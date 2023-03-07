The year 2016 saw the release of a plethora of groundbreaking albums across a diverse range of genres, making it a memorable year in the music industry. The top 100 greatest albums from 2016 is a definitive collection of the most impressive and influential records of the year, showcasing the artists who left a significant impact on the industry.

The list features an array of genres, from pop to rock, hip-hop to electronic, and everything in between. Notable entries include “Lemonade” by Beyoncé, “Blonde” by Frank Ocean, and “The Life of Pablo” by Kanye West. Other standout albums include “A Moon Shaped Pool” by Radiohead, “Blackstar” by David Bowie, and “Coloring Book” by Chance the Rapper.

The top 100 greatest albums from 2016 highlights the most innovative and culturally significant records of the year, celebrating the artists who pushed boundaries and experimented with new sounds. From politically charged hip-hop to introspective indie rock, each album on the list tells a unique story and contributes to the year’s musical landscape.

Overall, the top 100 greatest albums from 2016 is a definitive collection of the most important and influential records of the year, showcasing the artists who made an impact on the industry and left a lasting legacy in music history. It’s a celebration of the diversity and creativity of the music industry and a reminder of the power of music to connect, inspire, and move us.

1. Love Yourself – Justin

“Love Yourself” by Justin Bieber is a catchy and upbeat pop ballad with a message of self-love and moving on from toxic relationships. The song features acoustic guitar and simple percussion, allowing Bieber’s vocals to shine. The lyrics are relatable and empowering, encouraging listeners to prioritize their own happiness and let go of those who do not treat them with respect.

2. Sorry – Justin Bieber

“Sorry” by Justin Bieber is a dance-pop anthem with a tropical house beat and infectious chorus. The song explores Bieber’s regrets for past mistakes in a relationship and his desire for forgiveness. The upbeat tempo and playful lyrics create a feel-good vibe that is perfect for dancing and singing along.

3. One Dance (featuring Wizkid and Kyla) – Drake

“One Dance” by Drake is a rhythmic and melodic hip-hop track that incorporates elements of dancehall and afrobeats. Featuring Wizkid and Kyla, the song is a tribute to the joys of dancing and having a good time. The lyrics are simple but catchy, with Drake’s smooth flow and Wizkid’s vibrant vocals complementing each other well. The upbeat rhythm and infectious melody make “One Dance” a perfect party anthem.

4. Work (featuring Drake) – Rihanna

“Work” by Rihanna featuring Drake is a reggae-inspired pop song with a catchy chorus and a strong beat that makes it a dancefloor favorite. The song is about the ups and downs of a romantic relationship, with Rihanna’s seductive vocals and Drake’s rap verse complementing each other well. The lyrics are simple but effective, with a playful and flirtatious tone that makes the song feel fun and light-hearted.

5. Stressed Out – twenty one pilots

https://youtu.be/f1tDFtMjwAE

“Stressed Out” by twenty one pilots is an alternative rock song with a catchy melody and a relatable message. The song is about the anxieties of growing up and the desire to return to a simpler time. The lyrics are introspective and nostalgic, with a melancholic tone that is balanced by the upbeat tempo and catchy chorus.

6. Panda – Desiigner

“Panda” by Desiigner is a trap anthem with a dark and moody beat and repetitive lyrics that make it instantly memorable. The song is about Desiigner’s rise to fame and his success in the music industry. The lyrics are simple but effective, with a confident and boastful tone that captures the rapper’s energy and swagger. The song’s distinctive sound and catchy chorus make it a standout track in the trap.

7. Adele – Hello

“Hello” by Adele is a hauntingly beautiful ballad about a past relationship and the desire to reconnect. Adele’s powerful vocals convey a sense of vulnerability and longing, while the piano and orchestral arrangement create a dramatic and emotional atmosphere. The lyrics are poignant and relatable, capturing the pain and regret of a failed romance. The song’s raw and emotional intensity has made it a modern classic.

8. Don’t Let Me Down (featuring Daya)

“Don’t Let Me Down” by The Chainsmokers featuring Daya is an upbeat dance-pop track with a catchy chorus and a tropical house-inspired beat. The song is about the ups and downs of a romantic relationship and the desire to stay together despite the challenges. Daya’s vocals add a touch of sweetness to the song, while The Chainsmokers’ production creates a lively and upbeat vibe that makes it a crowd-pleaser.

9. CAN’T STOP THE FEELING! – Justin Timberlake

“CAN’T STOP THE FEELING!” by Justin Timberlake is an infectious pop song with a groovy beat and a catchy chorus. The song is all about letting go and dancing, with Timberlake’s smooth vocals and the upbeat tempo creating a feel-good atmosphere. The lyrics are fun and playful, with a positive and uplifting message that encourages listeners to embrace their inner joy and dance like nobody’s watching. The song’s upbeat energy and catchy melody make it a perfect party anthem.

10. Closer (featuring Halsey) – The Chainsmokers

https://youtu.be/PT2_F-1esPk

“Closer” by The Chainsmokers featuring Halsey is a nostalgic pop song with a catchy chorus and a tropical house-inspired beat. The song is about a past relationship and the lingering feelings of love and attraction. Halsey’s vocals add a touch of sweetness and vulnerability to the song, while The Chainsmokers’ production creates a dreamy and atmospheric vibe that perfectly captures the song’s wistful mood.

11. Cheap Thrills (featuring Sean Paul) – Sia

“Cheap Thrills” by Sia featuring Sean Paul is an upbeat dancehall-infused pop song with a lively beat and a catchy chorus. The song is all about having fun and enjoying life, with Sia’s powerful vocals and Sean Paul’s reggae-infused rap adding to the song’s infectious energy. The lyrics are playful and cheeky, with a carefree and positive vibe that makes it a perfect feel-good anthem.

12. 7 Years – Lukas Graham

“7 Years” by Lukas Graham is a heartfelt and introspective pop song with a soulful melody and poignant lyrics. The song is about the passage of time and the memories that shape our lives. Lukas Graham’s vocals are emotional and powerful, while the piano and orchestral arrangement create a nostalgic and sentimental atmosphere. The lyrics are reflective and relatable, with a universal message about the value of family, friendship, and perseverance.

13. Needed Me – Rihanna

“Needed Me” by Rihanna is a sultry and seductive R&B song with a dark and moody vibe. The song is about a toxic relationship and the power dynamic between two people. Rihanna’s vocals are confident and commanding, while the slow and hypnotic beat creates an atmospheric and sensual mood. The lyrics are blunt and unapologetic, with a message about the importance of self-love and self-respect.

14. My House – Flo Rida

My House” by Flo Rida is an upbeat and energetic hip-hop song with a catchy chorus and a lively beat. The song is all about having fun and enjoying life, with Flo Rida’s smooth vocals and the upbeat production creating a party atmosphere. The lyrics are simple and straightforward, with a positive and uplifting message that encourages listeners to let loose and enjoy themselves.

15. I Took a Pill in Ibiza – Mike Posner

“I Took a Pill in Ibiza” by Mike Posner is a reflective and introspective pop song with a haunting melody and poignant lyrics. The song is about the highs and lows of fame and the toll it can take on a person’s mental health. Mike Posner’s vocals are vulnerable and emotive, while the sparse and atmospheric production creates a somber and introspective mood. The lyrics are introspective and honest, with a universal message about the importance of self-care and mental.

16. Work from Home (featuring Ty Dolla $ign) – Fifth Harmony

“Work from Home” by Fifth Harmony is an upbeat and catchy pop song with a lively beat and a playful, flirty vibe. The song is about wanting to spend more time with a lover and the joy of working from home. Fifth Harmony’s vocals are fun and energetic, while the catchy chorus and danceable beat make the song a perfect party anthem.

17. This Is What You Came For (featuring Rihanna) – Calvin Harris

“This Is What You Came For” by Calvin Harris featuring Rihanna is an upbeat and catchy dance-pop song with a pulsing beat and infectious melody. The song is about the thrill of being in love and the excitement of living in the moment. Rihanna’s vocals are sultry and powerful, while the upbeat production and catchy chorus make the song a dancefloor favorite.

18. Cake By the Ocean – DNCE

“Cake By the Ocean” by DNCE is a playful and fun pop song with a funky beat and a catchy hook. The song is about letting loose and having fun, with DNCE’s energetic vocals and the upbeat production creating a joyful and carefree mood. The lyrics are playful and flirtatious, with a fun and lighthearted message about enjoying life and living in the moment.

19. Me, Myself & I – G-Eazy x Bebe Rexha

“Me, Myself & I” by G-Eazy x Bebe Rexha is a powerful and introspective hip-hop track with a dark and moody beat. The song is about overcoming obstacles and finding inner strength, with G-Eazy’s confident rhymes and Bebe Rexha’s soaring vocals creating a powerful and uplifting message. The lyrics are introspective and heartfelt, with a message of perseverance and determination.

20. Ride – twenty one pilots

“Ride” by twenty one pilots is a haunting and emotional alt-rock ballad with introspective lyrics and a moody melody. The song is about the struggles of life and the search for purpose and meaning, with the band’s introspective lyrics and raw vocals creating a haunting and powerful mood. The song is a cathartic and emotional journey, with a message of hope and resilience.

21. Heathens – twenty one pilots

“Heathens” by twenty one pilots is a dark, brooding track with eerie synths and haunting vocals, which was written for the soundtrack of the film “Suicide Squad”. “Pillowtalk” by Zayn is a sultry R&B track, with moody instrumentation and vocals that showcase Zayn’s range and intensity as a singer. “Stitches” by Shawn Mendes is a catchy, upbeat pop song that showcases Mendes’ ability to craft memorable hooks and emotive lyrics. The song tells the story of a relationship that has ended, with the protagonist feeling like he’s been left in pieces.

22. Pillowtalk – Zayne

“Pillowtalk” by Zayn is a sultry and seductive track that explores the complexities of a romantic relationship. The song is characterized by Zayn’s smooth and soulful vocals, which are accompanied by a pulsing beat and atmospheric production. Lyrically, the song delves into the emotional highs and lows of a passionate relationship, with Zayn crooning about the intense physical and emotional connection he shares with his lover. The chorus of the song is particularly catchy and memorable, with Zayn repeating the refrain “Pillowtalk, my enemy, my ally” in a hypnotic and alluring manner. Overall, “Pillowtalk” is a powerful and intimate song that showcases Zayn’s vocal prowess and emotional depth.

23. Stitches – Shawn Mendes

“Stitches” by Shawn Mendes is a heartfelt and emotionally charged track that deals with the aftermath of a painful breakup. The song is characterized by Mendes’ soulful vocals, which are accompanied by a simple acoustic guitar melody and a driving drumbeat. Lyrically, the song explores the emotional pain and trauma of a broken relationship, with Mendes lamenting the fact that he is “falling to pieces” without his lover. The chorus of the song is particularly powerful, with Mendes pleading for his lover to “give me love like never before” and “fix” the damage that has been done. Overall, “Stitches” is a deeply emotional and honest song that showcases Mendes’ songwriting skills and vocal ability. It is a relatable and cathartic track for anyone who has experienced the pain of a breakup.

24. Hotline Bling – Drake

“Hotline Bling” by Drake, released in 2015, features a catchy beat and a memorable chorus, making it an instant hit. The song is about a past lover who only contacts Drake when she’s feeling lonely, and he’s not interested in her games anymore.

25. Cold Water (featuring Justin Bieber & MØ) – Major Lazer

“Cold Water” by Major Lazer featuring Justin Bieber and MØ, released in 2016, has a tropical house vibe that blends well with Bieber’s smooth vocals and MØ’s harmonies. The song talks about being there for someone when they need you the most, even if it means jumping into cold water.

26. Send My Love (To Your New Lover) – Adele

“Send My Love (To Your New Lover)” by Adele is an upbeat and empowering track that deals with the aftermath of a failed relationship. The song is characterized by Adele’s soulful vocals, which are accompanied by a catchy guitar riff and driving percussion. Lyrically, the song is a message to Adele’s ex-partner, urging them to move on and find happiness with someone else. The chorus of the song is particularly memorable, with Adele singing “Send my love to your new lover, treat her better, we gotta let go of all of our ghosts, we both know we ain’t kids no more.” Overall, “Send My Love (To Your New Lover)” is a powerful and uplifting song that showcases Adele’s vocal range and songwriting skills.

27. Roses (featuring ROZES) – The Chainsmokers

“Roses” by The Chainsmokers featuring ROZES is a catchy and infectious track that blends elements of electronic dance music and pop. The song is characterized by ROZES’ breathy and ethereal vocals, which are accompanied by a pulsing beat and shimmering synth melodies. Lyrically, the song deals with the aftermath of a toxic relationship, with ROZES singing about the need to move on and find happiness. The chorus of the song is particularly memorable, with ROZES repeating the refrain “Say you’ll never let me go” in a hypnotic and alluring manner. Overall, “Roses” is a fun and energetic song that showcases The Chainsmokers’ production skills and ROZES’ vocal talent.

28. Treat You Better – Shawn Mendes

“Treat You Better” by Shawn Mendes is a heartfelt and emotional track that deals with the theme of domestic violence. The song is characterized by Mendes’ soulful vocals, which are accompanied by a simple acoustic guitar melody and a driving drumbeat. Lyrically, the song urges the listener to leave a toxic and abusive relationship and find someone who will treat them with respect and kindness. The chorus of the song is particularly powerful, with Mendes singing “I know I can treat you better than he can, and any girl like you deserves a gentleman.” Overall, “Treat You Better” is a powerful and important song that raises awareness of the issue of domestic violence and encourages people to seek help and support.

29. Too Good (featuring Rihanna) – Drake

“Too Good” by Drake featuring Rihanna is a catchy and upbeat track that explores the theme of a failing relationship. The song is characterized by Drake and Rihanna’s smooth and soulful vocals, which are accompanied by a tropical-infused beat and melodic production. Lyrically, the song delves into the emotional complexities of a relationship that is falling apart, with both Drake and Rihanna lamenting the fact that they are “too good” for each other. The chorus of the song is particularly catchy, with Drake and Rihanna singing “Cause if you’re down I’ll take it slow, make you lose control, let me be the one to give you everything you want and need.” Overall, “Too Good” is a fun and playful song that showcases Drake and Rihanna’s vocal chemistry and songwriting skills.

30. Low Life (featuring The Weeknd) – Future

“Low Life” by Future featuring The Weeknd is a moody and atmospheric track that explores the darker side of life. The song is characterized by Future and The Weeknd’s haunting and introspective vocals, which are accompanied by a slow and brooding beat and atmospheric production. Lyrically, the song deals with themes of loneliness, isolation, and addiction, with both Future and The Weeknd singing about their struggles with fame and success. The chorus of the song is particularly memorable, with The Weeknd singing “I’m living like a rockstar, smash out on a cop car, sweeter than a Pop-Tart, you know you are not hard.” Overall, “Low Life” is a powerful and introspective song that showcases Future and The Weeknd’s songwriting skills and vocal ability.

31. What Do You Mean? – Justin Bieber

“What Do You Mean?” by Justin Bieber is a catchy and upbeat track that explores the theme of miscommunication in a relationship. The song is characterized by Bieber’s smooth and soulful vocals, which are accompanied by a pulsing beat and melodic production. Lyrically, the song deals with the frustration and confusion that can arise when partners fail to communicate effectively, with Bieber singing “What do you mean? When you nod your head yes but you wanna say no, what do you mean?” The chorus of the song is particularly catchy, with Bieber singing “What do you mean? Oh, oh, when you don’t want me to move, but you tell me to go.” Overall, “What Do You Mean?” is a fun and upbeat song that showcases Bieber’s vocal range and songwriting skills.

32. The Hills – The Weeknd

“The Hills” by The Weeknd is a haunting and atmospheric track that explores the darker side of fame and success. The song is characterized by The Weeknd’s haunting and introspective vocals, which are accompanied by a slow and brooding beat and atmospheric production. Lyrically, the song deals with themes of loneliness, isolation, and addiction, with The Weeknd singing about his struggles with fame and the toll it has taken on his mental health. The chorus of the song is particularly memorable, with The Weeknd singing “Hills have eyes, the hills have eyes, who are you to judge, who are you to judge? Hide your lies, girl, hide your lies, only you to trust, only you.” Overall, “The Hills” is a powerful and introspective song that showcases The Weeknd’s songwriting skills and vocal ability.

33. Just Like Fire (From “Alice Through the Looking Glass”) – P!nk

“Just Like Fire” by P!nk is an anthemic and empowering track that was featured on the soundtrack for the movie “Alice Through the Looking Glass”. The song is characterized by P!nk’s powerful and soulful vocals, which are accompanied by a driving beat and catchy production. Lyrically, the song deals with themes of self-empowerment and individuality, with P!nk singing about the importance of staying true to oneself and embracing one’s unique qualities. The chorus of the song is particularly catchy, with P!nk singing “Just like fire, burning out the way, if I can light the world up for just one day, watch this madness, colorful charade, no one can be just like me any way.” Overall, “Just Like Fire” is an inspiring and empowering song that showcases P!nk’s vocal range and songwriting skills.

34. Broccoli (featuring Lil Yachty) – D.R.A.M.

“Broccoli” by D.R.A.M. featuring Lil Yachty is a fun and upbeat track that explores the theme of materialism and the pursuit of wealth. The song is characterized by D.R.A.M. and Lil Yachty’s playful and charismatic vocals, which are accompanied by a bouncy beat and catchy production. Lyrically, the song deals with themes of success, fame, and the acquisition of material possessions, with both D.R.A.M. and Lil Yachty singing about their desire for wealth and the things it can buy. The chorus of the song is particularly memorable, with D.R.A.M. and Lil Yachty singing “In the middle of the party, bitch get off me, in the cut I’m rolling up my broccoli, yeah I know your baby mama fond of me, all she wanna do is smoke that broccoli.” Overall, “Broccoli” is a fun and playful song that showcases D.R.A.M. and Lil Yachty’s chemistry and songwriting skills.

35. Don’t – Bryson Tiller

“Don’t” by Bryson Tiller is a smooth and soulful track that deals with themes of heartbreak and betrayal. The song is characterized by Tiller’s silky-smooth vocals, which are accompanied by a slow and sultry beat and atmospheric production. Lyrically, the song deals with Tiller’s experiences with a former lover who betrayed him, with Tiller singing about his feelings of hurt and anger towards this person. The chorus of the song is particularly memorable, with Tiller singing “Don’t, don’t play with her, don’t be dishonest, still not understanding this logic, aye, I’m back and I’m better, I want you bad as ever.” Overall, “Don’t” is a soulful and introspective song that showcases Tiller’s vocal range and songwriting skills.

36. Dangerous Woman – Ariana Grande

“Dangerous Woman” by Ariana Grande is a sultry and seductive track that showcases Grande’s vocal range and versatility as an artist. The song is characterized by Grande’s powerful and soulful vocals, which are accompanied by a slow and brooding beat and atmospheric production. Lyrically, the song deals with themes of female empowerment and sexual liberation, with Grande singing about the power and confidence she feels as a woman. The chorus of the song is particularly memorable, with Grande singing “Something ’bout you makes me feel like a dangerous woman, something ’bout, something ’bout, something ’bout you, makes me wanna do things that I shouldn’t.” Overall, “Dangerous Woman” is a powerful and sultry song that showcases Grande’s vocal ability and songwriting skills.

37. Jumpman – Drake á Future

“Jumpman” by Drake and Future is a high-energy and catchy track that explores the theme of success and the pursuit of wealth. The song is characterized by Drake and Future’s charismatic and confident vocals, which are accompanied by a driving beat and catchy production. Lyrically, the song deals with themes of success, fame, and the acquisition of material possessions, with both Drake and Future rapping about their desire for wealth and the things it can buy. The chorus of the song is particularly memorable, with Drake and Future rapping “Jumpman, Jumpman, Jumpman, them boys up to somethin’, woo, I think I need some Robitussin, way too many questions, you must think I trust you, you searchin’ for answers, I do not know nothin’, woo.” Overall, “Jumpman” is a fun and catchy song that showcases Drake and Future’s chemistry and songwriting skills.

38. i hate u, i love u (featuring Olivia O’Brien) – gnash

“i hate u, i love u” by gnash featuring Olivia O’Brien is a melancholic and emotional track that deals with the pain of heartbreak and the complexities of relationships. The song is characterized by gnash’s vulnerable and emotive vocals, which are accompanied by a soft and melancholic beat and atmospheric production. The song features both gnash and O’Brien singing about their complicated feelings towards an ex-lover, with O’Brien singing the chorus “I hate you, I love you, I hate that I love you, don’t want to, but I can’t put nobody else above you.” Overall, “i hate u, i love u” is a poignant and emotionally charged song that showcases gnash and O’Brien’s vocal abilities and songwriting skills.

39. Here – Alessia Cara

“Here” by Alessia Cara is an introspective and empowering track that deals with the challenges of social anxiety and feeling out of place. The song is characterized by Cara’s soulful and expressive vocals, which are accompanied by a minimalist and atmospheric beat and production. The song features Cara singing about her experiences at a party, where she feels out of place and disconnected from those around her. The chorus of the song is particularly memorable, with Cara singing “But really I would rather be at home all by myself, not in this room with people who don’t even care about my well-being.” Overall, “Here” is a powerful and relatable song that showcases Cara’s vocal range and songwriting skills.

40. Same Old Love – Selena Gomez

“Same Old Love” by Selena Gomez is a catchy and upbeat track that deals with the frustrations of a toxic and stagnant relationship. The song is characterized by Gomez’s strong and confident vocals, which are accompanied by a driving beat and catchy production. The song features Gomez singing about her experiences in a relationship that has lost its spark, with Gomez singing the chorus “I’m so sick of that same old love, that shit, it tears me up, I’m so sick of that same old love, my body’s had enough.” Overall, “Same Old Love” is a fun and catchy song that showcases Gomez’s vocal ability and songwriting skills.

41. Controlla – Drake

“Controlla” by Drake is a rhythmic and groovy track that features a mix of dancehall and R&B sounds. The song is characterized by Drake’s smooth and melodic vocals, which are accompanied by a tropical beat and catchy production. The song features Drake singing about a woman he is trying to control and pursue, with Drake singing the chorus “Yeah, okay, you like it when I get, aggressive, tell you to, go slower, go faster, like controlla, controlla.” Overall, “Controlla” is a lively and infectious song that showcases Drake’s versatility as an artist.

42. Like I’m Gonna Lose You (featuring John Legend) – Meghan Trainor

“Like I’m Gonna Lose You” by Meghan Trainor featuring John Legend is a soulful and romantic ballad that deals with the importance of appreciating your loved ones. The song is characterized by Trainor and Legend’s powerful and emotive vocals, which are accompanied by a simple and elegant piano melody and production. The song features Trainor and Legend singing about their love for each other and the desire to make the most of their time together, with the chorus “So I’m gonna love you like I’m gonna lose you, I’m gonna hold you like I’m saying goodbye.” Overall, “Like I’m Gonna Lose You” is a heartfelt and touching song that showcases Trainor and Legend’s vocal abilities and songwriting skills.

43. One Call Away – Charlie Puth

“One Call Away” by Charlie Puth is an uplifting and romantic track that deals with the idea of being there for someone in need. The song is characterized by Puth’s smooth and soulful vocals, which are accompanied by a cheerful and catchy melody and production. The song features Puth singing about his willingness to be there for someone he cares about, with the chorus “I’m only one call away, I’ll be there to save the day, Superman got nothing on me, I’m only one call away.” Overall, “One Call Away” is a feel-good and inspiring song that showcases Puth’s vocal ability and songwriting skills.

44. Let It Go – James Bay

“Let It Go” by James Bay is a powerful and emotional ballad that deals with the idea of letting go of the past and moving on. The song is characterized by Bay’s raw and emotive vocals, which are accompanied by a simple and understated guitar melody and production. The song features Bay singing about his struggles to move on from a past relationship, with the chorus “So come on, let it go, just let it be, why don’t you be you, and I’ll be me?” Overall, “Let It Go” is a poignant and heartfelt song that showcases Bay’s vocal abilities and songwriting skills.

45. NO – Meghan Trainor

“NO” by Meghan Trainor is a sassy and empowering track that deals with the idea of saying “no” to unwanted advances. The song is characterized by Trainor’s confident and upbeat vocals, which are accompanied by a funky and groovy melody and production. The song features Trainor singing about her desire to be pursued by someone who respects her boundaries, with the chorus “My name is no, my sign is no, my number is no, you need to let it go.” Overall, “NO” is a catchy and empowering song that showcases Trainor’s vocal ability and songwriting skills.

46. Never Forget You – Zara Larsson & MNEK

“Never Forget You” is a duet by Swedish singer Zara Larsson and British singer MNEK, released in 2015. It is an upbeat electro-pop song with strong, soaring vocals from both singers. The song tells the story of two people who have gone their separate ways but still think of each other and the memories they shared. The chorus is particularly memorable, with the singers belting out the line “I will never forget you” over a pulsing beat.

47. Let Me Love You (featuring Justin Bieber) – DJ Snake

“Let Me Love You” is a song by French DJ and producer DJ Snake, featuring Canadian singer Justin Bieber. Released in 2016, the song is a mid-tempo EDM track with a catchy hook and Bieber’s smooth vocals. The lyrics speak of a man who is trying to convince a woman to let him love her, promising to treat her right and be her everything. The song’s chorus is particularly memorable, with Bieber crooning “Don’t you give up, nah-nah-nah / I won’t give up, nah-nah-nah / Let me love you.” The song was a commercial success, reaching the top 10 in many countries and solidifying Bieber’s status as a pop superstar.

48. Don’t Mind – Kent Jones

Kent Jones’ “Don’t Mind” is a laid-back, feel-good song with a mix of hip-hop, pop, and Caribbean influences. The song’s catchy chorus and upbeat tempo make it a popular choice for parties and summertime playlists. Kent Jones sings about his love for a girl from the Caribbean and how he is willing to do anything to be with her. The song’s use of the “ooh, I think that I’ve found myself a cheerleader” melody also adds to its catchiness.

49. H.O.L.Y. – Florida Georgia Line

“H.O.L.Y.” by Florida Georgia Line is a heartfelt country ballad that stands for “High On Loving You.” The song is a romantic tribute to a significant other, with lyrics that express deep affection and appreciation for the person. The song’s slow tempo and emotional vocals create a peaceful, reflective mood, making it an excellent choice for a romantic night in or a slow dance at a wedding.

50. We Don’t Talk Anymore (featuring Selena Gomez) – Charlie Puth

“We Don’t Talk Anymore” by Charlie Puth featuring Selena Gomez is a breakup song that explores the aftermath of a failed relationship. The song’s light electronic beat and Puth and Gomez’s smooth vocals make for a dreamy, atmospheric sound. The lyrics express the frustration and confusion of trying to move on from a past love, highlighting the pain of not being able to communicate with an ex-partner. The song’s emotional weight and relatability have made it a popular choice for breakup playlists.

51. Into You – Ariana Grande

“Into You” by Ariana Grande is an upbeat pop song that was released in 2016 as the second single from her third studio album, “Dangerous Woman.” The song features an energetic beat and catchy lyrics that describe the intense attraction and desire between two people. Grande’s powerful vocals and impressive range are on full display in this track, as she effortlessly sings about the thrill of a new romance. The music video features Grande in a desert setting, where she dances and flirts with her love interest. Overall, “Into You” is a fun and catchy song that showcases Grande’s talent as a singer and performer.

52. Gold – Kiiara

“Gold” by Kiiara is a dreamy electro-pop song that was released in 2015. The song features Kiiara’s soft and ethereal vocals, layered over a hypnotic beat and a pulsating synth melody. The lyrics describe the feeling of being lost and uncertain in a relationship, as Kiiara sings about wanting to feel “gold” but not knowing how to get there. The music video features Kiiara in a surreal, futuristic world, surrounded by gold and glittering lights. Overall, “Gold” is a haunting and beautiful song that captures the uncertainty and vulnerability of love.

53. Exchange – Bryson Tiller

“Exchange” by Bryson Tiller is a smooth R&B track that was released in 2015. The song features Tiller’s soulful vocals over a slow, sultry beat and a sample from “Swing My Way” by K.P. & Envyi. The lyrics describe a relationship that has gone sour, as Tiller sings about wanting to trade in his current girlfriend for someone new. The music video features Tiller in a dimly-lit room, surrounded by flickering candles and empty bottles. Overall, “Exchange” is a moody and introspective song that captures the pain and regret of a failed relationship.

54. 679 (featuring Monty) – Fetty Wap

“679” is a hip-hop song by American rapper Fetty Wap, featuring Monty. It was released in 2015 as the second single from his debut self-titled album. The song has a catchy chorus and a simple, repetitive melody that make it easy to sing along to. The lyrics describe Fetty Wap’s luxurious lifestyle and his love for his partner, who he refers to as his “trap queen.” The music video shows Fetty Wap and his crew performing in a dimly-lit club, with Monty and other members of the Remy Boyz crew making appearances. Overall, “679” is a fun and upbeat song that captures the energy and style of modern hip-hop.

55. Oui – Jeremih

“Oui” is a romantic R&B song by American singer Jeremih. It was released in 2015 as the second single from his third studio album, “Late Nights.” The song has a slow, seductive beat and smooth, silky vocals that complement the lyrics perfectly. The lyrics describe a strong connection between Jeremih and his partner, with the chorus repeating the French phrase “Oui” (meaning “Yes”) to emphasize their mutual attraction. The music video features Jeremih and his love interest spending time together in various romantic settings, including a candlelit dinner and a private concert. Overall, “Oui” is a beautiful and romantic song that captures the passion and intimacy of a loving relationship.

56. Hands To Myself – Selena Gomez

“Hands To Myself” is a pop song by American singer Selena Gomez. It was released in 2015 as the third single from her second studio album, “Revival.” The song has a catchy, electro-pop beat and Gomez’s vocals are sultry and confident. The lyrics describe a woman who is attracted to someone but knows that she shouldn’t act on her feelings. The music video features Gomez as a stalker, breaking into her love interest’s house and trying on his clothes before being caught. Overall, “Hands To Myself” is a fun and flirty song that showcases Gomez’s ability to create infectious pop hooks while also exploring more mature themes.

57. 2 Phones – Kevin Gates

“2 Phones” is a hip-hop song by American rapper Kevin Gates. It was released in 2016 as the third single from his debut studio album, “Islah.” The song has a bouncy beat and catchy chorus, with Gates rapping about his hustler mentality and his need for two phones to keep his business separate. The music video features Gates in various settings, including a car dealership and a strip club, emphasizing his success and wealth. Overall, “2 Phones” is a fun and energetic song that captures the spirit of modern rap music.

58. Starboy (featuring Daft Punk) – The Weeknd

“Starboy” is a pop song by Canadian singer The Weeknd, featuring Daft Punk. It was released in 2016 as the lead single from his third studio album of the same name. The song has a funky beat and catchy chorus, with The Weeknd singing about his rise to fame and success as a pop star. Daft Punk’s signature sound is also featured throughout the track, adding to its infectious rhythm. The music video features The Weeknd destroying his former self and embracing a new, star-studded persona. Overall, “Starboy” is a fun and memorable song that showcases The Weeknd’s ability to merge pop and electronic music seamlessly.

59. For Free (featuring Drake) – DJ Khaled

“For Free” is a hip-hop song by American DJ and producer DJ Khaled, featuring Drake. It was released in 2016 as the second single from his ninth studio album, “Major Key.” The song has a catchy chorus and a smooth beat, with Drake rapping about his wealth and success with women. The music video features DJ Khaled and Drake on a luxurious yacht, surrounded by beautiful women and enjoying the fruits of their labor. Overall, “For Free” is a fun and upbeat song that captures the flashy and extravagant lifestyle of modern hip-hop.

60. Never Be Like You (featuring Kai) – Flume

“Never Be Like You” is an electronic pop song by Australian producer Flume, featuring Kai. It was released in 2016 as the lead single from his second studio album, “Skin.” The song has a dreamy, atmospheric sound and Kai’s vocals are hauntingly beautiful. The lyrics describe a tumultuous relationship and the difficulty of letting go. The music video features various surreal, dream-like scenes that emphasize the emotional intensity of the song. Overall, “Never Be Like You” is a beautiful and emotional song that showcases Flume’s unique production style and Kai’s powerful vocals.

61. In the Night – The Weeknd

“In the Night” is a pop song by Canadian singer The Weeknd. It was released in 2016 as the fourth single from his second studio album, “Beauty Behind the Madness.” The song has a retro, 80s-inspired sound and The Weeknd’s vocals are raw and passionate. The lyrics describe a dangerous love affair and the allure of the night. The music video features The Weeknd performing in a nightclub, with scenes of a violent crime interspersed throughout. Overall, “In the Night” is a dark and seductive song that showcases The Weeknd’s ability to create moody, atmospheric pop music.

62. Me Too – Meghan Trainor

“Me Too” is a pop song by American singer Meghan Trainor. It was released in 2016 as the second single from her second studio album, “Thank You.” The song has a funky, upbeat sound and Trainor’s vocals are confident and sassy. The lyrics describe Trainor’s success and self-confidence, with the chorus repeating the phrase “If I was you, I’d wanna be me too.” The music video features Trainor dancing in various settings, emphasizing her fun and playful personality. Overall, “Me Too” is a fun and catchy song that showcases Trainor’s ability to create infectious pop hooks while also promoting self-love and positivity.

63. Ex’s & Oh’s – Elle King

“Ex’s & Oh’s” is a rock and roll song by American singer-songwriter Elle King. It was released in 2014 as the lead single from her debut studio album, “Love Stuff.” The song has a bluesy, retro sound with King’s powerful vocals and catchy chorus. The lyrics describe a series of failed relationships, with King proclaiming that she’s “had enough of playing games with lovers’ names.” The music video features King performing in various settings, including a bar and a graveyard, emphasizing her rebel attitude. Overall, “Ex’s & Oh’s” is a fun and sassy song that showcases King’s unique style and voice.

64. Die a Happy Man – Thomas Rhett

“Die a Happy Man” is a country song by American singer Thomas Rhett. It was released in 2015 as the second single from his second studio album, “Tangled Up.” The song has a soft, romantic sound and Rhett’s vocals are tender and heartfelt. The lyrics describe Rhett’s love for his wife and his desire to make her happy, with the chorus repeating the phrase “If I never get to see the Northern Lights or if I never get to see the Eiffel Tower at night, oh, if all I got is your hand in my hand, baby, I could die a happy man.” The music video features Rhett and his wife in various romantic settings, emphasizing the love and affection between them. Overall, “Die a Happy Man” is a beautiful and romantic song that showcases Rhett’s ability to create heartfelt country ballads.

65. White Iverson – Post Malone

“White Iverson” is a hip-hop song by American rapper Post Malone. It was released in 2015 as a single, and later appeared on his debut studio album, “Stoney.” The song has a slow, mellow beat and Post Malone’s vocals are melodic and hypnotic. The lyrics describe Post Malone’s rise to fame and his comparisons to basketball player Allen Iverson, with the chorus repeating the phrase “Saucin’, saucin’, I’m saucin’ on you.” The music video features Post Malone in various settings, including a basketball court and a mansion, emphasizing his success and wealth. Overall, “White Iverson” is a laid-back and catchy song that showcases Post Malone’s unique style and sound.

66. Close (featuring Tove Lo) – Nick Jonas

“Close” is a pop song by American singer Nick Jonas, featuring Swedish singer Tove Lo. It was released in 2016 as the lead single from Jonas’ third studio album, “Last Year Was Complicated.” The song has a seductive, electronic sound and the vocals of Jonas and Tove Lo blend seamlessly together. The lyrics describe a complicated romantic relationship, with Jonas and Tove Lo singing about wanting to get closer but being afraid of getting hurt. The music video features Jonas and Tove Lo in various intimate settings, emphasizing the sexual tension between them. Overall, “Close” is a catchy and sensual song that showcases Jonas’ growth as an artist and his ability to collaborate with other talented musicians.

67. Unsteady – X Ambassadors

“Unsteady” by X Ambassadors is a heartfelt alternative rock song that explores the emotional turmoil of a relationship on the brink of collapse. The powerful vocals of lead singer Sam Harris are complemented by haunting piano chords and a driving drumbeat, creating a sense of urgency and raw vulnerability. The song’s lyrics express a yearning to hold onto love and overcome personal demons, making it a relatable and poignant ballad.

68. Sucker for Pain (with Logic, Ty Dolla $ign, & X Ambassadors) – Lil Wayne, Wiz Khalifa, & Imagine Dragons

“Sucker for Pain” by Lil Wayne, Wiz Khalifa, Imagine Dragons, Logic, Ty Dolla $ign, and X Ambassadors is an intense and moody rap-rock anthem that serves as the soundtrack for the film “Suicide Squad.” The song’s dark, foreboding tone is enhanced by haunting melodies and the artists’ powerful vocals, with each contributor delivering gritty and introspective verses. The track’s lyrics touch on themes of pain, loss, and the allure of self-destruction, making it a fitting accompaniment to the film’s exploration of villainy and redemption.

69. Down In the DM (featuring Nicki Minaj) [Remix] – Yo Gotti

“Down In the DM” by Yo Gotti featuring Nicki Minaj is a catchy hip-hop track that has become a popular club hit. The song’s thumping beat and catchy chorus are complemented by Yo Gotti’s confident flow and Nicki Minaj’s playful guest verse, with the lyrics exploring the nuances of modern dating and social media. The track’s catchy hook and infectious energy make it a crowd-pleaser, and its lighthearted lyrics and playful tone make it a fun addition to any party playlist.

70. Luv – Tory Lanez

“Luv” is a song by Canadian rapper Tory Lanez. It was released in 2016 as the second single from his debut studio album, “I Told You.” The song has a dancehall-inspired beat and Lanez’s vocals are smooth and melodic. The lyrics describe Lanez’s desire for a woman and his willingness to do anything to make her his, with the chorus repeating the phrase “I don’t know ’bout you, but I know ’bout us and, uh, it’s the only way we know how to rock.” The music video features Lanez in various settings, including a club and a mansion, emphasizing his luxurious lifestyle. Overall, “Luv” is a catchy and upbeat song that showcases Lanez’s ability to blend hip-hop and dancehall music.

71. Sorry – Beyoncé

“Sorry” is a song by American singer Beyoncé. It was released in 2016 as the second single from her sixth studio album, “Lemonade.” The song has a slow, mournful sound and Beyoncé’s vocals are emotional and powerful. The lyrics describe the pain and anger felt by a woman whose partner has betrayed her, with Beyoncé singing about how she is not sorry for leaving him. The music video features Beyoncé and a group of dancers in various locations, including a street and a bus, emphasizing the message of female empowerment. Overall, “Sorry” is a powerful and emotional song that showcases Beyoncé’s talent as a singer and songwriter.

72. Can’t Feel My Face – The Weeknd

“Can’t Feel My Face” is a song by Canadian singer The Weeknd. It was released in 2015 as the third single from his second studio album, “Beauty Behind the Madness.” The song has a catchy, pop-influenced sound and The Weeknd’s vocals are smooth and soulful. The lyrics describe a tumultuous romantic relationship, with The Weeknd singing about how he is addicted to his partner despite the pain she causes him. The music video features The Weeknd performing on a stage in front of a crowd, emphasizing his status as a pop superstar. Overall, “Can’t Feel My Face” is a fun and catchy song that showcases The Weeknd’s ability to blend pop and R&B music.

73. Hymn for the Weekend – Coldplay

“Hymn for the Weekend” is a song by British rock band Coldplay. It was released in 2016 as the second single from their seventh studio album, “A Head Full of Dreams.” The song features Indian singer Beyoncé and has a pop and dancehall-inspired beat. The lyrics describe the joys of life, with lead singer Chris Martin singing about how he is living for the weekend and finding happiness in small moments. The music video features Coldplay and Beyoncé in various locations in Mumbai, India, and includes references to the city’s culture and traditions. Overall, “Hymn for the Weekend” is an uplifting and catchy song that showcases Coldplay’s ability to blend different musical styles.

74. Say It – Tory Lanez

“Say It” is a song by Canadian rapper Tory Lanez. It was released in 2016 as the lead single from his debut studio album, “I Told You.” The song has a slow, seductive beat and Lanez’s vocals are smooth and melodic. The lyrics describe Lanez’s desire for a woman and his willingness to do whatever it takes to be with her. The music video features Lanez and his love interest in a hotel room, with Lanez singing to her while she dances. Overall, “Say It” is a sultry and romantic song that showcases Lanez’s ability to create catchy hooks and memorable melodies.

75. Antidote – Travis Scott

“Antidote” is a song by American rapper Travis Scott. It was released in 2015 as a single from his debut studio album, “Rodeo.” The song has a dark, trap-influenced beat and Scott’s vocals are aggressive and intense. The lyrics describe Scott’s lifestyle and drug use, with the chorus repeating the phrase “Don’t you open up that window, don’t you let out that antidote.” The music video features Scott in various settings, including a party and a forest, and includes psychedelic and surreal visuals. Overall, “Antidote” is a hard-hitting and energetic song that showcases Scott’s ability to create intense and atmospheric music.

76. Lost Boy – Ruth B.

“Lost Boy” is a song by Canadian singer-songwriter Ruth B. It was released in 2015 as her debut single and later appeared on her debut EP, “The Intro.” The song features Ruth B’s gentle vocals and simple piano accompaniment, creating a dreamy and ethereal atmosphere. The lyrics are inspired by the character Peter Pan and describe Ruth B’s desire to escape from reality and find a place where she belongs. The music video features Ruth B in a forest, playing the piano and singing as she wanders through the trees. Overall, “Lost Boy” is a beautiful and haunting song that showcases Ruth B’s unique style and songwriting ability.

77. Side To Side (featuring Nicki Minaj) – Ariana Grande

“Side to Side” is a song by American singer Ariana Grande, featuring rapper Nicki Minaj. It was released in 2016 as the third single from Grande’s third studio album, “Dangerous Woman.” The song has a dancehall-inspired beat and features Grande’s powerful vocals alongside Minaj’s rap verses. The lyrics describe the physical effects of a passionate romance, with Grande singing about how her lover has left her “walking side to side.” The music video features Grande and Minaj in a gym, surrounded by dancers and workout equipment, and includes references to Japanese culture. Overall, “Side to Side” is a catchy and infectious song that showcases Grande’s versatility as a pop artist.

78. Sit Still, Look Pretty – Daya

“Sit Still, Look Pretty” is a song by American singer Daya. It was released in 2016 as the lead single from her debut studio album of the same name. The song has an upbeat and poppy sound, with Daya’s vocals displaying a youthful energy and confidence. The lyrics describe Daya’s desire to break free from traditional gender roles and expectations, encouraging young girls to pursue their dreams and not be held back by societal norms. The music video features Daya in various settings, including a school classroom and a fashion runway, and includes empowering messages for young women. Overall, “Sit Still, Look Pretty” is an empowering and uplifting song that showcases Daya’s strong vocals and positive message.

79. Wildest Dreams – Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift’s “Wildest Dreams” was released in 2014 as part of her album “1989.” The song was co-written by Swift and Max Martin and produced by Martin and Shellback. The track is an upbeat pop ballad that tells a story of a love affair that was doomed from the start. The song’s lyrics are poetic and metaphoric, and the music video takes place on an African safari, with Swift playing a Hollywood actress who falls in love with her co-star.

80. Middle (featuring Bipolar Sunshine) – DJ Snake

“Middle” is a collaboration between French DJ and producer DJ Snake and British singer Bipolar Sunshine. The song was released in 2015 and quickly became a hit, reaching the top 10 in several countries. The track has a catchy melody and features Sunshine’s smooth and soulful vocals. The lyrics are about wanting to escape from reality and find a place where everything is perfect. The song’s music video shows a young couple in love, enjoying life and each other’s company.

81. On My Mind – Ellie Goulding

“On My Mind” is a song by English singer Ellie Goulding, released in 2015 as the lead single from her album “Delirium.” The track was written by Goulding, Max Martin, and Savan Kotecha, and produced by Martin and Ilya Salmanzadeh. The song’s upbeat pop sound is accompanied by lyrics about a failed romance that Goulding can’t seem to get out of her head. The music video features Goulding as a femme fatale, seducing a man in a bar and getting into a high-speed car chase with him.

82. Pop Style (featuring The Throne) – Drake

“Pop Style” is a song by Drake featuring The Throne, consisting of Jay-Z and Kanye West. The track was released in 2016 as a single from Drake’s album “Views.” The song has a minimalistic and laid-back beat that allows the rappers’ verses to shine through. Jay-Z and Kanye West deliver confident and braggadocious verses, while Drake’s verse is more introspective, reflecting on his success and how it has affected his personal life.

83. When We Were Young – Adele

“When We Were Young” is a ballad by Adele, released in 2015 as the second single from her album “25.” The song features Adele’s powerful vocals accompanied by a piano and a full orchestra. The lyrics reflect on the passage of time and how it changes relationships and perspectives. The song has a nostalgic and melancholic feel, and Adele’s emotive delivery adds to its impact. The song received critical acclaim and was praised for its songwriting and Adele’s vocal performance.

84. Hide Away – Daya

“Hide Away” is a debut single by American singer Daya, released in 2015. The song has a catchy pop beat and features Daya’s smooth and airy vocals. The lyrics describe the desire to escape from negative situations and find a safe and happy place. The song has an uplifting and optimistic message and became a commercial success, peaking at number 23 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Daya’s impressive vocal range and the song’s infectious melody make it a memorable and enjoyable pop track.

85. Lean On (featuring MØ & DJ Snake) – Major Lazer

“Lean On” is a hit song by electronic music group Major Lazer, featuring Danish singer MØ and French DJ Snake. The song is an upbeat dancehall and electronic track with a catchy melody that was inspired by Indian music. The track has a blend of sounds, mixing MØ’s vocals, an infectious beat, and a memorable whistle hook. The song’s lyrics are about leaning on someone for support during tough times. “Lean On” became a worldwide hit in 2015 and 2016, reaching the top of the charts in several countries and becoming one of the most streamed songs of all time.

86. I Know What You Did Last Summer – Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello

“I Know What You Did Last Summer” is a collaboration between Canadian singer-songwriter Shawn Mendes and Cuban-American singer Camila Cabello. The song is a mid-tempo pop track with a guitar-based instrumental and features the harmonies of Mendes and Cabello. The lyrics describe the aftermath of a relationship that has ended, with each person questioning what the other is doing now. The song’s catchy melody and strong vocals made it a chart-topping hit in several countries, including the United States and Canada.

87. All the Way Up (featuring French Montana & Infared) – Fat Joe & Remy Ma

“All the Way Up” is a hip-hop song by American rappers Fat Joe and Remy Ma, featuring French Montana and Infared. The song features a strong beat, a catchy hook, and lyrics about success, fame, and wealth. The song’s aggressive flow and powerful lyrics earned it praise from critics, and it became a commercial success, reaching the top of the charts in several countries. The song’s popularity was further boosted by a remix featuring Jay-Z.

88. Watch Me (Whip / Nae Nae) – Silentó

“Watch Me (Whip / Nae Nae)” by Silentó is an upbeat hip hop song that was released in 2015. The song is famous for its catchy beat and dance moves that were popularized by the artist in the accompanying music video. The song features the artist instructing listeners on how to perform the “Whip” and “Nae Nae” dance moves, which quickly became a viral sensation across social media platforms. The song’s popularity also led to various celebrities, including Michelle Obama and Justin Bieber, performing the dance moves in public appearances. The song’s infectious beat and easy-to-follow dance moves make it a fun addition to any party playlist.

89. Back to Sleep – Chris Brown

“Back to Sleep” is a smooth R&B song by Chris Brown that was released in 2015. The song features Brown’s signature smooth vocals and a relaxed, laid-back beat. Lyrically, the song is a plea for reconciliation with a former lover, with Brown singing about wanting to make up and make love. The song’s romantic lyrics, combined with its mellow instrumentation, make it a popular choice for couples to slow dance to. Despite its release in 2015, the song continues to receive airplay and remains a favorite of R&B fans.

90. No Limit (featuring Young Thug) – Usher

“No Limit” is a 2016 song by Usher that features Young Thug. The song’s title is a nod to the Master P song of the same name and pays homage to the rapper’s influence on Southern hip hop. The song features a catchy, upbeat melody and features Usher singing about his lavish lifestyle and endless wealth. Young Thug’s verse adds a gritty edge to the song, with the rapper rapping about his come-up and his loyalty to his friends. The song’s catchy beat and energetic verses make it a popular choice for dance floors and party playlists.

91. Cut It (featuring Young Dolph) – O.T. Genasis

“Cut It” is a hip-hop song by O.T. Genasis, featuring Young Dolph. The song was released in 2015 and quickly gained popularity for its catchy chorus and hard-hitting beats. The lyrics focus on themes of wealth, luxury, and success in the rap game. The music video features the rappers surrounded by expensive cars, jewelry, and stacks of cash, emphasizing their success and status in the industry.

92. Really Really – Kevin Gates

“Really Really” is a song by American rapper Kevin Gates, released in 2016 as the second single from his debut studio album “Islah”. The song features a catchy chorus and a bouncy beat, with Gates’ lyrics discussing his success in the rap game and his determination to keep grinding and striving for more. The music video for the song features Gates and his crew partying on a yacht and enjoying the finer things in life.

93. All In My Head (Flex) [featuring Fetty Wap] – Fifth Harmony

“All In My Head (Flex)” is a song by American girl group Fifth Harmony, featuring rapper Fetty Wap. The song was released in 2016 as the second single from their album “7/27”. The song’s lyrics describe the feeling of being attracted to someone and wanting to get closer to them. The chorus is catchy and features the group singing about wanting to dance and “flex” with their love interest. The music video for the song features the group dancing on a beach and enjoying a party atmosphere, emphasizing the song’s fun and upbeat tone.

94. Starving (featuring Zedd) – Hailee Steinfeld & Grey

“Starving” is a collaborative effort between American actress and singer Hailee Steinfeld, and EDM duo Grey, featuring production from Zedd. The song, which was released in 2016, is an upbeat electro-pop tune with a tropical house feel. The track features Steinfeld’s strong vocals as she sings about the intensity of her attraction to someone. The song’s melody is catchy, with an infectious beat that will have listeners dancing along. The collaboration between Hailee Steinfeld, Grey, and Zedd proved to be a successful one, with the song peaking in the top 10 on several international charts, including the US Billboard Hot 100.

95. Adventure of a Lifetime – Coldplay

“Adventure of a Lifetime” is a song by British rock band Coldplay, released in 2015 as the lead single from their seventh studio album, “A Head Full of Dreams.” The track features a lively and energetic groove with a catchy guitar riff and uplifting lyrics about embracing life’s adventures. The song is a departure from Coldplay’s signature ballads, incorporating elements of funk and disco into their sound. The track’s music video features the band performing as anthropomorphic apes in a vibrant jungle setting. “Adventure of a Lifetime” was a commercial success, reaching the top 20 on several international charts and earning critical acclaim for its fresh and innovative sound.

96. Humble and Kind – Tim McGraw

“Humble and Kind” is a song by American country music artist Tim McGraw, released in 2016. The track, which was written by Lori McKenna, is a gentle and heartwarming ballad with a simple yet powerful message about treating others with kindness and respect. The song’s lyrics encourage listeners to appreciate life’s simple pleasures and to be humble in all that they do. The track’s production is understated, allowing McGraw’s emotive vocals and the song’s poignant message to shine through. “Humble and Kind” was a commercial success, reaching the top of the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart and earning a Grammy nomination for Best Country Song.

97. Wicked – Future

“Wicked” by Future is a trap song from his fourth studio album “EVOL” released in 2016. The song features a heavy, dark beat with a repetitive chorus that emphasizes Future’s dangerous and villainous persona. The lyrics talk about his drug use, violence, and the lavish lifestyle he leads. The track showcases Future’s talent in delivering catchy hooks and clever wordplay.

98. Tiimmy Turner – Desiigne

“Tiimmy Turner” by Desiigner is a song inspired by the “Fairly OddParents” cartoon character Timmy Turner. The song’s beat, produced by Mike Dean, is a slow and ominous track with a unique mix of hip-hop and electronic sounds. Desiigner’s distinctive voice and ad-libs add to the song’s appeal. The lyrics are about Desiigner’s struggle with fame and his determination to succeed despite the obstacles. The chorus, “I got a Glock in my ‘Rari,” has become a popular catchphrase among hip-hop fans.

99. See You Again (featuring Charlie Puth) – Wiz Khalifa

“See You Again” by Wiz Khalifa featuring Charlie Puth is a tribute song to actor Paul Walker, who passed away in a car accident in 2013. The song was released as part of the soundtrack for the movie “Furious 7,” in which Walker was a star. The song’s melody is emotional, and Puth’s vocals add a heartfelt touch. Khalifa’s verses reflect on the bond he shared with Walker and his loss. The song’s popularity is attributed to its touching lyrics, catchy melody, and connection to the “Fast and Furious” movie franchise. The music video, which features clips of Walker from previous “Fast and Furious” movies, has over five billion views on YouTube, making it one of the most-watched videos on the platform.

100. Perfect – One Direction

“Perfect” by One Direction is a romantic pop ballad with a catchy melody and heartfelt lyrics. The song’s tender vocals and relatable lyrics make it a fan favorite and a standout in the band’s discography. The song’s gentle instrumentation, including acoustic guitar and piano, create an intimate atmosphere that perfectly captures the song’s message of young love. The song’s chorus is infectious and uplifting, with the band singing in unison about the joy and happiness of falling in love. “Perfect” is a timeless pop classic that remains beloved by fans of all ages and a testament to One Direction’s lasting impact on the music industry.