The year 2020 was a year of unprecedented challenges and changes, from a global pandemic that rocked the world to political upheavals, social justice movements, and environmental crises. Despite all the chaos, the music industry continued to thrive and deliver some of the most innovative and boundary-pushing albums of our time. From pop and hip-hop to rock and electronic, the year 2020 saw an explosion of musical diversity and creativity, with artists using their platforms to speak out about important issues and create music that reflects the complexities of our world. In this list, we have compiled the 100 greatest albums from 2020, showcasing the best of the best in terms of songwriting, production, and cultural impact. Whether you’re a long-time music aficionado or a casual listener, this list is sure to introduce you to new artists and sounds that will leave you feeling inspired and moved.

1. Blinding Lights – The Weeknd<

"Blinding Lights" by The Weeknd is an upbeat, synth-driven pop song that takes inspiration from 1980s music. The song features the artist's signature falsetto vocals, as he sings about a passionate and intense relationship that he can't let go of. The driving beat and catchy melody make it an instant hit, and the lyrics capture the emotions of being blinded by love and unable to break free. The music video for "Blinding Lights" features The Weeknd driving around the city, which has become iconic in its own right.

2. Circles – Post Malone

“Circles” by Post Malone is a melancholic, introspective song that explores the themes of love, loss, and regret. The song features a slow, melodic beat and Post Malone’s distinctive vocal style, which adds to the emotional weight of the lyrics. The song’s chorus, which repeats the line “run away, but we’re running in circles,” speaks to the cyclical nature of relationships and the difficulty of breaking free from destructive patterns. The music video for “Circles” features Post Malone in a series of surreal and dreamlike landscapes, which add to the song’s overall mood.

3. The Box – Roddy Ricch

“The Box” by Roddy Ricch is a trap-influenced hip-hop song that became a viral hit in 2020. The song’s distinctive beat, which features a sample of a squeaking door, has become instantly recognizable. The song’s lyrics are filled with references to wealth and luxury, as Ricch brags about his success in the music industry. The chorus of the song, which repeats the line “I got the horses in the back,” has become a popular meme on social media. The music video for “The Box” features Ricch driving around in a sports car and performing in a variety of flashy locations, which further emphasizes the song’s themes of wealth and success.

4. Don’t Start Now – Dua Lipa

“Don’t Start Now” by Dua Lipa is an energetic and catchy disco-pop song that encourages listeners to move on from past relationships and embrace the present. The song features a pulsating beat, infectious hooks, and Lipa’s powerful vocals, which make it an instant dance floor hit. The song’s music video, which features Lipa in a variety of disco-inspired outfits, adds to the overall vibe of the song.

5. Rockstar -DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch

“Rockstar” is a high-energy hip-hop track by North Carolina rapper DaBaby, featuring the melodic stylings of Roddy Ricch. Released in 2020 as the lead single from DaBaby’s sophomore album “Blame It on Baby,” the song quickly became a smash hit, reaching the top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart and staying there for several weeks. The song’s production, crafted by talented producer SethInTheKitchen, features a hard-hitting beat that combines trap drums with heavy guitar riffs, giving the song an unmistakably rock-infused sound.

Lyrically, “Rockstar” sees both DaBaby and Roddy Ricch flexing their wealth, fame, and status as rising stars in the music industry. DaBaby delivers boastful verses that highlight his wealth and success, while Roddy Ricch provides a more melodic chorus that talks about the downside of fame and the toll it can take on a person’s mental health.

The music video for “Rockstar,” directed by Reel Goats, features DaBaby and Roddy Ricch in various scenarios, including a wild west showdown and a scene where they are surrounded by scantily clad women in a mansion. The video perfectly captures the rebellious and edgy vibe of the song, with both artists exuding confidence and swagger throughout.

6. Adore You – Harry Styles

“Adore You” by Harry Styles is a pop song that celebrates the beauty and wonder of falling in love. The song features a catchy melody, a gentle beat, and Styles’ signature vocals, which create an intimate and heartfelt atmosphere. The song’s music video, which features Styles on a magical adventure to find a mythical creature, adds to the overall whimsical and romantic feel of the song. Overall, “Adore You” is a feel-good song that celebrates the joy and happiness that comes with being in love.

7. Life Is Good – Future featuring Drake

“Life Is Good” is a popular hip-hop song by Future featuring Drake. The song was released in 2020 and quickly became a hit, with its catchy beat and relatable lyrics. The song talks about the ups and downs of life, with Future and Drake expressing gratitude for their success while also acknowledging the challenges they face. The chorus, which is sung by Drake, is particularly memorable, with its upbeat melody and positive message that life is good, despite any hardships. The music video for the song features Future and Drake in various scenarios, from working at a fast-food restaurant to driving luxury cars, showcasing the different aspects of their lives.

8. Memories – Maroon 5

“Memories” is a touching pop ballad by Maroon 5 that was released in 2019. The song is a tribute to the band’s late manager, who passed away in 2017, and it reflects on the memories they shared together. The song’s emotional lyrics and simple melody create a somber yet uplifting mood, and lead singer Adam Levine’s vocals are particularly powerful. The music video for the song features a montage of home videos and photos of the band and their manager, adding to the nostalgic feel of the song. “Memories” has become a popular song for those who have lost loved ones, as it captures the bittersweet feelings of remembering someone who has passed away. Overall, “Memories” is a beautiful and heartfelt tribute that showcases Maroon 5’s talent for creating moving pop songs.

9. The Bones – Maren Morris

“The Bones” by Maren Morris is a country-pop song that celebrates the resilience and strength of love. The song features a gentle melody, Morris’ powerful vocals, and lyrics that speak to the challenges of a long-term relationship. The song’s music video, which features Morris and her husband Ryan Hurd in a variety of scenic locations, adds to the overall romantic feel of the song. Overall, “The Bones” is a feel-good song that celebrates the power of love and the importance of working through tough times in a relationship.

10. Someone You Loved – Lewis Capaldi

“Someone You Loved” by Lewis Capaldi is a heartfelt ballad that explores the themes of heartbreak and loss. The song features a simple piano melody, Capaldi’s soulful vocals, and lyrics that speak to the pain of losing someone you love. The music video for “Someone You Loved” adds to the emotional impact of the song by featuring Capaldi singing in a hospital room, surrounded by loved ones. Overall, “Someone You Loved” is a powerful and emotional song that speaks to the universal experience of grief and loss.

11. Say So – Doja Cat

“Say So” by Doja Cat is a funk-pop song that celebrates confidence and self-love. The song features a catchy melody, funky beats, and Doja Cat’s sassy vocals, which create a fun and empowering atmosphere. The song’s music video, which features Doja Cat in a variety of colorful outfits and settings, adds to the overall playful and confident feel of the song. Overall, “Say So” is a feel-good song that encourages listeners to embrace their unique qualities and celebrate their individuality.

12. I Hope – Gabby Barrett featuring Charlie Puth

“I Hope” by Gabby Barrett featuring Charlie Puth is a country-pop song that explores the themes of betrayal and moving on. The song features Barrett’s powerful vocals, Puth’s smooth voice on the chorus, and a catchy melody that makes it a radio-friendly hit. The music video for “I Hope” adds to the overall impact of the song by featuring Barrett confronting her cheating ex in a variety of different settings. Overall, “I Hope” is a relatable and catchy song that speaks to the pain of heartbreak and the importance of moving on.

13. Whats Poppin – Jack Harlow featuring DaBaby, Tory Lanez and Lil Wayne

What’s Poppin” by Jack Harlow featuring DaBaby, Tory Lanez, and Lil Wayne is a hip-hop song that celebrates success and the artists’ unique styles. The song features a catchy melody, hard-hitting beats, and distinctive verses from each artist that create a powerful and engaging atmosphere. The music video for “What’s Poppin” adds to the overall energy of the song by featuring the artists in a variety of different settings, from driving around in luxurious cars to playing basketball. Overall, “What’s Poppin” is a high-energy and engaging song that showcases the talents of each artist involved.

14. Dance Monkey – Tones and I

“Dance Monkey” by Tones and I is an upbeat pop song that features a unique and catchy melody. The song’s simplistic yet memorable chorus has made it a popular tune for TikTok dance challenges and has earned Tones and I worldwide success. The music video for “Dance Monkey” adds to the overall upbeat feel of the song by featuring Tones and I dancing and performing in various locations. Overall, “Dance Monkey” is a fun and catchy song that has captivated listeners worldwide.

15. Savage – Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé

¸”Savage” by Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé is a hip-hop song that celebrates the strength and power of women. The song features a hard-hitting beat, catchy hooks, and both artists’ powerful vocal styles that create an empowering atmosphere. The music video for “Savage” adds to the overall energy of the song by featuring both artists in a variety of different outfits and settings, showcasing their confidence and style. Overall, “Savage” is a high-energy and empowering song that celebrates the strength and resilience of women.

16. Roxanne – Arizona Zervas

“Roxanne” by Arizona Zervas is a hip-hop/pop song that features a catchy melody and upbeat rhythm. The song is about a girl named Roxanne, who the singer is trying to impress and win over. The music video for “Roxanne” adds to the overall energy of the song by featuring Arizona Zervas driving around in a car, dancing, and performing. Overall, “Roxanne” is a fun and catchy song that has become a popular tune for TikTok dance challenges and has gained Arizona Zervas mainstream success.

17. Intentions – Justin Bieber featuring Quavo

“Intentions” by Justin Bieber featuring Quavo is a pop song that celebrates the importance of showing love and appreciation for one’s significant other. The song features a catchy melody, upbeat rhythm, and Justin Bieber’s smooth vocal style. The music video for “Intentions” adds to the overall message of the song by featuring Justin Bieber and Quavo visiting a women’s shelter and spending time with the residents. Overall, “Intentions” is a heartwarming and catchy song that promotes love and kindness.

18. Everything I Wanted – Billie Eilish

“Everything I Wanted” by Billie Eilish is a hauntingly beautiful pop ballad that explores the dark side of fame and the pressures of success. The song features Billie Eilish’s haunting vocals and emotional lyrics that create a powerful and melancholic atmosphere. The music video for “Everything I Wanted” adds to the overall mood of the song by featuring Billie Eilish driving around with her brother Finneas, who produced the song, and looking out at the ocean. Overall, “Everything I Wanted” is a powerful and emotional song that showcases Billie Eilish’s talent as a songwriter and performer.

19. Roses (Imanbek Remix) – Saint Jhn

“Roses (Imanbek Remix)” by Saint Jhn is an electronic dance music (EDM) song that features a catchy melody and infectious beat. The remix by Imanbek has gained popularity on social media platforms like TikTok and has become a popular song for dance challenges. The music video for “Roses (Imanbek Remix)” adds to the overall energy of the song by featuring a group of people dancing and having fun. Overall, “Roses (Imanbek Remix)” is a fun and upbeat song that is perfect for dancing and lifting one’s mood.

20. Watermelon Sugar – Harry Styles

“Watermelon Sugar” by Harry Styles is a funky and upbeat pop song that celebrates the joy of summertime and the pleasures of life. The song features Harry Styles’ smooth vocal style and a catchy melody that is sure to get stuck in your head. The music video for “Watermelon Sugar” adds to the overall vibe of the song by featuring Harry Styles on a beach surrounded by beautiful women eating watermelon. Overall, “Watermelon Sugar” is a feel-good song that is perfect for dancing and enjoying the simple pleasures in life.

21. Before You Go – Lewis Capaldi

“Before You Go” by Lewis Capaldi is a poignant and emotional ballad that explores the pain of losing someone you love. The song features Lewis Capaldi’s powerful vocals and heartfelt lyrics that are sure to resonate with anyone who has experienced loss. The music video for “Before You Go” adds to the overall mood of the song by featuring Lewis Capaldi performing the song in a dark and moody setting. Overall, “Before You Go” is a touching and powerful song that showcases Lewis Capaldi’s talent as a singer and songwriter.

22. Falling – Trevor Daniel

“Falling” by Trevor Daniel is a moody and emotional ballad that explores the feeling of falling out of love. The song features Daniel’s signature melancholic vocals over a simple guitar melody that gradually builds into a soaring chorus. The lyrics are relatable and capture the heartbreak of a failing relationship, as the singer pleads for his lover to stay with him. The song became popular on social media platform TikTok and quickly gained mainstream success, earning Daniel his first Top 40 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

23. 10,000 Hours – Dan + Shay and Justin Bieber

“10,000 Hours” by Dan + Shay and Justin Bieber is a romantic country-pop ballad that expresses a love that has been developed over 10,000 hours, referencing the popular theory that it takes that much time to become an expert in a particular field. The song features the beautiful harmonies of Dan + Shay and Bieber’s smooth vocals, creating a perfect blend of genres. The lyrics are sweet and heartfelt, as the singers promise to give their all to their partners and continue to work on their relationship. The song became a commercial success, topping the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart and reaching the top 5 of the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

24. WAP – Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion

“WAP” by Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion is a controversial and explicit rap song that celebrates female sexuality and empowerment. The song features provocative lyrics and a catchy beat that is sure to get people moving. The song became a cultural phenomenon upon its release, with its music video breaking records and becoming the most-viewed debut by a female artist on YouTube. Despite its explicit content, the song has been praised for its unapologetic message of female empowerment and has become a powerful anthem for women around the world.

25. Ballin’ – Mustard featuring Roddy Ricch

“Ballin'” is an upbeat rap song by Mustard featuring Roddy Ricch. The song was released in 2019 and quickly became a hit, with its catchy beat and Roddy Ricch’s distinctive voice. The song talks about the luxuries that come with success, including expensive cars, designer clothes, and beautiful women. The chorus is particularly memorable, with its repetitive lyrics and high energy, making it a popular song to dance to. The music video for the song features Mustard and Roddy Ricch in a variety of locations, including a basketball court and a rooftop, further emphasizing the theme of success and luxury.

26. Hot Girl Bummer – Blackbear

“Hot Girl Bummer” is a pop song by Blackbear that was released in 2019. The song’s catchy melody and clever lyrics quickly made it a viral hit, with the phrase “hot girl bummer” becoming a popular meme. The song talks about the frustrations of dating in the modern world, with Blackbear expressing his disdain for the “hot girl” persona and the superficiality that comes with it. The chorus is particularly memorable, with its catchy melody and relatable lyrics. The music video for the song features Blackbear in a variety of colorful and surreal locations, further emphasizing the playful and tongue-in-cheek nature of the song. Overall, “Hot Girl Bummer” is a fun and catchy pop song that resonated with listeners and became a viral sensation.

27. Blueberry Faygo – Lil Mosey

“Blueberry Faygo” is a song by American rapper Lil Mosey. Released in 2019, the song features a laid-back beat and Lil Mosey’s effortless flow, with lyrics about his love for a particular brand of soda. The chorus includes the infectious line “Blueberry Faygo, one sip and you know the vibes,” adding to the song’s carefree and fun-loving tone. The song quickly gained popularity on social media platforms such as TikTok and became a viral hit.

28. Heartless – The Weeknd

“Heartless” by The Weeknd is a powerful song that highlights the struggle of maintaining a romantic relationship when the person is not ready to give up their wild lifestyle. The song features an upbeat and catchy melody with lyrics that contrast its tone. The Weeknd’s powerful vocals, coupled with the song’s fast-paced beat, make it a hit that has been well-received by music lovers.

29. Bop – DaBaby

“Bop” by DaBaby is a playful and energetic song that showcases the rapper’s unique style of music. The song has a catchy melody that is impossible to resist dancing to, and it’s accompanied by clever wordplay that keeps the listener engaged. The song has a fun music video that adds to its appeal, featuring DaBaby dancing along with a group of people in various locations.

30. Lose You to Love Me – Selena Gomez

“Lose You to Love Me” by Selena Gomez is a heartfelt ballad that tells a story of moving on from a past relationship. The song features simple instrumentation, allowing the focus to be on Gomez’s powerful vocals and emotional lyrics. The song has a melancholic tone that is sure to resonate with anyone who has gone through heartbreak. Overall, the song is a beautiful representation of love, loss, and self-discovery, making it a powerful addition to any playlist.

31. Good as Hell – Lizzo

“Good as Hell” by Lizzo is a fun, upbeat song that encourages self-love and confidence. The catchy melody and Lizzo’s powerhouse vocals make it an empowering anthem for anyone who needs a boost. The song features lyrics about embracing one’s uniqueness and refusing to let anyone bring you down. It’s a perfect song to dance to and sing along with, and it’s easy to see why it became a hit.

.32. Toosie Slide – Drake

“Toosie Slide” by Drake is a laid-back track that has a simple, yet infectious beat that makes it perfect for dancing. The song features Drake’s signature smooth flow and catchy lyrics that are easy to sing along to. It was inspired by a dance challenge that Drake started on social media, and the song quickly became a viral sensation. The song has a nostalgic feel to it, with references to Michael Jackson and other iconic pop culture figures, and it’s perfect for anyone who loves to dance.

33. Break My Heart – Dua Lipa

“Break My Heart” by Dua Lipa is a synth-pop song that features a catchy melody and lyrics about falling in love. The song has a retro feel to it, with nods to 80s pop and disco. The chorus is especially infectious, with Lipa singing about how she can’t help but fall for someone who might break her heart. The song has a fun, upbeat vibe to it, making it perfect for dancing and singing along. Lipa’s vocals are as impressive as ever, and it’s easy to see why she’s become one of the biggest pop stars in the world.

34. Chasin’ You – Morgan Wallen

“Chasin’ You” is a country song by Morgan Wallen that was released in 2018. The song talks about a past relationship and the lingering feelings that come with it, with Wallen singing about the memories he can’t shake and the ways he still feels tied to his former partner. The song’s melancholic melody and Wallen’s heartfelt vocals create a sense of longing and nostalgia, and the chorus is particularly memorable, with its repetition of the title phrase. The music video for the song features Wallen in a variety of locations, including a bar and a car, further emphasizing the theme of chasing after something that’s no longer there.

“Chasin’ You” is a poignant and relatable country song that showcases Wallen’s talent for creating emotional and heartfelt music. The song’s lyrics and melody create a sense of melancholy and longing that will resonate with anyone who has experienced a difficult breakup or a lingering love. Overall, “Chasin’ You” is a beautiful country song that captures the bittersweet feelings of love and loss.

35. Savage Love (Laxed – Siren Beat) – Jawsh 685 and Jason Derulo

Savage Love (Laxed – Siren Beat)” by Jawsh 685 and Jason Derulo is an upbeat dance-pop song with an island flavor. The song features a catchy melody and a simple yet infectious beat that is sure to get people moving. The lyrics tell a story of a man who is captivated by a woman’s beauty and is willing to do anything to be with her. The song is a remix of “Laxed (Siren Beat)” by Jawsh 685, and the addition of Derulo’s vocals and lyrics has taken the song to new heights.

36. No Guidance – Chris Brown featuring Drake

“No Guidance” by Chris Brown featuring Drake is an R&B song about two men who are trying to win over the same woman. Brown and Drake trade verses about their intentions towards the woman, with both trying to convince her that they are the right choice. The song features smooth vocals and a mellow beat that creates a laid-back vibe. The collaboration between Brown and Drake has been highly praised, and “No Guidance” is a perfect example of why they are two of the biggest names in R&B music today.

37. My Oh My – Camila Cabello featuring DaBaby

” My Oh My” is a track by Camila Cabello featuring DaBaby that was released in 2019. The song is a catchy pop tune that features a retro sound mixed with modern elements. The song tells the story of a woman who is attracted to a bad boy and gets caught up in his dangerous world. Cabello’s powerful vocals and DaBaby’s impressive rap skills make the song an enjoyable listen. The music video is set in a vintage movie theater and features Cabello as a movie star who falls in love with DaBaby, who plays a gangster. The song was well-received and peaked at number 12 on the US Billboard Hot 100 chart.

38. Dynamite – BTS

“Dynamite” by BTS is a lively disco-pop track that was released in 2020. The song is full of energy, positivity, and catchy hooks, making it an instant hit with fans worldwide. The song’s lyrics celebrate the small things in life that bring happiness and encourage people to keep pushing forward. The music video features the members of BTS dancing and singing in various colorful sets, bringing a fun and uplifting vibe to the song. The track was a massive success, breaking records and earning the group their first number-one hit on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

39. Go Crazy – Chris Brown and Young Thug

“Go Crazy” by Chris Brown and Young Thug is a fun and energetic track that blends hip hop and R&B genres. The song features catchy hooks and a groovy beat, making it perfect for dancing and partying. The lyrics celebrate living in the moment and having a good time, urging listeners to let loose and go wild. The music video features Brown and Young Thug hosting a wild party in a mansion, complete with flashy outfits, cool dance moves, and fun party games. The song was well-received and peaked at number nine on the US Billboard Hot 100 chart, cementing Brown and Young Thug as a dynamic duo in the music industry.

40. High Fashion – Roddy Ricch featuring Mustard

“High Fashion” by Roddy Ricch featuring Mustard, is a hip-hop and trap song that was released in 2019. The track features a catchy hook and lyrics that focus on lavish lifestyle and fashion. The chorus, performed by Ricch, is complemented by Mustard’s signature production style, which includes a bouncy beat and subtle melodic elements. The song became popular for its smooth and laid-back vibe, as well as its relatable lyrics that depict the desire for material wealth.

41. Laugh Now Cry Later – Drake featuring Lil Durk

“Laugh Now Cry Later” is a song by Canadian rapper Drake, featuring Lil Durk. The track is a mix of hip-hop and R&B, with a soulful sample and catchy chorus. The lyrics of the song are about living life to the fullest and not worrying about the consequences. The video features a star-studded cast of athletes, including Kevin Durant and Odell Beckham Jr. The song became popular for its relatable message and catchy melody.

42. Woah – Lil Baby

“Woah” by Lil Baby is a trap and hip-hop song that was released in 2019. The track features a slow and hard-hitting beat, with lyrics that focus on Lil Baby’s success and life in the streets. The song became popular for its catchy hook, which features Lil Baby rapping “Woah” repeatedly. The song showcases Lil Baby’s ability to create infectious melodies and flows, which has made him one of the most popular rappers in the game.

43. Death Bed – Powfu featuring Beabadoobee

“Death Bed” is a melancholic and emotional track by Canadian rapper Powfu featuring British-Filipina indie-pop artist Beabadoobee. The song features lo-fi beats and guitar riffs along with Powfu’s smooth rapping and Beabadoobee’s dreamy and nostalgic vocals. The lyrics are about a person reflecting on their life and realizing that they are ready to die, but they still have some regrets and unfulfilled desires. The song went viral on TikTok, and its popularity helped it become a global hit in 2020.

44. Señorita – Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello

“Señorita” is a steamy and romantic duet between Canadian singer Shawn Mendes and Cuban-American singer Camila Cabello. The song features a catchy Latin-inspired beat and sensual lyrics about two people who can’t resist each other’s charms. The chemistry between Mendes and Cabello is palpable, and their voices blend together seamlessly, creating a perfect harmony. The song was a massive success, topping charts worldwide and earning a Grammy nomination for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.

45. Highest in the Room – Travis Scott

“Highest in the Room” is a trap-infused track by American rapper Travis Scott. The song features a hard-hitting beat and Scott’s autotuned vocals, delivering lyrics about his lavish lifestyle and drug use. The song’s music video depicts Scott in various trippy and surreal settings, emphasizing the song’s psychedelic vibe. “Highest in the Room” debuted at number one on the US Billboard Hot 100, cementing Scott’s status as one of the biggest stars in hip-hop.

46. Bad Guy – Billie Eilish

Bad Guy” is a dark and brooding song by Billie Eilish, known for her unique sound and haunting lyrics. The track features a thumping bassline and minimalistic instrumentation that complements the sinister tone of the lyrics. Eilish’s vocals are whispered and breathy, adding to the eerie vibe of the song. The lyrics speak to a person’s inner demons and explore themes of power and control.

47. Mood – 24kGoldn featuring Iann Dior

“Mood” is a laidback and catchy track by 24kGoldn and Iann Dior. The song features a bouncy beat and a melody that is sure to get stuck in your head. The lyrics describe the ups and downs of life, with the artists exploring themes of love, fame, and success. The chorus is particularly catchy, with the phrase “Why you always in a mood? / F***in’ ’round, actin’ brand new” becoming a popular meme on social media.

48. Rain on Me – Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande

“Rain on Me” is a collaboration between Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande that blends their unique styles into a high-energy dance-pop track. The song features a pulsing beat and soaring vocals that showcase the powerful voices of both artists. The lyrics speak to overcoming adversity and finding strength in difficult times, with the chorus proclaiming, “I’d rather be dry, but at least I’m alive / Rain on me.” The song was praised for its message of resilience and its catchy, danceable beat.

49. For the Night – Pop Smoke featuring Lil Baby and DaBaby

“For the Night” is a posthumous single by the late American rapper Pop Smoke featuring Lil Baby and DaBaby. The song was released on the album “Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon” in 2020, which received critical acclaim and was highly successful commercially. The track, produced by CashMoneyAP and Palaze, has a smooth and relaxed beat, and the rappers’ verses seamlessly blend into each other, creating an impressive flow. Pop Smoke’s deep voice and intense lyrics, combined with Lil Baby’s and DaBaby’s charismatic delivery, make “For the Night” an excellent representation of modern hip hop.

50. Ritmo (Bad Boys for Life) – Black Eyed Peas and J Balvin

“Ritmo (Bad Boys for Life)” is a collaboration between Black Eyed Peas and Colombian reggaeton singer J Balvin. The song was released in 2019 and is the official theme song for the movie “Bad Boys for Life.” It is a fast-paced, energetic track with a catchy chorus that blends elements of reggaeton, dancehall, and electronic music. The song features a mix of Spanish and English lyrics, adding to its international appeal. The music video, which features the stars of the movie alongside Black Eyed Peas and J Balvin, perfectly captures the high-energy vibe of the song.

51. Heart on Ice – Rod Wave

“Heart on Ice” is a single by American rapper and singer Rod Wave. The song was released in 2019 and quickly became a hit, earning Rod Wave a larger following and critical acclaim. “Heart on Ice” is a slow and emotional track, featuring a heartfelt chorus and lyrics that delve into themes of pain, heartbreak, and betrayal. Rod Wave’s smooth vocals and heartfelt lyrics make the song a standout in the rap genre, and it’s clear that he has a talent for storytelling and conveying his emotions through music. The song’s success led to a deluxe version of the album, which included new songs and remixes of the original tracks.

52. Nobody but You – Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani

“Nobody But You” is a duet by country singer Blake Shelton and pop singer Gwen Stefani. The song is a romantic ballad about the two singers being in love with each other and never wanting to be without each other. The music video for the song features footage of the couple performing the song together on stage, as well as intimate moments of them spending time together. The song was released in 2019 and has been a hit on country radio.

53. Trampoline – Shaed

“Trampoline” is a song by the indie-pop group Shaed. The song features a catchy beat and soaring vocals that make it perfect for dancing. The lyrics are about falling in love and feeling like you’re on a trampoline because of the excitement and joy that the other person brings to your life. The music video for the song is visually stunning and features a group of people bouncing on trampolines in a variety of colorful settings. “Trampoline” was released in 2018 and has become a hit on alternative radio.

54. Come & Go – Juice Wrld and Marshmello

“Come & Go” is a collaboration between late rapper Juice Wrld and electronic dance music producer Marshmello. The song features a catchy beat and melodic vocals from Juice Wrld, and is about the ups and downs of a romantic relationship. The music video for the song features footage of Juice Wrld performing the song, as well as animated sequences of him and Marshmello on a journey through a psychedelic world. “Come & Go” was released in 2020 and has been a hit on hip-hop and pop radio.

55. Truth Hurts – Lizzo

“Truth Hurts” by Lizzo was originally released in 2017 but gained mainstream popularity in 2019. The song features empowering lyrics about self-love and moving on from past relationships. Its catchy chorus and Lizzo’s strong vocals made it an anthem for women all over the world. The song topped the charts in multiple countries and earned Lizzo multiple awards and nominations, including three Grammy Awards.

56. If the World Was Ending – JP Saxe featuring Julia Michaels

“If the World Was Ending” by JP Saxe featuring Julia Michaels is a heart-wrenching ballad about the end of a relationship. The song’s haunting melody and emotional lyrics paint a picture of two people grappling with the possibility that the world might end and they may never see each other again. The song has been praised for its raw and honest depiction of a breakup and has resonated with listeners who have experienced similar situations.

57. We Paid – Lil Baby and 42 Dugg

“We Paid” by Lil Baby and 42 Dugg is a rap collaboration that features hard-hitting beats and gritty lyrics about success and wealth. The song showcases the rappers’ lyrical prowess and has become a fan favorite for its catchy chorus and relatable message about working hard and reaping the rewards of that hard work. The music video for the song has garnered millions of views on YouTube and the track has become a staple of modern hip-hop.

58. Yummy – Justin Bieber

“Yummy” is a pop album by Justin Bieber that was released in 2020. The album is Bieber’s fifth studio album and features a collection of upbeat, catchy pop songs. The album’s lead single, also titled “Yummy,” was released in January 2020 and quickly became a hit, with its bouncy beat and Bieber’s smooth vocals. The album features collaborations with a variety of artists, including Quavo, Post Malone, and Travis Scott, and showcases Bieber’s versatility as a pop star.

The album’s title track, “Yummy,” is a playful and upbeat pop song that features a catchy chorus and Bieber’s trademark falsetto. The song’s lyrics are suggestive and flirty, with Bieber singing about his desire for a partner who he describes as “yummy.” The music video for the song features Bieber in a variety of colorful and playful settings, further emphasizing the song’s playful and lighthearted vibe.

59. One Man Band – Old Dominion

One Man Band” is a country album by Old Dominion that was released in 2019. The album is the band’s third studio album and features a collection of upbeat and emotional country songs. The album’s lead single, also titled “One Man Band,” was released in 2019 and quickly became a hit, with its bittersweet lyrics and catchy melody.

Overall, “One Man Band” is a strong country album that showcases Old Dominion’s talent for creating emotional and relatable country songs. The album features a variety of tracks that explore themes of love, heartbreak, and self-acceptance, with the band’s catchy melodies and heartfelt lyrics making for an enjoyable listening experience. Fans of country music are sure to appreciate Old Dominion’s unique sound and relatable lyrics

60. Got What I Got – Jason Aldean

“Got What I Got” by Jason Aldean is a romantic country ballad that showcases Aldean’s deep, soulful voice. The song features Aldean singing about the love he has found and how grateful he is to have it. The track is an ode to a lover who has changed his life for the better and is perfect for anyone looking for a touching and heartwarming love song. The track features a soft, acoustic sound that is perfect for a romantic evening or a quiet night at home.

61. Sunday Best – Surfaces

The song “Sunday Best” by Surfaces is a feel-good, upbeat track that mixes elements of pop, funk, and reggae to create a unique sound. The catchy melody and lyrics are instantly memorable, making it a popular choice for TikTok videos and social media memes. The song’s positive message about staying optimistic and enjoying life resonates with listeners of all ages, making it a great addition to any playlist.

62. Godzilla – Eminem featuring Juice Wrld

“Godzilla” by Eminem featuring Juice Wrld is a fast-paced, high-energy track that showcases the rappers’ impressive lyrical skills. The song features a sample from the classic monster movie of the same name, adding a playful and nostalgic element to the track. The intense beat and rapid-fire delivery of the verses create a sense of urgency that matches the song’s theme of unstoppable power.

63. Bandit – Juice Wrld and YoungBoy Never Broke Again

“Bandit” by Juice Wrld and YoungBoy Never Broke Again is a melodic hip-hop track that showcases the late rapper’s ability to seamlessly blend singing and rapping. The song’s catchy chorus and memorable verses make it a popular choice for fans of both artists. The lyrics touch on themes of loyalty and betrayal, adding a layer of emotional depth to the track. Overall, “Bandit” is a standout track that showcases Juice Wrld’s talent and potential.

64. Party Girl – StaySolidRocky

“Party Girl” by StaySolidRocky is a viral hit that has taken the internet by storm. The song features a catchy melody with lyrics about a girl who loves to party and live life to the fullest. The song’s chorus is particularly infectious, with StaySolidRocky singing, “She just want to party with the gang, she just want to feel loved.” The song’s music video features StaySolidRocky and his friends having fun and enjoying life, in line with the song’s party theme.

65. Die from a Broken Heart – Maddie & Tae

“Dive from a Broken Heart” by Maddie & Tae is a heart-wrenching ballad that deals with the pain of a failed relationship. The song’s lyrics describe the aftermath of a breakup, with the singer struggling to come to terms with the end of the relationship. The song’s melody is slow and mournful, with Maddie & Tae’s harmonies adding to the emotional impact of the song. The music video for the song features Maddie & Tae performing the song in a small, intimate setting, which adds to the song’s emotional weight.

66. Popstar – DJ Khaled featuring Drake

“Popstar” by DJ Khaled featuring Drake is a catchy hip-hop track that features Drake rapping about his fame and success. The song’s chorus features Drake singing, “I’m a pop star, but this shit ain’t bubblegum.” The song’s music video features DJ Khaled and Drake living the high life, with shots of luxury cars, private jets, and expensive jewelry. The song is a celebration of Drake’s success and his place in the music industry.

67. All I Want for Christmas Is You – Mariah Carey

” All I Want for Christmas Is You” by Mariah Carey is a beloved holiday classic that has been a staple of Christmas playlists for over two decades. Released in 1994, the song features Carey’s signature vocals and a catchy, upbeat melody that captures the joy and excitement of the holiday season. The song’s music video, which features Carey frolicking in the snow and playing with Santa Claus, has also become a holiday favorite.

68. One of Them Girls – Lee Brice

“One of Them Girls” is a country song by Lee Brice that was released in 2020. The song is a heartfelt tribute to the women who make a difference in our lives, with Brice singing about the selfless and caring nature of these special women. The song’s melody is emotional and understated, allowing Brice’s vocals and lyrics to shine.

The song’s chorus is particularly memorable, with Brice singing, “One of them girls that ain’t tryin’ to meet nobody / That’s just here for the party / Ain’t gonna call nobody daddy / She’s just tryin’ to catch a buzz / With a couple of her friends / And that’s one of them girls, one of them girls.” The lyrics celebrate the independent and carefree nature of these women, while also acknowledging their importance in our lives.

69. Hard to Forget – Sam Hunt

“Hard to Forget” by Sam Hunt is a country-pop hit that samples Webb Pierce’s classic 1953 song “There Stands the Glass.” The song features Hunt’s distinctive vocals and a catchy, upbeat melody that blends classic country elements with modern pop production. The lyrics tell the story of a man who is struggling to move on from a past relationship and finds himself constantly reminded of his ex. The song’s catchy chorus and infectious energy make it a standout track from Hunt’s latest album.

70.One Margarita – Luke Bryan

“One Margarita” is a fun and upbeat country song by Luke Bryan that was released in 2020. The song’s catchy chorus and party-themed lyrics make it an ideal choice for summer gatherings and beach parties. The song features Bryan’s trademark twang and smooth vocals, along with a lively beat that’s sure to get listeners up and dancing.

The music video for “One Margarita” features Bryan performing on a beach, surrounded by partygoers, palm trees, and margaritas. The video captures the song’s fun and carefree spirit, making it an excellent visual accompaniment to the song.

71. Panini – Lil Nas X

In contrast, “Panini” is a hip-hop song by Lil Nas X that was released in 2019. The song is a catchy blend of hip-hop and pop, with Lil Nas X’s smooth vocals and infectious beat making it an instant hit with listeners. The song’s lyrics describe a relationship that has gone sour, with Lil Nas X telling his partner that he needs some space.

The music video for “Panini” features Lil Nas X in a futuristic city, being pursued by a young girl who wants his attention. The video’s visuals are striking and innovative, featuring futuristic technology and a neon color scheme. Overall, “Panini” is a fun and catchy hip-hop song that showcases Lil Nas X’s unique style and creative vision.

72. Hot – Young Thug featuring Gunna

“Hot” by Young Thug featuring Gunna is a rap song released in 2019. The song features a fast-paced beat and energetic lyrics about living the high life. Young Thug and Gunna’s performances on the track are impressive, and their chemistry is apparent. The song has become a favorite among hip-hop fans for its catchy hook and infectious energy.

73. I Hope You’re Happy Now – Carly Pearce and Lee Brice

The song “I Hope You’re Happy Now” is a duet by country singers Carly Pearce and Lee Brice. The lyrics depict a former couple who have gone their separate ways, but the woman finds out that her ex-partner is engaged to someone new. She wishes him happiness but cannot help but feel hurt and reminisce on their past. The song has a classic country sound, with a strong beat and twangy guitar riffs. The duo’s harmonies complement each other, making for a beautiful and emotional performance.

74. Emotionally Scarred – Lil Baby

“Emotionally Scarred” is a song by American rapper Lil Baby. The lyrics talk about Lil Baby’s struggles with fame, relationships, and trust. He opens up about his past mistakes and how they have impacted him, causing emotional scars. The beat is melodic and smooth, with Lil Baby’s flow perfectly matching the instrumental. The chorus is particularly catchy, with a haunting melody that stays with the listener long after the song has ended.

75. Suicidal – YNW Melly featuring Juice Wrld

“Suicidal” is a collaboration between rappers YNW Melly and Juice Wrld. The song explores themes of depression, anxiety, and suicidal thoughts. The lyrics are raw and honest, with both artists sharing their personal experiences with mental health struggles. The beat is melancholic, with a slow tempo and a haunting piano melody. Both rappers showcase their emotional range, with Juice Wrld’s vocals particularly standing out. The chorus is simple but impactful, repeating the phrase “I’m suicidal, so what?” as a way of confronting the stigma surrounding mental health.

76. The Bigger Picture – Lil Baby

“The Bigger Picture” by Lil Baby is a powerful song that was released in response to the protests that erupted after the killing of George Floyd in May 2020. The song tackles issues of police brutality and systemic racism, and Lil Baby speaks on behalf of the Black community, expressing their pain and frustration with the system. The lyrics are poignant and thought-provoking, and the beat has a haunting quality that perfectly captures the somber mood of the song. Lil Baby’s message is clear: it’s time to come together and demand change.

77. Only Human – Jonas Brothers

Only Human” by the Jonas Brothers is a feel-good pop anthem that encourages listeners to embrace their flaws and celebrate their humanity. The song is all about self-love and acceptance, and the upbeat melody is infectious. The lyrics are relatable, and the message is empowering. The Jonas Brothers have a gift for crafting catchy pop songs, and “Only Human” is no exception. The song is a reminder that we’re all imperfect, but that’s what makes us human, and that’s something to be celebrated.

78. The Woo – Pop Smoke featuring 50 Cent and Roddy Ricch

“The Woo” by Pop Smoke featuring 50 Cent and Roddy Ricch is a high-energy hip-hop track that showcases the talents of all three artists. The beat is hard-hitting and the lyrics are braggadocious, with each artist flexing their skills on the mic. Pop Smoke’s deep voice is a standout, and his verses are complemented by 50 Cent’s trademark flow and Roddy Ricch’s smooth delivery. The song is a tribute to the late Pop Smoke, who tragically passed away in 2020. “The Woo” is a testament to Pop Smoke’s legacy and his impact on the hip-hop world.

79. Sum 2 Prove – Lil Baby

“Sum 2 Prove” is a song by American rapper Lil Baby, released on January 10, 2020. It is a trap-inspired track that showcases Lil Baby’s rapid-fire flow, signature ad-libs, and introspective lyrics about his success and past struggles. The beat, produced by Twysted Genius, features a haunting piano melody and hard-hitting drums that create a dark and ominous atmosphere. The song became a commercial success, peaking at number 16 on the US Billboard Hot 100 and receiving widespread critical acclaim for Lil Baby’s lyricism and flow.

80. Stuck with U – Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber

“Stuck with U” is a collaborative single by American singers Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber, released on May 8, 2020. The song was written and produced during the COVID-19 pandemic and is a tribute to frontline workers and those affected by the pandemic. It is a mid-tempo pop ballad that showcases the two singers’ vocal range and harmonies. The song features a simple piano melody, delicate strings, and an uplifting chorus that conveys a message of love and togetherness during difficult times. The music video features clips of people dancing and singing along to the song in their homes, adding to the song’s message of solidarity.

81. Mood Swings – Pop Smoke featuring Lil Tjay

“Mood Swings” is a song by late American rapper Pop Smoke, featuring Lil Tjay, released posthumously on July 3, 2020. The song is a blend of drill and R&B, with Pop Smoke’s gruff voice contrasting with Lil Tjay’s smooth vocals. The beat, produced by Swirv and Bongo, features a sample from R&B singer Carlton Williams’ “Prison Song.” The song’s lyrics are a tribute to women and their impact on the artists’ lives, with themes of love, loyalty, and heartbreak. The song became a commercial success, peaking at number 17 on the US Billboard Hot 100 and receiving widespread critical acclaim for Pop Smoke’s signature flow and Lil Tjay’s melodic hook.

82. You Should Be Sad – Halsey

” You Should Be Sad” by Halsey is a heartbreak anthem with country-pop influences. Halsey sings about a failed relationship and how her ex should feel guilty for the way they treated her. The song has a driving beat and a catchy chorus, with Halsey’s raw and emotional vocals adding to the song’s power.

83. Dior – Pop Smoke

“Dior” by Pop Smoke is a high-energy trap song with a minimalist beat and aggressive lyrics. Pop Smoke boasts about his wealth, fame, and influence over a simple but effective beat. The song has a repetitive hook that sticks in your head, and Pop Smoke’s deep voice and confident flow make it a standout track in his short but influential career.

84. Supalonely – Benee featuring Gus Dapperton

“Supalonely” by Benee featuring Gus Dapperton is a feel-good pop song with elements of funk and indie pop. Benee sings about feeling lonely and isolated, but finding comfort in her own company. The song has a bouncy beat and catchy chorus, with Dapperton adding his unique vocals to the mix. The song is both relatable and uplifting, making it a standout hit in 2020.

85. Even Though I’m Leaving – Luke Combs

“Even Though I’m Leaving” by Luke Combs is a touching country ballad that explores the emotional weight of loss and nostalgia. The song is a tribute to a father-son relationship, with Combs singing about the comfort he finds in his dad’s words and the lessons he’s learned from him. The track’s acoustic guitar and piano accompaniment evoke a sense of vulnerability and sincerity that complements Combs’ rich, emotive voice.

86. The Scotts – The Scotts (Travis Scott and Kid Cudi)

“The Scotts” is a collaboration between rappers Travis Scott and Kid Cudi, showcasing their unique styles of rap and melody. The song features a thundering beat and atmospheric synths, with both artists trading verses and harmonizing over the hook. Lyrically, the song references their personal lives and careers, as well as their influence on modern rap and culture. The track’s catchy chorus and high-energy production make it a perfect addition to any party or workout playlist.

87. Juicy – Doja Cat and Tyga

“Juicy” by Doja Cat and Tyga is a playful and infectious hip-hop track that showcases the artists’ rap skills and chemistry. The song is built around a sample of the 1984 hit “Juicy Fruit” by Mtume, with a bouncy beat and catchy melody. Both Doja Cat and Tyga deliver flirtatious and confident verses, with Doja Cat also adding a soulful bridge. The track’s playful lyrics and upbeat production make it a perfect addition to any summer playlist or club mix.

88. Be Like That – Kane Brown, Swae Lee and Khalid

“Be Like That” is a collaboration between country singer Kane Brown, R&B singer Khalid, and rapper Swae Lee. The song features a blend of country and hip-hop elements, with the artists singing about the difficulties of love and relationships. The catchy chorus is backed by a guitar riff and upbeat drums, making it a perfect summer anthem. The music video shows the three artists wandering through different locations, such as a deserted beach, a busy city street, and a suburban neighborhood, while singing about the ups and downs of relationships.

89. Homesick – Kane Brown

“Homesick” is a heartfelt ballad from Kane Brown that deals with the theme of missing home and loved ones. The song features a stripped-down production, with Brown’s vocals accompanied only by a gentle acoustic guitar. The lyrics paint a vivid picture of a soldier who is far away from home and struggling to deal with the separation. The music video features clips of soldiers returning home to their families and loved ones, evoking a strong emotional response from viewers.

90. Rags2Riches – Rod Wave featuring ATR Son Son

“Rags2Riches” is a song by rapper Rod Wave featuring ATR Son Son. The song is about overcoming adversity and achieving success despite humble beginnings. The track features a laid-back beat and catchy chorus, with Rod Wave and ATR Son Son rapping about their journey from poverty to prosperity. The music video shows the rappers flaunting their wealth and success, with scenes of them driving luxury cars, wearing designer clothes, and partying in mansions. Overall, “Rags2Riches” is an aspirational anthem that encourages listeners to pursue their dreams and never give up.

91. Bluebird – Miranda Lambert

“Bluebird” by Miranda Lambert is a country-pop song that features her powerful vocals, emotive lyrics, and a catchy chorus. The song’s theme centers around hope and resilience, with the bluebird being a symbol of happiness and good fortune. The lyrics tell a story of overcoming challenges and finding a way forward, with Lambert singing about her determination to keep moving forward even when things get tough. The song’s melody and instrumentation reflect its uplifting message, with a mix of acoustic and electric guitar, drums, and piano providing a lively and upbeat sound.

92. Wishing Well – Juice Wrld

Wishing Well” by Juice Wrld is a posthumous release that showcases the late rapper’s signature style, with introspective lyrics and a melodic flow. The song’s theme centers around Juice Wrld’s struggles with addiction and mental health, with the “wishing well” being a metaphor for his search for happiness and inner peace. The lyrics are emotionally charged and raw, with Juice Wrld reflecting on his past mistakes and expressing his desire to change for the better. The song’s production features a dreamy, guitar-driven beat that perfectly complements Juice Wrld’s vocals.

93. Does to Me – Luke Combs featuring Eric Church

“Does to Me” by Luke Combs featuring Eric Church is a feel-good country song that celebrates the simple joys of life. The song’s lyrics tell a story of friendship and loyalty, with Combs and Church singing about the people who have had a positive impact on their lives. The song’s melody is catchy and upbeat, with a mix of acoustic guitar, drums, and piano providing a lively and fun sound. Both Combs and Church showcase their powerful vocals in the song, with their harmonies adding to the overall feel-good vibe. The song’s message of gratitude and appreciation for the people in our lives is sure to resonate with listeners.

94. Pussy Fairy (OTW) – Jhené Aiko

“Pussy Fairy (OTW)” by Jhené Aiko is a sensual R&B track that explores themes of desire, intimacy, and self-empowerment. The song features Aiko’s signature soft and sultry vocals over a smooth, seductive beat that is both melodic and hypnotic. The lyrics are explicit yet playful, as Aiko sings about her sexual prowess and her desire to please her partner. Overall, “Pussy Fairy (OTW)” is a seductive and empowering track that showcases Aiko’s skill as both a singer and a songwriter.

95. ILY (I Love You Baby) – Surf Mesa featuring Emilee

“ILY (I Love You Baby)” by Surf Mesa featuring Emilee is a catchy and upbeat dance track that features a sample from Frankie Valli’s classic hit “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You.” The song features Emilee’s sweet and sultry vocals over a playful, summery beat that is both infectious and uplifting. The lyrics are simple yet heartfelt, as Emilee sings about her love for her partner and her desire to be with them forever. Overall, “ILY (I Love You Baby)” is a fun and uplifting track that is perfect for dancing and singing along to.

96. More Than My Hometown – Morgan Wallen

“More Than My Hometown” by Morgan Wallen is a country-pop ballad that explores themes of love, loyalty, and the difficult choices that come with growing up. The song features Wallen’s rich, twangy vocals over a soaring, guitar-driven melody that is both emotive and catchy. The lyrics are poignant and relatable, as Wallen sings about his struggle to choose between his love for his hometown and his love for his partner. Overall, “More Than My Hometown” is a heartfelt and powerful track that showcases Wallen’s skill as a songwriter and his ability to connect with his listeners on a deeply emotional level.

97. Lovin’ on You – Luke Combs

“Lovin’ on You” by Luke Combs is an upbeat country song that talks about how the singer is deeply in love with his significant other. With a catchy melody and lyrics that are easy to sing along to, the song talks about how the singer is unable to resist the love and affection that his partner gives him. The song is filled with imagery of summer nights and small-town life, making it a relatable and enjoyable track for country music fans.

98. Said Sum – Moneybagg Yo

“Said Sum” by Moneybagg Yo is a trap song that features the rapper bragging about his wealth and success. With a hard-hitting beat and clever wordplay, the song has become a popular anthem for those who are hustling and grinding to make their dreams a reality. The song’s chorus, which features the memorable line “Said, “I ain’t got a heart, bitch, I’m heartless,” has become a popular meme on social media.

99. Slide – H.E.R. featuring YG

“Slide” by H.E.R. featuring YG is a smooth and sultry R&B track that talks about the ups and downs of a romantic relationship. With H.E.R.’s soulful vocals and YG’s confident flow, the song is a perfect blend of modern and classic R&B. The song’s lyrics address the challenges of communication and trust in a relationship, while the chorus invites the listener to “slide” into the arms of their lover.

100. Walk Em Down – NLE Choppa featuring Roddy Ricch

“Walk Em Down” by NLE Choppa featuring Roddy Ricch is a high-energy hip-hop track that features the two rappers trading verses about their street credibility and success. With a pounding beat and catchy hook, the song has become a popular party anthem and has earned both NLE Choppa and Roddy Ricch new fans. The song’s title and chorus reference the act of “walking down” or confronting one’s enemies, making it a popular choice for athletes and competitors who want to psych themselves up before a big game or match.