo’s distinctive vocals and eclectic instrumentation are still present, but they are woven into a more traditional song structure, resulting in a more accessible and commercially viable album. The album’s standout tracks include “Hot Pink,” which features catchy hooks and a driving beat, and “It’s Not Just Me,” a dreamy ballad with lush harmonies and a soaring chorus. Other highlights include “Snakes & Ladders,” which features haunting vocals and sparse instrumentation, and “Falling Into Me,” a shimmering track with a catchy melody and infectious groove. Overall, “Two Ribbons” is a compelling and dynamic album that showcases Let’s Eat Grandma’s unique sound and vision. It’s a testament to the duo’s growth and experimentation, and it’s sure to appeal to fans of experimental pop and avant-garde music.

91. Laurel Hell – Mitski

“Laurel Hell” is the fifth studio album by Japanese-American singer-songwriter Mitski. Released in 2022, the album represents a departure from her earlier work, with a darker and more experimental sound. The album is a concept album about a character named Laurel who navigates through different stages of grief and despair, making it a deeply personal and introspective work. The album’s standout tracks include “Coward’s Anthem,” which features haunting vocals and sparse instrumentation, and “More Than a Woman,” a dreamy ballad with a mournful melody and poignant lyrics. Other highlights include “I’m Sorry,” a raw and emotionally charged track with a visceral intensity, and “Night of the 1,000 Girls,” a frenetic and chaotic track with a punk rock edge. Overall, “Laurel Hell” is a stunning and ambitious album that showcases Mitski’s growth and maturity as an artist. It’s a deeply personal and emotionally resonant work that touches on universal themes of loss, grief, and despair. The album is a testament to Mitski’s skill as a songwriter and her ability to create music that is both thought-provoking and deeply affecting. It’s a must-listen for fans of experimental indie rock and avant-garde music.

92. Jack in the Box – J-Hope

“Jack in the Box” is the debut mixtape by South Korean rapper and dancer J-Hope, best known as a member of the popular boy band BTS. Released in 2018, the mixtape features a range of genres, including hip-hop, trap, and R&B. The album showcases J-Hope’s versatility as an artist, with a range of tracks that highlight his skills as a rapper and his charisma as a performer. The mixtape’s standout tracks include “Daydream,” a dreamy and introspective track with a catchy chorus and J-Hope’s signature flow, and “Hangsang,” a high-energy trap banger with a booming bassline and playful lyrics. Other highlights include “Airplane,” a groovy track with a funky bassline and J-Hope’s confident and charismatic delivery, and “Just Dance,” a catchy dance track with an infectious beat and fun lyrics. Overall, “Jack in the Box” is a strong debut mixtape that showcases J-Hope’s talent as a rapper, dancer, and performer. The album is a testament to his creativity and versatility as an artist, and it’s sure to appeal to fans of BTS and K-pop in general.

93. Evolve – Special Interest

“Evolve” is the third studio album by New Orleans-based punk band Special Interest. Released in 2021, the album is a fierce and confrontational work that blends elements of punk, noise rock, and industrial music. The album’s lyrics touch on themes of social justice, inequality, and resistance, making it a powerful and politically charged work. The album’s standout tracks include “Street Pulse Beat,” a frenzied and chaotic track with a pulsing rhythm and screeching guitars, and “All Tomorrow’s Carry,” a haunting and atmospheric track with brooding vocals and a sense of impending doom. Other highlights include “Disco III,” a funky and upbeat track with a catchy chorus and driving beat, and “A Depravity Such as This,” a slow and atmospheric track with eerie soundscapes and intense vocals. Overall, “Evolve” is a thrilling and uncompromising album that showcases Special Interest’s unique sound and vision. It’s a powerful work that challenges listeners both musically and politically, and it’s sure to appeal to fans of experimental punk and noise rock.

94. Broken Hearts Club – Syd

“Broken Hearts Club” is the debut solo album by Syd, the lead singer and producer of the alternative R&B band The Internet. Released in 2017, the album is a smooth and sultry work that showcases Syd’s soulful vocals and songwriting skills. The album’s sound is a mix of R&B, neo-soul, and hip-hop, with mellow beats, jazzy chords, and Syd’s intimate and introspective lyrics. The album’s standout tracks include “All About Me,” a hypnotic track with a catchy chorus and Syd’s confident and seductive vocals, and “Got Her Own,” a slow and sultry track with a groovy bassline and Syd’s empowering lyrics. Other highlights include “Insecurities,” a dreamy and introspective track with a stripped-down beat and Syd’s vulnerable lyrics, and “Drown in It,” a smooth and sensual track with a lush instrumental and Syd’s silky vocals. Overall, “Broken Hearts Club” is a strong debut album that showcases Syd’s talent as a singer, producer, and songwriter. The album is a testament to her creativity and vision as an artist, and it’s sure to appeal to fans of R&B, neo-soul, and hip-hop.

95. Aethiopes – Billy Woods

“Aethiopes” is the eighth studio album by New York-based rapper Billy Woods. Released in 2021, the album is a dark and introspective work that blends elements of underground hip-hop, experimental music, and political commentary. The album’s lyrics touch on themes of race, identity, and social justice, making it a thought-provoking and socially conscious work. The album’s standout tracks include “Red Dust,” a haunting and atmospheric track with brooding lyrics and a minimalistic instrumental, and “Snake Oil,” a gritty and confrontational track with a driving beat and Woods’ sharp and incisive lyrics. Other highlights include “Cold Sweat,” a moody and introspective track with a jazzy instrumental and Woods’ poignant lyrics, and “Pit Beast,” a menacing and aggressive track with a booming bassline and Woods’ fierce and uncompromising delivery. Overall, “Aethiopes” is a powerful and politically charged album that showcases Woods’ unique style and perspective as a rapper. It’s a challenging work that confronts listeners both musically and socially, and it’s sure to appeal to fans of experimental hip-hop and political commentary.

96. Electricity – Ibibio Sound Machine

“Electricity” is the third studio album by London-based band Ibibio Sound Machine. Released in 2019, the album is a vibrant and energetic work that fuses elements of West African highlife, funk, disco, and electronic music. The album’s sound is characterized by driving basslines, funky guitar riffs, and frontwoman Eno Williams’ dynamic vocals, which are sung in both English and the Nigerian language of Ibibio. The album’s standout tracks include “Wanna Come Down,” a funky and upbeat track with a catchy chorus and infectious groove, and “Tell Me,” a hypnotic and pulsating track with a driving beat and Williams’ soaring vocals. Other highlights include “I Will Run,” a high-energy track with a lively horn section and Williams’ electrifying performance, and “Kuka,” a groovy and danceable track with a funky bassline and Williams’ playful vocals. Overall, “Electricity” is a bold and adventurous album that showcases Ibibio Sound Machine’s unique sound and vision. It’s a joyous celebration of African music and culture, and it’s sure to get listeners dancing and moving.

97. 7220 – Lil Durk

“7220” is the fifth studio album by Chicago-based rapper Lil Durk. Released in 2021, the album is a hard-hitting and introspective work that touches on themes of street life, fame, and personal struggles. The album’s sound is characterized by booming trap beats, dark and moody instrumentals, and Durk’s emotive and melodic flow. The album’s standout tracks include “Should’ve Ducked,” a gritty and menacing track with a haunting piano melody and Durk’s intense and raw lyrics, and “Finesse Out The Gang Way,” a catchy and upbeat track with a bouncy beat and Durk’s infectious hook. Other highlights include “Still Trappin’,” a brooding and atmospheric track with a dreamy instrumental and Durk’s introspective lyrics, and “Refugee,” a powerful and emotional track with a soulful sample and Durk’s poignant delivery. Overall, “7220” is a strong and personal album that showcases Lil Durk’s versatility and emotional depth as a rapper. It’s a raw and honest reflection on his life and career, and it’s sure to appeal to fans of trap music and introspective lyricism.

98. DS4ever – Gunna

“DS4ever” is the fourth studio album by Atlanta-based rapper Gunna, released in 2022. The album features a guest appearance from fellow Atlanta rapper Young Thug, and showcases Gunna’s signature trap sound with a mix of melodic and introspective tracks. The album’s standout tracks include “Prada Shoes,” a catchy and upbeat track with a bouncy beat and Gunna’s smooth flow, and “Hard Work,” a contemplative and introspective track with a soulful sample and reflective lyrics. Other highlights include “Going Out,” a dreamy and atmospheric track with a catchy hook, and “SBS,” a hard-hitting and gritty track with a booming bassline and raw lyrics.

99. De Todas Las Flores – Natalia Lafourcade

“De Todas Las Flores” is the seventh studio album by Mexican singer-songwriter Natalia Lafourcade, released in 2021. The album features collaborations with musicians from across Latin America and showcases Lafourcade’s unique blend of traditional Mexican music with contemporary pop and rock. The album’s standout tracks include “Hasta La Raíz,” a romantic and nostalgic track with a beautiful melody and Lafourcade’s emotive vocals, and “Amor de Mis Amores,” a lively and upbeat track with a catchy chorus and a mix of traditional and modern instruments. Other highlights include “Un Derecho de Nacimiento,” a powerful and political track with a driving beat and a message of hope and resistance, and “El Balajú / Serenata Huasteca,” a haunting and beautiful track that pays homage to traditional Mexican music.

100. Decide – DJO

“Decide” is the second studio album by American musician Joey Dosik, released in 2021 under his DJO moniker. The album features a mix of soul, funk, and R&B influences, and showcases Dosik’s smooth and soulful vocals. The album’s standout tracks include “Sweet Stuff,” a romantic and dreamy track with a beautiful melody and Dosik’s emotive vocals, and “Keep Your Head Up,” a catchy and upbeat track with a funky bassline and a positive message. Other highlights include “Becky and Judy,” a groovy and danceable track with a catchy chorus, and “The Future Is Here,” a contemplative and introspective track with a mellow instrumental and Dosik’s reflective lyrics. Overall, “Decide” is a strong and cohesive album that showcases Dosik’s musical talents and his ability to blend classic soul and funk with contemporary R&B.