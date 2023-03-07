The year 2021 has been an exciting one for music lovers with many great albums released across different genres. From Pop to Hip-Hop, Country to R&B, these albums have been well-received by both critics and fans alike. The 100 Greatest Albums of 2021 is a list that showcases the best of the best in terms of musical creativity, storytelling, and innovation. The list features albums from established artists as well as newcomers who have made their mark in the industry with their unique sounds and styles. Some of the albums on this list have been nominated for prestigious awards, while others have topped various charts and enjoyed commercial success. These albums have not only entertained and moved us, but they have also provided a soundtrack to the events and experiences of the year. This list is a testament to the resilience and creativity of the music industry and its ability to continue to inspire and connect with audiences worldwide.

1.LEVITATING by Dua Lipa

“Levitating” is the sophomore studio album by British pop superstar Dua Lipa, released in 2020. The album showcases Lipa’s growth as an artist, with a sound that is confident, playful, and infectious. The album is a celebration of dance-pop, disco, and funk, with a sound that is both nostalgic and modern. The album features 11 tracks, including the titular hit single “Levitating”, which has been a chart-topping sensation worldwide. Other standout tracks on the album include “Don’t Start Now”, “Physical”, and “Break My Heart”. Lipa’s powerful vocals and catchy hooks are on full display throughout the album, with each track boasting its own unique sound and vibe.

2.SAVE YOUR TEARS by the Weeknd & Ariana Grande

“Save Your Tears” by the Weeknd & Ariana Grande is a melancholic ballad that explores the pain of heartbreak and the struggle to move on. The song’s lyrics describe a toxic relationship that has left the protagonist feeling betrayed and alone. The Weeknd’s vocals are raw and emotional, while Ariana Grande’s harmonies add a haunting, ethereal quality to the track. The production features a stripped-down sound with minimal instrumentation, allowing the vocals to take center stage. “Save Your Tears” is a powerful expression of the complexities of love and the difficulty of letting go.

3.BLINDING LIGHTS by the Weeknd<

"Blinding Lights" by the Weeknd is an electrifying synth-pop track that blends 80s nostalgia with modern production techniques. The song's lyrics describe a euphoric feeling of freedom and escape as the protagonist drives through the night. The production features pulsing synths, driving drums, and a catchy hook that is impossible not to sing along to. "Blinding Lights" is a high-energy anthem that captures the feeling of being young and carefree, and its infectious melody and catchy chorus have made it a massive hit around the world.

4.KISS ME MORE by Doja Cat featuring SZA,

“Kiss Me More” by Doja Cat featuring SZA is a groovy, R&B-infused track that explores the excitement and anticipation of a new romance. The song’s lyrics describe the thrill of being attracted to someone new and wanting to take things to the next level. Doja Cat’s and SZA’s vocals blend seamlessly together over a slick, bass-heavy production featuring a catchy guitar riff and infectious beat. “Kiss Me More” is a sultry, playful track that is sure to get listeners moving.

5.GOOD 4 U by Olivia Rodrigo

“Good 4 U” is a single by American singer-songwriter and actress Olivia Rodrigo, released in 2021. The song is part of her debut studio album, “SOUR”. The album features a total of 11 tracks and has been described as a coming-of-age album, with Rodrigo drawing on personal experiences to explore themes of heartbreak, self-discovery, and emotional turmoil. “Good 4 U” is an upbeat, guitar-driven pop-rock song that showcases Rodrigo’s raw and powerful vocals. The song has been praised for its catchy melody, relatable lyrics, and high-energy performance.

The album as a whole has been met with critical acclaim, with many praising Rodrigo for her ability to capture the emotions of youth with authenticity and vulnerability. The album has been a commercial success, with “Good 4 U” reaching the top of numerous charts and receiving widespread airplay.

6.MONTERO (CALL ME BY YOUR NAME) by Lil Nas X

“Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” by Lil Nas X is a provocative, genre-defying track that has sparked controversy and debate since its release. The song’s lyrics describe Lil Nas X’s struggle to come to terms with his sexuality and his desire to live life on his own terms. The production features a mix of hip-hop, pop, and rock elements, with Lil Nas X’s emotive vocals floating over a sparse, ethereal beat. “Montero” is a bold, unapologetic statement of self-expression and has been hailed as a groundbreaking moment in pop culture history.

7.LEAVE THE DOOR OPEN by Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars &Anderson .Paak

“Leave the Door Open” by Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak) is a smooth, soulful ballad that evokes the sounds of classic R&B from the 70s. The song’s lyrics describe a romantic evening spent with a lover, with Mars and .Paak taking turns singing verses and harmonizing on the chorus. The production features a lush, orchestral sound with sweeping strings, mellow horns, and a laid-back groove. “Leave the Door Open” is a romantic, nostalgic track that showcases the incredible vocal talents of both Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak.

8.MOOD by 24kGoldn featuring iann dior

Mood” is a collaborative single by American rappers 24kGoldn and iann dior, released in 2020. The song became an instant hit, reaching the top of numerous charts and receiving widespread airplay. The song is an upbeat and catchy hip-hop track that combines elements of rap, pop, and R&B. The song features a pulsating beat, infectious melody, and confident performances from both artists. The lyrics of the song are fun and playful, with 24kGoldn and iann dior rapping about their success, their love lives, and their outlook on life. The song has been praised for its relatable lyrics, upbeat energy, and addictive hooks.

9.DRIVERS LICENSE by Olivia Rodrigo

“Drivers License” by Olivia Rodrigo is a heartbreaking, piano-driven ballad that has become a global phenomenon. The song’s lyrics describe the pain of a teenage breakup and the sense of loss and betrayal that comes with it. Rodrigo’s vocals are raw and emotional, with the sparse production allowing her voice to shine. “Drivers License” is a poignant expression of the intensity of first love and the struggle to move on, and its relatable lyrics and powerful melody have made it a massive hit with listeners around the world.

10.PEACHES by Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar & GIVEON

“Peaches” by Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar and Giveon is a laid-back, summery track that is perfect for cruising with the windows down. The song’s lyrics describe Bieber’s love for a woman, with Caesar and Giveon adding their own smooth vocal stylings to the mix. The production features a catchy guitar riff, breezy synths, and a bouncing beat that is impossible not to dance to. “Peaches” is a fun, carefree track that captures the joy of young love.

11.BAD HABITS by Ed Sheeran

“Bad Habits” is the lead single from Ed Sheeran’s 2021 album of the same name. The album is Sheeran’s fourth studio album and features a total of 14 tracks. “Bad Habits” is an upbeat and energetic pop track that showcases Sheeran’s signature songwriting style and catchy hooks. The song features electronic beats, synths, and a driving bassline that create a danceable and infectious sound. The lyrics of the song explore the addictive nature of love and the negative habits that can come with it. Sheeran’s powerful vocals and relatable lyrics have resonated with audiences around the world, making “Bad Habits” one of the most popular songs of 2021.

12.STAY by the Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber

“Stay” by The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber is a moody, atmospheric track that explores the pain of a failing relationship. The song’s lyrics describe the frustration and heartbreak of trying to hold onto a love that is slipping away, with both vocalists delivering emotive performances. The production features a haunting piano melody, glitchy electronics, and a driving beat that builds to an explosive chorus. “Stay” is a powerful expression of the raw emotion that comes with a broken heart.

13.DÉJÀ VU by Olivia Rodrigo

“Déjà Vu” by Olivia Rodrigo is a catchy, upbeat track that showcases Rodrigo’s talent for crafting memorable pop hooks. The song’s lyrics describe the feeling of being stuck in a cycle of failed relationships, with Rodrigo delivering an emotive vocal performance. The production features a bouncy beat, funky guitar riffs, and shimmering synths that lend the track a nostalgic 80s feel. “Déjà Vu” is a fun, infectious track that is sure to have listeners singing along.

14.BUTTER by BTS

“Butter” by BTS is a slick, danceable track that is sure to get listeners moving. The song’s lyrics describe the group’s confidence and charisma, with each member delivering their own unique verse. The production features a catchy guitar riff, smooth synths, and a bouncing beat that is impossible not to dance to. “Butter” is a fun, upbeat track that showcases the incredible talent and energy of BTS.

15.GO CRAZY by Chris Brown & Young Thug

“Go Crazy” by Chris Brown and Young Thug is a high-energy party anthem that is sure to get any crowd hyped up. The song’s lyrics describe the joy of letting loose and having a good time, with both vocalists delivering energetic performances over a pounding beat. The production features funky basslines, soaring synths, and catchy hooks that make it impossible not to dance along. “Go Crazy” is a fun, infectious track that captures the carefree spirit of a night out on the town.

16.INDUSTRY BABY by Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow

“Industry Baby” by Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow is a bold and confident track that sees the two artists teaming up for a high-energy collaboration. The song’s lyrics tackle issues of homophobia and the pressure to conform, with both Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow delivering fiery verses over a bouncy beat. The production features punchy horns, thumping drums, and catchy hooks that make it a perfect track for the dance floor. “Industry Baby” is a fun, upbeat track that showcases the incredible talents of both Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow.

17.POSITIONS by Ariana Grande<

"Positions" by Ariana Grande is a smooth, sultry track that showcases Grande's incredible vocal range. The song's lyrics describe the feeling of falling in love and being willing to do anything to make the relationship work. The production features a groovy beat, jazzy piano chords, and lush strings that lend the track a classic R&B feel. "Positions" is a beautiful, romantic track that showcases Grande's incredible talent as a singer and songwriter.

18.FANCY LIKE by Walker Hayes

“Fancy Like” by Walker Hayes is a fun, catchy track that is sure to get listeners singing along. The song’s lyrics describe a night out at a fast-food restaurant with a loved one, with Hayes delivering a playful vocal performance over a funky beat. The production features catchy guitar riffs, handclaps, and catchy hooks that make it impossible not to dance along. “Fancy Like” is a lighthearted, feel-good track that captures the joy of spending time with the people we love.

19.ASTRONAUT IN THE OCEAN by Masked Wolf

“Astronaut in the Ocean” by Masked Wolf is a dark and brooding track that showcases the artist’s unique style and sound. The song’s lyrics describe the feeling of being lost and struggling to find your place in the world, with Masked Wolf delivering a powerful and emotive vocal performance over a haunting beat. The production features eerie synths, ominous basslines, and a driving beat that make it a perfect track for the gym or a night out. “Astronaut in the Ocean” is a powerful and introspective track that showcases the incredible talent of Masked Wolf.

20.UP by Cardi B

“Up” by Cardi B is a high-energy rap song that highlights the rapper’s confidence, success, and sexuality. The song features Cardi B’s signature flow and sharp lyrics, boasting about her wealth, fame, and status. The music video features Cardi B in various glamorous outfits and settings, including a bed of money, a throne, and a circus. The song has received critical acclaim for its infectious beat and Cardi B’s impressive delivery.

21.h34+35by Ariana Grande featuring Doja Cat & Megan Thee Stallion

22.RAPSTAR (#1/2) by Polo G

“RAPSTAR” by Polo G is a rap song that reflects on the rapper’s rise to fame and the struggles he faced along the way. The song features Polo G’s introspective lyrics and smooth flow, as well as a catchy hook and impressive beat. The music video features Polo G in various settings, including a mansion, a basketball court, and a street. The song has received critical acclaim for its powerful lyrics and strong delivery, cementing Polo G’s place as one of the most promising young rappers in the industry.

23.YOU RIGHT by Doja Cat & the Weeknd

“You Right” is a collaborative effort between Doja Cat and The Weeknd. It’s a smooth, sensual R&B track that has both artists’ trademark styles meshing seamlessly. Doja Cat starts off with her angelic vocals on the verse and chorus, while The Weeknd adds his signature falsetto on the second verse. The song is about a tumultuous relationship that keeps drawing them back, despite the pain and hurt they’ve caused each other.

24.CALLING MY PHONE by Lil Tjay featuring 6LACK

“Calling My Phone” is a hit single by Lil Tjay featuring 6LACK. The song is an emotional rap ballad that showcases both artists’ introspective lyrics and soulful vocal delivery. It’s a song about heartbreak and the pain of losing someone you love. The melody and production of the track are smooth and somber, with lilting guitar notes and piano chords adding to the overall melancholic mood.

25.THEREFORE I AM by Billie Eilish

“Therefore I Am” is a track by pop sensation Billie Eilish. The song has a driving bassline, catchy chorus, and Eilish’s trademark whispered vocals. It’s a song about defying authority and refusing to be judged or controlled by others. The lyrics are bold and assertive, reflecting the young artist’s rebellious streak. The music video for the song features Eilish running through an empty mall, snacking on junk food, and generally enjoying herself, showcasing her carefree attitude and strong sense of self.

26.WHAT YOU KNOW BOUT LOVE by Pop Smoke

“What You Know Bout Love” by Pop Smoke is a posthumously released song by the late American rapper Pop Smoke. The track, which samples Ginuwine’s “Differences,” was released as a single from Pop Smoke’s debut studio album, “Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon.” The song features Pop Smoke’s signature drill sound with a smooth R&B beat. The lyrics describe Pop Smoke’s love interest and his feelings towards her.

27.HEAT WAVES by Glass Animals

“Heat Waves” is a single released by the British indie rock band Glass Animals in 2020. The song quickly became one of the band’s most popular tracks, reaching the top of numerous charts and receiving critical acclaim.

The song features a catchy and upbeat melody that combines elements of indie rock, pop, and electronic music. The production is layered and intricate, with the band’s signature psychedelic sound shining through. The lyrics of the song explore the bittersweet nature of nostalgia, with lead singer Dave Bayley reflecting on a past relationship and the memories that come with it. The song has been praised for its relatable lyrics, infectious melody, and immersive production.

28.HEARTBREAK ANNIVERSARY by GIVEON

“Heartbreak Anniversary” by GIVEON is a soulful R&B ballad that was released as a single from the singer’s debut EP, “Take Time.” The song features GIVEON’s powerful vocals with a simple piano melody and a smooth beat. The lyrics describe the feeling of heartbreak and the anniversary of the painful event. The song has become a popular choice for those experiencing a similar emotional journey and has garnered critical acclaim for GIVEON’s soulful delivery.

29.WITHOUT YOU by the Kid LAROI

The hit song “Without You” by Australian rapper/singer the Kid LAROI showcases his emotional and introspective lyricism, detailing a heart-wrenching tale of love and loss over a melodic trap beat. The chorus is particularly memorable, with the LAROI singing the line “Can’t live without you, I can’t live without you, baby” over and over again with an undeniable sense of raw emotion. The song has been praised for its relatability and honesty, as well as for LAROI’s skill in combining his personal experiences with a catchy melody that sticks with the listener long after the song ends.

30.WAY 2 SEXY by Drake featuring Future & Young Thug

“Way 2 Sexy” is a hip hop banger by Drake, featuring verses from fellow heavyweights Future and Young Thug. The song’s music video and lyrics are a tongue-in-cheek take on the traditional rap video tropes, with the trio of rappers posing in designer clothing, driving expensive cars, and surrounded by beautiful women. The song’s beat is built around a catchy sample from Right Said Fred’s 1991 hit “I’m Too Sexy,” giving it a retro feel that adds to its appeal. “Way 2 Sexy” has quickly become a viral hit and is sure to be a staple in clubs and parties for months to come.

31.FOR THE NIGHT by Pop Smoke featuring Lil Baby & DaBaby

“For the Night” by the late rapper Pop Smoke, featuring Lil Baby and DaBaby, is a trap anthem with a hard-hitting beat and raw lyrics. The song’s chorus, which is performed by Pop Smoke, is both memorable and infectious, with the rapper repeating the phrase “She wanna f*** with the Woo” over and over again. Lil Baby and DaBaby provide equally impressive verses, with their distinctive flows and ad-libs complementing Pop Smoke’s performance. The song has been praised for its high energy and for Pop Smoke’s ability to convey his sense of urgency and street smarts through his lyrics.

32.DAKITI by Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez

“DAKITI” is a reggaeton single released in 2020 by Puerto Rican artists Bad Bunny and Jhay Cortez. The song quickly became a massive hit, dominating the charts and becoming one of the most streamed songs of the year. The song features a catchy and infectious beat that combines traditional reggaeton rhythms with modern trap production. The vocals of Bad Bunny and Jhay Cortez complement each other perfectly, creating a dynamic and engaging performance that has captivated audiences around the world. The lyrics of the song are playful and flirtatious, with the artists boasting about their success and confidence with women. The song has been praised for its catchy melody, infectious beat, and relatable lyrics, with fans of reggaeton and trap music flocking to the track.

33.BEST FRIEND by Saweetie featuring Doja Cat

Best Friend” is a single released by American rapper Saweetie in collaboration with Doja Cat in 2021. The song quickly became a viral hit, reaching the top of numerous charts and becoming one of the most popular tracks of the year. The song features a catchy and upbeat melody that blends elements of hip-hop and pop music, with a bouncy beat and infectious hook. The verses are delivered with confidence and swagger, showcasing Saweetie’s lyrical abilities and Doja Cat’s versatile vocal range. The lyrics of the song celebrate the bond between best friends, with the artists boasting about their strong friendship and loyalty to each other. The song has been praised for its catchy melody, relatable lyrics, and fun, playful vibe.

34.HOLY by Justin Bieber featuring Chance the Rapper

“Holy” is a single released by Canadian singer Justin Bieber featuring Chance the Rapper in 2020. The song quickly became a hit, reaching the top of numerous charts and becoming one of the most popular tracks of the year. The song features a powerful and emotive melody that combines elements of pop, gospel, and hip-hop music, with a moving piano-driven instrumental and a soulful vocal performance from Bieber. Chance the Rapper also contributes a heartfelt verse that adds to the song’s emotional depth and message. The lyrics of the song explore themes of faith, love, and hope, with the artists expressing their gratitude for the blessings in their lives and their desire to be better people. The song has been praised for its uplifting message, inspiring melody, and heartfelt vocals, with fans of pop and gospel music flocking to the track.

35.NEED TO KNOW by Doja Cat

“Need to Know” is a single released by American singer and rapper Doja Cat in 2021. The song quickly became a hit, reaching the top of numerous charts and becoming one of the most popular tracks of the year. The song features a smooth and sensual melody that blends elements of R&B, pop, and hip-hop music, with a laid-back instrumental and a sultry vocal performance from Doja Cat. The chorus is particularly memorable, with a catchy hook that is sure to get stuck in your head. The lyrics of the song explore themes of attraction, desire, and intimacy, with Doja Cat singing about her own personal experiences and desires. The song has been praised for its seductive and confident lyrics, as well as its catchy melody and memorable hook.

36.FOREVER AFTER ALL by Luke Combs

“Forever After All” is a single released by American country singer Luke Combs in 2020. The song quickly became a hit, reaching the top of numerous country charts and becoming one of the most popular tracks of the year. The song features a classic country sound, with a blend of acoustic guitar, fiddle, and steel guitar providing the instrumental backdrop for Combs’ emotive vocals. The lyrics of the song explore themes of love, commitment, and the enduring nature of true love. Combs’ distinctive voice shines throughout the song, with his rich, deep tone conveying the emotion and sincerity of the lyrics. The chorus is particularly memorable, with a soaring melody that is sure to tug at the heartstrings of listeners. “Forever After All” has been praised for its traditional country sound, its heartfelt lyrics, and Combs’ powerful vocal performance. The song is a testament to the enduring popularity of country music and the continued influence of classic country sounds on contemporary artists.

37.I HOPE by Gabby Barrett featuring Charlie Puth

“I Hope” by Gabby Barrett featuring Charlie Puth is a country-pop song that tells the story of a heartbreak and the hope for the ex-partner to experience the same pain. The chorus is catchy and features Barrett’s soaring vocals. Puth’s contribution adds a layer of vocal texture to the song’s bridge, and his falsetto notes blend well with Barrett’s powerful voice. The song’s production is top-notch, featuring a mix of acoustic and electric guitar, piano, and drums. Overall, “I Hope” is an emotional and relatable song that perfectly captures the feelings of a broken heart.

38.ESSENCE by Wizkid featuring Justin Bieber & Tems

39.BEAUTIFUL MISTAKES by Maroon 5 featuring Megan Thee stallion

“BEAUTIFUL MISTAKES” is a collaboration between American pop rock band Maroon 5 and rapper Megan Thee Stallion. The song was released in March 2021 and features a pop rock sound with catchy hooks and guitar riffs. The song is about regrets in a relationship and moving on from mistakes. The music video for “BEAUTIFUL MISTAKES” is set in a futuristic city and features Adam Levine and Megan Thee Stallion singing and dancing to the song.

40.TRAITOR by Olivia Rodrigo

“TRAITOR” is a song by American singer Olivia Rodrigo. The track is off her debut album “SOUR,” which was released in 2021. The song is a melancholic ballad about being betrayed by someone close and the feelings of hurt and disappointment that come with it. The song features Olivia Rodrigo’s signature emotional vocals, and the music video shows her performing the song in a dimly lit room while reflecting on the pain of the betrayal. “TRAITOR” showcases Olivia Rodrigo’s raw talent for writing and singing emotional songs, making it a standout track on her album.

41.KNIFE TALK by Drake featuring 21 Savage & Project Pat

“Knife Talk” by Drake featuring 21 Savage & Project Pat is a hard-hitting rap track that features a menacing beat and lyrics about violence, drugs, and street life. Drake’s verse is filled with references to his wealth and fame, while 21 Savage and Project Pat deliver gritty verses about their experiences growing up in poverty and the dangers of the streets. The song’s dark and ominous vibe is matched by the music video, which features scenes of Drake and 21 Savage in a dimly lit warehouse surrounded by luxury cars and piles of cash.

42.SHIVERS by Ed Sheeran

“Shivers” by Ed Sheeran is a pop-rock track that features catchy guitar riffs and upbeat drums, complemented by Ed Sheeran’s distinctive vocals. The song is about falling in love and the intense emotions that come with it, with Sheeran singing about how his love interest gives him “shivers down his spine”. The music video features Sheeran performing the song in various settings, including a rooftop concert and a neon-lit club.

43.BACK IN BLOOD by Pooh Shiesty featuring Lil Durk

“Back in Blood” by Pooh Shiesty featuring Lil Durk is a trap rap track that features a hard-hitting beat and aggressive lyrics about street life and gang culture. The song’s chorus features a catchy hook that has become a popular meme on social media. The music video features Pooh Shiesty and Lil Durk in various locations, including a strip club and a mansion, surrounded by luxury cars and women. The video’s flashy visuals and intense energy match the song’s aggressive tone.

44.LAUGH NOW CRY LATER by Drake featuring Lil Durk

“Laugh Now Cry Later” by Drake featuring Lil Durk is a 2020 hip-hop single that continued to dominate the charts well into 2021. The song features Drake’s signature smooth and melodic rapping style, with Lil Durk delivering an equally impressive verse. The track’s lyrics touch on Drake’s rise to fame and his ongoing success, with him proclaiming that he’s here to stay in the rap game. The song’s catchy beat, produced by Cardo, Yung Exclusive, and GRy, is an infectious mix of thumping bass and playful keys that perfectly complement Drake’s vocals. The music video for the song, which was directed by Dave Meyers, features cameos from a range of celebrities, including Kevin Durant and Odell Beckham Jr.

45.BODY by Megan Thee Stallion

“Body” by Megan Thee Stallion is a 2020 hip-hop single that became one of the biggest hits of 2021. The track features Megan’s signature confident and commanding rapping style, with lyrics that celebrate her curves and sexuality. The song’s infectious hook, which interpolates the 1999 hit “Hot in Herre” by Nelly, is impossible to resist. The song’s music video, directed by Colin Tilley, is a lavish celebration of body positivity, with Megan and a group of dancers showing off their curves in a range of stunning outfits. The song’s production, which was handled by frequent Megan collaborator Lil Ju Made Da Beat, is a bass-heavy mix of classic hip-hop and contemporary trap, creating a sound that’s both nostalgic and modern. “Body” showcases Megan’s undeniable talent and confirms her status as one of the most exciting voices in hip-hop today.

46.GOOD DAYS by SZA<

"Good Days" is a soulful R&B track by American singer SZA. It was released as a single in December 2020, and quickly gained popularity for its catchy melody and empowering lyrics. The song was produced by Los Angeles-based producer Jacob Collier, who also co-wrote the song with SZA. The song starts with a soft piano intro, before SZA's voice comes in with the opening line, "Good day in my mind, safe to take a step out." The lyrics explore themes of self-discovery and personal growth, as SZA reflects on her journey towards finding happiness and inner peace. The chorus features SZA's signature high-pitched vocals and a catchy beat, with lyrics like "Need a change of scenery, get up and go." The music video for "Good Days" features stunning visuals of SZA in a lush green forest, wearing a flowing white dress and surrounded by butterflies. The video also includes dream-like sequences of SZA floating in water and dancing in a field of flowers. Overall, "Good Days" is a feel-good anthem that celebrates the power of self-love and positive thinking.

47.GIRLS WANT GIRLS by Drake featuring Lil Baby

“Girls Want Girls” is a hit song from Canadian rapper Drake’s sixth studio album, “Certified Lover Boy,” featuring American rapper Lil Baby. The song was produced by OZ and Ambezza and released on September 3, 2021. The song is an exploration of relationships in the digital age and how it has affected traditional gender roles. Drake talks about his relationships with women, while Lil Baby raps about his previous encounters with women who were not interested in him before he became successful. The song’s catchy hook and trap-inspired beat have made it a popular choice on radio and streaming platforms, with fans praising the chemistry between Drake and Lil Baby.

48.YOU BROKE ME FIRST by Tate McRae

“You Broke Me First” is a hit single by the Canadian singer-songwriter Tate McRae. The song was released in 2020 and quickly gained popularity, reaching the top of the charts in multiple countries. It’s a catchy pop tune with an upbeat rhythm and a melancholic feel. The lyrics are about a relationship that has ended, with Tate singing about the hurt and confusion she feels after being left behind. The music video for “You Broke Me First” is equally compelling, featuring Tate in various settings, including a deserted warehouse and a futuristic-looking cityscape. The video’s aesthetics and choreography complement the song’s mood, making for a visually stunning experience.

49.BEAT BOX by SpotEmGottem featuring Pooh Shiesty or DaBaby

“Beat Box” is a viral hit song by American rapper SpotEmGottem. The song was originally released in 2020, but it gained widespread popularity in 2021 after the #JunebugChallenge, a social media dance challenge featuring the song, went viral. The song’s catchy beat and fast-paced flow have made it a popular choice for TikTok dances and Instagram reels. The song features guest verses from American rappers Pooh Shiesty and DaBaby, who add their own unique style to the track. The song’s popularity has led to numerous remixes and covers, with fans praising the song’s energy and catchy hook.

50.EVERY CHANCE I GET by DJ Khaled featuring Lil Baby & Lil Durk

“Every Chance I Get” is a collaboration between DJ Khaled, Lil Baby, and Lil Durk. The song features a catchy beat, heavy bass, and memorable lyrics. Lil Baby and Lil Durk deliver hard-hitting verses about their rise to success and how they plan to keep it going. DJ Khaled’s signature ad-libs and motivational catchphrases add to the overall energy of the track. The music video features the three artists living their best lives and flexing their wealth and success.

51.ON ME by Lil Baby

“On Me” is a single released by American rapper Lil Baby in December 2020. The track was produced by Twysted Genius and features a hard-hitting beat, with Lil Baby’s distinctive flow and powerful lyrics driving the song forward. The lyrics of “On Me” touch on themes of success, money, and power, with Lil Baby boasting about his wealth and his ability to succeed in the rap game. The chorus is particularly memorable, with Lil Baby declaring that he has “million-dollar deals” and “all the fame and the money,” underscoring his status as one of the most successful rappers of his generation. Despite its bravado, “On Me” also features moments of vulnerability and introspection, with Lil Baby acknowledging the struggles he has faced on his journey to success. The song showcases Lil Baby’s ability to balance hard-edged lyrics with introspection and emotional depth, cementing his status as one of the most versatile and talented rappers in the game.

52.TAKE MY BREATH by the Weeknd

“Take My Breath” is a pop-infused track by The Weeknd that showcases his impressive vocal range. The song features a disco-inspired beat that is perfect for dancing. The lyrics are about a passionate love affair and the rush of emotions that come with it. The music video is visually stunning, featuring The Weeknd dancing in a futuristic city while surrounded by neon lights and special effects. Overall, “Take My Breath” is a catchy and upbeat track that showcases The Weeknd’s versatility as an artist.

53.BANG! by AJR

AJR’s “Bang!” is a catchy and energetic pop song that was released in 2020. The song features an upbeat tempo, with lively instrumentals and a distinctive vocal performance from lead singer Jack Met. The lyrics of “Bang!” are an ode to the power of music, with Met singing about the way that music can transport us out of our everyday lives and bring us to new heights. The chorus of the song is particularly memorable, with Met declaring “I get up, I get down and I’m jumpin’ around / And the rumpus and ruckus are comfortable now.” The music video for “Bang!” is also notable, featuring creative visuals that underscore the song’s themes of escapism and the transformative power of music. The video features Met performing the song on a rooftop, surrounded by neon lights and trippy visual effects.

54.MY EX’S BEST FRIEND by Machine Gun Kelly X blackbear

“My Ex’s Best Friend” is a collaboration between American rappers Machine Gun Kelly and Blackbear. The song was released in 2020 and quickly became a hit, with its catchy beat and relatable lyrics striking a chord with listeners. The song tells the story of a complicated love triangle, with Machine Gun Kelly and Blackbear rapping about their feelings for a woman who happens to be the ex-girlfriend of one of them. The lyrics are honest and raw, with the rappers grappling with their emotions and the difficulties of navigating a relationship that is already complicated by history and personal connections. The music video for “My Ex’s Best Friend” is also notable, featuring visually striking imagery that captures the song’s themes of love and heartbreak. The video features Machine Gun Kelly and Blackbear performing the song in a variety of surreal and fantastical settings, with dreamlike visuals that add to the song’s emotional impact. Overall, “My Ex’s Best Friend” is a standout track from Machine Gun Kelly and Blackbear’s respective discographies, featuring the artists’ signature blend of rap, rock, and pop influences. The song is a testament to the enduring power of music to capture the complexities of human relationships and emotions.

55.LEMONADE by Internet Money & Gunna featuring Don Tolliver & NAV

“Lemonade” by Internet Money and Gunna featuring Don Tolliver and NAV is a lively and catchy hip-hop track that has garnered significant attention since its release in August 2020. The song, which is produced by Taz Taylor and Nick Mira, features a fast-paced beat that perfectly complements the lyrics and the artists’ delivery. The chorus, which is sung by Don Tolliver, is one of the highlights of the song, and it’s hard not to get caught up in its infectious melody. The lyrics of the song touch on a variety of themes, including fame, money, and relationships. The artists speak about the luxuries that come with their success, as well as the challenges that come with maintaining relationships in the industry. Gunna delivers a standout verse in which he boasts about his success and his ability to make money. Meanwhile, NAV’s verse focuses on his experiences with love and heartbreak. Overall, “Lemonade” is an impressive collaboration between talented artists and producers. Its catchy melody and relatable lyrics have helped it become one of the most popular hip-hop tracks of the past year, and it’s likely to remain a fan favorite for some time to come.

56.BEGGIN’ by Maneskin

” Beggin'” by Maneskin is a cover of the classic 1967 hit by The Four Seasons. The Italian rock band’s cover features the iconic piano riff from the original, but with a heavier rock sound and lead singer Damiano David’s impressive vocals. The song became a global hit, topping charts in Europe and earning a spot in the US Billboard Hot 100. The music video showcases the band’s energy and style, with David’s rockstar presence and the band’s unique fas

57.IF I DIDN’T LOVE YOU by Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood

“If I Didn’t Love You” is a country duet by Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood that tells the story of a couple contemplating the end of their relationship. The song features Aldean’s signature rock-influenced country sound, and Underwood’s soaring vocals add an emotional depth to the song. The accompanying music video depicts Aldean and Underwood as a couple struggling to reconnect, capturing the song’s themes of love, regret, and hope. The song was well received by critics and has been a chart-topping success, reaching number one on the US Hot Country Songs chart.

58.WHAT’S NEXT by Drake

“What’s Next” is a single from Canadian rapper Drake, released in 2021. The song features a catchy beat and smooth flow from Drake as he reflects on his past success and looks towards his future. The lyrics touch on themes of resilience, ambition, and determination, as Drake raps about overcoming obstacles and staying focused on his goals. The song’s music video showcases Drake’s extravagant lifestyle, featuring shots of him driving expensive cars and partying with his friends. “What’s Next” was a commercial success, debuting at number one on the US Billboard Hot 100 chart and receiving positive reviews from critics and fans alike.

59.WHOOPTY by CJ

“Whoopty” is a single from American rapper CJ, released in 2020. The song features a hard-hitting beat and aggressive flow from CJ as he raps about his come-up and street life experiences. The lyrics touch on themes of violence, loyalty, and success, as CJ boasts about his wealth and status in the rap game. The song’s music video showcases CJ’s gritty New York City roots, featuring shots of him and his crew in the streets and in the studio. “Whoopty” was a breakout hit for CJ, propelling him to fame and becoming a viral sensation on social media. The song peaked at number 10 on the US Billboard Hot 100 chart and spawned multiple remixes and covers from other artists.

60.WANTS AND NEEDS by Drake featuring Lil Baby

Wants and Needs” is a collaboration between two of the biggest names in rap right now: Drake and Lil Baby. The song features a laid-back beat and introspective lyrics from both rappers as they reflect on their successes and struggles. Lil Baby delivers a standout verse, showcasing his signature flow and introspective lyrics. Drake’s verse is also noteworthy, with clever wordplay and references to his past hits.

61.WILLOW by Taylor Swift

“Willow” is a dreamy and romantic song from Taylor Swift’s latest album, “evermore”. The song features Swift’s signature songwriting style, with poetic lyrics and a beautiful melody. The song has been praised for its ethereal production and Swift’s emotive vocals. The music video features Swift in a mystical forest, dancing and singing in a flowing gown. The song has resonated with fans for its themes of love and connection.

62.HAPPIER THAN EVER by Billie Eilish

“Happy Than Ever” is a song by Billie Eilish that explores the concept of personal growth and finding happiness in oneself. The slow and introspective track features a minimalistic arrangement of piano and strings, creating an atmospheric backdrop for Eilish’s emotional vocals. The lyrics reflect on Eilish’s journey of self-discovery and the realization that her happiness is not dependent on anyone else’s approval. The song builds to a cathartic climax with Eilish’s powerful vocals and a haunting choir, adding to the emotional intensity of the track.

63.YOU’RE MINES STILL by Yung Bleu featuring Drake

“You’re Mines Still” is a collaboration between Yung Bleu and Drake that explores the pain of lost love and the longing for a second chance. The song features a soulful and melancholic instrumental with Yung Bleu’s emotive vocals and Drake’s introspective verse. The lyrics reflect on the regrets of a failed relationship and the desire to make things right. The chorus is particularly poignant, as Yung Bleu’s vocals soar over the somber instrumentation, expressing his longing for his former love.

64.THOT SHIT by Megan Thee Stallion

“Thot Shit” is a high-energy track by Megan Thee Stallion that celebrates female empowerment and self-expression. The song features a hard-hitting beat and Megan’s signature confident delivery. The lyrics celebrate women who embrace their sexuality and defy societal norms, with Megan’s verses delivering clever wordplay and braggadocious bars. The chorus is catchy and anthemic, with Megan urging women to be unapologetically themselves and embrace their inner “thot.” The song’s upbeat tempo and infectious energy make it a standout track in Megan Thee Stallion’s discography.

65.ANYONE by Justin Bieber

“Anyone” is a pop single by Canadian singer-songwriter Justin Bieber. Released on January 1, 2021, the song features Bieber’s signature vocals and romantic lyrics over a classic rock-inspired instrumental track. The song was accompanied by a music video that featured Bieber as a boxer, training for a big fight, while falling in love with a woman who supports him. The track received positive reviews from music critics, who praised Bieber’s vocal performance and the song’s upbeat energy. “Anyone” peaked at number six on the US Billboard Hot 100 and reached the top 10 in several other countries. The song showcases Bieber’s versatility as an artist, with its throwback rock sound, which is a departure from the R&B-infused pop that he has become known for. “Anyone” also demonstrates his ability to create catchy, radio-friendly hits that resonate with his fans.

66.MY UNIVERSE by Coldplay x BTS

“My Universe” is a collaboration between British rock band Coldplay and South Korean boy band BTS. The song is a blend of pop and rock elements, with both bands lending their unique sounds to create an uplifting and anthemic track. The song is characterized by its driving drumbeat, soaring guitar riffs, and catchy vocal hooks. The lyrics of “My Universe” center around the theme of love and the power of human connection. The chorus, which features both Coldplay and BTS singing in unison, encourages listeners to embrace their differences and come together as one. The song’s positive message and infectious energy have resonated with fans around the world, making it a chart-topping hit. The collaboration between Coldplay and BTS has been highly anticipated, with both groups expressing admiration for each other in the past. “My Universe” represents a merging of musical cultures and a celebration of global unity. The song has been praised for its catchy melodies, strong vocals, and uplifting lyrics, with critics and fans alike hailing it as a standout track.

67.LONELY by Justin Bieber & benny blanco

“LONELY” by Justin Bieber and benny blanco is a poignant and emotional track that explores feelings of isolation and loneliness. Bieber’s vulnerability and heartfelt delivery are particularly moving in this song, and the lyrics are relatable for anyone who has ever felt alone. The music video features a young boy who plays a younger version of Bieber, who portrays his struggles with fame and how it has affected his life. Together, the song and video create a powerful message about the human condition and the importance of empathy and understanding.

68.BETTER TOGETHER by Luke Combs

“Better Together” by Luke Combs is a love song that describes the bond between two people who are meant to be together. The song is a perfect blend of country and pop, with a catchy chorus that will get stuck in your head. Combs’ vocals are smooth and soulful, delivering the lyrics with sincerity and emotion. The song’s arrangement is simple and understated, allowing the lyrics and melody to take center stage. Overall, “Better Together” is a beautiful and heartfelt love song that is sure to resonate with listeners.

69.DYNAMITE by BTS

“Dynamite” by BTS is an upbeat and energetic pop song with an infectious groove and catchy lyrics. The song’s disco-inspired beats and funky bassline are sure to get you dancing, while the lyrics celebrate living life to the fullest and spreading positive energy. The members of BTS each bring their unique vocal styles to the track, creating a dynamic and lively sound. The music video is a colorful and lively tribute to the joys of dance, featuring the members of BTS in a variety of fun and playful settings. Overall, “Dynamite” is a feel-good anthem that will leave you smiling and energized.

70.EASY ON ME by Adele

“Easy On Me” by Adele is a powerful and emotional ballad that showcases the singer’s incredible vocal range and heartfelt songwriting. The song’s lyrics speak to the pain and uncertainty of a difficult breakup, while also expressing hope for the future. Adele’s vocals are raw and vulnerable, delivering each lyric with honesty and authenticity. The song’s arrangement is stripped-down and intimate, with piano and strings providing a simple yet powerful backdrop for Adele’s voice. Overall, “Easy On Me” is a stunning showcase of Adele’s talent as a singer and songwriter, and a powerful reminder of the healing power of music.

71.LEAVE BEFORE YOU LOVE ME by Marshmello X Jonas Brothers

“Leave Before You Love Me” is an upbeat pop song by Marshmello and Jonas Brothers. The track has a catchy chorus, with the Jonas Brothers’ harmonies blending well with Marshmello’s production. The lyrics describe the feeling of wanting to end a relationship before it becomes serious, as they both know it’s not meant to be. The song features electronic elements and upbeat synths that keep the energy high throughout the track. The music video shows the Jonas Brothers and Marshmello performing in a retro-themed club, dancing to the music.

72.FAIR TRADE by Drake featuring Travis Scott

“Fair Trade” is a collaboration between Drake and Travis Scott. The track has a smooth, melodic beat with catchy hooks and strong verses from both rappers. The lyrics speak on the ups and downs of fame and success, touching on themes of loyalty, trust, and authenticity. The production is well crafted, with a blend of piano and strings, creating a lush and atmospheric sound. The music video features Drake and Travis Scott in different locations, rapping their verses with high energy and style.

73.ERMISSION TO DANCE by BTS

“Permission to Dance” is a dance-pop song by BTS. The track has a fun, upbeat vibe, with an electronic beat and catchy melodies that are sure to get listeners dancing. The lyrics are optimistic, encouraging listeners to let go of their worries and have fun, and the music video shows the group performing dance moves in different locations, spreading joy and positivity. The song has a feel-good message, reminding us that even in tough times, we can find moments of happiness and joy. The track is produced by Ed Sheeran, who also co-wrote the song with BTS.

74.STREETS by Doja Cat

“Doja Cat’s ‘Streets’ is a captivating track that showcases the artist’s unique blend of hip hop, R&B, and pop. The song’s production is smooth and atmospheric, featuring a sample from the 90s hit song “Streets is Watching” by Jay-Z, which creates a nostalgic feel that blends perfectly with Doja Cat’s modern sound. The song’s lyrics are sensual and seductive, as Doja Cat croons about the thrill of a secret relationship and the desire to keep it hidden from the rest of the world. Her vocals are both sultry and confident, bringing a sense of empowerment to the track. The music video for ‘Streets’ is equally captivating, featuring Doja Cat in a virtual world, where she plays a character inspired by the video game Cyberpunk 2077. The video is filled with stunning visuals and references to internet culture, which further adds to the song’s appeal. Overall, ‘Streets’ is a standout track that showcases Doja Cat’s unique blend of genres and her ability to create music that is both nostalgic and contemporary. The song has garnered widespread popularity on TikTok, and it’s easy to see why. It’s a track that’s both catchy and captivating, and it’s sure to leave listeners wanting more.”

75.THAT’S WHAT I WANT by Lil Nas X<

“That’s What I Want” is a captivating and upbeat single from Lil Nas X’s debut studio album, “Montero.” The song features the artist’s signature mix of pop, hip-hop, and country elements, resulting in a fresh and catchy sound that showcases his versatility as a musician. Lyrically, the song is a love letter to a man who Lil Nas X is infatuated with, as he sings about his desire to spend time with him and build a life together. The lyrics are straightforward and honest, and Lil Nas X’s delivery is both sincere and playful. The music video for “That’s What I Want” is a visual feast, featuring stunning cinematography and intricate choreography. The video follows Lil Nas X as he navigates a series of dreamlike sequences, including a football game, a dance party, and a romantic encounter with his love interest.

76.LATE AT NIGHT by Roddy Ricch<

"Late at Night" by Roddy Ricch is a rap and hip-hop song that was released in 2021. The track features a laid-back beat, with Ricch's smooth flow and melodic hooks making for an easy listen. The lyrics describe the artist's lavish lifestyle and how he's enjoying the fruits of his labor. The song also touches on themes of love, relationships, and the sacrifices one makes in pursuit of success.

77.KINGS & QUEENS by Ava Max

“Kings & Queens” is a power-pop anthem by American singer Ava Max that was released in 2020. The song quickly gained popularity for its catchy chorus and empowering lyrics. In the song, Ava Max sings about breaking free from the chains of society and becoming the ruler of her own life. She encourages listeners to stand up for themselves and be the king or queen of their own world. The music video for “Kings & Queens” features Ava Max and her army of dancers in a post-apocalyptic world, dressed in royal garb, and wielding weapons. The video has a strong visual appeal, with the use of neon colors and special effects. The video was directed by Isaac Rentz, who has also directed music videos for other pop stars like Katy Perry and Paramore. “Kings & Queens” has been a huge hit, receiving critical acclaim and commercial success. The song has charted in several countries and has been certified platinum in several others. The song’s popularity has made Ava Max one of the most exciting new artists in the pop scene.

78.COLD HEART (PNAU REMIX) by Elton John & Dua Lipa

Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)” is a dynamic collaboration between two music icons, Elton John and Dua Lipa. The song is a remix of Elton John’s classic hit “Sacrifice” and his lesser-known track “Rocket Man”, both of which are seamlessly blended together by the Australian duo PNAU. The remix offers a fresh and contemporary take on Elton John’s classic songs while still paying homage to his iconic sound. The track features Dua Lipa’s soulful vocals, which blend perfectly with Elton John’s signature sound, making it a perfect collaboration. The lyrics speak to the complexities of a relationship and the sacrifices that need to be made to keep it going. The chorus is particularly catchy and serves as a testament to the talent of both Elton John and Dua Lipa.

79.YONAGUNI by Bad Bunny

“Yonaguni” by Bad Bunny is a romantic reggaeton song that showcases the artist’s vocal abilities. The lyrics talk about the longing and desire for a loved one, and the melody’s slow tempo adds to the emotional impact of the song. The music video is a cinematic experience that shows the beauty of the island of Yonaguni, which is known for its mysterious underwater monument. The video features Bad Bunny on a boat, surrounded by stunning scenery, reflecting on his feelings for his loved one. The song’s melody and lyrics, combined with the beautiful visuals, create a powerful and emotional experience for listeners.

80.CHASING AFTER YOU by Ryan Hurd with Maren Morris

“Chasing After You” is a collaboration between American country singers Ryan Hurd and Maren Morris. The song was released in 2021 and has received critical acclaim for its soulful lyrics and melodic sound. The track tells a story of a couple who are struggling to let go of each other, despite knowing that the relationship has run its course. The lyrics are relatable and emotive, and the duet between Hurd and Morris creates a beautiful harmony that captures the essence of the song perfectly. The music video for “Chasing After You” features Hurd and Morris in a romantic setting, where they play the role of a couple who are trying to rekindle their love. The visuals complement the lyrics of the song and add an extra layer of depth to the story.

81.HURRICANE by Kanye West

“Hurricane” by Kanye West is a track from his highly anticipated album “Donda”. The song features rappers Lil Baby and The Weeknd and has been well-received by fans and critics alike. The track starts off with a mellow piano intro before building up to the hard-hitting beat that underlies the entire song. Kanye West’s verses are introspective and emotional, touching on themes of family, faith, and mental health. Lil Baby’s verse comes in with a more upbeat flow, with lyrics about his own rise to fame and success. The Weeknd provides the hook, which is sung with his signature falsetto voice and adds a haunting quality to the song. The overall production is excellent, with layers of sound and samples seamlessly blending together.

82.M Y . L I F E by J. Cole, 21 Savage & Morray

“M Y . L I F E” is a collaboration between J. Cole, 21 Savage, and Morray that explores themes of success, fame, and the personal sacrifices that come with them. The song features heartfelt verses from each artist, with Morray’s soulful vocals adding a poignant touch. The production is minimal, with a haunting piano melody and sparse percussion, allowing the lyrics and performances to take center stage. Overall, “M Y . L I F E” is a powerful and introspective track that showcases the talents of these three artists.

83.WASTED ON YOU by Morgan Wallen

“Wasted on You” by Morgan Wallen is a country ballad that talks about the pain and regret of lost love. The song’s acoustic guitar and piano intro sets a somber tone for the heartbreak that ensues. Morgan Wallen’s deep, soulful voice adds an emotional depth to the lyrics, which describe how he wasted all his love and time on a person who never returned his feelings. The song’s chorus is especially poignant, as Wallen admits that he’s wasted on his ex-lover and that she was never worth his time. “Wasted on You” is a heartfelt song that will resonate with anyone who has experienced unrequited love.

84.HE GOOD ONES by Gabby Barrett

“He Good Ones” by Gabby Barrett is a song that celebrates the men who treat women right. It’s an upbeat, catchy tune that showcases Gabby Barrett’s powerful vocals. The song’s lyrics are all about finding a good man who will treat you with respect and love you for who you are. The chorus is particularly uplifting, as Barrett sings about how good men are out there, and they are worth waiting for. The song’s production is polished and radio-friendly, with a country-pop sound that will appeal to a wide audience.

85.LIL BIT by Nelly & Florida Georgia Line

“Lil Bit” by Nelly and Florida Georgia Line is a country-hip-hop collaboration that blends the two genres seamlessly. The song’s infectious beat and catchy chorus make it a perfect party anthem, while the lyrics tell the story of a man who’s fallen for a girl and wants to take her out for a good time. Nelly’s rapping adds a touch of hip-hop to the song, while Florida Georgia Line’s country twang gives it a southern flair. “Lil Bit” is a fun, lighthearted song that will have you tapping your feet and singing along in no time.

86.PEPAS by Farruko

“Pepas” is the latest album by Puerto Rican singer and songwriter Farruko, who is known for his work in the reggaeton and Latin trap genres. The album, released in August 2021, features 16 tracks and includes collaborations with a range of artists, including El Alfa, Justin Quiles, and Kafu Banton. The title track, “Pepas,” is a catchy reggaeton tune that has quickly become a fan favorite, with its infectious beat and playful lyrics. The album also features a mix of slower, more introspective tracks, such as “No Confío,” and upbeat, danceable numbers like “XOXA” and “Premium.” One of the standout tracks on the album is “Oh Mama,” which features a collaboration with fellow Puerto Rican artist Myke Towers. The song combines elements of reggaeton and trap music and showcases the two artists’ vocal abilities and lyrical flow.

87.RUMORS by Lizzo & Cardi B

“Rumors” is a collaboration between two powerhouse artists, Lizzo and Cardi B. Released in 2021, this song has been a massive hit, quickly climbing the charts and becoming a fan favorite. The song features a funky beat with catchy lyrics about dealing with rumors and gossip. Lizzo and Cardi B’s unique styles and vocal ranges complement each other perfectly, creating a dynamic and unforgettable track. In “Rumors,” Lizzo and Cardi B address the tabloids and rumors that surround their personal lives and careers. The song speaks to the frustration and exhaustion of dealing with constant scrutiny and judgement from the media and public. Despite the heavy subject matter, the song remains upbeat and empowering, encouraging listeners to rise above the negativity and focus on their own happiness and success.

88.CHAMPAGNE POETRY by Drake

“Champagne Poetry” is the opening track of Drake’s highly anticipated album “Certified Lover Boy”. The song features a sample from the classic song “Michelle” by The Beatles and sets the tone for the rest of the album with its introspective lyrics and dreamy production. The song speaks about the challenges of fame and the need for self-reflection and personal growth. It’s a moody and emotional track that showcases Drake’s signature sound and lyrical ability.

89.FAMOUS FRIENDS by Chris Young + Kane Brown

“Famous Friends” is a collaboration between country stars Chris Young and Kane Brown. The song is an upbeat and catchy ode to the joys of friendship and the importance of having people to lean on in life. It features a mix of acoustic and electronic elements, with a driving beat and sing-along chorus. The lyrics are relatable and celebrate the bond between two friends who have been through ups and downs together. The song is a standout on Young’s latest album, “Famous Friends”, and highlights his talent for blending traditional country with modern pop sensibilities. Brown’s vocals add a fresh perspective to the track, and his harmonies with Young create a dynamic and uplifting sound.

90.WHO WANT SMOKE??? by Nardo Wick featuring G Herbo, Lil

“Who Want Smoke???” is the debut studio album by American rapper Nardo Wick. The album was released on September 17, 2021, and features collaborations with several notable artists, including G Herbo, Lil Durk, 21 Savage, and DaBaby. The album is a mix of hard-hitting trap beats and soulful melodies, with Nardo Wick showcasing his ability to switch up his flow and delivery throughout the project. The lyrics mainly revolve around his come-up, street life, and the struggles that come with it. The album’s lead single, “Who Want Smoke???” featuring Lil Durk and 21 Savage, quickly gained popularity upon release and became an instant hit on streaming platforms. One of the standout tracks on the album is “Mack 10,” featuring G Herbo. The song’s eerie production and Nardo’s menacing flow make for a perfect match with Herbo’s aggressive delivery. The album also includes more mellow tracks, such as “Who They Know” and “Bullets 4 Everybody,” which showcase Nardo Wick’s versatility as an artist.

91.SMOKIN OUT THE WINDOW by Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak)

“Smokin Out The Window” is a soul, funk, and R&B song by American duo Silk Sonic, composed of Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak. The song was released in 2021 as the second single from the duo’s debut album, “An Evening with Silk Sonic.” The song’s lyrics depict a man’s disappointment after discovering that his girlfriend is cheating on him. The song’s retro sound and catchy hook have received widespread critical acclaim and have earned the duo comparisons to legendary soul groups of the 1970s.

92.WOCKESHA by Moneybagg Yo

“Wockesha” is a track by American rapper Moneybagg Yo, which was released in 2021. The song is a trap-inspired hip hop track and features Moneybagg Yo’s signature flow and style. The lyrics describe his love for a woman who is his ride or die, and he compares her to the drug Wockesha. The song is named after the same drug, which is a brand name for a cough syrup containing promethazine and codeine. The track is produced by YC, and the beat features a mix of 808s, hi-hats, and an atmospheric synth melody.

93.LIFE GOES ON by BTS

Life Goes On” is a song by the South Korean boy band BTS, which was released in 2020. The song was written during the COVID-19 pandemic and features a message of hope and comfort during difficult times. The track is an upbeat pop song with a mix of acoustic and electronic instruments, including a guitar and a synth melody. The lyrics are sung in Korean and English, and the chorus features the repeated refrain “life goes on,” which serves as a reminder that no matter what happens, life goes on. The music video shows the band members in various locations, including a stadium and a bedroom, and features a mix of live-action and animated footage.

94.ONE RIGHT NOW by Post Malone & the Weeknd

“One Right Now” is a collaboration between American rapper Post Malone and Canadian singer The Weeknd. The song was released in 2021 and features a mix of hip hop and R&B influences. The lyrics describe a relationship between two people who are in love but are hesitant to commit fully. The track is produced by Louis Bell and Frank Dukes and features a mix of acoustic and electronic instruments, including a guitar and a synthesizer. The song’s melody is catchy and memorable, and the chorus features Post Malone and The Weeknd singing together. The music video shows the two artists performing in a futuristic setting, with a mix of live-action and animated footage.

95.I N T E R L U D E by J. Cole

J. Cole’s “I N T E R L U D E” is a single that showcases the rapper’s introspective lyrics and smooth delivery over a minimalistic beat. The song begins with a sample from a 1988 speech by rapper Cam’ron, which sets the tone for Cole’s personal reflections on his journey as a rapper and the challenges he has faced along the way. Throughout the song, Cole touches on themes such as self-doubt, perseverance, and the pressures of fame. He raps about his struggles with mental health, including anxiety and depression, and how he has learned to cope with these challenges through his music. He also acknowledges the sacrifices he has made to achieve success in the music industry, including the toll it has taken on his personal relationships

96.LEMON PEPPER FREESTYLE by Drake featuring Rick Ross

“Lemon Pepper Freestyle” is a popular rap song by Canadian rapper Drake featuring American rapper Rick Ross. The track was released in 2021 and was part of Drake’s “Scary Hours 2” EP. The song is named after a flavor of chicken wings and the lyrics have been praised for their smooth flow and introspective content. In “Lemon Pepper Freestyle,” Drake reflects on his success and fame, rapping about the toll it has taken on his relationships and personal life. Rick Ross joins in with his own perspective, rapping about his own success and wealth, and the sacrifices he’s had to make to get there. The song features a mellow beat with a jazzy sample and some light piano chords, allowing the focus to remain on the two rappers’ lyrics. Fans have praised the track for its laid-back vibe and reflective lyrics, with many saying it’s one of Drake’s best recent songs. The song quickly gained popularity on social media platforms and streaming services and has been played millions of times. Overall, “Lemon Pepper Freestyle” is a standout track from Drake’s “Scary Hours 2” EP and a hit among fans of modern rap.

97.MORE THAN MY HOMETOWN by Morgan Wallen

“More Than My Hometown” by Morgan Wallen is a heartfelt country ballad that explores the complexities of love and relationships. The song’s instrumentation is led by acoustic guitar and features a catchy chorus that highlights Wallen’s distinct vocal style. The lyrics tell a story of a man who is torn between his love for his hometown and his desire to follow his heart and pursue a relationship with someone who lives elsewhere. The song’s emotional depth and relatable themes have resonated with listeners and made it one of Wallen’s most popular tracks.

98.P R I D E . I S . T H E . D E V I L by J. Cole & Lil Baby

“Pride is the Devil” is a collaboration between J. Cole and Lil Baby. The song is a reflection on the vices that come with success, particularly pride, and the toll they take on the artists’ lives. The track features a sample from Lauryn Hill’s “Doo Wop (That Thing)” and has a smooth instrumental that complements the rappers’ flow. J. Cole and Lil Baby deliver introspective and thought-provoking verses that touch on the impact of success on their personal lives and the people around them. The song is part of J. Cole’s album “The Off-Season,” which received critical acclaim upon its release.

99.ALL TOO WELL (TAYLOR’S VERSION) by Taylor Swift

“All Too Well (Taylor’s Version)” is a re-recorded version of Taylor Swift’s hit song “All Too Well” from her 2012 album “Red.” The new version was released as part of Taylor’s re-recording project, which aims to regain control of her masters. The song is an emotional and intimate ballad that details the aftermath of a past relationship. Taylor’s matured voice adds a layer of depth and vulnerability to the already powerful lyrics. The track features a stripped-down instrumental, with Taylor’s voice being the focal point. The song has been a fan favorite since its original release and continues to resonate with audiences.

100.IN THE BIBLE by Drake featuring Lil Durk & GIVEON

“In the Bible” is a collaboration between Drake, Lil Durk, and Giveon. The song is part of Drake’s album “Certified Lover Boy” and features a sample from “Dirt off Your Shoulder” by Jay-Z. The track has a mellow instrumental that sets the tone for introspective lyrics that touch on the artists’ personal lives and relationships. Drake and Lil Durk deliver verses that explore the impact of fame on their lives, while Giveon delivers a soulful chorus that adds a layer of emotion to the track. The song showcases the versatility of the artists and their ability to collaborate seamlessly. “In the Bible” is a standout track from “Certified Lover Boy” and has received critical acclaim since its release.