As music continues to evolve and adapt to the ever-changing landscape of technology and culture, it is always exciting to look back at the standout albums of a given year. 2015 was a year of diverse musical offerings, from pop sensations to indie darlings to iconic rock legends. With so many great albums released that year, it can be difficult to narrow down the best of the best.

In this article, we will be taking a look at the top 100 greatest albums from 2015. From the infectious pop melodies of Taylor Swift’s “1989” to the introspective musings of Kendrick Lamar’s “To Pimp a Butterfly,” this list covers a wide range of genres and styles, highlighting the most noteworthy albums from the year.

We’ll also explore how these albums have had an impact on music since their release, whether that be through critical acclaim, commercial success, or a lasting influence on the musical landscape. In addition, we’ll delve into the cultural and societal context of each album, examining how they reflected the times in which they were released and what they meant to listeners.

Whether you’re a die-hard music fan or simply looking to expand your musical horizons, this list is sure to have something for everyone. So sit back, put on your headphones, and join us as we count down the top 100 greatest albums from 2015.

1. To Pimp a Butterfly – Kendrick Lamar

Kendrick Lamar’s “To Pimp a Butterfly” is a groundbreaking album that explores themes of race, identity, and self-discovery through a unique blend of jazz, funk, and hip-hop. The album is a social commentary on the black experience in America, highlighting issues such as police brutality, racial inequality, and the struggle for self-acceptance. Lamar’s poignant lyrics and masterful storytelling are backed by an exceptional group of musicians and producers, including Thundercat, Terrace Martin, and Sounwave. The album’s standout tracks, including “Alright” and “King Kunta,” are a testament to Lamar’s ability to combine socially conscious messages with infectious beats and unforgettable hooks. “To Pimp a Butterfly” is a complex and emotionally charged work of art that solidified Lamar’s place as one of the greatest rappers of his generation, earning him widespread critical acclaim and numerous accolades, including a Grammy Award for Best Rap Album.

2. 25 – Adele

Adele’s “25” is a soulful and introspective album that showcases the singer’s powerful vocals and emotional depth. Released in 2015, it features a range of ballads and up-tempo tracks that explore themes of heartbreak, self-reflection, and redemption. The album’s lead single “Hello” became an instant hit and set the tone for the rest of the record. Adele’s signature blend of classic and contemporary influences is evident throughout the album, with nods to Motown and gospel in tracks like “Send My Love (To Your New Lover)” and “Water Under the Bridge.” “25” is a reflection of Adele’s personal growth and journey as an artist, and its raw honesty and vulnerability have made it a beloved classic in the years since its release.

3. Carrie & Lowell – Sufjan Stevens

“Carrie & Lowell” is the seventh studio album by American singer-songwriter Sufjan Stevens. The album is a deeply personal work that explores themes of grief, loss, and the complexity of family relationships. The title refers to Stevens’ mother and stepfather, and the songs are inspired by Stevens’ childhood memories of his mother and her battle with mental illness. The album is mostly acoustic and stripped-down, with Stevens’ delicate vocals and intricate guitar work at the forefront. The songs are intimate and introspective, with hauntingly beautiful melodies and poignant lyrics that capture the raw emotions of the artist. Despite its melancholic themes, “Carrie & Lowell” is a cathartic and ultimately hopeful work that showcases Stevens’ artistry and vulnerability as a songwriter. The album received critical acclaim upon its release, with many critics hailing it as one of the best albums of 2015.

4. Hamilton: Original Broadway Cast Recording – Lin-Manuel Miranda and cast

“Hamilton: Original Broadway Cast Recording” is a musical masterpiece that brings American history to life in a fresh and innovative way. Written and composed by Lin-Manuel Miranda, the album tells the story of Alexander Hamilton, one of America’s founding fathers, through a blend of hip-hop, R&B, and traditional show tunes. The album features an incredibly talented cast that brings Miranda’s lyrics to life with stunning vocal performances and impeccable timing. The songs explore themes such as love, loss, ambition, and the pursuit of freedom, all while weaving together historical events and figures. The music and lyrics are both thought-provoking and entertaining, making this album an instant classic. It’s no wonder that “Hamilton” took the world by storm, winning numerous awards and breaking records. The album serves as a testament to the power of storytelling through music and has become a cultural phenomenon that will continue to captivate audiences for years to come.

5. Art Angels – Grimes

“Art Angels” is the fourth studio album by the Canadian singer, songwriter, and producer Grimes. Released in 2015, the album features a blend of genres including electronic, pop, and experimental music. Grimes’ angelic voice and intricate arrangements are showcased throughout the album, as she explores themes of love, loss, and power. The opening track “laughing and not being normal” sets the tone for the album with its haunting melody and introspective lyrics. Other standout tracks include “Flesh Without Blood,” which features a catchy pop hook layered over an experimental instrumental, and “Kill V. Maim,” which has been described as a feminist anthem with its empowering lyrics and driving beat. “Art Angels” received critical acclaim for its innovative sound and Grimes’ unique artistic vision, solidifying her place as a leading figure in the world of experimental pop music.

6. Beauty Behind the Madness – The Weeknd

“Beauty Behind the Madness” is the second studio album of Canadian singer-songwriter The Weeknd, released in 2015. The album represents a departure from his earlier music style, with a mix of pop, R&B, and electronic sounds. It features collaborations with a number of renowned artists such as Ed Sheeran and Lana Del Rey. The album’s themes center around relationships, fame, and the perils of success. The standout track “Can’t Feel My Face” became one of the most successful hits of the year, topping charts worldwide and earning numerous awards and nominations. The album also features other popular singles such as “The Hills” and “In the Night,” which continue to receive widespread airplay. The album was a commercial and critical success, receiving praise for The Weeknd’s vocals, production, and songwriting. It topped charts in multiple countries, earned several Grammy nominations, and cemented The Weeknd’s status as one of the leading artists in contemporary R&B and pop.

7. Sound and Color – Alabama Shakes

“Sound and Color” is the second studio album by American rock band Alabama Shakes, released in 2015. The album showcases the band’s distinctive blues-rock sound, characterized by Brittany Howard’s powerful and soulful vocals, and the band’s tight instrumentation. The album’s title is a nod to synesthesia, a phenomenon where senses get mixed up, and Howard has described it as an album that is meant to be experienced as a full sensory immersion. The album features a mix of upbeat rockers like “Don’t Wanna Fight” and “Gimme All Your Love,” as well as more introspective tracks like “This Feeling” and “Over My Head.” The album received widespread critical acclaim for its musical creativity and Howard’s powerhouse vocals. It was also a commercial success, debuting at number one on the Billboard 200 chart and earning the band three Grammy Awards, including Best Alternative Music Album. “Sound and Color” is a testament to Alabama Shakes’ musical prowess and a must-listen for fans of rock, blues, and soul music.

8. Emotion – Carly Rae Jepsen

Carly Rae Jepsen’s third studio album “Emotion” is a pop masterpiece that showcases her growth as an artist. With infectious hooks, catchy beats, and Jepsen’s signature pure and expressive vocals, this album is a non-stop party from start to finish. Each track feels like a carefully crafted gem, with Jepsen’s songwriting and production collaborators (including Sia and Dev Hynes) at their creative best. From the upbeat and optimistic “Run Away with Me” to the emotionally resonant “Your Type,” Jepsen proves herself to be a versatile and skilled artist who can deliver both dancefloor anthems and introspective ballads. “Emotion” is a testament to Jepsen’s ability to turn the ups and downs of relationships into relatable and infectious pop music. It’s an album that will make you dance, sing along, and feel all the feels.

9. Traveller – Chris Stapleton

“Traveller” is the debut studio album by American country singer-songwriter Chris Stapleton, released in 2015. The album features a blend of country, southern rock, and bluegrass music, showcasing Stapleton’s impressive vocal range and songwriting skills. It was a commercial success, receiving critical acclaim and earning Stapleton several awards, including three Grammy Awards.

The album’s title track, “Traveller,” is a standout song that sets the tone for the rest of the album with its hauntingly beautiful melody and poignant lyrics. Other notable tracks include “Tennessee Whiskey,” a soulful cover of the George Jones classic, and “Fire Away,” a heartfelt ballad that deals with mental health and suicide.

Stapleton’s raw, emotional delivery on every song makes “Traveller” a standout album in the world of modern country music. The album’s production is also noteworthy, with its stripped-down, live-sounding instrumentation that allows Stapleton’s voice and lyrics to take center stage. Overall, “Traveller” is a powerful debut that solidified Stapleton’s place as one of the most talented and authentic voices in country music.

10. Sometimes I Sit and Think, And Sometimes I Just Sit – Courtney Barnett

Courtney Barnett’s debut studio album “Sometimes I Sit and Think, And Sometimes I Just Sit” made waves in 2015 with its witty and relatable lyrics and grunge-infused sound. The Australian singer-songwriter’s unique blend of garage rock, indie pop, and slacker rock earned her critical acclaim and a devoted following. The album is filled with catchy hooks and clever wordplay, with Barnett singing about everything from mundane everyday life to deeper themes of mental health and self-doubt. Standout tracks like “Pedestrian at Best” and “Depreston” showcase Barnett’s sharp wit and ability to craft infectious melodies. The album’s raw production and live band feel add to its authenticity and charm, with Barnett’s deadpan delivery adding a layer of irony and humor. “Sometimes I Sit and Think, And Sometimes I Just Sit” solidified Courtney Barnett as a force to be reckoned with in the indie music scene and a voice for a generation of disaffected young people.

11. Currents – Tame Impala

Tame Impala’s “Currents” is an album that experiments with psychedelic rock and electronic pop sounds, creating a unique blend of retro and modern styles. The album features tracks that delve into personal themes of self-reflection, relationships, and change. The opening track “Let It Happen” sets the tone with its driving beat and hypnotic synth melody, while “The Less I Know the Better” showcases the band’s ability to seamlessly mix genres with its funky bassline and disco-inspired groove. The standout track “Eventually” showcases frontman Kevin Parker’s vulnerable lyrics and emotive vocals, accompanied by dreamy synth layers and guitar solos. The album’s production quality is exceptional, with every instrument and sound expertly crafted and layered to create a cohesive and immersive listening experience. “Currents” is a compelling album that showcases Tame Impala’s ability to push boundaries and create innovative music.

12. B’lieve I’m Goin’ Down – Kurt Vile

Kurt Vile’s album “B’lieve I’m Goin’ Down” is a melancholic yet introspective piece of work that showcases the artist’s ability to deliver vivid lyrics and engaging instrumentation. The album features Vile’s signature blend of folk, country, and rock, with tracks like “Pretty Pimpin” and “I’m an Outlaw” being standout songs. The album explores themes of loneliness, self-reflection, and existentialism, with Vile’s lyrics often delving into his own personal struggles and experiences. The music itself is stripped-down and organic, with Vile’s distinct voice and guitar playing taking center stage. The album is a perfect example of Vile’s unique style and his ability to connect with listeners on a deep and personal level through his music.

13. Summertime ’06 – Vince Staples

Vince Staples’ debut double album “Summertime ’06” is a raw and honest account of the rapper’s experiences growing up in Long Beach, California. The album’s title refers to the summer of 2006, which was a pivotal time in Staples’ life, as he witnessed both the death of his friend and his own involvement in gang culture. The tracks are divided into two parts, with the first half exploring the dark realities of Staples’ youth, while the second half is more introspective and reflective. The album features guest appearances from Jhené Aiko, Joey Badass, and Kilo Kish, among others, and showcases Staples’ sharp lyrical abilities and his unique production style. Overall, “Summertime ’06” is a bold and poignant statement from one of hip-hop’s most promising new talents.

14. Wildheart – Miguel

Miguel’s third studio album, “Wildheart,” showcases the artist’s impressive range, blending elements of funk, soul, R&B, and rock into a cohesive and compelling record. The album features introspective lyrics that delve into Miguel’s personal struggles and desires, exploring themes of love, sexuality, and identity. The lead single, “Coffee,” is a sensual, slow-burning track that sets the tone for the rest of the album. Other standout tracks include “Waves,” with its infectious guitar riff and driving beat, and “NWA,” a collaboration with rapper Kurupt that boasts a catchy chorus and powerful verses. Throughout the album, Miguel’s vocals are raw and emotional, with an impressive falsetto that adds a touch of vulnerability to the record. “Wildheart” is a bold and ambitious album that showcases Miguel’s unique voice and artistic vision, cementing his place as one of the most exciting and innovative artists in contemporary R&B.

15. In Color – Jamie XX

“In Colour” is the debut studio album by British musician and record producer Jamie xx, released in 2015. The album incorporates a mix of electronic, house, and dance music with elements of R&B and soul. The tracks feature a variety of vocal samples and collaborations with artists such as Young Thug and Romy from The xx. The album’s title is a reference to Jamie xx’s synesthesia, a condition where he associates colors with different sounds. The music on the album reflects this, as each song has a distinct sonic color palette that reflects its mood and tone. The album received critical acclaim for its unique sound and inventive production, with particular praise for its ability to evoke nostalgia while still feeling fresh and contemporary. It was also a commercial success, reaching the top 10 on the UK Albums Chart and earning a nomination for the Mercury Prize. Overall, “In Colour” is a stunning exploration of color and sound that showcases Jamie xx’s talent as a producer and musician.

16. Vulnicura – Björk

Björk’s 2015 album “Vulnicura” is a hauntingly beautiful and deeply personal work. The album is a chronicle of the singer’s recent breakup with artist Matthew Barney, and the emotions she experienced during the relationship’s dissolution. The music on the album is experimental and avant-garde, incorporating elements of electronic, classical, and even folk music. Björk’s ethereal vocals float above complex and intricate arrangements, creating a sound that is at once otherworldly and deeply human. The lyrics on “Vulnicura” are raw and vulnerable, as Björk confronts the pain of heartbreak head-on. The album is a stunning achievement, both musically and emotionally, and cements Björk’s status as one of the most visionary and boundary-pushing artists of her generation.

17. Coming Home – Leon Bridges

“Coming Home” is the debut album of American singer-songwriter Leon Bridges, which was released on June 23, 2015, by Columbia Records. The album is a tribute to the soul music of the 1960s, and it showcases Bridges’ powerful voice and musicality, bringing back the nostalgic sound of Sam Cooke, Otis Redding, and Marvin Gaye. The album features hit singles such as “Smooth Sailin'” and “River”, which were critically acclaimed for their soulful lyrics and powerful vocals. The album’s production, with the help of Austin Jenkins and Joshua Block of White Denim, brings an authentic vintage sound to the record. “Coming Home” is an emotional and soulful album that tells stories of love, loss, and self-discovery. Bridges’ unique voice and songwriting ability have earned him a reputation as one of the best soul singers of his generation, and “Coming Home” has solidified his place in music history as a true artist who stays true to his roots while bringing something new to the table.

18. I Don’t Like Shit, I Don’t Go Outside – Earl Sweatshirt

“I Don’t Like Shit, I Don’t Go Outside” is the second studio album by Earl Sweatshirt, released in 2015. The album is known for its raw, introspective, and personal content, with Earl delving into themes of depression, isolation, and family issues. The production on the album is minimalistic and dark, with eerie beats and lo-fi samples providing the backdrop for Earl’s contemplative verses. The album also features guest appearances from artists such as Vince Staples and Wiki. Despite its short runtime of 30 minutes, “I Don’t Like Shit, I Don’t Go Outside” is a powerful and emotional exploration of Earl’s psyche, making it one of the most acclaimed hip-hop albums of 2015.

19. Something More Than Free – Jason Isbell

“Something More Than Free” is the fifth studio album by American singer-songwriter Jason Isbell. Released in 2015, the album features Isbell’s signature blend of Americana, country, and folk rock, and showcases his songwriting prowess with deeply personal lyrics and storytelling. The album was a critical and commercial success, debuting at number one on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart and earning Isbell a Grammy Award for Best Americana Album in 2016.

The album’s title track is a standout, with Isbell singing about the desire for a life that means more than just working to pay the bills. Other highlights include “24 Frames,” a catchy folk rock tune with introspective lyrics, and “Speed Trap Town,” a heart-wrenching ballad about small-town life and familial relationships. Isbell’s emotive vocals are complemented by the skillful musicianship of his backing band, The 400 Unit, who add texture and depth to the album’s sound. Overall, “Something More Than Free” is a beautifully crafted album that showcases Isbell’s songwriting talent and musical prowess.

20. No Cities to Love – Sleater-Kinney

“No Cities to Love” is the eighth studio album by American rock band Sleater-Kinney, released in January 2015. The album marked the band’s first release in over a decade, following a hiatus they took after the release of their 2005 album, “The Woods”. The album features 10 tracks that combine the band’s signature punk rock sound with a more experimental approach, showcasing their growth and evolution as musicians. The album was produced by John Goodmanson, who has worked with the band on previous albums, and features guest appearances from musicians such as Miranda July and The Decemberists’ Colin Meloy. “No Cities to Love” received critical acclaim for its energy, songwriting, and political commentary, with many critics noting the album as a powerful statement on feminism and the state of the world today. It was named one of the best albums of 2015 by various publications and cemented Sleater-Kinney’s status as one of the most important bands of the modern era.

21. Blurryface – Twenty One Pilots

“Blurryface” is the fourth studio album by American musical duo Twenty One Pilots. Released in 2015, the album quickly became a commercial success, debuting at number one on the Billboard 200 chart. The album blends various genres, including alternative rock, pop, hip-hop, and electronic music. The themes of the album revolve around mental health, anxiety, and self-doubt, with the character “Blurryface” representing the singer’s inner critic. The album’s standout tracks include the hit singles “Stressed Out” and “Ride,” which both became top ten hits on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The album also features collaborations with rapper Mutemath and alternative rock band Echosmith. Overall, “Blurryface” showcases the duo’s ability to create catchy and introspective music that resonates with a wide range of listeners.

22. I Love You, Honeybear – Father John Misty

“I Love You, Honeybear” is an intimate and introspective album by American singer-songwriter Father John Misty, also known as Josh Tillman. The album features Tillman’s distinct baritone voice layered over lush instrumentation, including piano, strings, and woodwinds, creating a dreamy yet cinematic atmosphere. Lyrically, the album is a deeply personal exploration of Tillman’s own experiences with love and relationships, as well as his observations on modern society and its issues. The album is both witty and poignant, with Tillman’s clever wordplay and sharp social commentary shining through. Overall, “I Love You, Honeybear” is a beautifully crafted album that showcases Tillman’s songwriting and musical talents, and has been widely acclaimed for its honesty and emotional depth.

23. If You’re Reading This It’s Too Late – Drake

“If You’re Reading This It’s Too Late” is a surprise mixtape release from Canadian rapper Drake. The album features introspective lyrics exploring fame, success, and relationships over moody, atmospheric beats. It showcases Drake’s signature blend of singing and rapping, with guest appearances from Lil Wayne, Travi$ Scott, and PARTYNEXTDOOR. The album was critically acclaimed and debuted at number one on the Billboard 200 chart, solidifying Drake’s position as one of the most influential artists of the decade.

24. Have You In My Wilderness – Julia Holter

Julia Holter’s “Have You in My Wilderness” is a sublime art-pop album that showcases her dynamic range as a singer and songwriter. The album features intricate arrangements that blend classical and electronic instrumentation with elements of jazz and avant-garde music. Holter’s dreamy vocals drift over the lush soundscapes, delivering evocative lyrics that explore themes of love, loss, and self-discovery. With its lush soundscapes and poetic lyricism, “Have You in My Wilderness” is a captivating and immersive listening experience that rewards repeated listens. The album marks a high point in Holter’s career and solidifies her position as one of the most innovative and exciting artists working in experimental music today.

25. The Magic Whip – Blur

The Magic Whip is the eighth studio album by British rock band Blur, released in 2015. The album was the band’s first album in twelve years, following their 2003 album Think Tank. The album was recorded in Hong Kong during a five-day break in the band’s tour schedule in 2013. The album features a variety of genres, from rock to electronic, and experimental soundscapes.

The album’s lead single, “Go Out,” features a catchy guitar riff and a driving beat that instantly grabs the listener’s attention. Other notable tracks on the album include “Lonesome Street,” “New World Towers,” and “Ong Ong.” The album received critical acclaim upon its release and was praised for its innovative sound and its ability to successfully blend different genres.

Overall, The Magic Whip is a testament to Blur’s versatility and musicianship. The band was able to successfully create an album that both longtime fans and newcomers could enjoy, while also pushing the boundaries of their sound and experimenting with new styles.

26. Surf – Donnie Trumpet & The Social Experiment

“Surf” is the debut album by American musician Donnie Trumpet & The Social Experiment, which features a collective of artists including Chance the Rapper, Jamila Woods, and Erykah Badu. The album blends jazz, hip-hop, and soul with a wide range of musical influences to create a unique sound that celebrates the joy and beauty of life. The album features an impressive roster of guest artists including Busta Rhymes, Janelle Monáe, and Big Sean, among others. The lyrics are both uplifting and introspective, exploring themes of love, hope, and self-discovery. With its infectious melodies, dynamic instrumentation, and positive messages, “Surf” is an album that inspires listeners to embrace their creativity and live life to the fullest.

27. Star Wars – Wilco

Wilco’s album “Star Wars” was released in 2015 as a surprise for their fans. The album features a mix of genres including indie rock, alternative rock, and experimental rock. “Star Wars” is a departure from Wilco’s previous albums, with a more raw and energetic sound. The album’s title is a reference to the opening track, “EKG,” which features a sample of a medical machine beeping out a pattern that resembles the opening notes of the “Star Wars” theme. “Star Wars” has been praised for its strong songwriting and inventive arrangements, as well as its willingness to take risks and try new things. The album is a refreshing addition to Wilco’s catalog, and stands out as one of their most dynamic and exciting releases to date.

28. Every Open Eye – Chvrches

“Every Open Eye” is the sophomore studio album by Scottish synthpop band Chvrches. Released in 2015, the album features eleven tracks that showcase the band’s signature sound of catchy pop hooks, electronic beats, and emotionally-charged lyrics. The album’s themes revolve around love, heartbreak, and self-empowerment, with lead singer Lauren Mayberry’s vocals shining through as a powerful force. The album received critical acclaim for its infectious pop melodies and polished production, cementing Chvrches’ place as one of the most exciting and talented bands in the synthpop genre.

29. Divers – Joanna Newsom

“Divers” by Joanna Newsom is a stunning and complex album that showcases her poetic lyrics and intricate harp playing. With a voice that is simultaneously ethereal and powerful, Newsom takes listeners on a journey through her dreamlike soundscapes. The album is an exploration of the passage of time, with each song representing a different era or moment in history. From the hauntingly beautiful “Sapokanikan” to the epic closing track “Time, As a Symptom,” “Divers” is a deeply rewarding listen that demands repeated listens to fully appreciate its many layers and nuances.

30. That’s the Spirit – Bring Me the Horizon

“That’s the Spirit” is the fifth studio album by British rock band Bring Me the Horizon. It showcases the band’s transition from their heavier metalcore sound to a more alternative rock style. The album is packed with anthemic choruses, soaring melodies, and powerful vocals from frontman Oliver Sykes. The production features a blend of electronic and live instrumentation, creating a rich and dynamic sonic landscape. The album touches on themes of depression, anxiety, and self-reflection, making it a cathartic and introspective listening experience. “That’s the Spirit” cemented Bring Me the Horizon’s status as one of the most innovative and forward-thinking bands in the rock scene.

31. A Head Full of Dreams – Coldplay

“A Head Full of Dreams” is the seventh studio album by British rock band Coldplay. Released in 2015, the album features a more upbeat and optimistic sound compared to their previous work. The album includes collaborations with artists such as Beyoncé, Noel Gallagher, and Tove Lo. The album’s title track and “Adventure of a Lifetime” became hit singles, and the album was a commercial success, debuting at number one on the UK Albums Chart and number two on the US Billboard 200. With its catchy hooks and uplifting messages, “A Head Full of Dreams” is a feel-good album that showcases Coldplay’s versatility and musical evolution.

32. At.Long.Last.A$AP – A$AP Rocky

“At.Long.Last.A$AP” is the second studio album by American rapper A$AP Rocky. Released in 2015, the album features a diverse range of sounds, incorporating elements of hip-hop, psychedelia, and cloud rap. Rocky’s introspective lyrics are complemented by lush, atmospheric production from the likes of Danger Mouse and Kanye West. The album features guest appearances from an array of artists, including Rod Stewart, FKA Twigs, and Schoolboy Q. “At.Long.Last.A$AP” was a critical and commercial success, debuting at number one on the Billboard 200 and solidifying A$AP Rocky’s place as one of the most innovative and exciting rappers of his generation.

33. Painted Shut – Hop Along

Released in 2015, “Painted Shut” is the second album by Philadelphia-based indie rock band Hop Along. The album is characterized by its raw, emotional sound, with lead singer Frances Quinlan’s powerful vocals leading the way. The lyrics are introspective and often explore themes of love, loss, and self-discovery. The instrumentation is complex and dynamic, with a mix of acoustic and electric guitars, pounding drums, and occasional bursts of horns and strings. The album received critical acclaim for its unique sound and Quinlan’s distinctive voice and songwriting style, solidifying Hop Along as one of the most exciting indie rock acts of the decade.

34. Reality Show – Jazmine Sullivan

Jazmine Sullivan’s “Reality Show” is a stunningly honest portrayal of life’s ups and downs, with Sullivan’s powerhouse voice shining through on every track. The album is packed with catchy hooks, soulful melodies, and deeply personal lyrics that explore themes of love, heartbreak, and self-discovery. Sullivan’s songwriting is at its best on this album, with each track offering a unique perspective on the challenges and triumphs of modern life. From the infectious pop of “Forever Don’t Last” to the raw emotion of “Brand New,” “Reality Show” is a true masterpiece of contemporary R&B.

35. Depression Cherry – Beach House

Released in 2015, “Depression Cherry” is the fifth studio album by American dream pop duo Beach House. The album features the band’s signature dreamy and ethereal sound, characterized by haunting melodies, shimmering guitars, and hypnotic synths. The album is anchored by lead vocalist Victoria Legrand’s rich, emotive voice, which weaves through each track with a sense of introspection and melancholy. The album’s themes explore the complexities of relationships, identity, and personal growth, set against a backdrop of lush sonic textures. With “Depression Cherry,” Beach House solidifies their status as one of the most unique and captivating bands in the dream pop genre.

36. DS2 – Future

DS2 (Dirty Sprite 2) is the third studio album by American rapper Future, released in 2015. The album features a mix of hard-hitting trap beats and autotuned vocals, showcasing Future’s unique style and lyrical prowess. The tracks are heavily influenced by his life experiences, including his struggles with drugs and relationships, resulting in a dark and introspective mood. DS2 is regarded as one of Future’s most influential and successful works, with hits like “Where Ya At” and “Jumpman” solidifying his position as a leading figure in modern hip-hop. The album’s raw energy and vulnerability make it a standout in the genre.

37. Tomorrow is My Turn – Rhiannon Giddens

“Tomorrow is My Turn” by Rhiannon Giddens is a soulful album that blends folk, gospel, blues, and Americana to create a rich tapestry of sound. Giddens’ powerful voice is the driving force behind the album’s emotional intensity, delivering deeply personal lyrics that touch on themes of love, loss, and social justice. The arrangements are equally stunning, featuring an array of instruments including banjo, fiddle, accordion, and drums. Giddens’ expert musicianship is on full display here, as she seamlessly weaves together traditional and modern sounds to create something wholly unique and utterly captivating.

38. Uptown Special – Mark Ronson

Mark Ronson’s Uptown Special is a funky, soulful album that showcases the producer’s talents for blending retro and modern sounds. Collaborating with an eclectic mix of musicians, including Stevie Wonder and Bruno Mars, Ronson channels the spirit of classic R&B and funk, while also incorporating contemporary elements of hip hop and electronic music. The album’s infectious grooves and catchy melodies make it a fun and engaging listen, while its smart songwriting and inventive production keep it fresh and interesting throughout. With Uptown Special, Ronson cements his reputation as one of the most innovative and talented producers working today.

39. The Most Lamentable Tragedy – Titus Andronicus

“The Most Lamentable Tragedy” is a rock opera by the indie rock band Titus Andronicus. The album tells a complex story of a protagonist named Our Hero who struggles with his own identity and mental illness. The music on the album is a mix of punk rock, garage rock, and indie rock, with driving guitars and thunderous drums. The lyrics are introspective and poignant, exploring themes of identity, depression, and self-discovery. The album features many guest musicians, including members of the band’s extended family and collaborators. Overall, “The Most Lamentable Tragedy” is a bold and ambitious work that showcases Titus Andronicus’ musical and storytelling skills.

40. Pentatonix – Pentatonix

Pentatonix is the self-titled fourth studio album by the American a cappella group of the same name. The album features a mix of original songs and covers, all arranged with Pentatonix’s signature style of intricate harmonies and beatboxing. The group’s stunning vocal abilities are on full display throughout the album, from the soulful ballad “Misbehavin'” to the upbeat dance track “Can’t Sleep Love.” The album also features collaborations with artists like Tink and Jason Derulo. Overall, Pentatonix showcases the group’s impressive range and creativity, cementing their place as one of the most innovative acts in contemporary a cappella music.

41. Compton – Dr. Dre

“Compton” is the third studio album by Dr. Dre, released in 2015. The album features a wide range of artists, including Kendrick Lamar, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, and Ice Cube. It serves as a companion to the film “Straight Outta Compton” and is Dre’s first album in over 16 years. The album’s themes focus on Dre’s experiences growing up in Compton and the gangsta rap culture of the time. With its raw and gritty beats, powerful lyrics, and guest appearances from some of the biggest names in hip-hop, “Compton” stands out as a masterful and compelling work from one of rap’s most iconic figures.

42. FFS – FFS

FFS is a collaborative album between indie rock bands Franz Ferdinand and Sparks. The album showcases the unique and playful style of both bands, blending Franz Ferdinand’s catchy guitar riffs and infectious hooks with Sparks’ theatrical pop sensibilities. The result is a collection of quirky, upbeat songs with a distinct ’80s vibe. FFS is full of surprises, with each track offering unexpected twists and turns, from the infectious “Johnny Delusional” to the epic closer “Piss Off”. This album is a testament to the creativity and musical prowess of both bands and is sure to delight fans of indie rock and pop alike.

43. What a Time to Be Alive – Drake & Future

“What a Time to Be Alive” is a collaborative album by two of hip-hop’s biggest names, Drake and Future. The album was created in just six days, and features trap beats and catchy hooks throughout. The duo trade verses over production from Metro Boomin and others, touching on themes of wealth, fame, and relationships. Despite its short creation time, the album was met with commercial success and spawned popular singles like “Jumpman” and “Big Rings”. The project showcases the chemistry between Drake and Future and solidified their status as two of the most influential artists in modern hip-hop.

44. Unbreakable – Janet Jackson

“Unbreakable” is the eleventh studio album by the legendary singer Janet Jackson, released in 2015 after a seven-year hiatus. The album showcases Jackson’s versatility with a mix of R&B, pop, and hip-hop, with themes of love, empowerment, and social justice. The lead single, “No Sleeep,” became her 40th entry on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, and the album debuted at number one on the Billboard 200. The album received critical acclaim, with many praising Jackson’s artistry and the quality of the production. “Unbreakable” solidified Jackson’s status as an icon in the music industry and proved that her talent and influence remain unmatched.

45. Honeymoon – Lana Del Rey

Lana Del Rey’s fourth studio album, “Honeymoon,” released in 2015, is a hauntingly beautiful collection of ballads that seamlessly blend her signature retro sound with elements of trip-hop and jazz. The album’s production is characterized by lush orchestration and melancholic instrumentation that serves as a backdrop to Lana’s dreamy, sultry vocals, which are at their most mature and introspective yet.

Lyrically, the album is introspective and emotional, delving into themes of love, heartbreak, and loss. Lana’s trademark nostalgia is on full display, with several songs referencing Hollywood’s golden age and the glamour and romance of a bygone era. “Honeymoon” also features several collaborations, including one with Father John Misty, who lends his voice to the duet “GOD KNOWS I TRIED.”

The album’s lead single, “High by the Beach,” is a standout track, featuring a haunting guitar riff that builds to a soaring chorus. “Terrence Loves You” is another highlight, with its mournful saxophone solo and Lana’s emotional delivery. The album’s title track, “Honeymoon,” is a stunning ballad that showcases Lana’s vocal range and ability to convey deep emotion through her lyrics.

Overall, “Honeymoon” is a beautiful, introspective album that further cements Lana Del Rey’s status as one of the most talented and unique artists of her generation.

46. Ego Death – The Internet

“The Internet’s” third studio album, “Ego Death,” released in 2015, is a genre-bending masterpiece that fuses elements of R&B, neo-soul, and funk to create a sound that is both fresh and nostalgic. The album’s production is characterized by lush, layered instrumentation, featuring groovy bass lines, jazzy chords, and intricate percussion.

Syd Tha Kyd’s vocals are a standout feature of the album, delivering smooth and soulful performances that range from introspective ballads to upbeat bops. Lyrically, the album explores themes of love, identity, and personal growth, with a focus on the complexities of modern relationships.

The album features several high-profile collaborations, including Kaytranada, Vic Mensa, and Janelle Monae. The result is a collection of tracks that seamlessly blend together, creating a cohesive listening experience that showcases the band’s versatility and musical prowess.

Standout tracks on the album include “Girl,” a sultry ballad that showcases Syd’s vocal range and emotional depth, and “Special Affair,” an upbeat, funky track that features a catchy hook and groovy bassline. The album’s title track, “Ego Death,” is a moody, introspective piece that features a spoken word verse from Tyler, the Creator.

Overall, “Ego Death” is a stunning album that showcases The Internet’s ability to blend genres and create a sound that is both unique and timeless. It’s a must-listen for anyone who appreciates soulful, innovative music.

47. Girls in Peacetime Want to Dance – Belle and Sebastian

Belle and Sebastian’s ninth studio album, “Girls in Peacetime Want to Dance,” released in 2015, is a departure from their signature indie pop sound, incorporating elements of disco, electronic, and dance music. The album’s production is lush and vibrant, featuring layers of synthesizers, strings, and horns, alongside the band’s characteristic jangly guitars.

Lyrically, the album explores themes of love, relationships, and the complexities of modern life. Frontman Stuart Murdoch’s songwriting is introspective and contemplative, but also playful and humorous at times, as evidenced in tracks like “The Book of You” and “Enter Sylvia Plath.”

The album’s lead single, “The Party Line,” is a standout track, with its infectious disco beat and catchy chorus. “Nobody’s Empire” is another highlight, featuring a soaring chorus and lyrics that touch on Murdoch’s struggles with chronic fatigue syndrome.

The album also features collaborations with several notable musicians, including Haim, who lend their harmonies to the dreamy “The Everlasting Muse,” and Dee Dee Penny of Dum Dum Girls, who contributes vocals to the moody “Play for Today.”

Overall, “Girls in Peacetime Want to Dance” is a refreshing and exciting addition to Belle and Sebastian’s discography, showcasing the band’s ability to evolve and experiment with new sounds while still maintaining their distinctive charm and wit.

48. Purpose – Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber’s fourth studio album, “Purpose,” released in 2015, marked a turning point in his career, showcasing a more mature and introspective side of the pop star. The album’s production is characterized by a blend of pop, R&B, and electronic elements, featuring collaborations with Skrillex, Diplo, and Ed Sheeran.

Lyrically, the album explores themes of love, heartbreak, and personal growth, with several tracks touching on Bieber’s struggles with fame and public scrutiny. The album’s lead single, “What Do You Mean?” became a chart-topping hit, with its infectious beat and catchy chorus.

Other standout tracks on the album include “Love Yourself,” a biting breakup anthem co-written by Ed Sheeran, and “Sorry,” a danceable track with an irresistible beat and memorable chorus. The album also features collaborations with Nas, Big Sean, and Travis Scott.

Overall, “Purpose” marks a significant evolution in Bieber’s sound and image, showcasing his growth as an artist and his willingness to take creative risks. It’s a cohesive and well-crafted album that delivers both catchy pop hits and introspective ballads, appealing to both longtime fans and new listeners alike.

49. Rose Mountain – Screaming Females

Screaming Females’ sixth studio album, “Rose Mountain,” released in 2015, is a blistering collection of punk and garage rock anthems, showcasing the band’s raw energy and powerhouse vocals. The album’s production is characterized by gritty guitar riffs, thundering drums, and basslines that drive each track forward.

Frontwoman Marissa Paternoster’s vocals are a standout feature of the album, delivering intense and emotive performances that range from snarling punk anthems to soaring ballads. Lyrically, the album explores themes of personal empowerment, resilience, and the struggle for self-expression.

The album’s lead single, “Ripe,” is a catchy, riff-heavy track that highlights the band’s knack for crafting infectious hooks. Other standout tracks include “Broken Neck,” a fast-paced punk rock track with an explosive chorus, and “Burning Car,” a moody, introspective ballad that showcases Paternoster’s vocal range and emotional depth.

Overall, “Rose Mountain” is a high-energy, dynamic album that captures the raw power and intensity of Screaming Females’ live performances. It’s a must-listen for fans of punk and garage rock, and a testament to the band’s ability to craft catchy, memorable tracks without sacrificing their signature sound.

50. Blackheart – Dawn Richard

Dawn Richard’s third studio album, “Blackheart,” released in 2015, is a bold and experimental work that blends elements of R&B, electronic, and alternative pop. The album’s production is characterized by lush, atmospheric soundscapes, featuring intricate beats, synthesizers, and haunting vocal harmonies.

Lyrically, the album explores themes of love, loss, and self-discovery, with Richard’s vocals conveying a range of emotions, from vulnerability to empowerment. The album’s lead single, “Blow,” is a standout track, with its infectious beat and catchy chorus.

Other standout tracks on the album include “Calypso,” a dreamy, atmospheric track with soaring vocals and intricate percussion, and “Warriors,” an anthemic track with a driving beat and a powerful message of resilience and strength.

Overall, “Blackheart” is a stunning work of art that showcases Richard’s creativity and versatility as an artist. It’s a bold departure from her previous work, pushing the boundaries of R&B and electronic music and cementing her status as one of the most innovative voices in the genre.

51. How Big, How Blue, How Beautiful – Florence + The Machine

Florence + The Machine’s third studio album, “How Big, How Blue, How Beautiful,” released in 2015, is a majestic and soaring work that showcases Florence Welch’s powerhouse vocals and poetic songwriting. The album’s production is characterized by lush, orchestral arrangements, featuring strings, horns, and soaring choruses.

Lyrically, the album explores themes of love, loss, and self-discovery, with Welch’s vocals conveying a range of emotions, from vulnerability to empowerment. The album’s lead single, “Ship to Wreck,” is a standout track, with its catchy chorus and driving beat.

Other standout tracks on the album include “Delilah,” a soaring track with a memorable chorus and a stunning vocal performance from Welch, and “Queen of Peace,” an epic ballad with a haunting melody and a powerful message of resilience and strength.

Overall, “How Big, How Blue, How Beautiful” is a stunning work of art that showcases Florence + The Machine’s ability to craft soaring, epic anthems while exploring complex emotional themes. It’s a must-listen for fans of indie pop and alternative rock, and a testament to Welch’s talent as a vocalist and songwriter.

52. Jack U – Skrillex & Diplo

“Jack U,” the collaborative album by Skrillex and Diplo, released in 2015, is a high-energy and genre-bending work that showcases the duo’s talent as producers and DJs. The album’s production is characterized by frenetic beats, heavy basslines, and eclectic samples, blending elements of EDM, trap, hip-hop, and pop.

The album’s lead single, “Where Are U Now,” featuring Justin Bieber, is a standout track, with its catchy melody and infectious chorus. Other standout tracks on the album include “Beats Knockin,” a hard-hitting trap anthem with a massive bass drop, and “To U,” a pop-infused track featuring vocals from AlunaGeorge.

Overall, “Jack U” is a fun and infectious album that captures the energy and excitement of a live EDM show. It’s a must-listen for fans of Skrillex and Diplo, as well as anyone looking for a high-energy, danceable album to get them moving.

53. Kintsugi – Death Cab for Cutie

“Kintsugi,” the eighth studio album by Death Cab for Cutie, released in 2015, is a reflective and introspective work that explores themes of love, loss, and resilience. The album’s production is characterized by intricate guitar melodies, atmospheric synths, and tight percussion, showcasing the band’s signature indie rock sound.

Lyrically, the album is deeply personal, with frontman Ben Gibbard’s vocals conveying a range of emotions, from heartbreak to acceptance. The album’s lead single, “Black Sun,” is a standout track, with its catchy chorus and driving beat.

Other standout tracks on the album include “The Ghosts of Beverly Drive,” a high-energy track with a memorable guitar riff and a bittersweet message of nostalgia, and “No Room in Frame,” a stripped-down ballad with a haunting melody and introspective lyrics.

Overall, “Kintsugi” is a stunning work of art that showcases Death Cab for Cutie’s ability to craft introspective and emotionally resonant indie rock anthems. It’s a must-listen for fans of the band, as well as anyone looking for an album that explores the complexities of love and loss with honesty and depth.

54. Eat Pray Thug – Heems

“Eat Pray Thug,” the debut solo album by rapper Heems, released in 2015, is a politically charged and socially conscious work that explores themes of identity, race, and power. The album’s production is characterized by gritty beats, heavy basslines, and eclectic samples, blending elements of hip-hop, Indian classical music, and punk.

Lyrically, the album is a sharp critique of American society, with Heems’ rapid-fire verses addressing issues such as police brutality, cultural appropriation, and immigration. The album’s lead single, “Sometimes,” is a standout track, with its catchy hook and powerful message of resilience and hope.

Other standout tracks on the album include “Jawn Cage,” a hard-hitting track with a memorable chorus and a message of empowerment for people of color, and “Flag Shopping,” a satirical track that skewers the commercialization of patriotism and nationalism.

Overall, “Eat Pray Thug” is a powerful and thought-provoking album that challenges listeners to confront the systemic inequalities and injustices that pervade American society. It’s a must-listen for fans of politically conscious hip-hop and anyone looking for an album that speaks truth to power.

55. Before This World – James Taylor

“Before This World,” the seventeenth studio album by singer-songwriter James Taylor, released in 2015, is a soulful and introspective work that showcases Taylor’s signature blend of folk, rock, and blues. The album’s production is characterized by lush arrangements, acoustic guitars, and warm vocal harmonies, creating a relaxed and intimate atmosphere.

Lyrically, the album explores themes of love, aging, and spirituality, with Taylor’s gentle and reflective vocals conveying a sense of wisdom and grace. The album’s lead single, “Today Today Today,” is a standout track, with its catchy chorus and uplifting message of living in the present moment.

Other standout tracks on the album include “Angels of Fenway,” a heartfelt tribute to the Boston Red Sox and their fans, and “Montana,” a wistful ballad about the beauty and simplicity of rural life.

Overall, “Before This World” is a beautiful and timeless album that showcases James Taylor’s enduring talent as a singer-songwriter. It’s a must-listen for fans of his music, as well as anyone looking for an album that speaks to the beauty and complexity of the human experience.

56. Cherry Bomb – Tyler the Creator

“Cherry Bomb,” the fourth studio album by rapper Tyler, The Creator, released in 2015, is a genre-bending and experimental work that blends elements of hip-hop, punk, and jazz. The album’s production is characterized by dissonant chords, distorted vocals, and unconventional song structures, creating a chaotic and unpredictable sound.

Lyrically, the album explores themes of fame, identity, and personal growth, with Tyler’s aggressive and irreverent rhymes challenging societal norms and expectations. The album’s lead single, “F**king Young / Perfect,” is a standout track, with its catchy melody and provocative lyrics about relationships and youth.

Other standout tracks on the album include “Deathcamp,” a high-energy track with a driving beat and a message of rebellion and individuality, and “Find Your Wings,” a mellow and introspective track with a jazzy, soulful vibe.

Overall, “Cherry Bomb” is a bold and daring album that pushes the boundaries of hip-hop and defies categorization. It’s a must-listen for fans of Tyler, The Creator’s music, as well as anyone looking for an album that challenges the status quo and celebrates individuality and creativity.

57. Short Movie – Laura Marling

“Short Movie,” the fifth studio album by British singer-songwriter Laura Marling, released in 2015, is a raw and introspective work that showcases Marling’s growth as an artist and her unique blend of folk, rock, and blues. The album’s production is characterized by sparse arrangements, intricate guitar work, and Marling’s haunting vocals, creating a sense of intimacy and vulnerability.

Lyrically, the album explores themes of self-discovery, love, and personal growth, with Marling’s introspective and poetic lyrics conveying a sense of maturity and wisdom beyond her years. The album’s lead single, “False Hope,” is a standout track, with its driving rhythm and biting lyrics about the pitfalls of modern society.

Other standout tracks on the album include “Strange,” a haunting ballad about the struggle to find one’s place in the world, and “How Can I,” a beautiful and introspective track that showcases Marling’s exceptional guitar skills.

Overall, “Short Movie” is a beautiful and heartfelt album that showcases Laura Marling’s talent as a songwriter and musician. It’s a must-listen for fans of folk and indie music, as well as anyone looking for an album that speaks to the complexities of the human experience.

58. The Things We Do to Find People Who Feel Like Us – Beach Slang

“The Things We Do to Find People Who Feel Like Us,” the debut album by American punk rock band Beach Slang, released in 2015, is a high-energy and anthemic work that pays homage to the punk rock of the 80s and 90s while still feeling fresh and modern. The album’s production is characterized by driving rhythms, distorted guitars, and frontman James Alex’s raw and impassioned vocals.

Lyrically, the album explores themes of youth, rebellion, and the search for authenticity and connection, with Alex’s lyrics conveying a sense of passion and urgency. The album’s lead single, “Bad Art & Weirdo Ideas,” is a standout track, with its catchy chorus and empowering message of self-acceptance.

Other standout tracks on the album include “Young & Alive,” a high-energy anthem about the thrill of youth and living in the moment, and “Dirty Lights,” a moody and introspective track that showcases the band’s versatility and depth.

Overall, “The Things We Do to Find People Who Feel Like Us” is a powerful and inspiring album that captures the spirit of punk rock and celebrates the power of music to bring people together. It’s a must-listen for fans of punk and alternative rock, as well as anyone looking for an album that speaks to the struggles and joys of the human experience.

59. La Di Da Di – Battles

“La Di Da Di,” the third studio album by American experimental rock band Battles, released in 2015, is a complex and dynamic work that showcases the band’s unique blend of experimental rock, electronic music, and math rock. The album’s production is characterized by intricate rhythms, complex instrumentation, and a sense of playfulness and experimentation.

The album is largely instrumental, with only a few tracks featuring vocals, allowing the band’s intricate and dynamic instrumentation to take center stage. The album’s lead single, “The Yabba,” is a standout track, with its driving rhythms and pulsing synths creating a sense of urgency and intensity.

Other standout tracks on the album include “FF Bada,” a moody and atmospheric track that showcases the band’s use of electronic textures and experimental soundscapes, and “Summer Simmer,” a dynamic and propulsive track that features a hypnotic guitar riff and driving rhythms.

Overall, “La Di Da Di” is a challenging and rewarding album that pushes the boundaries of rock music and showcases Battles’ exceptional musicianship and experimental spirit. It’s a must-listen for fans of experimental and avant-garde music, as well as anyone looking for an album that challenges their expectations and expands their musical horizons.

60. Wilder Mind – Mumford & Sons

“Wilder Mind,” the third studio album by British folk rock band Mumford & Sons, released in 2015, marks a significant departure from the band’s signature acoustic sound, embracing a more electric and rock-oriented sound. The album’s production is characterized by electric guitars, driving rhythms, and a sense of energy and urgency.

Lyrically, the album explores themes of change, growth, and the struggle to find meaning and purpose in life. The album’s lead single, “Believe,” is a standout track, with its soaring chorus and powerful vocals conveying a sense of hope and determination.

Other standout tracks on the album include “The Wolf,” a high-energy and anthemic track that showcases the band’s newfound rock edge, and “Tompkins Square Park,” a more introspective and melancholy track that highlights the band’s ability to create powerful emotional moments.

Overall, “Wilder Mind” is a bold and exciting album that showcases Mumford & Sons’ willingness to take risks and push their sound in new directions. It’s a must-listen for fans of the band, as well as anyone looking for an album that blends the energy of rock with the emotional depth of folk music.

61. Panda Bear Meets the Grim Reaper – Panda Bear

“Panda Bear Meets the Grim Reaper,” the fifth solo album by American musician Noah Lennox, better known as Panda Bear, released in 2015, is a psychedelic and experimental work that showcases the artist’s unique blend of electronic music, dream pop, and avant-garde soundscapes. The album’s production is characterized by dense layers of sound, intricate rhythms, and a sense of playfulness and experimentation.

Lyrically, the album explores themes of mortality, identity, and the human condition. The album’s lead single, “Mr Noah,” is a standout track, with its propulsive beats and hypnotic melody creating a sense of urgency and intensity.

Other standout tracks on the album include “Boys Latin,” a moody and atmospheric track that showcases Panda Bear’s use of electronic textures and experimental soundscapes, and “Lonely Wanderer,” a more introspective and melancholy track that highlights the artist’s ability to create powerful emotional moments.

Overall, “Panda Bear Meets the Grim Reaper” is a bold and challenging album that pushes the boundaries of electronic music and showcases Panda Bear’s exceptional musicianship and experimental spirit. It’s a must-listen for fans of experimental and avant-garde music, as well as anyone looking for an album that challenges their expectations and expands their musical horizons.

62. Foil Deer – Speedy Ortiz

“Foil Deer,” the second album by Massachusetts-based indie rock band Speedy Ortiz, released in 2015, is a smart and edgy record that blends angular guitar riffs, catchy melodies, and thoughtful lyrics. Led by singer-guitarist Sadie Dupuis, the band draws inspiration from ’90s alternative rock, punk, and indie pop, creating a sound that is both familiar and fresh.

The album’s production is tight and focused, with each instrument and vocal line serving a clear purpose. The guitar work is particularly impressive, with Dupuis and fellow guitarist Devin McKnight trading intricate riffs and solos that add depth and texture to the songs.

Lyrically, “Foil Deer” explores themes of identity, feminism, and the struggles of young adulthood. Standout tracks on the album include “Raising the Skate,” a driving and anthemic song that showcases Dupuis’ sharp lyrics and powerful vocals, and “Puffer,” a more introspective and moody track that highlights the band’s ability to create complex emotional landscapes.

Overall, “Foil Deer” is a well-crafted and engaging album that showcases Speedy Ortiz’s exceptional musicianship and unique perspective. It’s a must-listen for fans of indie rock and anyone looking for a fresh take on ’90s alternative.

63. Natalie Prass – Natalie Prass

Natalie Prass’ self-titled debut album, released in 2015, is a stunning showcase of the Virginia-born singer-songwriter’s soulful voice and songwriting prowess. The album, produced by Matthew E. White, features lush arrangements and intricate instrumentation that perfectly complement Prass’ emotive vocals and introspective lyrics.

The songs on the album cover a range of topics, from heartbreak and longing to self-discovery and empowerment. “My Baby Don’t Understand Me,” the album’s standout track, is a haunting and beautiful ballad that showcases Prass’ ability to convey deep emotions with her voice. Other highlights include “Bird of Prey,” a soaring and powerful anthem about overcoming adversity, and “Violently,” a groovy and danceable track that combines ’70s funk and soul with modern indie pop.

Overall, “Natalie Prass” is a confident and cohesive debut that marks Prass as a major talent in the indie pop and soul scenes. With its lush arrangements, rich melodies, and powerful lyrics, the album is sure to captivate listeners and leave them wanting more from this rising star.

64. American Beauty/American Psycho – Fall Out Boy

“American Beauty/American Psycho” is the sixth studio album by American rock band Fall Out Boy, released in 2015. The album features a blend of pop punk, rock, and electronic influences, showcasing the band’s ability to evolve their sound while still retaining their signature catchy hooks and energetic performances.

The album’s title is a reference to the 1999 film “American Beauty” and the 2000 novel “American Psycho,” both of which explore themes of identity and the American Dream. The songs on the album similarly grapple with these ideas, with tracks like “Fourth of July” and “Uma Thurman” examining the highs and lows of fame and success.

“American Beauty/American Psycho” also features collaborations with rapper Azealia Banks and producer Sebastian, adding a new dimension to Fall Out Boy’s sound. The album’s lead single, the infectious “Centuries,” became a massive hit and solidified the band’s place in the mainstream.

Overall, “American Beauty/American Psycho” is a dynamic and thrilling album that demonstrates Fall Out Boy’s continued evolution as a band while staying true to their roots. With its catchy melodies, powerful performances, and thought-provoking lyrics, the album is a standout in the band’s discography.

65. New Bermuda – Deafheaven

“New Bermuda” is the third studio album by American blackgaze band Deafheaven, released in 2015. The album sees the band further refining their blend of black metal and shoegaze, creating an atmospheric and dynamic sound that’s both heavy and introspective.

The album’s six tracks are marked by intricate guitar work, pummeling drumming, and lead singer George Clarke’s intense vocals. The lyrics explore themes of isolation, disillusionment, and mortality, with Clarke’s poetic and evocative writing adding to the album’s emotional weight.

Despite its intensity, “New Bermuda” also features moments of beauty and serenity, such as the ethereal opening of “Baby Blue” and the shimmering guitar work on “Gifts for the Earth.” These moments of respite provide a welcome contrast to the album’s more aggressive passages, highlighting the band’s range and versatility.

Overall, “New Bermuda” is a powerful and thought-provoking album that showcases Deafheaven’s ability to push the boundaries of metal and create music that’s both visceral and deeply affecting. With its rich textures, complex arrangements, and raw emotion, the album is a standout in the band’s discography and a must-listen for fans of extreme music.

66. A Fool to Care – Boz Scaggs

“A Fool to Care” is the 18th studio album by American singer-songwriter Boz Scaggs, released in 2015. The album features a mix of classic R&B and blues covers as well as original compositions, all performed with Scaggs’ trademark smooth vocals and soulful guitar playing.

The album’s 12 tracks showcase Scaggs’ versatility and range as a musician, with highlights including the upbeat and funky “Rich Woman” and the hauntingly beautiful ballad “Last Tango on 16th Street.” Scaggs is joined on the album by a talented group of musicians, including guitarist Ray Parker Jr. and saxophonist Charles Lloyd, who help bring the songs to life with their virtuosic playing.

Throughout “A Fool to Care,” Scaggs pays tribute to some of his musical heroes, such as Bobby “Blue” Bland and Curtis Mayfield, while also putting his own spin on classic songs like “Whispering Pines” and “Hell to Pay.” The result is an album that’s both nostalgic and fresh, showcasing Scaggs’ enduring talent and love for the blues and R&B music that inspired him.

67. The Waterfall – My Morning Jacket

“The Waterfall” is the seventh studio album by American rock band My Morning Jacket, released in 2015. The album showcases the band’s signature blend of classic rock, psychedelic pop, and country-inflected ballads, with frontman Jim James’ soaring vocals and intricate guitar work at the forefront.

The album’s 10 tracks range from the ethereal and introspective “Thin Line” to the bombastic and anthemic “Compound Fracture,” with each song offering a unique glimpse into the band’s musical universe. The band’s use of vintage analog recording techniques and organic instrumentation gives the album a warm and organic sound that’s both timeless and contemporary.

Lyrically, the album grapples with themes of love, loss, and the search for meaning in a chaotic world, with James’ poetic and introspective lyrics offering a window into his own personal struggles and triumphs. With “The Waterfall,” My Morning Jacket cemented their status as one of the most innovative and dynamic rock bands of their generation, crafting an album that’s both deeply personal and universally resonant.

68. Ivy Tripp – Waxahatchee

“Ivy Tripp” is the third studio album by American indie rock musician Waxahatchee, released in 2015. The album is a testament to Katie Crutchfield’s growth as both a songwriter and a musician, with a more polished sound and a greater sense of self-assurance than her previous work.

The album’s 11 tracks blend introspective lyrics with catchy melodies, ranging from the raw and emotional “Breathless” to the upbeat and catchy “Under a Rock.” Crutchfield’s confessional lyrics explore themes of identity, relationships, and the struggles of navigating adulthood, with her unique voice and guitar work driving each song forward.

“Ivy Tripp” showcases Waxahatchee’s evolution as a band, with the addition of more complex instrumentation and a greater emphasis on sonic experimentation. The album is a perfect balance of intimacy and expansiveness, with each song offering a unique window into Crutchfield’s inner world. It’s a powerful and emotionally resonant work that solidified Waxahatchee’s place as one of the most important voices in indie rock today.

69. Ten Love Songs – Susanne Sundfor

“Ten Love Songs” is a stunning album by Norwegian singer-songwriter Susanne Sundfor. The record is a cohesive blend of electronic and orchestral sounds, showcasing Sundfor’s impressive range and emotional depth. From the haunting opener “Darlings” to the soaring “Delirious,” each track offers a unique perspective on love and relationships. The album’s standout single “Fade Away” features a pulsing beat and soaring chorus that is both powerful and poignant. With her haunting vocals and introspective lyrics, Sundfor delivers a stunning work of art that is both deeply personal and universally relatable. “Ten Love Songs” is a must-listen for fans of innovative, genre-bending pop music.

70. What Went Down – Foals

Foals’ fourth studio album, “What Went Down,” showcases the band’s raw and intense energy. From the opening title track, the album launches into a ferocious assault of distorted guitars, pounding drums, and frontman Yannis Philippakis’ passionate vocals. The album’s ten tracks explore themes of anger, disillusionment, and heartache, all delivered with a frenetic energy that is both cathartic and exhilarating. The band also experiments with different sounds and textures, incorporating elements of electronica and shoegaze into their signature post-punk sound. Overall, “What Went Down” is a powerful statement from a band at the height of their creative powers.

71. Ratchet – Shamir

Shamir’s debut album “Ratchet” is an electrifying collection of songs that fuses together disco, pop, and house music, creating a unique sound that’s impossible to resist. The album’s title is a nod to the androgynous and flamboyant fashion of the ’80s, which inspires Shamir’s aesthetic and persona. Throughout the album, he sings about love, sexuality, and self-discovery with a playful and confident attitude that’s contagious. The standout tracks include “On The Regular,” a funky dance anthem that celebrates individuality, and “Call It Off,” a heart-wrenching ballad about a failed relationship. “Ratchet” is a bold and infectious album that proves Shamir is a force to be reckoned with in the pop world.

72. On Your Own Love Again – Jessica Pratt

“On Your Own Love Again” is the sophomore album from American folk singer-songwriter Jessica Pratt. The album consists of 9 tracks that transport listeners to a dreamy, introspective world. Pratt’s hauntingly beautiful voice and intricate guitar playing come together to create a sound that is both raw and polished. The album’s themes of heartbreak, self-discovery, and nostalgia are expressed through poetic lyrics and delicate melodies. Overall, “On Your Own Love Again” is a masterful work of art that showcases Pratt’s undeniable talent and unique approach to songwriting.

73. Fetty Wap – Fetty Wap

Fetty Wap’s eponymous debut album is a celebration of the rapper’s unique sound and style. Known for his crooning vocals and catchy hooks, Fetty Wap delivers a collection of tracks that are both infectious and emotive. From the chart-topping hit “Trap Queen” to the melodic “My Way,” the album showcases Fetty Wap’s versatility as an artist. Collaborations with Remy Boyz, Monty, and Drake add to the album’s appeal, while tracks like “Jugg” and “D.A.M.” showcase Fetty Wap’s skill as a storyteller. Overall, the album solidified Fetty Wap’s place in the rap world and set the stage for his future success.

74. Drones – Muse

Muse’s seventh studio album, “Drones,” is a concept album that explores the dehumanization of modern warfare and society. The album features a return to the band’s earlier sound, with a focus on guitar-driven rock and political themes. The songs are crafted to tell a narrative, with the protagonist’s journey from indoctrination to disillusionment and eventual rebellion against the system. The album is filled with explosive riffs, heavy drums, and the soaring vocals of lead singer Matt Bellamy. “Drones” received positive reviews from critics for its ambitious concept and execution, cementing Muse’s place as one of the most inventive and dynamic rock bands of their generation.

75. Tetsuo & Youth – Lupe Fiasco

“Tetsuo & Youth” is the fifth studio album by American rapper Lupe Fiasco. Released in 2015, the album features a wide range of musical styles, from socially conscious rap to experimental electronic beats. Fiasco’s lyricism is on full display, tackling themes of race, politics, and personal struggles, while also showcasing his impressive wordplay and flow. The album’s title is a reference to the character Tetsuo from the anime film “Akira,” and serves as a metaphor for the album’s exploration of youth and the complexities of modern life. “Tetsuo & Youth” is a bold and ambitious work that showcases Fiasco’s talents as both a rapper and a thoughtful cultural commentator.

76. Fading Frontier – Deerhunter

“Fading Frontier” is the seventh studio album by the American indie rock band Deerhunter, released in 2015. The album marks a shift in the band’s sound, moving away from their previous experimental tendencies and incorporating more accessible and straightforward pop elements. Frontman Bradford Cox’s lyrics explore themes of mortality, memory, and personal growth. The album received critical acclaim for its melodic hooks, lush instrumentation, and introspective lyrics, with many critics hailing it as one of the band’s best releases. “Fading Frontier” showcases Deerhunter’s ability to evolve and grow while maintaining their unique artistic vision.

77. Smoke & Mirrors – Imagine Dragons

“Smoke + Mirrors” is the second studio album from American rock band Imagine Dragons. Released in 2015, the album features 13 tracks of anthemic, stadium-sized rock. The album showcases the band’s evolution from their debut album, with more experimental production and introspective lyrics. Tracks like “Shots” and “I Bet My Life” continue the band’s signature anthemic sound, while songs like “Polaroid” and “Summer” delve into more personal themes. Overall, “Smoke + Mirrors” is a solid follow-up to their debut album and solidifies Imagine Dragons’ place as one of the biggest rock bands of the decade.

78. Born Under Saturn – Django Django

Django Django’s sophomore effort, “Born Under Saturn,” is a vibrant and eclectic album that showcases the band’s unique blend of genres, including indie rock, psychedelia, and electronic music. The album features an array of catchy hooks and intricate instrumentals, with tracks like “Shake and Tremble” and “First Light” highlighting the band’s knack for crafting upbeat, danceable tunes. Meanwhile, the introspective “Pause Repeat” and the dreamy “Giant” showcase a more contemplative side to the album. Overall, “Born Under Saturn” is a diverse and engaging album that demonstrates Django Django’s growth as a band.

79. Sprinter – Torres

Sprinter by Torres is an album that showcases the powerful and emotional vocals of Mackenzie Scott. The album’s sound is a mix of indie rock and folk with grunge influences, creating a unique and raw sound. The songs are personal and introspective, exploring themes of love, loss, and self-discovery. The title track, “Sprinter,” is a standout with its haunting melody and lyrics that convey a sense of urgency and desperation. Other notable tracks include “Cowboy Guilt,” “The Harshest Light,” and “New Skin.” Overall, Sprinter is a captivating and cathartic listening experience that showcases Scott’s talent as both a singer and a songwriter.

80. Mutilator Defeated at Last – Thee Oh Sees

“Mutilator Defeated at Last” is a hard-hitting and experimental album by Thee Oh Sees, showcasing their unique blend of garage rock and psychedelic punk. From the thunderous opening track “Web” to the hypnotic closer “Palace Doctor,” the album is filled with distorted guitar riffs, intricate drumming, and frontman John Dwyer’s haunting vocals. The band experiments with different sounds throughout the album, incorporating elements of surf rock, prog rock, and even hints of electronic music. With its raw energy and daring creativity, “Mutilator Defeated at Last” is a must-listen for fans of alternative and experimental rock.

81. Sol Invictus – Faith No More

Faith No More’s “Sol Invictus” is a triumphant return to form for the pioneering alternative metal band, marking their first album in 18 years. The record showcases the band’s ability to blend genres, combining elements of heavy metal, punk, funk, and even lounge music. Frontman Mike Patton’s unique vocals remain as powerful as ever, while the band’s instrumentation is tight and inventive. The album’s lyrics are introspective and thought-provoking, exploring themes of mortality, spirituality, and the human condition. “Sol Invictus” is a testament to the enduring talent of Faith No More, and a must-listen for fans of the band and alternative metal in general.

82. Get to Heaven – Everything Everything

“Get to Heaven” is an energetic and eclectic album by British band Everything Everything. The album combines complex instrumentation with socially and politically charged lyrics, resulting in a rich and thought-provoking listening experience. From the upbeat opener “To The Blade” to the somber yet powerful “No Reptiles,” the album showcases the band’s ability to blend genres and experiment with sound. The lead singer’s falsetto vocals add an extra layer of emotion and intensity to each song, making the album a standout release in the indie rock scene. “Get to Heaven” is an album that rewards repeat listens with new discoveries each time.

83. Zipper Down – Eagles of Death Metal

“Zipper Down” is the fourth studio album by American rock band Eagles of Death Metal. The album is a high-energy mix of hard rock and glam rock, filled with catchy riffs, groovy beats, and tongue-in-cheek lyrics. The album showcases the band’s signature sound of classic rock mixed with modern sensibilities, with tracks like “Complexity” and “Silverlake (K.S.O.F.M.)” standing out as highlights. The album also features a cover of Duran Duran’s “Save a Prayer,” which pays homage to the band’s glam rock influences. Overall, “Zipper Down” is a fun and energetic rock album that’s perfect for fans of classic rock and modern rock alike.

84. Pale Horses – mewithoutYou

Pale Horses, the sixth studio album from mewithoutYou, is a haunting and introspective work that showcases the band’s unique blend of post-hardcore, spoken word poetry, and experimental rock. The album delves into themes of mortality, spirituality, and the fleeting nature of existence. Frontman Aaron Weiss’s lyrics are deeply personal and introspective, delivered with his trademark intensity and sincerity. The band’s instrumentation is equally raw and powerful, with intricate guitar riffs, driving basslines, and thunderous drumming creating a backdrop that ranges from chaotic to serene. Pale Horses is a deeply affecting and thought-provoking album that rewards repeat listens.

85. Made in the A.M. – One Direction

“Made in the A.M.” is the fifth and final studio album by the British-Irish boy band One Direction. It features a departure from the group’s previous pop sound and incorporates elements of rock, folk, and pop-rock. The album’s lyrics explore themes of love, loss, and growing up, and showcase the group’s maturity as musicians. Standout tracks include the guitar-heavy “Drag Me Down,” the upbeat and catchy “Perfect,” and the emotional ballad “History.” The album received positive reviews from critics, with many praising the band’s growth and ability to blend different genres. It was a commercial success, debuting at number one in several countries.

86. Beat the Champ – The Mountain Goats

“Beat the Champ” is an album by The Mountain Goats that pays homage to the world of professional wrestling. With John Darnielle’s signature vocals and acoustic guitar, the album takes listeners on a journey through the larger-than-life characters and stories that make up the sport. The songs are filled with vivid imagery and heartfelt storytelling, exploring themes of pain, triumph, and the human experience. From the upbeat and catchy “The Legend of Chavo Guerrero” to the hauntingly beautiful “The Ballad of Bull Ramos,” “Beat the Champ” is a unique and compelling addition to The Mountain Goats’ discography.

87. Better Nature – Silversun Pickups

“Better Nature” by Silversun Pickups is a dynamic and polished album that showcases the band’s signature blend of alternative rock, shoegaze, and dream pop. The album features catchy hooks, intricate guitar work, and ethereal vocals from lead singer Brian Aubert. Standout tracks include the driving opener “Cradle (Better Nature),” the atmospheric “Nightlight,” and the anthemic “Latchkey Kids.” The band experiments with electronic elements on “Friendly Fires” and “Tapedeck,” while “Circadian Rhythm (Last Dance)” ends the album on a haunting note. “Better Nature” is a solid addition to Silversun Pickups’ impressive discography.

88. Multi-Love – Unknown Mortal Orchestra

Unknown Mortal Orchestra’s third studio album “Multi-Love” blends psychedelic rock, funk, and R&B into a hypnotic and groovy sound. The album explores the complexities of love and relationships, with frontman Ruban Nielson’s signature falsetto vocals soaring over lush instrumentals. The tracks are intricately layered with a mix of vintage and modern elements, including analogue synths, soulful guitar riffs, and funky basslines. From the upbeat and funky “Can’t Keep Checking My Phone” to the dreamy and ethereal “Necessary Evil,” “Multi-Love” showcases the band’s versatility and unique sound. The album is a captivating and thought-provoking journey through the ups and downs of love.

89. Chasing Yesterday – Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds’ second album “Chasing Yesterday” showcases the band’s continued exploration of classic rock and psychedelic sounds. The album is a confident and cohesive collection of songs that highlight Gallagher’s songwriting prowess and distinctive guitar playing. The album features guest appearances from Johnny Marr and Paul Weller, adding to the album’s sense of musical history and nostalgia. Gallagher’s vocals are powerful and emotive, delivering lyrics that explore themes of love, loss, and the passage of time. “Chasing Yesterday” is a must-listen for fans of classic rock and those who appreciate Gallagher’s unique brand of songcraft.

90. Yours. Dreamily – The Arcs

“Yours. Dreamily.” is the debut album from The Arcs, a side project of Black Keys’ frontman Dan Auerbach. The album is a melting pot of genres, from classic rock to soul to psychedelic, and features a range of instruments including horns, strings, and percussion. The songs are a mix of groovy jams and soulful ballads, with Auerbach’s distinctive voice tying it all together. The album’s standout tracks include “Put A Flower In Your Pocket,” “Outta My Mind,” and “Stay In My Corner,” showcasing Auerbach’s talent for crafting memorable hooks and melodies. “Yours. Dreamily.” is a must-listen for fans of classic rock and modern soul.

91. Full Communisim – Downtown Boys

Full Communism is a politically charged album by the punk band Downtown Boys. With lyrics that address issues like immigration, racism, and police brutality, the album is a powerful statement about the state of the world today. The music itself is energetic and raw, with a mix of punk, rock, and soul influences. The lead singer’s fierce vocals are front and center, delivering lyrics that are both confrontational and thought-provoking. The album is a call to action, urging listeners to stand up and fight against oppression and injustice. With its urgent message and dynamic sound, Full Communism is a must-listen for anyone who cares about the future of our society.

92. Another Eternity – Purity Ring

Purity Ring’s second album, “Another Eternity,” continues to explore the Canadian duo’s dreamy electronic soundscapes with Megan James’ ethereal vocals floating atop Corin Roddick’s intricate beats and synth work. The album is more polished and upbeat than their debut, with tracks like “Begin Again” and “Bodyache” showcasing Purity Ring’s knack for combining catchy pop melodies with experimental production techniques. Lyrically, the album delves into themes of love, loss, and the passage of time, with James’ introspective musings adding an emotional depth to the already captivating music. “Another Eternity” is a beautiful and cohesive body of work that cements Purity Ring’s place in the modern electronic pop landscape.

93. Silver Bullets – The Chills

“Silver Bullets” is the seventh studio album by New Zealand indie pop band The Chills. It was released in 2015 after a 19-year hiatus since their previous album. The album is considered to be a return to form for the band, with a blend of catchy pop melodies and jangly guitars, combined with frontman Martin Phillipps’ introspective lyrics. The album touches on themes of aging, mortality, and the struggles of being an artist in a rapidly changing music industry. “Silver Bullets” showcases the band’s ability to evolve their sound while staying true to their roots, making it a standout album in their discography.

94. Apex Predator – Easy Meat – Napalm Death

Napalm Death’s 15th studio album, “Apex Predator – Easy Meat,” is a furious, unrelenting display of grindcore and death metal that assaults the senses from start to finish. The band continues to push the boundaries of extreme metal, incorporating elements of punk, industrial, and even jazz into their chaotic sound. Lyrically, the album tackles themes of political corruption, capitalism, and the exploitation of workers, with frontman Mark “Barney” Greenway delivering scathing critiques in his trademark growling style. Despite its intense and abrasive nature, “Apex Predator – Easy Meat” is a masterclass in controlled chaos, showcasing Napalm Death’s unparalleled musicianship and songwriting prowess.

95. What a Terrible World, What a Beautiful World – The Decemberists

“What a Terrible World, What a Beautiful World” is the seventh studio album by American indie folk band, The Decemberists. Released in 2015, the album explores themes of love, loss, and hope through the band’s signature blend of intricate storytelling and lush instrumentation. The album features a diverse range of musical styles, from the upbeat pop of “Cavalry Captain” to the slow-burning balladry of “Lake Song.” Overall, the album showcases the band’s growth and maturity while staying true to their distinctive sound. It’s a record that both long-time fans and newcomers can appreciate and enjoy.

96. Still – Richard Thompson

“Still” is a soulful album by British folk-rock musician Richard Thompson. The album is a collection of acoustic tracks that showcase Thompson’s intricate guitar work and introspective lyrics. The songs on the album explore themes such as love, loss, and the passage of time, and are delivered with Thompson’s trademark emotion and passion. Standout tracks include the haunting “Where’s Your Heart,” the plaintive “Josephine,” and the wistful “All Buttoned Up.” The stripped-down instrumentation on the album allows Thompson’s voice and guitar to take center stage, making “Still” a powerful and intimate listening experience.

97. Sounds Good Feels Good – 5 Seconds of Summer

Released in 2015, Sounds Good Feels Good is the second studio album by the Australian pop-rock band 5 Seconds of Summer. The album features catchy, upbeat tracks that showcase the band’s growth since their debut release, with themes ranging from young love to heartbreak to mental health. The band’s signature pop-punk sound is present throughout the album, with driving guitar riffs and infectious hooks. The album’s standout tracks include “She’s Kinda Hot,” “Jet Black Heart,” and “Hey Everybody!” which all received critical acclaim and helped solidify the band’s status as a rising force in the pop-rock genre.

98. Thank Your Lucky Stars – Beach House

“Thank Your Lucky Stars” is the sixth studio album from dream pop duo Beach House. Released in 2015, the album showcases the band’s signature dreamy soundscapes, with lush layers of synths and hazy guitars creating an ethereal atmosphere. The album’s tracks are tinged with a sense of melancholy, but also convey a feeling of hopefulness and wonder. The album’s standout tracks include “Elegy to the Void,” “Majorette,” and “One Thing.” Overall, “Thank Your Lucky Stars” is a hauntingly beautiful album that is sure to transport listeners to another world.

99. The Pale Emperor – Marilyn Manson

“The Pale Emperor” is the ninth studio album by American rock icon Marilyn Manson, released in 2015. The album is a departure from Manson’s previous albums, with a focus on blues and goth rock. The album’s lyrics revolve around themes of love, death, and spirituality, and Manson’s vocals are raw and emotive, adding to the album’s hauntingly beautiful quality. The album features production from Tyler Bates, who also co-wrote the majority of the songs. “The Pale Emperor” received critical acclaim for its experimental sound and introspective lyrics, solidifying Manson’s status as a musical chameleon.

100. Music Complete – New Order

“Music Complete” is the tenth studio album by the iconic British band New Order, released in 2015. It’s their first album without founding member Peter Hook, but still features their signature synth-pop sound with a modern twist. The album showcases a variety of genres, from the upbeat dance-pop of “Tutti Frutti” to the atmospheric, introspective ballad “Stray Dog”. The album also features guest vocalists, including Elly Jackson of La Roux and Iggy Pop. “Music Complete” received critical acclaim for its dynamic sound and fresh approach, making it a worthy addition to the band’s impressive discography.