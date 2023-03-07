The year 2019 was an incredible year for music, with a plethora of standout albums that pushed boundaries and left a lasting impact on the industry. The top 100 greatest albums from 2019 is a comprehensive list that showcases the most impressive and unforgettable records of the year.

The list features a diverse range of genres, from hip-hop to indie rock, pop to R&B, and electronic to country. Some of the most notable entries include “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” by Billie Eilish, “IGOR” by Tyler, The Creator, and “Cuz I Love You” by Lizzo. Other standout albums include “Norman F*****g Rockwell!” by Lana Del Rey, “Father of the Bride” by Vampire Weekend, and “Magdalene” by FKA Twigs.

The top 100 greatest albums from 2019 is a testament to the incredible talent and creativity of the musicians and producers who crafted these records. It celebrates the artists who took risks and experimented with new sounds, while also paying homage to the classic albums that continue to influence music today.

Overall, this list is an essential collection for any music lover looking to explore the best albums of 2019. It’s a reflection of the year’s most significant and culturally significant records and a reminder of the incredible diversity and innovation present in today’s music industry.

1. Old Town Road – Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus

“Old Town Road” by Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus is a viral sensation that has taken the music industry by storm. The song combines elements of country and hip-hop music, creating a unique sound that has captivated audiences worldwide. The lyrics are about a cowboy riding his horse to the old town road, and the music video features Lil Nas X and Cyrus traveling through time, eventually ending up in the modern-day. The song’s catchy melody and infectious chorus have made it a favorite among people of all ages, and it has broken records on streaming platforms like Spotify and YouTube. “Old Town Road” has been praised for its blending of genres, as well as its message of inclusivity and acceptance. The song has become an anthem for people who feel like outsiders, encouraging them to embrace their differences and be proud of who they are.

2. Sunflower – Post Malone and Swae Lee

“Sunflower” by Post Malone and Swae Lee is a popular song that was featured in the animated movie “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.” The song’s upbeat tempo and catchy chorus make it a perfect fit for the film’s energetic visuals. The lyrics are about a relationship between two people, and the title is a metaphor for the way the couple’s love blossoms like a flower. The music video for “Sunflower” features Post Malone and Swae Lee in a recording studio, as well as scenes from the “Spider-Man” movie. The song has received critical acclaim for its infectious melody and emotional lyrics, and it has become one of the most-streamed songs of all time. “Sunflower” has also been praised for its unique blend of hip-hop and pop, which has helped to expand the boundaries of those genres.

3. Without Me – Halsey

“Without Me” by Halsey is a powerful song about a toxic relationship. The lyrics are about a person who has been mistreated by their partner and has decided to leave the relationship. Halsey’s emotional vocals and raw lyrics make “Without Me” a cathartic listening experience for anyone who has experienced a difficult breakup. The music video for the song features Halsey in various settings, including a hotel room and a party, as she reflects on her relationship and eventually finds the strength to move on. “Without Me” has been praised for its honesty and vulnerability, and it has become an anthem for people who have been through similar situations. The song’s success has helped to solidify Halsey’s place as one of the most important voices in pop music today.

4. Bad Guy – Billie Eilish

Bad Guy” is a song by American singer Billie Eilish, released in 2019 as the second single from her debut studio album “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” The song is known for its catchy hook, dark lyrics, and unique production, which have helped make it one of the defining tracks of Eilish’s career. Lyrically, “Bad Guy” is a tongue-in-cheek anthem of sorts, with Eilish adopting the persona of a villainous character who revels in her own misdeeds. The song’s chorus, which features the memorable line “I’m the bad guy,” has become one of the most iconic in recent memory and has been used in countless memes and social media posts. Musically, “Bad Guy” is notable for its unconventional production, featuring a sparse beat and quirky sound effects that create a unique and unsettling atmosphere. Eilish’s vocals are processed in a way that adds to the song’s eerie vibe, while the instrumental breakdown in the middle of the track serves as a stark contrast to the song’s more subdued verses.

“Bad Guy” was a commercial and critical success, reaching the top of the charts in several countries and earning numerous awards and nominations. Its unique sound and memorable lyrics have made it a fan favorite and a defining moment in Eilish’s career, cementing her status as one of the most innovative and talented artists of her generation.

5. Wow – Post Malone

“Wow” by Post Malone and “Happier” by Marshmello and Bastille are two popular songs that dominated the charts in 2019. Both tracks showcase the artists’ distinctive styles and have become fan favorites for their catchy hooks and relatable lyrics. “Wow” features Post Malone’s signature laid-back flow over a bouncy beat, with the chorus repeating the phrase “Wow, you’re doing better now.” The song’s lyrics celebrate Malone’s success and the lavish lifestyle that comes with it, while also acknowledging the struggles he’s faced along the way. The track’s playful tone and infectious energy have made it a favorite at parties and on the radio.

6. Happier – Marshmello and Bastille

“Happier” is a more introspective song that explores the pain of a breakup and the difficulty of moving on. The track features Bastille’s emotive vocals over Marshmello’s electronic production, with the chorus repeating the refrain “Cause baby you’re happier, you know that I’m happier.” The song’s melancholy tone and relatable lyrics have struck a chord with listeners and helped make it one of the most popular tracks of 2019. “Happier” showcase the diversity and creativity of modern music, with each artist bringing their own unique style and perspective to their respective tracks. These songs demonstrate the power of music to connect with listeners on an emotional level, and to provide a soundtrack to the ups and downs of life.

7. 7 Rings – Ariana Grande

“7 Rings” is a chart-topping hit from Ariana Grande’s 2019 album, “Thank U, Next.” The song features a trap-infused beat and catchy pop hooks, with Grande’s signature vocal style delivering lyrics that celebrate female empowerment and material wealth. The song’s title refers to the seven diamond rings Grande purchased for herself and her six closest friends in the aftermath of a breakup. The lyrics describe the luxurious lifestyle that comes with fame and fortune, with lines like “I see it, I like it, I want it, I got it” encapsulating the song’s unapologetic message of self-indulgence. Despite some criticism for its materialistic themes, “7 Rings” quickly became a cultural phenomenon, with fans and critics praising its catchy melody and empowering message for women. The song’s music video, which features Grande and her friends in a lavish mansion surrounded by pink decor and high-end fashion, became an instant viral sensation, further cementing the track’s place as one of the biggest hits of 2019. Overall, “7 Rings” is a testament to Grande’s artistry and ability to create pop music that resonates with audiences on both a musical and emotional level. The song’s bold message of female empowerment and unapologetic indulgence has inspired countless fans, and helped cement Grande’s status as one of the biggest pop stars in the world.

8. Talk – Khalid

“Talk” is a soulful R&B track by American singer-songwriter Khalid, released in 2019. The song features a groovy beat, jazzy electric guitar riffs, and Khalid’s smooth, soulful vocals. The lyrics of “Talk” are all about communication in a relationship. Khalid sings about how important it is to have open and honest communication with your partner, and how good it feels to be able to talk about your feelings and emotions with someone you love. The song’s catchy chorus is particularly memorable, with Khalid singing “Can we just talk? Talk about where we’re goin’ / Before we get lost, let me out first.” The lyrics perfectly capture the feeling of wanting to make sure you and your partner are on the same page before moving forward in a relationship. “Talk” was an instant hit upon its release, topping charts around the world and cementing Khalid’s status as one of the most exciting new voices in R&B music. The song’s smooth, jazzy sound and relatable lyrics struck a chord with fans, making it one of the standout tracks of 2019. Overall, “Talk” is a testament to Khalid’s ability to create soulful, emotional music that resonates with listeners on a deep level.

9. Sicko Mode – Travis Scott

“Sicko Mode” is a hip-hop song by American rapper Travis Scott, featuring guest vocals from fellow rapper Drake. The track, released in 2018 as part of Scott’s album “Astroworld”, quickly became one of the most popular songs of the year. The song is known for its distinctive beat and complex structure, featuring three different sections that flow seamlessly into each other. Each section has its own unique sound and energy, but they all come together to create a cohesive and dynamic track that keeps listeners engaged from start to finish. Lyrically, “Sicko Mode” is all about the lavish lifestyle and success that Travis Scott and Drake have achieved through their music careers. The song features boasts about their wealth, fame, and prowess with women, as well as references to their roots in Houston and Toronto, respectively. Despite its focus on material success, “Sicko Mode” has been praised for its innovative production and willingness to take risks. The song’s constantly shifting sound and unconventional structure make it stand out in a crowded hip-hop landscape, and it’s a testament to Travis Scott’s talent as both a rapper and a producer. Overall, “Sicko Mode” is a standout track from one of the most exciting hip-hop albums of recent years, and it’s a must-listen for anyone looking to discover some of the most innovative and boundary-pushing music in the genre.

10. Sucker – Jonas Brothers

“Sucker” is a pop rock song by American band Jonas Brothers, released in 2019 as the lead single from their comeback album “Happiness Begins”. The song marked the band’s first release in six years, and it quickly became a chart-topping hit around the world. Musically, “Sucker” is a catchy and upbeat track that showcases the Jonas Brothers’ signature harmonies and polished pop-rock sound. The song is driven by a propulsive beat and features memorable guitar riffs and synth hooks that will have listeners tapping their feet and singing along. Lyrically, “Sucker” is a love song that celebrates the joy and excitement of being in a new relationship. The song’s catchy chorus features the refrain “I’m a sucker for you”, which perfectly captures the feeling of being smitten with someone new and unable to resist their charms. The song’s accompanying music video, directed by Anthony Mandler, features the Jonas Brothers and their respective partners in a colorful and whimsical setting that perfectly matches the song’s playful and romantic tone. Overall, “Sucker” is a fun and infectious pop rock anthem that marks a triumphant return for the Jonas Brothers. The song’s blend of catchy hooks and heartfelt lyrics make it a perfect choice for anyone looking for a feel-good, sing-along pop hit.

11. High Hopes – Panic! at the Disco

“High Hopes” is a pop rock song by American band Panic! at the Disco, released in 2018 as the second single from their sixth studio album “Pray for the Wicked”. The song was a commercial success, becoming the band’s highest-charting single to date and earning them a Grammy nomination for Best Rock Song. Musically, “High Hopes” is an energetic and upbeat track that blends elements of pop, rock, and funk. The song features catchy guitar riffs, a driving bassline, and a lively horn section that gives it a unique and dynamic sound. Lead singer Brendon Urie’s soaring vocals add to the song’s uplifting and anthemic feel. Lyrically, “High Hopes” is an empowering and optimistic song that encourages listeners to pursue their dreams and never give up. The song’s chorus features the refrain “Had to have high hopes for a living, shooting for the stars when I couldn’t make a killing”, which encapsulates the band’s own journey to success and serves as a rallying cry for anyone chasing their own aspirations. The song’s accompanying music video, directed by Brendan Walter and Mel Soria, features Urie climbing a skyscraper and performing acrobatic feats in a dazzling display of athleticism and showmanship. Overall, “High Hopes” is a triumphant and inspiring pop rock anthem that showcases Panic! at the Disco’s musical versatility and creativity. The song’s infectious hooks and positive message make it a favorite among fans and a standout track in the band’s discography.

12. Thank U, Next – Ariana Grande

“Thank U, Next” is a pop song by American singer Ariana Grande, released in 2018 as the lead single from her fifth studio album of the same name. The song became an instant hit, debuting at number one on the US Billboard Hot 100 and breaking several records in the process. The song’s lyrics discuss themes of personal growth and self-love, as Grande reflects on her past relationships and how they have helped shape her into the person she is today. Grande’s vocal performance is at its best on “Thank U, Next,” with her signature breathy tone and impressive range on full display. The production is minimal, allowing her voice to take center stage, but also incorporates catchy elements like the chorus’s sing-along melody and a prominent trap beat. The song’s success can be attributed not only to its musical qualities, but also its relatable lyrics, as many listeners have likely experienced the emotions Grande sings about. “Thank U, Next” also marked a turning point in Grande’s career, solidifying her status as a major pop star and earning her critical acclaim. The song’s impact was further solidified by its music video, which paid homage to iconic movies like Mean Girls, Legally Blonde, and Bring It On. Overall, “Thank U, Next” is a standout track that showcases Grande’s talent as both a vocalist and a songwriter, while also resonating with listeners on a personal level.

13. Truth Hurts – Lizzo

“Truth Hurts” is a song by American singer and rapper Lizzo, released in 2017 as a single from her EP “Coconut Oil”. However, it gained massive popularity in 2019, making it one of the biggest hits of the year. The song is an empowering anthem for self-love and moving on from a toxic relationship. Lizzo’s powerful vocals and bold lyrics, combined with a catchy melody and playful beats, create an infectious and uplifting track that resonates with listeners of all ages and backgrounds. The song’s success was also attributed to its use in popular TV shows and movies, as well as the viral TikTok challenge that involved a line from the song. “Truth Hurts” peaked at number one on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and remained there for seven consecutive weeks. The song also received critical acclaim, with many praising Lizzo’s unique and refreshing approach to pop music. It’s no surprise that “Truth Hurts” has become an instant classic and an iconic song of the 2010s.

14. Dancing with a Stranger – Sam Smith and Normani

“Dancing with a Stranger” is a duet by British singer Sam Smith and American singer Normani, released in early 2019. The song is about the aftermath of a breakup and the desire to move on by dancing with someone new. Both Sam Smith and Normani showcase their vocal abilities on this track, with Smith’s trademark soulful voice and Normani’s smooth and sultry tone blending perfectly together. The production, featuring a catchy guitar riff and a pulsing beat, adds to the song’s overall infectiousness. “Dancing with a Stranger” was a commercial success, peaking in the top ten in several countries including the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia. It also received critical acclaim, with many praising the chemistry between Sam Smith and Normani and the song’s relatable lyrics. “Dancing with a Stranger” is a standout track of 2019, showcasing the talents of two of the most exciting voices in contemporary pop music.

15. Señorita – Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello

“Señorita” is a duet by Canadian singer-songwriter Shawn Mendes and Cuban-American singer-songwriter Camila Cabello. The song was released on June 21, 2019, and quickly became a global hit, topping the charts in multiple countries, including the US, UK, and Australia. The steamy music video, featuring Mendes and Cabello in a sultry romance, further fueled the song’s success and made it a fan-favorite. “Señorita” is a pop and Latin-pop song that showcases the duo’s vocal chemistry and musical talents. The song’s melody is based on a Latin groove with a catchy guitar riff, while the lyrics describe a romantic attraction between two people who meet in a bar. Mendes and Cabello’s smooth vocals blend seamlessly, creating a powerful and intimate duet that captivates listeners. The song’s success can also be attributed to the duo’s massive fan base and their ability to connect with their audience through their relatable lyrics and captivating performances. Mendes and Cabello’s dynamic stage presence and undeniable chemistry make “Señorita” a must-see live performance. Overall, “Señorita” is a catchy, upbeat song that showcases Mendes and Cabello’s undeniable talent and chemistry. Its global success and popularity have solidified its place as one of the greatest hits of 2019.

16. I Don’t Care – Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber

“I Don’t Care” is a collaboration between British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran and Canadian pop star Justin Bieber, released in May 2019. The upbeat pop song features the two artists singing about feeling like they can conquer anything when they’re with their significant other, even if they don’t fit in with the rest of the world. The song was a commercial success, reaching the top of the charts in multiple countries including the UK, Australia, and Canada. It also received positive reviews from music critics, who praised the catchy melody and the chemistry between Sheeran and Bieber. The song’s success was further boosted by a star-studded music video featuring the two artists in a variety of colorful and whimsical settings, including a giant ice cream cone and a giant teddy bear. “I Don’t Care” was a standout hit of 2019 and further cemented both Sheeran and Bieber’s places as some of the biggest names in pop music.

17. Eastside – Benny Blanco, Halsey and Khalid

“Eastside” is a pop song released in 2018 by American record producer Benny Blanco featuring singers Halsey and Khalid. The track was an instant hit, debuting in the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100 chart and quickly becoming one of the biggest songs of the year. The song’s lyrics deal with themes of young love, nostalgia, and the idea of moving forward in life. The chorus, which is sung by Halsey and Khalid, features a catchy melody that was widely popularized through radio play and social media. The production of the song features a mixture of electronic and acoustic instrumentation, with a prominent acoustic guitar riff that forms the backbone of the track. “Eastside” showcases the vocal talents of both Halsey and Khalid, who blend together seamlessly to create a harmonious and emotive performance. The song’s success helped solidify Blanco’s reputation as a leading producer in the pop music industry, while also furthering the careers of Halsey and Khalid as solo artists.

18. Going Bad – Meek Mill featuring Drake

“Going Bad” is a hip-hop song by Meek Mill featuring Drake. It was released on November 30, 2018, and became a part of Meek Mill’s album “Championships”. The song features the two rappers delivering verses over a heavy, piano-based beat produced by Wheezy. The lyrics talk about their success and their come-up in the industry, as well as their rivals and their position in the rap game. The song received widespread critical acclaim for the chemistry between Meek Mill and Drake, who had previously been involved in a highly publicized feud. Their collaboration on “Going Bad” marked the first time they had worked together since their beef, and their chemistry on the track was praised as a highlight of the song. “Going Bad” also became a commercial success, peaking at number six on the US Billboard Hot 100 and being certified 3x platinum by the RIAA. The song’s popularity was further boosted by its music video, which featured Meek Mill and Drake engaging in a luxurious lifestyle with beautiful women, expensive cars, and high-end fashion. The video, which was directed by Kid Art, has garnered millions of views on YouTube and other streaming platforms. Overall, “Going Bad” is a standout track from Meek Mill’s “Championships” album, and a notable collaboration between two of the biggest names in hip-hop. The song’s catchy beat, memorable lyrics, and the chemistry between Meek Mill and Drake make it a must-listen for fans of the genre.

19. Shallow – Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper

“Shallow” is a song from the 2018 movie “A Star Is Born,” performed by Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper. The song was written by Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando, and Andrew Wyatt. It was released in September 2018 as a single from the movie’s soundtrack, and it quickly became a massive hit. The song won several awards, including the Academy Award for Best Original Song and the Golden Globe Award for Best Original Song. “Shallow” is an emotional ballad that showcases the powerful vocals of Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper. The song begins with a soft guitar intro and gradually builds up to an epic chorus that features a soaring vocal performance from Gaga. The lyrics tell the story of two people who are struggling with their personal demons but find solace in each other. The chorus is especially memorable, with its anthemic “I’m off the deep end, watch as I dive in” line that has become a cultural phenomenon. Overall, “Shallow” is a powerful and emotional song that has resonated with audiences around the world. Its success is a testament to the talents of Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper, as well as the songwriting skills of the talented team behind it.

20. Better – Khalid

“Better” is a song by American singer-songwriter Khalid, released in 2018 as a single from his EP “Suncity”. It was later included on his second studio album “Free Spirit” in 2019. The song is a blend of R&B and pop with a chill, laid-back vibe that’s signature Khalid. It was written by Khalid with production from Charlie Handsome and DJ Dahi. The song’s lyrics revolve around a love interest that Khalid can’t seem to get over despite their toxic relationship. He sings about wanting to move on and find someone better, but ultimately being unable to let go of the person he’s with. The chorus is particularly catchy with Khalid’s smooth vocals singing “Cause we’re holding back/I know we’re holding back/But it don’t feel like that”. “Better” was a commercial success, peaking at number 8 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and achieving multi-platinum certification in several countries. It received critical acclaim for its strong production, catchy hook, and Khalid’s vocal delivery. The music video for the song was also well-received, featuring Khalid in a variety of colorful settings and visually stunning shots. Overall, “Better” solidified Khalid’s status as one of the most promising young artists in the R&B and pop scene. The song’s relatable lyrics and infectious melody resonated with audiences worldwide, and it remains a standout track in Khalid’s discography.

21. No Guidance – Chris Brown featuring Drake

“No Guidance” by Chris Brown featuring Drake is a smooth and sultry R&B song about the excitement and uncertainty of new love. The song’s smooth beat and playful lyrics create a sense of joy and anticipation, which is reinforced by the music video featuring Brown and Drake in various settings that reflect the themes of the song. “No Guidance” has been praised for its catchy melody and playful lyrics, and it has become a popular anthem for those who are experiencing the thrill of new love.

22. Girls Like You – Maroon 5 featuring Cardi B

“Girls Like You” by Maroon 5 featuring Cardi B is a pop song that combines elements of R&B and hip-hop. The song’s lyrics express a man’s appreciation for his partner and how she makes him a better person. The music video features several influential women from various industries, including entertainment, sports, and activism, and serves as a tribute to female empowerment. The catchy chorus and Cardi B’s rap verse make “Girls Like You” an upbeat and danceable track that has been a commercial success worldwide.

23. Sweet but Psycho – Ava Max

“Sweet but Psycho” by Ava Max is a dance-pop song that showcases Max’s powerful vocals. The lyrics depict a woman who seems sweet on the surface but is actually mentally unstable and possessive. The song’s chorus is infectious, with Max’s vocals soaring over a pulsating beat. “Sweet but Psycho” was a commercial success, reaching the top 10 in several countries, and cementing Max’s status as a rising pop star.

24. Suge – DaBaby

“Suge” by DaBaby is a hip-hop track that boasts a minimalist beat and catchy chorus. The song’s title references the former CEO of Death Row Records, Suge Knight, and DaBaby’s lyrics focus on his own success and wealth. The song’s music video features DaBaby in various luxurious settings, including a mansion and a private jet. “Suge” was a critical and commercial success, earning DaBaby his first top 10 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 and solidifying his place as one of the hottest rappers in the game.

25. Middle Child – J. Cole

“Middle Child” is a song by American rapper J. Cole, released in 2019. The song is produced by T-Minus and is characterized by its catchy chorus and introspective lyrics. The track features J. Cole reflecting on his place in the rap industry and his status as a “middle child” between the older and newer generations of rappers. The song’s lyrics are introspective and honest, and they explore J. Cole’s own anxieties and fears as a musician. The song received critical acclaim upon its release and was praised for its introspective lyrics and catchy melody.

26. Drip Too Hard – Lil Baby and Gunna

“Drip Too Hard” is a collaboration between American rappers Lil Baby and Gunna. The song was released in 2018 and quickly became a hit, reaching the top 5 of the Billboard Hot 100. The track features a catchy hook and a trap-influenced beat, with Lil Baby and Gunna delivering confident verses about their wealth and success. The song’s lyrics are typical of the trap genre, with the rappers boasting about their cars, jewelry, and women. The track received praise for its energy and catchy melody, and it helped cement Lil Baby and Gunna’s status as rising stars in the rap world.

27. Someone You Loved – Lewis Capaldi

“Someone You Loved” is a song by Scottish singer-songwriter Lewis Capaldi, released in 2018. The song is a poignant ballad that showcases Capaldi’s powerful vocals and emotive songwriting. The track features Capaldi singing about a past relationship and the lingering feelings that he still has for his former partner. The song’s lyrics are heartfelt and honest, and they resonate with listeners who have experienced heartbreak and loss. The track received critical acclaim and helped propel Capaldi to international stardom, with the song reaching the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100 and topping the charts in several countries.

28. Ransom – Lil Tecca

“Ransom” by Lil Tecca is a rap song with a catchy melody and a trap beat. The song starts with a simple piano riff and quickly builds up to a bouncy chorus, where Lil Tecca boasts about his newfound success and his ability to get anything he wants. The lyrics are filled with references to money, luxury items, and girls, which are common themes in hip-hop music. The song has a youthful energy and is characterized by Lil Tecca’s distinctive flow and delivery.

29. If I Can’t Have You – Shawn Mendes

“If I Can’t Have You” by Shawn Mendes is a pop song with a driving beat and catchy melody. The song is about the feeling of being unable to move on from a past relationship and wanting to be with someone who may not reciprocate those feelings. The lyrics are introspective and emotional, with Mendes’ vocals conveying a sense of vulnerability and longing. The production features layered synths and a steady beat, creating a danceable groove that complements the song’s catchy hook.

30. Goodbyes – Post Malone featuring Young Thug

“Goodbyes” by Post Malone featuring Young Thug is a melancholy rap ballad about a failing relationship. The song features a slow, mournful melody and lyrics that express regret and sorrow. Post Malone’s vocals are emotional and raw, and Young Thug’s guest verse adds a contrasting energy with his fast-paced flow. The production features a haunting piano melody and a trap beat, giving the song a somber but contemporary sound. Overall, “Goodbyes” is a powerful reflection on the pain of letting go of someone you love.

31. Zeze – Kodak Black featuring Travis Scott and Offset

“Zeze” by Kodak Black featuring Travis Scott and Offset is a hip-hop song that was released in 2018. The song features a catchy beat with trap influences, and the lyrics revolve around the artists’ wealth and success. The chorus features a sample from a popular Bollywood song, which adds an interesting twist to the track. The song has a boastful tone and highlights the artists’ lifestyles, including their cars, jewelry, and designer clothing.

32. Better Now – Post Malone

“Better Now” by Post Malone is a pop-rock song that was released in 2018. The song features a catchy melody and guitar riff, and the lyrics revolve around a relationship that has ended. The song has a nostalgic tone and explores the emotions of heartbreak and moving on. The song showcases Post Malone’s ability to blend genres and his emotive vocal delivery.

33. Youngblood – 5 Seconds of Summer

“Youngblood” by 5 Seconds of Summer is a pop-rock song that was released in 2018. The song features a catchy chorus and guitar riff, and the lyrics revolve around a failed relationship. The song has an anthemic tone and explores the emotions of heartbreak and moving on. The song showcases the band’s ability to create catchy pop hooks and blend them with rock instrumentation. The song was a commercial success, and it helped establish 5 Seconds of Summer as a popular pop-rock act.

35. Speechless – Dan + Shay

"Speechless" is a romantic ballad by country music duo Dan + Shay. The song is about being so in love with someone that you are rendered "speechless." The heartfelt lyrics and smooth vocals create a touching and emotional love song. The song was released in 2018 and quickly became a fan favorite, reaching the top of the country music charts and crossing over into the pop charts. The music video features the duo performing in a beautiful outdoor setting, perfectly complementing the song's romantic themes.

36. Break Up with Your Girlfriend, I’m Bored – Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande’s “Break Up with Your Girlfriend, I’m Bored” is a catchy and flirtatious pop song with a twist. The lyrics see Grande encouraging a man to break up with his girlfriend so she can be with him instead, only to reveal at the end of the song that she actually wants to be with the girlfriend instead. The song’s confident and playful energy is reflected in the music video, which sees Grande in a sultry and seductive mood, dancing and flirting with both the man and the girlfriend. The song’s catchy chorus and infectious beat make it a hit among pop fans and helped it reach the top of the charts upon its release in 2019.

37. Please Me – Cardi B and Bruno Mars

“Please Me” is a sultry R&B track by Cardi B and Bruno Mars. The song sees the two artists exchanging flirty and suggestive lyrics over a smooth and sensual beat. The music video features the two artists in a club, surrounded by dancers and partygoers. The song’s playful and suggestive lyrics and Mars’ smooth vocals make it a popular hit among R&B and hip-hop fans. The song was released in 2019 and quickly became a chart-topping hit.

38. Money – Cardi B

“Money” by Cardi B is a confident anthem that showcases the rapper’s prowess both as a performer and a storyteller. The song features an infectious beat that is both playful and aggressive, punctuated by Cardi B’s clever wordplay and sharp delivery. With lyrics about her success, fame, and wealth, “Money” celebrates Cardi B’s rise to the top while also acknowledging the struggles she faced along the way.

39. You Need to Calm Down – Taylor Swift

“You Need to Calm Down” by Taylor Swift is a catchy and upbeat song that champions acceptance, self-love, and individuality. The song features a lively beat, sing-along chorus, and playful lyrics that urge listeners to embrace their unique selves and not let the haters get them down. With a message of love and positivity, “You Need to Calm Down” is an uplifting and empowering anthem that encourages listeners to be proud of who they are.

40. Panini – Lil Nas X

“Panini” by Lil Nas X is a genre-bending track that blends hip-hop and pop with futuristic sounds and imagery. The song features a catchy hook and lilting melody that showcases Lil Nas X’s distinctive vocal style. With lyrics that reference the classic cartoon character, Panini, the song reflects on the challenges that come with fame and success, and the importance of staying true to oneself in the face of adversity. “Panini” is a fun and imaginative song that demonstrates Lil Nas X’s versatility as an artist and his ability to create music that appeals to a wide range of listeners.

41. Look Back at It – A Boogie wit da Hoodie

“Look Back at It” is a song by American rapper, singer, and songwriter A Boogie wit da Hoodie. The song samples the chorus of the late 1990s R&B hit “Back at One” by Brian McKnight. The lyrics of the song depict A Boogie’s attraction to a woman, as he reminisces about a past relationship while looking back at her. The song has a catchy melody and features A Boogie’s signature melodic rap style. The accompanying music video shows A Boogie trying to win the affection of a woman while she is in a relationship with another man.

42. A Lot – 21 Savage

"A Lot" is a song by American rapper 21 Savage. The song addresses issues of racism, social injustice, and the struggles of being a black man in America. The lyrics discuss 21 Savage's personal experiences, including losing friends to gun violence and being pulled over by the police. The song features a sample of British singer-songwriter Jorja Smith's "Don't Watch Me Cry". The music video features 21 Savage in a church, surrounded by friends and family, as he raps about his life and experiences.

43. Me! – Taylor Swift featuring Brendon Urie

“Me!” is a song by American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift featuring Panic! at the Disco frontman Brendon Urie. The song has a bright, upbeat pop sound and is about embracing individuality and self-love. The lyrics encourage listeners to be true to themselves and celebrate their unique qualities. The accompanying music video is colorful and whimsical, featuring Taylor and Brendon in a variety of settings, including a pastel-colored house and a technicolor garden. The video has a playful, fun feel and features choreographed dance routines and over-the-top visuals.

44. Mia – Bad Bunny featuring Drake

“Hottest songs” list would be incomplete without some of the hottest hits from the world of hip-hop, pop, and country music. “Mia” by Bad Bunny featuring Drake is a Latin trap sensation that blends hip-hop and reggaeton. The music video for “Mia” is set in a mansion in Miami and features colorful visuals that perfectly match the energetic beat. With its catchy hook and Drake’s impressive Spanish, the song became a massive hit in 2018, earning critical acclaim and numerous awards.

45. Pop Out – Polo G featuring Lil Tjay

Another popular hip-hop track is “Pop Out” by Polo G featuring Lil Tjay. This song showcases the rising stars’ talent with their lyrical finesse and impressive flow. The song became a hit for its hypnotic beat and Polo G’s powerful delivery. The music video shows Polo G and Lil Tjay performing their verses in various locations, including a rooftop and a diner.

46. Beautiful Crazy – Luke Combs

Luke Combs’ “Beautiful Crazy” is a country ballad that tugs at the heartstrings. The song’s beautiful lyrics and melody express the love and admiration the singer has for his significant other. The music video features Luke Combs performing the song with his guitar in various locations, including a studio and a live concert. “Beautiful Crazy” became a hit for its raw emotion and simple yet beautiful tune.

47. Thotiana – Blueface

“Thotiana” by Blueface is a viral hip-hop hit that took the world by storm. The song has a minimalist beat that provides the perfect backdrop for Blueface’s unique rap style, which is characterized by his off-beat delivery and penchant for odd vocal inflections. The song’s lyrics are explicit and focus on promiscuous women, which is a recurring theme in the trap music genre.

48. Lucid Dreams – Juice Wrld

“Lucid Dreams” by Juice Wrld is a melancholic hip-hop ballad that showcases the late rapper’s impressive vocal range and songwriting ability. The song’s instrumental is built around a sample of Sting’s “Shape of My Heart” and features a dreamy guitar riff that perfectly complements Juice Wrld’s emotional lyrics about heartbreak and depression.

49. Mo Bamba – Sheck Wes

“Mo Bamba” by Sheck Wes is a high-energy banger that has become a staple in clubs and parties around the world. The song’s instrumental features a distorted bassline that hits hard and is accompanied by Sheck Wes’ aggressive delivery and ad-libs. The song’s lyrics are braggadocious and center around Sheck Wes’ rise to fame and success. Overall, “Mo Bamba” is a trap anthem that perfectly captures the energy and spirit of modern hip-hop.

50. Beautiful People – Ed Sheeran featuring Khalid

“Beautiful People” by Ed Sheeran featuring Khalid is an upbeat pop song that celebrates the beauty of individuality and self-acceptance. The song encourages listeners to embrace their quirks and imperfections and to recognize that true beauty comes from within. The catchy chorus and infectious melody make it a popular track for both radio and streaming platforms.

51. Wake Up in the Sky – Gucci Mane, Bruno Mars and Kodak Black

“Wake Up in the Sky” by Gucci Mane, Bruno Mars, and Kodak Black is a smooth and suave track that features each artist’s signature flow. The song’s lyrics focus on the artists’ success and the luxurious lifestyle that comes with it. The beat is laid-back and chill, making it the perfect track to listen to while relaxing or cruising around town.

52. Whiskey Glasses – Morgan Wallen

“Whiskey Glasses” by Morgan Wallen is a country ballad that tells the story of a man who’s trying to get over a recent breakup. The song’s lyrics express the pain and heartache that come with a failed relationship, and the chorus emphasizes the importance of forgetting the pain and moving on. The track’s gentle melody and Wallen’s emotive vocals make it a standout in the country genre.

53. God’s Country – Blake Shelton

“God’s Country” is a country rock song by American country singer Blake Shelton. It was released in March 2019 and was written by Devin Dawson, Hardy, and Jordan Schmidt. The song features heavy electric guitars and drums, giving it a powerful and anthemic feel. The lyrics are about Shelton’s love for the rural and natural beauty of America’s heartland, and the song has been praised for its authentic depiction of country life.

54. Be Alright – Dean Lewis

“Be Alright” is a soulful and introspective ballad by Australian singer-songwriter Dean Lewis. Released in 2018, the song features gentle acoustic guitar and piano, with Lewis’s emotive vocals expressing feelings of heartbreak and hope. The song’s lyrics focus on the struggle to move on after a breakup, but ultimately offer reassurance that everything will be alright.

55. Pure Water – Mustard and Migos

“Pure Water” is a trap-influenced hip-hop song by American producer Mustard and the hip-hop trio Migos. Released in January 2019, the song features a catchy beat and playful verses from Migos members Quavo and Offset. The lyrics celebrate success and wealth, with references to designer clothes, expensive cars, and diamonds. The song’s title and chorus reference the clear and high-quality diamonds used in luxury jewelry, and the song has been praised for its fun and energetic vibe.

56. The Git Up – Blanco Brow

“The Git Up” by Blanco Brown is a catchy country rap song that became a viral sensation on social media in 2019. The song features a dance challenge, which involves a series of line dance-inspired moves that listeners are encouraged to do along with the song. The lyrics encourage listeners to let loose and have fun, making it a popular party anthem.

57. Taki Taki – DJ Snake featuring Selena Gomez, Ozuna and Cardi B

“Taki Taki” is a bilingual reggaeton and dance-pop song by French DJ and record producer DJ Snake, featuring American singer Selena Gomez, Puerto Rican singer Ozuna, and American rapper Cardi B. The song blends together Latin and electronic beats with a repetitive chorus that includes lyrics in both Spanish and English. “Taki Taki” is known for its infectious rhythm and catchy chorus, and the music video features all four artists dancing in a volcanic landscape.

58. Close to Me – Ellie Goulding and Diplo featuring Swae Lee

“Close to Me” is a collaboration between British singer Ellie Goulding, American DJ Diplo, and American rapper Swae Lee. The song is an upbeat and energetic pop track with electronic dance beats and a catchy hook. The lyrics describe the desire to be close to someone and share an intimate moment. The music video features Goulding and Swae Lee navigating a series of surreal landscapes while Diplo provides the soundtrack. “Close to Me” was a commercial success, reaching the top 20 in several countries and becoming a popular dance track.

59. Envy Me – Calboy

“Envy Me” by Calboy is a hip-hop track that addresses the envy and jealousy that can arise when someone finds success. The song features a catchy melody and memorable hook, with Calboy’s autotuned vocals weaving in and out of the beat. The lyrics are introspective, with Calboy reflecting on his success and acknowledging those who have tried to bring him down. The song has a melancholic feel to it, and the emotion in Calboy’s delivery adds to the overall impact of the song.

60. You Say – Lauren Daigle

“You Say” by Lauren Daigle is a contemporary Christian song that delivers a powerful message of hope and encouragement. The song features Daigle’s stunning vocals and a simple, yet beautiful, arrangement of piano and strings. The lyrics are uplifting, with Daigle singing about finding strength and comfort in her faith. The chorus, in particular, is impactful, with Daigle repeating the line “You say I am loved when I can’t feel a thing” as a reminder that no matter what challenges we face, we are never alone. The song’s message of hope and resilience has resonated with listeners, making it a popular choice for worship services and personal reflection.

61. Hey Look Ma, I Made It – Panic! at the Disco

“Hey Look Ma, I Made It” by Panic! at the Disco is a pop-rock anthem that celebrates the success of the band’s frontman, Brendon Urie. The song features a catchy chorus and Urie’s signature high-pitched vocals, with a driving beat and playful brass section adding to the song’s energetic feel. The lyrics are tongue-in-cheek, with Urie poking fun at his own success and the trappings that come with it. Despite the humor, there is an underlying sense of pride and accomplishment in the song, making it a feel-good anthem that is sure to get listeners singing along.

62. Circles – Post Malone

“Circles” by Post Malone is a melodic and introspective song that explores the theme of broken relationships. With a catchy and smooth chorus, Post Malone delivers a message of hope, urging listeners to keep going despite their past heartbreaks. The song features a combination of acoustic guitar and electronic beats, giving it a unique and contemporary sound.

63. Beer Never Broke My Heart – Luke Combs

“Beer Never Broke My Heart” by Luke Combs is a classic country song that pays homage to the love of beer and the resilience of the human heart. With a powerful and soulful voice, Combs sings about how drinking beer has never let him down, even when love has failed him. The song has a catchy chorus and features a blend of traditional country sounds with modern production elements, making it a hit with both traditional and contemporary country music fans.

64. The London – Young Thug, J. Cole and Travis Scott

“The London” by Young Thug, J. Cole, and Travis Scott is a high-energy hip-hop song with a catchy beat and witty lyrics. The song features a collaboration of three of the biggest names in modern hip-hop, each delivering their own unique style and flow. The lyrics are about the lavish lifestyle of a successful rapper, with each artist showcasing their lyrical skills and charisma. The song has a modern and upbeat sound, making it a perfect choice for parties and clubs.

65. Con Calma – Daddy Yankee and Katy Perry featuring Snow

“Con Calma” by Daddy Yankee and Katy Perry featuring Snow is a remix of the original song that was released in 2019. The song is a reggaeton and dancehall inspired track that blends English and Spanish lyrics. The song features a catchy and upbeat melody that encourages people to dance and let loose. The remix features Katy Perry who adds a pop element to the song with her vocals, making it more accessible to a wider audience. The music video for the song showcases vibrant colors, dancing and fun-filled scenes, which further emphasizes the party-like vibe of the song.

66. Murder on My Mind – YNW Melly

“Murder on My Mind” by YNW Melly is a controversial rap song that tells a story of love, betrayal, and violence. The lyrics are explicit and graphic, describing a crime and its aftermath. The song has been criticized for glorifying violence and has been linked to real-life events. The music video for the song features YNW Melly rapping while scenes of his life, including his family and friends, play in the background. Despite the controversy surrounding the song, it became a viral hit and was streamed millions of times on various platforms.

67. When the Party’s Over – Billie Eilish

“When the Party’s Over” by Billie Eilish is a haunting and emotional ballad that showcases the singer’s unique and haunting voice. The song features simple instrumentation with piano and minimalistic production. The lyrics describe the feeling of being alone and the pain of letting go of someone you love. The music video for the song features Billie Eilish singing while black liquid leaks from her eyes, further emphasizing the emotional intensity of the song. The song has been praised for its rawness and vulnerability, making it one of Billie Eilish’s most successful and beloved tracks.

68. Act Up – City Girls

“Act Up” by City Girls, released in 2018, is a popular trap song that celebrates female empowerment and self-worth. The song features braggadocious verses from Yung Miami and JT, who rap about their lavish lifestyles and demand respect from men who can’t keep up. The catchy hook, “Real ass btch, give a fck ’bout a n***a,” has become a popular phrase on social media, empowering women to embrace their independence and self-love. The song’s hard-hitting beat and confident lyrics have made it a popular choice for parties and club scenes.

69. I Like It – Cardi B, Bad Bunny and J Balvin

“I Like It” is a 2018 Latin trap song by Cardi B, Bad Bunny, and J Balvin. The song samples the 1967 boogaloo hit “I Like It Like That” by Pete Rodriguez and blends Spanish and English lyrics, making it a cross-cultural hit. The song features Cardi B rapping about her success and wealth, while Bad Bunny and J Balvin add their own verses in Spanish. The upbeat and energetic song became a chart-topping hit, and its music video featuring bright colors and bold fashion has over a billion views on YouTube.

70. Trampoline – Shaed

“Trampoline” by SHAED is an indie pop song with electronic and R&B influences. Released in 2018, the song features lead singer Chelsea Lee’s sultry vocals over a synth-driven beat, creating a dreamy and nostalgic atmosphere. The song’s lyrics describe a tumultuous relationship, with Lee singing about wanting to escape the ups and downs of love and finding solace on a trampoline. The song’s catchy chorus and relatable lyrics made it a popular choice for TV and film soundtracks, and its music video featuring a mesmerizing light show has over 100 million views on YouTube.

71. Leave Me Alone – Flipp Dinero

Leave Me Alone” by Flipp Dinero is a rap song that deals with themes of independence and self-reliance. The song’s catchy chorus sees Dinero telling those who have doubted him to leave him alone, as he’s now living his dream and he doesn’t need anyone’s help. The song is characterized by a heavy bassline and Dinero’s unique vocal delivery, which blends melodic singing with rapid-fire rapping. The music video features Dinero being pursued by a group of menacing figures, which adds to the song’s sense of defiance.

72. Breathin – Ariana Grande

“Breathin” by Ariana Grande is a pop song that deals with the theme of anxiety and mental health. The song’s lyrics describe Grande’s struggles with panic attacks and her attempts to control her breathing in order to calm herself down. The song’s chorus features Grande repeatedly singing the phrase “just keep breathin’,” which serves as a mantra for anyone dealing with anxiety. The song’s production is characterized by a driving beat and a catchy melody, which makes it a standout track on Grande’s album “Sweetener.” The music video features Grande in various settings, including a train station and a city street, as she sings the song’s lyrics and copes with her anxiety.

73. Bury a Friend – Billie Eilish

“Bury a Friend” by Billie Eilish is a haunting and eerie song that deals with themes of death and the dark corners of the human psyche. The song’s lyrics describe a narrator who is haunted by a mysterious figure that she calls the “friend.” The song’s chorus features Eilish repeatedly singing the phrase “I wanna end me,” which adds to the song’s sense of unease. The song’s production is characterized by a minimalistic sound, with sparse instrumentation and eerie sound effects creating a creepy atmosphere. The music video features Eilish being dragged through a series of surreal and nightmarish scenarios, which adds to the song’s sense of dread. Overall, “Bury a Friend” is a dark and unsettling song that showcases Eilish’s unique style and artistic vision.

74. Close Friends – Lil Baby

“Close Friends” by Lil Baby is a heartfelt rap song that explores the ups and downs of friendship. The track features Lil Baby’s signature melodic flow over a smooth, guitar-driven beat. Lil Baby uses his lyrics to express his gratitude for his closest friends, highlighting the importance of loyalty and trust in his inner circle. The chorus is particularly catchy, with Lil Baby repeating the phrase “ain’t no way around it, I’ma do it big” to emphasize his commitment to success and his determination to stay true to his friends along the way. The song’s emotional depth and relatable subject matter have made it a fan favorite and cemented Lil Baby’s status as one of the most promising young rappers in the game.

75. Baby Shark – Pinkfong

On the other hand, “Baby Shark” by Pinkfong is a children’s song that has taken the world by storm. The simple melody and repetitive lyrics have made it a viral hit, with kids and adults alike singing along and doing the accompanying dance. The song features a cheerful and upbeat vibe, with a chorus that encourages listeners to join in and sing along. Despite its simplistic nature, “Baby Shark” has become a cultural phenomenon, inspiring countless memes, parodies, and even a full-length animated TV show. The song’s popularity is a testament to the power of catchy, easy-to-remember tunes, and its enduring appeal has cemented it as one of the most iconic children’s songs of all time.

76. My Type – Saweetie

“Hotties in the building, (hot), Scuse me while I kiss the sky” – Saweetie’s “My Type” is a catchy and upbeat song that celebrates the idea of self-love and confidence. It features an infectious hook that samples the classic song “Freek-a-Leek” by Petey Pablo, along with a bouncy beat that’s impossible not to dance to. Saweetie delivers bold and empowering lyrics that encourage listeners to embrace their uniqueness and be proud of who they are. The song also includes nods to various fashion and beauty brands, highlighting Saweetie’s love of luxury and style. My Type” became a viral hit on social media, thanks in part to the #MyTypeChallenge, where fans would post videos of themselves dancing to the song. It quickly climbed the charts and cemented Saweetie’s place as one of the hottest up-and-coming artists in hip-hop. With its catchy beat, clever lyrics, and infectious energy, “My Type” is a feel-good anthem that’s impossible not to love.

77. Worth It – YK Osiris

“Worth It” by YK Osiris is an R&B song that was released in 2019. The song talks about a guy who is trying to win back his ex-girlfriend. He believes that he is worth another chance and promises to treat her right this time. The song has a smooth melody, mellow tempo, and heartfelt lyrics that make it perfect for romantic evenings and slow dancing. The chorus of the song talks about how much the guy values the relationship and how much he is willing to do to make it work. The song has a relatable theme and is perfect for anyone who has ever tried to win back an ex.

78. Only Human – Jonas Brothers

“Ony Human” by Jonas Brothers is an upbeat pop song that was released in 2019. The song has a catchy melody, funky rhythm, and fun lyrics that make it perfect for dancing and singing along. The song talks about being imperfect and embracing one’s flaws. The chorus of the song talks about being “only human” and making mistakes, but at the end of the day, it’s about embracing who you are and having a good time. The song has a positive message and encourages people to accept themselves and others for who they are.

79. Knockin’ Boots – Luke Bryan

Knockin’ Boots” by Luke Bryan is a feel-good country song that was released in 2019. The song is about being in love and spending time with the person you love. It has a catchy melody, upbeat tempo, and fun lyrics that make it perfect for singing along and dancing. The chorus of the song talks about getting together with the person you love and knocking boots, which is a slang term for having sex. Despite the suggestive lyrics, the song remains family-friendly and suitable for all ages.

80. Trip – Ella Mai

“Trip” by Ella Mai is a smooth and emotional R&B ballad about the ups and downs of love. Mai’s soulful vocals flow effortlessly over the track’s minimalist production, creating a dreamy and nostalgic vibe. The song’s lyrics describe the feeling of being lost in love, unsure of where the relationship is going and caught up in a cycle of mixed emotions. The chorus, with its haunting melody and poignant lyrics, is especially memorable and showcases Mai’s incredible vocal range.

81. Rumor – Lee Brice

“Rumor” by Lee Brice is a country love song that tells the story of a small-town romance that is the talk of the town. The song’s lyrics describe a passionate relationship that has grown from a rumor into something real and meaningful. Brice’s powerful voice adds depth and emotion to the song’s romantic lyrics, which are accompanied by twangy guitar riffs and a steady drumbeat. “Rumor” is a classic country ballad that captures the essence of young love and the excitement that comes with new relationships.

82. Swervin – A Boogie wit da Hoodie featuring 6ix9ine

“Swervin” by A Boogie wit da Hoodie featuring 6ix9ine is a trap-inspired hip-hop track with a catchy beat and aggressive lyrics. The song’s hard-hitting production is complemented by A Boogie’s smooth flow and 6ix9ine’s signature high-pitched voice. The lyrics describe a life of luxury and excess, with references to designer clothing, expensive cars, and flashy jewelry. “Swervin” is a high-energy song that is sure to get listeners hyped up and ready to party.

83. How Do You Sleep? – Sam Smith

“How Do You Sleep?” is a song by British singer Sam Smith, released in 2019. The song is about getting over a failed relationship and moving on from it. The lyrics talk about the confusion and heartbreak that come with trying to let go of someone you love. The song is driven by a catchy beat and features Smith’s signature powerful vocals. The music video features Smith dancing in various settings, showcasing his incredible dance skills.

84. Baby – Quality Control, Lil Baby and DaBaby

“Baby” is a hip-hop track by Quality Control, featuring Lil Baby and DaBaby. The song was released in 2019 and quickly became a hit, thanks to its catchy chorus and energetic verses from Lil Baby and DaBaby. The song’s lyrics are about the rappers’ lavish lifestyles and their success in the music industry. The music video features the three rappers partying and having a good time with their friends.

85. Look What God Gave Her – Thomas Rhett

“Look What God Gave Her” is a song by American country singer Thomas Rhett. The song was released in 2019 and is an upbeat, feel-good track about Rhett’s love for his wife. The lyrics describe the beauty and perfection of his wife and how she was “made for him.” The song features a catchy melody and Rhett’s signature smooth vocals. The music video shows Rhett performing the song while surrounded by vibrant colors and dancing, showcasing the song’s joyful and uplifting message.

86. Good as You – Kane Brown

“Good as You” by Kane Brown is a romantic country-pop song that celebrates the beauty and perfection of the woman he loves. The song features Kane’s signature smooth vocals and an upbeat, catchy melody that is sure to make listeners want to dance along. The lyrics are filled with sweet compliments and affirmations that the woman in question is perfect just the way she is. It’s a feel-good song that is perfect for a romantic night out or a long drive with someone special.

87. Clout – Offset featuring Cardi B

“Clout” is a trap song by Offset featuring Cardi B. It’s a boastful track that is all about flaunting their wealth, fame, and success in the music industry. The song features hard-hitting beats, catchy hooks, and impressive rap verses from both Offset and Cardi B. The lyrics are explicit and full of references to luxury brands, fancy cars, and big mansions. It’s a song that celebrates the glamorous lifestyle that comes with being a successful rapper and making it big in the music industry.

88. Love Lies – Khalid and Norman

“Love Lies” is a duet between Khalid and Normani that was featured on the soundtrack of the movie “Love, Simon”. The song is a soulful and sultry R&B ballad that tells the story of two people who are falling in love but are afraid to show their true feelings. The song features Khalid’s smooth, velvety vocals and Normani’s powerful, soulful voice. The lyrics are introspective and emotional, touching on themes of vulnerability, trust, and the fear of rejection. It’s a song that captures the beauty and complexity of falling in love, and it’s perfect for a romantic night in or a long drive with someone special.

89. One Thing Right – Marshmello and Kane Brown

“One Thing Right” by Marshmello and Kane Brown is a blend of electronic and country music that tells the story of someone who has made mistakes in their life and is trying to find redemption. The lyrics are introspective and emotional, with Kane Brown’s smooth vocals and Marshmello’s electronic beats blending seamlessly to create a unique sound. The song’s message is ultimately positive, emphasizing the importance of forgiveness and second chances.

90. Cash Shit – Megan Thee Stallion featuring DaBaby

“Cash Shit” by Megan Thee Stallion featuring DaBaby is an upbeat, raunchy hip-hop song that celebrates the artists’ success and their desire for financial independence. The song is characterized by its catchy beat and Megan’s confident and assertive delivery. The lyrics are explicit and unapologetic, emphasizing the artists’ willingness to do whatever it takes to get money and success.

91. Tequila – Dan + Shay

“Tequila” by Dan + Shay is a romantic ballad that explores the memories and emotions associated with a former love interest. The song begins with a soft guitar intro, and as the beat picks up, the lyrics tell the story of a past relationship and the pain of not being able to let go of the memories associated with it. The chorus is a haunting repetition of the word “tequila,” which serves as a metaphor for the memories that haunt the singer.

92. Shotta Flow – NLE Choppa

“Shotta Flow” is a single by American rapper NLE Choppa, released in January 2019. The song became popular due to its catchy beat and lyrics, as well as Choppa’s unique flow. The track features a dark instrumental with a prominent piano melody and hard-hitting 808s. NLE Choppa’s delivery on the track is energetic and confident, as he raps about his street credibility and his ability to protect himself from his enemies. The music video for “Shotta Flow” showcases NLE Choppa’s hometown of Memphis, Tennessee, and features scenes of the rapper hanging out with his friends and performing in front of a crowd.

93. Hot Girl Summer – Megan Thee Stallion featuring Nicki Minaj and Ty Dolla Sign

“Hot Girl Summer” is a song by American rapper Megan Thee Stallion, featuring Nicki Minaj and Ty Dolla Sign. The track was released in August 2019 and quickly became a viral hit due to its upbeat production and catchy chorus. The song’s lyrics celebrate the concept of a “hot girl summer,” which has become a popular catchphrase on social media, and encourages listeners to embrace their confidence and independence. The track features a bouncy, bass-heavy beat and catchy melodies, with each artist delivering confident and playful verses. The music video for “Hot Girl Summer” features Megan Thee Stallion, Nicki Minaj, and Ty Dolla Sign partying together and enjoying the summer season.

94. Talk You Out of It – Florida Georgia Line

“Talk You Out of It” is a single by American country duo Florida Georgia Line, released in 2018. The track features a smooth, sensual production with a slow tempo and R&B-influenced instrumentation. The song’s lyrics describe a romantic encounter between two people, with the male vocalist singing about his desire to “talk” the female protagonist “out of” her clothes. The track features polished harmonies and catchy melodies, with the two vocalists blending their voices together seamlessly. The music video for “Talk You Out of It” features the two band members performing in a dimly lit room, as well as a romantic storyline between a couple. The video features a sultry and intimate atmosphere that fits the song’s sensual theme.

95. Beautiful – Bazzi featuring Camila Cabello

“Beautiful” by Bazzi featuring Camila Cabello is a dreamy pop ballad that captures the romantic essence of two lovers who can’t get enough of each other. Bazzi and Cabello’s voices blend harmoniously as they sing about the captivating beauty of their partner. The lyrics express the feeling of being complete with someone who makes you feel happy and loved. The chorus is incredibly catchy, with Bazzi’s silky smooth vocals drawing listeners in, and Camila’s soaring vocals adding a touch of magic. The music video features Bazzi and Cabello on a beach, surrounded by beautiful scenery, capturing the romantic essence of the song perfectly.

96. Eyes on You – Chase Rice

“Eyes on You” by Chase Rice is a romantic country song that captures the excitement of a new love. The song tells the story of a couple enjoying each other’s company at a party, with the protagonist’s eyes constantly on his love interest. The chorus is infectious, with Rice’s raspy vocals conveying the passion and excitement of being in love. The music video shows Rice performing the song at a beach party, creating a fun and carefree atmosphere that fits perfectly with the song’s upbeat vibe.

97. All to Myself – Dan + Shay

“All to Myself” by Dan + Shay is a catchy country-pop song that captures the feeling of being head over heels in love. The song’s lyrics express the desire to spend quality time with one’s lover, with the chorus’ infectious melody making the song irresistible. Dan + Shay’s harmonies are on full display in this song, with their voices blending seamlessly to create a beautiful sound. The music video features Dan + Shay performing the song in a picturesque location, with the stunning visuals perfectly complementing the song’s romantic vibe.

98. Boyfriend – Ariana Grande and Social House

“Boyfriend” is a collaboration between pop superstar Ariana Grande and the musical duo Social House. The song features a bouncy and catchy beat with the vocals of Grande and Social House members Michael “Mikey” Foster and Charles “Scootie” Anderson trading off verses and harmonizing on the chorus. Lyrically, the song explores the complicated feelings of being in a casual relationship and wanting something more. The music video features Grande and Foster in a playful and flirtatious romance, with a surprise twist at the end.

99. Walk Me Home – P!nk

“Walk Me Home” is an upbeat pop song by P!nk that showcases her powerful vocals. The song features a catchy chorus and driving beat, with lyrics that express a desire for companionship and support in tough times. The music video depicts P!nk walking through different landscapes, including a city street and a forest, with a crowd of people following and supporting her. The video’s themes of community and perseverance align with the song’s message of finding strength through connection.

100. Robbery – Juice Wrld

“Robbery” is a melancholic and emotional track from the late rapper Juice Wrld. The song features a somber piano melody and introspective lyrics that explore the pain of heartbreak and betrayal. Juice Wrld’s vulnerable and raw delivery adds to the song’s emotional weight. The music video features Juice Wrld in a dark and eerie setting, surrounded by smoke and dim lighting. The video’s visuals enhance the song’s mood and emphasize the feelings of loss and confusion conveyed in the lyrics. Overall, “Robbery” is a poignant and introspective track that showcases Juice Wrld’s talent for storytelling and emotional expression.